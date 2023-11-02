No, Prince Harry is not ‘dependent on Meghan for his social life’

My theory is that Prince Harry was the one who wanted to move to Montecito more than Meghan. I’m sure Meghan is happy there and I doubt there was some big disagreement over it, but it’s always seemed like Harry wants his family tucked away in a countryside somewhere, far away from any high traffic areas or city centers. Additionally, Harry seems to socialize more often than Meghan – Harry is the one going to soccer games in LA and the F1 race in Austin. He flew to Hawaii to go diving with an Invictus athlete. His closest friends and his cousin Eugenie have all visited him in Montecito. My point? Harry is where he wants to be and he loves his California life. But the usual suspects are desperate to paint Harry as “missing the UK” and all alone in California, dependent on Meghan’s social circle. Please.
Royal commentator Phil Dampier told Fabulous magazine that the Duke of Sussex is now dependent on Meghan for a social life in the US. Dampier said: “Not only has he lost his family, his royal status and military connections, but he’s also lost a lot of friends. I get the impression he hasn’t got a circle of drinking buddies he can unwind within Montecito, which has a population of older people, and I’m sure that takes its toll.” He added: “[Harry] is dependent on Meghan for his social life”.
It comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will face a challenge of navigating tension when deciding their Christmas plans, according to a relationship expert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent the last three Christmas periods away from the UK. Louella Alderson, a relationship expert claimed that Prince Harry may want to show his children Archie and Lilibet the traditions and customs of the UK.
Alderson said: “It’s understandable that there may be some tension between Harry and Meghan over their Christmas plans. They have spent the past three Christmases away from Britain, so it’s possible that Harry may feel a sense of nostalgia and want to return to his home country for the holiday. It would be natural for him to want to show his children the traditions and customs of his country and his upbringing as they have predominantly grown up in America their whole life.”
Alderson added that if Meghan Markle chooses not to spend Christmas in the UK, she should be open to spending future holidays in the country for Prince Harry. She told the Mirror: “Harry has given up a lot for Meghan and has appeared to put Meghan’s needs and desires above his own at times, so it’s understandable that he may feel a sense of resentment if she is not willing to do the same for him. If they don’t spend Christmas in the UK this year, then Meghan should be open to the possibility of spending future holidays in the UK.”
LOL, Meghan isn’t keeping Harry from his friends or the UK. If anything, Harry is keeping Meghan and their children away from those dreadful, abusive jackasses. Harry isn’t dependent on Meghan or anyone else for his social life either. We get these glimpses of the Sussexes’ social life and they mostly seem to live quietly in the wealthy enclave, they’re not throwing big parties but they do entertain, and their friends come to visit them a lot. Besides, I don’t think Harry wants to go out drinking with the lads on a regular basis anymore – he’s almost 40, he has two young children at home and he’s not William.
Talk about fan fiction. What a bunch of nonsense. I’m sure the last thing he’d want to do is ruin his holidays by subjecting his wife and children to his horrible family. Plus-last we checked, his father kicked him out of the home his grandmother gave him-so not really sure where he’d be staying. Every photo of Harry shows how genuinely happy he is to be living in California, choosing for himself how to live, and hanging out with various friends.
After the excreble behavior of the BRF, BM, Rota Rats and assorted grey faced male insects (Wasp, Fly and Bee) toward Meghan during her prior sojourn in the Salty Isle, Harry would be remiss indeed to subject Merghan and the children to more of the same.
I personally think Meghan was DONE after the totally rude and disgusting way both she and harry were treated at QE II’s funeral events. Not to mention the BRF boycotting of Lilibet’s 1st birthday and christening.
Maybe he should tell that to William because William is dying to move to America too 🤣🤣🤣
They act like Harry and Meghan just got there and haven’t met anyone yet. It’s going on three and a half years in their Montecito home, they’re living and socializing like normal people, not inviting the British media.
People who make an immigration move are not crying all the time over the fact that they’re gone. They see and envision the future. They stay positive for whats to come and their opportunities. Im sure he thinks one day to show his children his home country, and might feel nostalgic, but if now’s not the time to go back, oh well… moving on…
Fan fiction LOL that’s exactly what this is.
And let’s not forget the security issue in the UK, which remains unresolved. He’s not going to risk his family’s safety here until there’s a resolution.
People move to new cities and countries all the time. Yes they miss their families and friends, but they can make new connections. They’re acting like this man has been living in this country for 4 years, had traveled to this country plenty of times before that, and still doesn’t know anyone. If I could make a bunch of lifelong friends in the rural Midwest at college, Harry can make new friends in 4 years living in the metropolitan area of the second largest city in the United States.
