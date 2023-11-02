Variety: Marvel ‘is truly f–ked’ with the Jonathan Majors/Kang situation

This is Variety’s cover story this week: “Is Marvel In Trouble?” The answer is yes, it is. But surely the better question would be: is the Marvel business model sustainable for much longer? The answer to that question is a resounding NO. There’s a lot of information in Variety’s cover story about where it all went wrong and how 2023 became the year where everything fell apart for Marvel. But there’s also some shocking new info about Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang the Conqueror in several Marvel properties, from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to the current season of Loki. Majors’ Kang was being set up as the “big bad” of the next Avengers film, which is due to film next year. Following Majors’ arrest in March, Marvel mostly sat on their hands and took a wait-and-see approach. That’s blown up in their faces as each month brings a new horror story about Majors’ violence and psychotic behavior. Some highlights from this Variety piece:
Jonathan Majors had been poised to carry the next phase of the MCU. The actor insists he is the victim, but the damage to his reputation and the chance he could lose the case has forced Marvel to reconsider its plans to center the next phase of its interlocking slate of sequels, spinoffs and series around Majors’ villainous character, Kang the Conqueror. At the [Marvel summit] in Palm Springs [this spring], executives discussed backup plans, including pivoting to another comic book adversary, like Dr. Doom. But making any shift would carry its own headaches: Majors was already a big presence in the MCU, including as the scene-stealing antagonist in February’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” And he has been positioned as the franchise’s next big thing in this season of “Loki” — particularly in the finale, which airs on Nov. 9 and sets up Kang as the titular star of a fifth “Avengers” film in 2026.
Marvel is screwed: “Marvel is truly f–ked with the whole Kang angle,” says one top dealmaker who has seen the final “Loki” episode. “And they haven’t had an opportunity to rewrite until very recently [because of the WGA strike]. But I don’t see a path to how they move forward with him.”
Wall-to-wall Marvel programming on film & TV destroyed everything: But the ensuing tsunami of spandex proved to be too much of a good thing, and the demands of churning out so much programming taxed the Marvel apparatus. Moreover, the need to tease out an interwoven storyline over so many disparate shows, movies and platforms created a muddled narrative that baffled viewers. “The Marvel machine was pumping out a lot of content. Did it get to the point where there was just too much, and they were burning people out on superheroes? It’s possible,” says Wall Street analyst Eric Handler, who covers Disney. “The more you do, the tougher it is to maintain quality. They tried experimenting with breaking in some new characters, like Shang-Chi and Eternals, with mixed results. With budgets as big as these, you need home runs.”
The Marvel VFX team: Marvel’s entire VFX battalion, including staffers and vendors, is struggling to keep pace with a never-ending stream of productions. This past February, when the credits rolled at the world premiere of “Quantumania,” shock rippled through the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood over some shoddy CGI. “There were at least 10 scenes where the visual effects had been added at the last minute and were out of focus,” says one veteran power broker who was there. “It was insane. I’ve never seen something like that in my entire career. Everyone was talking about it. Even the kids of executives were talking about it.”
The lack of preproduction script development is also a huge issue: Some internal sources… point to the “She-Hulk” VFX issues as a symptom of a deeper rot — namely a lack of oversight on script development. In the original arc of “She-Hulk,” a flashback of star Tatiana Maslany’s transformation into her Hulk character didn’t take place until Episode 8, the penultimate episode. But after Marvel’s brain trust watched footage, it realized the scene needed to happen in the pilot episode so that audiences could see more of the character’s backstory early. That meant that the VFX team was tasked with fixing the mess in postproduction. “The so-called bad VFX we see was because of half-baked scripts,” says one person involved with “She-Hulk.” “That is not Victoria. That is Kevin. And even above Kevin. Those issues should be addressed in preproduction. The timeline is not allowing the Marvel executives to sit with the material.”
She-Hulk costs WHAT? All the while, Marvel was bleeding money, with a single episode of “She-Hulk” costing some $25 million, dwarfing the budget of a final-season episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones, ” but without a similar Zeitgeist bang.
