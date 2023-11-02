No, Prince Harry is not ‘dependent on Meghan for his social life’

My theory is that Prince Harry was the one who wanted to move to Montecito more than Meghan. I’m sure Meghan is happy there and I doubt there was some big disagreement over it, but it’s always seemed like Harry wants his family tucked away in a countryside somewhere, far away from any high traffic areas or city centers. Additionally, Harry seems to socialize more often than Meghan – Harry is the one going to soccer games in LA and the F1 race in Austin. He flew to Hawaii to go diving with an Invictus athlete. His closest friends and his cousin Eugenie have all visited him in Montecito. My point? Harry is where he wants to be and he loves his California life. But the usual suspects are desperate to paint Harry as “missing the UK” and all alone in California, dependent on Meghan’s social circle. Please.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier told Fabulous magazine that the Duke of Sussex is now dependent on Meghan for a social life in the US. Dampier said: “Not only has he lost his family, his royal status and military connections, but he’s also lost a lot of friends. I get the impression he hasn’t got a circle of drinking buddies he can unwind within Montecito, which has a population of older people, and I’m sure that takes its toll.” He added: “[Harry] is dependent on Meghan for his social life”. It comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will face a challenge of navigating tension when deciding their Christmas plans, according to a relationship expert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent the last three Christmas periods away from the UK. Louella Alderson, a relationship expert claimed that Prince Harry may want to show his children Archie and Lilibet the traditions and customs of the UK. Alderson said: “It’s understandable that there may be some tension between Harry and Meghan over their Christmas plans. They have spent the past three Christmases away from Britain, so it’s possible that Harry may feel a sense of nostalgia and want to return to his home country for the holiday. It would be natural for him to want to show his children the traditions and customs of his country and his upbringing as they have predominantly grown up in America their whole life.” Alderson added that if Meghan Markle chooses not to spend Christmas in the UK, she should be open to spending future holidays in the country for Prince Harry. She told the Mirror: “Harry has given up a lot for Meghan and has appeared to put Meghan’s needs and desires above his own at times, so it’s understandable that he may feel a sense of resentment if she is not willing to do the same for him. If they don’t spend Christmas in the UK this year, then Meghan should be open to the possibility of spending future holidays in the UK.”

[From GB News]

LOL, Meghan isn’t keeping Harry from his friends or the UK. If anything, Harry is keeping Meghan and their children away from those dreadful, abusive jackasses. Harry isn’t dependent on Meghan or anyone else for his social life either. We get these glimpses of the Sussexes’ social life and they mostly seem to live quietly in the wealthy enclave, they’re not throwing big parties but they do entertain, and their friends come to visit them a lot. Besides, I don’t think Harry wants to go out drinking with the lads on a regular basis anymore – he’s almost 40, he has two young children at home and he’s not William.