ETA: This will eternally read to me as they are pissed that the friends and family that Harry does talk to won’t talk to them and give them any scoops.
I think you absolutely nail it with your final point (not that I don’t agree with the rest as well). His loose lipped ‘mates’ who were happy to tattle on him are firmly out of his circle and no-one in Montecito is leaking. The rota are not happy.
And there are millions of people that grew up around Christmas celebrations but ended up not really into any Christmas “thing” themselves as adults, I know I am one of those people, LOL. If Harry is one of those people that gets all into Christmas, then it doesn’t matter where he’s at, its still Christmas day wherever the person is, it doesn’t necessarily has to be celebrated in your “birth” country to mean anything. However, if Harry isn’t the Christmas kind of person, he probably was never really into it to begin with, UK or elsewhere, and he probably feels the same way today. He’d therefore do the “Christmas thing” just for his kids, not because he enjoys celebrating Christmas per se.
Alos, I LOLed at “the children have grown up in the US ALL THEIR LIVES’, like the kids are 4 and 2 and have all their lives ahead of them, WTF is this woman even talking about? And, NO, Harry is not resentful towards Meghan. And Harry is not depended on Meghan for socializing. Harry is not missing his UK pint drinking buddies, Harry is not doing any and all of those things, all is just projection on the Bri$hit media part.
The nostalgia line about Christmas in Britain is every funnier when you consider how many stories they’ve run about how excruciatingly BORING royal Christmases are.
Christmas Eve dinner was apparently gowns and tiaras, with all the children out of sight. When they exchanged gifts, they tried to make them as offensive as possible. Everything had to run on a strict timeline. And all of this was happening was happening in a cold, drafty palace.
whether harry is a christmas person himself or not, I can see him getting really into it for his kids, but for all the things that he was not able to do growing up – going to see Santa at the local mall, the local christmas parades, baking cookies in your own kitchen without multiple chefs hovering around, etc.
he may hate All I want for Christmas and may hate decorating trees but I bet he loves being able to decorate his own tree however he wants, you know?
and if he is into it just for his kids, then it stands to reason that he’s going to be MORE into it in California, right? because that’s where his kids are where and where he has freedom.
I guess this is all they have left to harass him with, Harry having “buddies” to drink with and being around his dreary family for Christmas. Funny they don’t mention Chuck’s birthday and Harry coming for that. Maybe even the carnival experts know that is a no go.
When Meghan married Harry she gave up her Job, her life, her home country, her freedom, her income and nearly her life. On the other hand Harry wanted to leave England.
Word, Blubber. It’s like they cannot bring themselves to consider that Harry was that unhappy in England, for a large portion of his life. It was Harry’s choice to leave, Meghan moved to England and married him fully expecting to spend the rest of her life working for the crown.
You need a new narrative, Saltines, this one is really tiring, and very boring.
More 💩to cover for their rotting leftovers and cover for a not so spectacular African tour. Harry is fine and not isolated he is living his best life with Meg and children and friends. Just more 💩 for deranger clicks.
Man, sign me up to be Meghan’s hostage and dependent on her for my social life.😂
The fanfiction the BM continues to gurgitate for advertising clicks is truly laughable. Those people need to stop listening to the voices in their heads and accept reality: Harry quit y’all and he ain’t ever, ever coming back😂
ITS TRUE😭 That man is out here going to exclusive sporting events and seeing Beyonce in VIP suites, whatever hostage situation he’s in, I want in like YESTERDAY. Meghan, if you’re reading this, my bags are at the door! *Insert Eric Andre gif* let me iiinnnnnnnnn
This piece is bonkers. LOL. Has the press forgotten why Harry left in the first place? They’re so desperate for him to go back to the UK.
I don’t think these commentators can read the room or fully understand anything, lol. Millions of people watched the documentary, interviews and read the book. Blaming Meghan isn’t working anymore and these grifters are holding on for dear life as their jobs are becoming less and less lucrative. Harry and Meghan leaving was so smart because each day they live away from that firm, the carnival of clowns are fading. Anytime you have these losers making YouTube channels or US weekly getting youtubers and Tik Tok content creators as RF experts on their weekly royal videos, you know the jig is up.
“Besides, I don’t think Harry wants to go out drinking with the lads on a regular basis anymore – he’s almost 40, he has two young children at home and he’s not William.”