The Jonathan Majors problem: When the “Quantumania” actor was arrested in March, Disney executives insisted that they could afford to play a wait-and-see game, given that “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” wasn’t expected to begin shooting until early 2024. But then Majors was dropped in quick succession by his publicists and managers. (He remains a client at WME — the agency where he landed after CAA parted ways with him, pre-arrest, for his “brutal conduct” toward staff, says one source. CAA declined to comment.) A studio source notes that regardless of the actor’s legal issues, Marvel already had considered moving away from a Majors-led phase because of the box office performance of “Quantumania,” which will struggle to make a profit. “It gave people pause given that ‘Quantumania’ didn’t exactly land,” the source says.
Recasting Kang? Recasting Majors is also an option, as Feige did when he replaced Terrence Howard in “Iron Man 2” with Don Cheadle. In fact, Marvel isn’t afraid to change direction, even after making splashy announcements.
Since I don’t watch Loki, I’m just going off what I read from Marvel fans and they wonder why a cinematic “multiverse” can’t figure out a way to simply recast the Kang role, especially given that the recast would so easily be explained as “this is just a multiverse Kang.” Granted, I’m sure there are contractual issues, but again, Majors brutalized his girlfriend (who was also a Marvel employee) while working on a Marvel project. This isn’t even a moral stand for Marvel – keeping Majors on in any way is a huge legal and financial liability in like twenty different ways.
As for the other stuff… it’s absolutely f–king mindblowing to me that Marvel’s answer to everything is “throwing tens of millions of dollars at something to fix it in postproduction.” Take a third of that money and invest in quality preproduction, make sure you have all of the scripts locked down and get everything storyboarded. The overreliance on VFX instead of writers and hands-on producers is what has brought down Marvel more than anything else (it’s the same f–king story with LucasFilm, but that’s a comparison for another day).
There is just too many marvel films/tv show out there now of really poor quality.
There are too many Marvel films and shows period. Some of us hate comic book movies, and it’s getting so movies about actual human beings are getting harder and harder to find. This is not a golden era for movies. Marvel is partly to blame.
Check out the Korean comedy/ drama world.
They have some of the best written, character driven, world building (if there are paranormal aspects) and well acted stuff out there. Truly just ground breaking.
“There are too many Marvel films and shows period.” –> This is the root of the problem. The Marvel execs got greedy and, as a result, started pumping out content so fast that they couldn’t control the quality or be thoughtful about the creative decisions they were making.
Yeah the market is just so oversaturated it really makes me wonder who has the time to devote to watching all the different franchises. It feels very…uninspired.
The problem is that Marvel stories ARE about actual human beings. The comics are deeply rooted in narratives about people struggling with very real problems. But Marvel has just made so much, so fast, that it’s impossible to keep up with. And also these movies should push people to the print content (the comics themselves), but because there are too many movies/shows, they take the place of that.
Marvel had the upper hand for a really long time and then made some seriously disappointing choices in the name of trying to make faster profit.
It’s not well planned and the characters aren’t connected like they were in the past. They chose quantity and speed over quality and it sucks. It’s obvious things were only planned until endgame and the rest is thrown together.
Yeah all they need to do is introduce another Kang variant like they did with Loki and have them take it over, honestly wouldn’t be that hard. Marvel just sat on its hands and hoped all the JM stuff would blow over
Replace him with literally anyone as long as they’re a good actor/actress. I’d love to see John Boyega make some Marvel cash – and he’s already played a role with multiple variations of himself in “They Cloned Tyrone”. He was so good in that!
This is what I’ve wondered since the story first broke. It’s literally the easiest recast ever since they already introduced the multiverse/variant thing. And the guy has been shit as Kang anyway, find a good actor to play the role and no one would blink an eye.
That’s the real talk: I’ve only watched Jonathan Majors in Loki but he’s not good. I’ve heard it described as “I’M ACTING!!!” and that’s accurate. Overwrought and try-hard, just recast him
Majors acting in season 2 of Loki is so affected it is unwatchable. An episode set at the Chicago Worlds Fair that I should have found delightful dragged every moment that he was in the scene.
Totally agree! If I had a time machine, I’d take it to that World’s Fair. And then we were stuck with JM chomping all the scenery.
Even not knowing what sort of person he is I can’t stand the acting and it’s dreadful to watch. We had so much fun with the many Lokis (and Croki), just re-cast. Even if they don’t want to go with multiverse/different version of Kang, they can still recast. It’s been done many times.
