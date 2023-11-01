“Halle Bailey & DDG dressed up as Whitney & Bobby for Halloween” links

Halley Bailey & DDG dressed up as Whitney Houston & Bobby Brown for Halloween. No one thought it was cute, at all. [Rap-Up]
Christina Aguilera was Cher for Halloween. [OMG Blog]
Everyone’s obsessed with Ron DeSantis’s really obvious lifts. [Jezebel]
Celebrity dudes love this green Louis Vuitton man-bag. [RCFA]
Tyler Christopher passed away at the age of 50. [Hollywood Life]
Bradley Cooper scabbed on Halloween! [LaineyGossip]
Review of AppleTV’s The Enfield Poltergeist. [Pajiba]
These photos from the Wicked anniversary event are insane. [Go Fug Yourself]
Mariah Carey was Regina George for Halloween. [Just Jared]
Autumn trends by Southern Charm’s Paige DeSorbos. [Starcasm]
Taylor Kinney is coming back to Chicago Fire. [Seriously OMG]
What Americans find weird about European countries. [Buzzfeed]
Sad to hear about Tyler Christopher. He was great on General Hospital and so young. RIP🙏🏼 🕊
Between Billy Martin and Tyler Christopher passing away, General Hospital has lost some amazing actors in the last couple of months. RIP, Tyler.
Jacklyn Zeeman as well, rough year.
Whyyyyyyy would you play at Whitney and Bobby? I know these are children, but do they not remember how it ended? Jesus. Just adds to their cursed couple vibe.
Yeah, i guess Will and Jada wasn’t toxic enough? Whew!
Given the songs DDG has written about being jealous of Halle’s fame and success I find it fitting they dress up as Bobby and Whitney. Both couples have the same dynamic
Sigh… someone needs to hold a workshop with young women in the business with a demonstration on what kind of partners to avoid. Oh Hallie, you don’t date insecure men who are jealous of your success and act a fool when it comes to YOUR work. Now she’s stuck for the next 18-21yrs with this Dude( the minute my son turned his tassel at his HS graduation, I turned to his dad and told him that I NEVER want to speak to him again). Within the next 2 years, I won’t be surprised if she gets stuck paying him child support.
Truth.
Mel,
I really wanted to speak of this with someone regard Hallie. I wish I can remember the source where they talked about the complete 180 Hallie did and how her album (which came out as The Little Mermaid was racking in cash) underperformed as a result ( the lyrics and image that went with it was just a all around disaster).One thing did not match the other and we learned of her relationship with this dude. Parents are paying attention to this. She has a pregnancy everyone can clearly see and The Color Purple coming out and this was suppose to be her year, but it seems she is not listening to her people or the ones she has are not steering her right.
Congratulations Mel!
I’m 10 years behind you.
I hope you have a really great holiday season coming up.
WTF
That is some bonkers photoshop to her torso in the first picture in Halle’s IG carousel. Not sure why they would have decided to emulate this couple of all couples. So many other less tragic couples to choose from!
I noticed the photoshop too! It has to be egregious because I’m usually blind to it unless someone specifically points it out.
Agree, I noticed right away. It’s really bad. Also, isn’t that last pic of Whitney and Bobby when she met him after he was release from jail because of a dui or drugs or something?
Tyler dying at 50 years old was a gut punch. He was such a talented actor and I will miss him.
So Coop went against the SAG guideline and now what? Will he be dragged like Megan was?
Halle…le sigh.
It is so heartbreaking. Loved Tyler since the late 90’s. Was hoping he could eventually be healthy and make a professional comeback. His poor kids. I’m so sad about it.
Ohhhh no. This is quite tacky.
I read that as Hailey Beiber at first glance. Whew.
I don’t think I would have made that particular choice.
We’re seeing a lot of cardio-, neuro- and other vascular events, post covid: heart attacks, strokes, embolisms. Tyler Christopher and, probably, Matthew Perry are simply the latest. They go against the idea that the pandemic is “over”. I wonder when/whether we’ll start talking about it.
My uncle went from perfectly healthy to getting COVID, having a stroke, being in and out of the hospital for a year due to long COVID complications and now he needs a heart transplant. He’s probably in his mid-50s? I totally agree that we don’t know the extent of all the COVID events and likely won’t for a while.
While I agree that we still have no idea what kind of long term damage that covid/long COVID has done to people both of these men also had histories of addiction so your can’t discount that either.
I don’t want to compare this to those that pointed out that Matthew had the vaccine and that’s what killed him, but come on. The dude’s colon exploded. At one point a few years ago, he was knocking at death’s door. He put his body through a lot, can’t we at least consider that he died of something normal like a heart attack.
The BCoop SCAB issue is so egregious to me. It was a CHOICE for him to dress that way, and it’s obnoxious to do so and a slap in the face to the working actors who need a good deal that will benefit them going forward. Sucky baby is pissed he can’t promote his movie…well boohoo because he will be just fine no matter the SAG deal but the thousands of less known and less successful actors will still be working job to job. If they can hold out, even though the money lost during the strike must really hurt, then these guys with studio deals and big blockbuster contracts can certainly hold out. He spent years toiling away, trying to make it. You would think he would have an understanding of how hard it can be and to realize what’s at stake.
Yes, and Cooper has been scabbing for a while. Like when he went to the Italian film festival because he had to be there to make sure “sound” was ok. even though he’s not a sound technician. He used his ex-wife and kid to draw attention to why he was in Italy and promote his movie without technically promoting it.
He looked like he had a front wedgie in all those photos – I hope his nuts were extra uncomfortable that whole night.
Oh Lord. The Poetic Justice look was a perfectly good one, this is just so unnecessary. Looks like Halle may have heard all the criticism of her toxic nightmare of a boyfriend and decided to double down and tempt fate because she’s “in love” with that controlling asshole and resented being warned off. Either that, or they’re too young to recall just how messy AF Whitney and Bobby actually were. I mean, this is just barely one step above dressing up as Rihanna and Chris Brown. Not to give them ideas for next year…
In the future people will dress-up like Whitney like they do Marilyn Monroe. But not yet. It’s too soon. It just looks like halle is trying to compete or replace.
And Bobbi is still reeling from Bobbi Christina death. Then his oldest child passed a few years later. He has been a shell of his former self for years.
IMO it wasn’t that she dressed as Whitney. If she alone had dressed as Whitney I doubt there would have been this discussion. Whitney has been deceased for over 10 years now. It was that she and her boyfriend went all in on a couple’s costume portraying a very toxic couple, a couple we knew was toxic in real time, not just looking back while there is gossip right now that her relationship isn’t healthy too.
Exactly HeatherC.
Lots of people missing the point. It feels like they’re trolling us which is…ugh.
Couldn’t have said it better myself HeatherC.
@Kitten, I really do believe they are trolling the public now because so many were concerned for Halle due to DDG’s attitude towards her and her success, so they’re doubling down.