Truth. And how offensive is it that the speculation he has no drinking buddies is because the population is older in Montecito. What, old people don’t drink?
And Dampier also says he’s lost royal staus and military connections. Um…no he hasn’t.
Guess he missed that huge NATO contingent that that visited the Invictus Games.
Defense Secretaries met with Harry, Knowing he is not representing any government, because they like his work with the I G.
I am stuck on how Dampier thinks that not having “drinking buddies” would take it’s “toll.”. Is that the only way toffs socialize in the UK? Or, is Dampier a sad alcoholic round the pub bemoaning the Queen’s demise with his pearl-clutching drinking buddies.
Unfortunately yes, we have a MASSIVE drinking culture (and binge drinking) in the U.K. , to the point where there’s a lot of pressure to drink from uni-age to not feel left out and it is how a lot of people choose to primarily socialise: by going to the pub or the bar.
@Afken, but no one ever outgrows that, like at all? That’s the point people are trying to make. That Prince Harry might have done all that during his wild years, but he’s now outgrown that. He’s now a mature almost 40year old man and married with kids. His priorities have now shifted from “all Harry thinks about is when he can go to the pub next to have a pint with the lads” to now thinking about doing meaningful things with his time.
Also, you can be an adult and a parent and a responsible parent at that and still meet your friends for a drink at a pub or bar or restaurant. maybe its not the focus that it might have been in college or your early 20s, but its not like you turn 40 and never walk into a pub again with your friends. I’m sure if Harry wants an afternoon at the local bar watching football (American or otherwise) he does that.
They keep confusing Harry with William. I doubt William has the ability to make new friends. He sticks close to his aristocratic set who probably only tolerate him because they have to.
Okay so this makes me wonder if William’s incandescent anger at Sussexit has driven away his pals. That would make sense.
Excellent observation @RAPUNZEL! I can see that being the case.
Yeah, I’m sure Harry is just dying to spend Christmas in the UK, where his shitty birth family will make a point of being hostile to his wife and ignoring his kids (if they were invited at all, it would be a “allowed but not welcome” situation), and be forced to dress up in formalwear just to go down to the kitchen for a frightfully bland midnight snack.
I think there’ve been more sightings Harry out socializing than Meghan over the past few years? That man is walking around with a permanent tan in a California bear baseball hat. He’s doing just fine lol.
Pretty sure Harry hasn’t lost his military connections🙄. Sounds like more wishful thinking that Harry and the kids will visit England.
It made me so happy to see in Heart of Invictus that JJ and David Wiseman visited Harry in Montecito last year and no one had any idea. It’s evidence once again that they chose the right community as they can have friends and family visit without being bothered or having it leak and it was also great to see him with his military buddies in that clip and in the one with him, Gabe, and some of the other Invictus US team scuba diving in Hawaii(which again no one knew about).
You can see from the visit he made to the Warrior Games earlier this year and the USO screening he hosted for Heart of Invictus that he’s been able to connect really well with American veterans which makes sense as he served alongside Americans as well. I think it makes the UK press and some within palace walls really upset that despite taking his military titles away and repeatedly attempting to smear his military record he is still respected in the international military community and feels at home and happy with American veterans.
If they wanted to go, they would. It also isn’t hard to show your kids traditions or serve the food that you’re used to eating for the holiday here. Do these folks leave their house? Ever???
In heart of invictus? His friends and army buddies visited him loads.
Oh wow, I can smell the desperation sweat rolling off the rota all the way over here in the colonies.
This. You can tell they weren’t expecting them to thrive and be gone for almost 4 years. The press have no content and aren’t making any money with the boring, stale leftovers. I think there is real anger on the side of the British media and that’s why the Middletons are being targeted.
Yes, the rags aren’t selling, so speculation about the ones that got away is more lucrative than the king, Cammie, Buttons, and Peggington.
Boy, these folks just love their guilt-tripping mind games, don’t they? And they can’t imagine any other life better than being a Royal. Which is why they are so furious that Harry keeps proving them wrong every. Single. Time. 😈
Ok, first of all, who is Phil Dampier and what is Fabulous magazine?
Maybe he’s like that groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, popping up out of his lair once a year, without a clue of what’s happened above ground in the meantime.
Fabulous mag looks to be a Sunday/weekend section for women put out by The Sun. In other words, junk…
LOL, of course Harry isn’t dependent on Meghan for his social life in California. Maybe at first, since she had friends and family there and he did not, but at this point I think they’re both probably pretty well established within their circles. this is just more “poor lonely Harry!” BS from the british press, even though Harry is clearly happy and thriving and out and about without Meghan.