Totally agree. I’m not enjoying season two of Loki even though there are moments. It just has none of the excitement or good story structure of season one. JM is ponderous in it.
I recently watched She hulk, and really enjoyed it, although obviously I could see there were issues. I don’t think I’ve seen such a straight up comedic marvel show. It had a great tone, and I just overlooked the underwhelming fx because I’m more interested in the story – but if they spent that much on it, then oof.
“Backpfeifengesicht” is the perfect word for him.
Agree. I thought he was very good in everything else I’ve seen him in, but his acting in season 2 of Loki is atrocious.
Yeah, he’s bad in Loki s2, but season 2 is bad in and of itself. It is too confusing and boring.
The Marvel shows have been a mixed bag. I like some of them, especially those that focus on character over action. I actually liked She-Hulk. It is very tongue-in-cheek and Tatiana Maslanny is wonderful. Plus, she has amazing chemistry with the Daredevil actor.
I quite liked Miss Marvel as well. However, Secret Invasion was one of the most boring tv shows I’ve ever come across! It had great actors (Olivia Colman!!) and it wasn’t necessarily bad, but it was just boring and that is the worst sin in entertainment.
He always looks like he’s sucking lemons. Loki 1 introduced several Lokis (different versions, including a woman Loki); do the same for Kang and call it a day. I don’t see anything special about JM anyway.
Yes! Maybe that’s just his resting face, but he looks so punchable with that seemingly affected pout. Doesn’t help that he’s a terrible person on top of it.
Just make Renslayer gender-bent Kang and move on.
“We’ll fix it in post” is an industry joke, not something Marvel should be embracing.
They really are not words to live by. I don’t care how much $$ they throw at it, it is horrible on the people who have to work under this mindset. Cash isn’t the only cost.
I was a huge MCU nerd but I cannot watch since all this happened. I want to support the Marvels because I’m pretty sure the lesson Hollywood will take is ‘girl superheros don’t sell’ instead of ‘MCU projects are starting to suck and people don’t want to support DV’. But I just can’t.
And can we talk about the stupid cup? A psychopathic narcissist’s weird attempt at being humble.
Ok SUPER INTRIGUED
WHAT CUP
I think CommentingBunny is referring to the cup–a literal CUP or MUG–Majors sometimes carried to premieres and talk show appearances as a tribute to his mother and because he considers himself as a vessel.
The cup explanation is when I started side eyeing him. I don’t know why but it just seemed like a grab for attention which is never a good sign.
YES, let’s talk about THE CUP! You nailed it- a psychopath’s attempt at being humble. What an unclassy way to grab attention & remind everyone in the room that HE fills his OWN cup and NO ONE can effect HIM in the slightest of ways- he does whatever he wants, no matter how another human may feel.
What’s up with these narc men & their moms, too? I think it’s the fact that their mothers propped them up too much, so they are sainted & correct in these men’s eyes? Yeah, no one loves you like your mama, and no one should…..
They can just recast him and they don’t even need to explain it onscreen. They didn’t bother with that when Rhodey was recast and I assume it’ll be the same the next time Thunderbolt Ross shows up (he was played by William Hurt, who passed away, and will now be played by Harrison Ford).
Been watching Loki season 2, which isn’t as good as season 1 (Ke Huy Quan continues to be a highlight and elevate everything he’s in), but Majors is somehow especially bad?? I liked his acting in season 1 but his acting choices as Victor Timely are rough, IMO. So it’s not even a matter of “this guy is such a magical actor and NO ONE can play all the Kang variants like he can!” He sucks, offscreen as well as on, so get rid of him and let him disappear.
Rhodey (Cheadle’s version):
“Look, it’s me. I’m here. Deal with it. Let’s move on.” BOOM. Done.
It would be just as easy. Easier!
It’s the multiverse! Loki is an alligator, Richard Grant and Sophie Di Martino. Recasting is not an issue.
People have no problem with 10 different James Bonds and 150 different Doctors from Doctor Who.
Honestly, feel like marvel’s shtick is kind of waning regardless of this Kang debacle. Feel like the universe is so massive, so many characters, that people are just over-exposed and nothing feels novel now. it’s just another marvel release…TV, movie, shorts etc. it’s just too much. the stories are also just no longer interesting.