As for christmas – well its the next thing, right? Will they or wont they for christmas, then we’ll hear it for Easter, then the trooping, then Balmoral, then Charles’ bday, then Christmas again. The british press is so desperate to get them back on UK soil.
Do I think Christmas in England seems lovely? Yes, I do. Do I think a Sandringham Christmas sounds lovely? not at all. And do I think a Montecito christmas sounds lovely? Again, yes. Those kids aren’t being deprived bc they’re spending their christmases in their home surrounded by family and friends who love them rather than being paraded to a cold church* and then off to the nursery while the parents eat a formal dinner.
*I dont know why, but I assume the church is cold, lol.
I’m sure i read somewhere they weigh themsleves after christmas dinner at sandringham, i’m sure they dont miss that
Yes, weighing when they arrive and before they leave – that was started with Edward VII, who wanted to make sure his guests were well-fed. Elizabeth continued the tradition but we don’t know if Charles will do it, too.
The castle is probably cold, too, given Charles’ performative turning down of the thermostats.
As much as they try , it will not make it true. We all can see that Harry is happy, has his own set of friends and connections. He is thriving and living happily in CA. Desperation is a nasty cologne 😂
Harry, who hated royal life and wanted to escape years before, is just dying to go back. Sure Jan. How many pictures full of Harry having a great time do they need to see before they drop this crap? It’s been nearly four years, you can stop worrying about Harry now, he’s really doing ok.
One of the comments Harry made in their docuseries was his marriage to Meghan is easy. Meghan being a self confident woman gives Harry his s-p-a-c-e. This is why you often see Harry in different parts of American and other countries without her. She allows her husband to be himself. Those folks are as usual projecting. They have zero knowledge of the going ons in this couples household so they fill in the gaps by making mess up. There is no reason for this couple to spend a joyful holiday in misery with their children in England or wherever these folks celebrate. This couple has established their own traditions with their family here in America surrounded by love. There will be no photos or walks by this couple in the UK for Christmas. Get over it UK, you ran them off and they are not coming back.
So…..even if they were insistent on going to the UK for holidays, where are they expected to stay? Beg for an odd room over at Balmoral or Sandringham or wherever the royals do Christmas? A hotel where a porter can sell their location to the media for some quick holiday cash?
And the “traditions” they speak of….are they UK traditions or the royal traditions where kids are shuttled off to another room and the adults change clothes 5 times a day?
On another note, as an American, I am honestly interested: are there Christmas/holiday traditions that are unique to the UK? (I love learning about holiday traditions) and if so can they be replicated in the UK?
My mother’s side of the family is Eastern Orthodox/Eastern European/Russian. They have a bit different Xmas traditions including Epiphany that I celebrated as a child alongside my father’s Roman Catholic Christmas traditions (midnight mass, etc). We didn’t need to return to South east Poland or Russia to celebrate them.
Nothing is “unique to the UK.” Everything the UK has, has been stolen/colonized/bastardized from other countries throughout their history.
So-called “UK Christmas traditions” especially as practised by the royals, are taken directly from their German heritage.
In both the H&M docuseries and Spare, H spks of his little nuclear family’s observation of christmas and we saw the huge Xmas tree that M was putting some final touches to, perched on a high ladder, after which H turned the Xmas tree lights on and they ooohhhed and aaaahhed about it.
He specifically mentioned doing things “the British way” which, he said, was really the German way, of opening some presents on Xmas Eve. He mentioned the gift from M that he opened, which was an ornament depicting Betty and which Archie subsequently caused to fall from the tree and break up in tiny pieces (which H saw an an omen…..perhaps one which meant: that biiiich has no business being a part of the Sussex Christmas.) Then he related how a psychic that he went to some time afterwards, mentioned the incident and said his mother was there and got a kick out of the whole thing.
So yeah, H&M have obviously created their own Sussex Family Christmas Traditions and it appear to include a mixture of British/German and Amercian.
So it’s a lot like America then. My Christmas traditions are a mixture of cultural (Irish, Polish, Russian) and familial. We open one present on Christmas Eve but my dad said it was to bribe us to go to midnight mass lol. They’re nothing that can’t be replicated anywhere I am.
Yup, as an American who has spent Christmas in the UK with British friends, I can say it is pretty much the same. The only difference was Boxing Day. Where I was they would spend the day going around visiting friends and relatives.
Boxing Day is a stat holiday here in canada and so even that one isn’t uniquely British.
Wow, they even trotted out a relationship expert to lecture Meghan on how to behave in her marriage. The nerve of these people.
Maybe they actually think Meghan reads and obsesses over every word printed about her? LOL The delusion is strong in the RR’s and their ilk.
Reading this blurb, it sounds like the article on whjicj its based, was exactly like the rotaRAT wannabe who, in the middle of the smear campaign against M, when it was clear that H&M might do something unprecedented about it, said in an article directed at M: “Please dont make him choose between us(the UK) and you.” LMFAO
And then H did exactly that.
PS:
“Its as if they had failed to listen to H at the time of their engagement interview when he said: “I know, at the end of the day she chooses me and I choose her and therefore, whatever we have to tackle, together or individually, it will ALWAYS BE US, together, as a team.”
Oh to be a fly on the wall! I’d really be interested to know what a Sandringham Christmas is like without QE2. Imagine Camilla as hostess with Kate doing her best mean girl impression. Will they even bother to do the big Christmas lunch with everyone in attendance or will everyone split up after church. In any case like most young families I expect Harry & Meghan prefer to do their own thing at home.
Nacho Figueras waves hello.
Harry has plenty of friends — good friends who understand that he moved from England to PROTECT HIS FAMILY. No royal Christmas tradition trumps that concern, and he’s not going to put his wife and kids at risk just to pull some Christmas crackers with a snarling Kate and Will.
Lol exactly. You can share Christmas crackers with the family here in the US just as easily, no Salt necessary.
All of this. I don’t doubt he misses his home country but that place was dangerous to his wife and kids so I would guess he’ll make do in his lovely California home.
And it just is harder to see your friends all the time when you get older and have a family. I don’t doubt that Harry and Meghan both have a wonderful, loving, supportive social circle(who mostly keep their mouths shut).
The British press is just so desperate.
Meghan aside his “family” has shown him that his safety and wellbeing does not matter to them. Why would he want to spend Christmas with them? They want him to miss that family so bad. I’m sure he misses who he thought they were.
Yes, yes, this is all true. Poor Harry is trapped in a country that doesn’t celebrate Christmas. No one in the US cares about Christmas and none of the overwhelming numbers of communities, cultures, nationalities brings their home country/ancestry traditions to the holiday. Basically, the US goes dark and no one does anything until March.
/s
/es
/atds
I hope he goes to Starbucks or wherever and gets a Happy Holidays cup so I can watch the right wing commentators’ heads explode.
Please Santa, let me have that for Christmas so I can make those images my lock screen on my phone.
No not Starbucks, for lying Rob Lowe to be saying, since Harry moved to Montecito, he caused a longer wait time at Starbucks, to be shot down by Starbucks workers, that they never saw Harry there.
Then he goes on to tell another lie, that Harry was sporting a pony tail, little did he know that James Corden knew Harry and said it was not true.
Or wherever. Or even better. He gets papped doing some Xmas shopping carrying a “happy holidays’ bag so theheadlines can be “Exiled Prince Declares Lefty War on Christmas!!”
Hee–I’d give a million to see Harry toting a Target or Aldi’s holiday bag. 😂
Well there we have two people who thought they needed a few cheap bucks for their Christmas shopping, so they decided to write crap for a scrappy trash mag. Talk about desperate 😂
Harry still has military friends and connections, he still has civy friends who have visited him in montecito. He has MANY American friends who he visits and visit him AND MEGAN. But the problem for these idiots, is we have, and have had for the last 3 years, STEALTH HARRY. It’s wonderful how Harry and Megan can do what they want when they want and the press know nothing unless they want them to. So all these “writers” can stick to their now “unhidden” contract with the left behind Royals, because Harry and Megan will celebrate Christmas how they want, and will do it as a family, not an institution /grifting company
Harry is use to getting real gifts now, not some silly gag gift.
The BM are really Dumb, Harry was there for the ConAnation, and left the same day, his court case and left as soon as he testified, did the Well Child event, visited his grandmother’s grave and hopped over to Germany. Meghan was not with him, but the man couldn’t wait to leave his bitter Country.
Why would Harry bring his family to a place they’re not safe for the holidays? Where would they even stay since Charles evicted them?
There is one place I can imagine he would show his children a English christmas – Althorp.
Even if he were to go have drinks with friends without Meghan these people would have something to say about it.
Besides the usual sour grapes the point of this article is to once again talk about Christmas and the fact the Sussexes won’t be there in the UK and to blame Meghan for it. The Sussexes seem to get out enough and we have no idea who they socialize with on the regular. They have two young kids, a foundation to run and other things going on. That takes up a lot of time and daily living. How much socializing are they supposed to do? They get around plenty. These people can’t adjust to the Sussexes being private people.
What’s this BS about Meghan not being willing to give up things for PH? Um, try a successful show she was acting on, moving to the UK away from her family, privacy, peace of mind…. BTW, median age in montecito is 49.2. I’m sure those on the lower end of the range are really appreciative of this BS take of all old people. (Because, of course, nobody over 50 drinks.
The Sussexes will have a lovely Christmas — Meghan will roast an amazing turkey with all the trimmings (we know she’s a great cook), they’ll watch some Christmas Disney movies with the kiddos who will be all excited. They’ll have a big, beautifully decorated tree with tons of gifts underneath it. On Christmas morning the kids will tear into their presents, perhaps they’ll have a pancake and maple syrup breakfast, then off to visit some friends for a play date.
Oh…I forgot, Dampier implies they’ll be mourning not being back in cold, musty old Salt Isle at a cold, musty old castle with family who visibly and palpably hate them and exchange insulting gifts while having to change formal clothing every couple of hours and weigh themselves after dinner. Sure Phil…
hell they might even go swimming depending on the weather!!
Harry has always struck me as a person who readily connects with people and makes friends easily.
It’s too hard for them to come to terms with the fact that Harry left. They blame her because it’s easier to see her as the “witch” than to acknowledge something is wrong with that family, and the way some part of the press and country react to it.
Idiots can’t even get the details right in their made up articles. It’s 4 Christmases they’ve spent outside the UK.
The bm really need new talking points. We’ve heard “will they–won’t they” so many times. Now they have finally accepted that “they won’t”, so this is what they’re left with. Christmas is weeks away and the bm are reaching for anything to write about. I think we’ve all said it before, but one more time for those in the back, “do they have any idea how these articles make them look”?
harry has not lost his family. His family are Meghan Archie and lilibet.
My goodness, the royal family and the RR have reduced their world to the tiniest bubble not at all anchored in much of the current reality of the twenty-first century. Are they assuming that there are no Christmas traditions except UK traditions, specifically royal family traditions? Harry has his own family and I’m sure he and Meghan are establishing their own traditions with Doria and Meghan’s niece. Christmas is a time to celebrate family, friends, and it’s especially a time for young children and their excitement over Santa Claus or just the general jolliness of baking, eating, and decorating for the holidays. I have a feeling that Meghan is a lover of Christmas and she and Harry will create and enjoy a warm, social, and happy holiday season in her home for themselves and their children. Sandringham christmas sounds like an endurance test, where children are shunted off with their nannies. What parent doesn’t want to spend Christmas morning with their children, and see them open their presents and play with them on Christmas day? Sandringham sounds like three days of stress where all activities are regimented and children are not included. A private Christmas in Montecito with loving family and friends, or Christmas in UK with hostile family and hostile press and miserable cold damp weather?
Yeah I am sure Harry wants to weigh his kids and wife before and after dinner…as we are told happens at Sandringham… I meant that is just bizarre on every level. I had a pretty nomadic upbringing but Xmas was the same wherever we went because it was the way my family chose to celebrate. Harry can have English traditions in the USA..and I am sure they do. Stockings for Santa… I was amazed to hear Aussies don’t do that (maybe some do my friends say they don’t)… I am sure Archie and Lily put stockings out, and a mince pie for Santa and a carrot for Rudolph.
Harry has lots of genuine friends, but also lots of people who invite him to things because they want to be photographed. Frankly if someone invited to me to an F1 day I would go! Hasn’t happened yet, but I can dream…😂
The ratchets do a great job at 1 thing: making the royals look like a bunch of nasty old miserable people. There’s nothing beautiful or aspirational about the way they describe royal events, even Christmas. Christmas sounds cold, dreary, and uncomfortable. A bunch of people who dislike each other sitting around talking about who they dislike. Earlier in their marriage, the Waleses used to skip Christmas and spend it with the Middletons when they could.
The ratchets make royal holidays sound like ordeals to get through, instead of fun times with family. The price of the privilege or royalty is supposed to be utter misery, like the little mermaid’s feet carrying the price of pain with every step. I think the royals hate Meghan for many reasons, but one of them is that she isn’t miserable anymore. How dare a member of the royal family not be utterly miserable! Their happiness chaps the asses of the royals, courtiers, and the ratchet reporters.
I’m sure Harry can teach his children the British Christmas traditions in Montecito.