OK so we knew most of this but…CAA dumped him for being awful to employees. CAA?!?! The “we send clients to Weinstein without warning” agency? Wow. This guy must have been dreadful to people!
Damn…Marvel. Bad choices were made.
They can just recast Kang.
Exactly. And anyone who has watched Loki Season 1 knows why this possible. They had already shot Loki season 2 when he was arrested. They weren’t going to reshoot an entire series. I think they were planning on re-writing and recasting but the strikes have made that impossible atm.
Watching season 2 of Loki and I agree. Kang can easily be recast given the storyline of Loki and his variants.
The She hulk VFX were truly bad. They are stretching everyone thin and it’s showing. Marvel expected everyone to just overlook it because it’s Marvel. They have come to rely too much on green screens and special effects. Why bring back the old avengers? You have a new crop of young avengers that have been introduced in the Marvel shows.
Marvel oversaturated their market. The thing that made the early movies great was the fact that we had one theatrical release a year. It gave everyone on the backend time to make sure the plots and storylines connected, while building excitement for the next movie. Even Agents of SHIELD worked as a TV show because the early seasons worked with what happened on the big screen, showing the fallout after The Winter Soldier. But then one movie per year became two, became three, became streaming series, etc. I lost interest before Endgame, but still saw it so I could wrap up whatever phase that was of the overall Marvel multiverse. That was my last Marvel movie. I did watch Wandavision, but haven’t been able to get past the second episode of Falcon and The Winer Soldier. I haven’t tried watching Loki. I’m ready for Marvel to call it quits. They had a good run, but maybe everything they are trying to do is better in comic form.
They did the Winter Soldier / Bucky Barnes so so dirty in that series.
He was literally a mythic ghost assassin with all of captain America’s powers and like 40000000xs the training.
He speaks dozens of languages and is trained in almost every style of combat.
And then they made that TV show.
…there was literally an alligator Loki…i mean….
Kang being replaced or not, they need to take a break on all things Marvel. There is over saturation and most of the movies are just boring at this point. The second season of Loki is such a drop from the first one and that’s before JM even showed up.
It’s definitely oversaturation. The storylines are confusing, the TV shows have gone down in quality, etc. Wandavision was great because it connected to the first MCU movies and it was also just really unique and well done. since then I feel like its been downhill.
We do love Shang Chi in our house and watch it fairly regularly, but that’s the only new Marvel movie I can think that we watch with any regularity post Avengers etc.
WandaVision is great. It is def the best of the Marvel shows.
ABC’s Agents of SHIELD was excellent. Though I really enjoy Tom Hiddleston, I have never watched Loki. The best Marvel shows were DareDevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage in that order. For all the well deserved shit they get Netflix produced great work on those shows. Seeing Marvel/Disney struggling is kind of alarming.
Loki is hands down the best show Marvel has created. Wandavision is second. I highly recommend watching both. I did and do still really love Jessica Jones.
I find Loki season 2 really disappointing. It had a great season 1 but I feel like season 2 is going to sink it in my eyes. It is confusing and boring.
WandaVision is the best Marvel show IMO. It is unique in its format and I loved how it really was about Wanda’s grief manifesting in weird and supernatural ways because of her power.
Loki shines in the character interactions but suffers in plot/storyline, which can be confusing. I really only watched the show for the interactions between Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and the actress who plays Sylvie. However, at some point even wonderful actors and great chemistry cannot save a badly written story.
Those shows were phenomenal omg. Truly incredible.
I also thought Ms. Marvel was great – Iman Vellani is endlessly watchable in my opinion!
They totally deserve being screwed. Trying to wait out DV charges, they should’ve cut ties with the first set of shenanigans his lawyer pulled. As soon as DARVO starts playing out, you know who did what. Also, it seems to be finally setting in that comic book nerds are not actually the majority of the movie public. People enjoyed stuff when it had clear stories that didn’t require 20 hours of viewing to understand. No one wants homework with their escapism. Y’all don’t come for me, but I’ve never read Harry Potter because the first three (or 4?) came out while I was in college, and I didn’t have time or energy for 2500+ pages of non school reading. Marvel stuff is starting to feel like homework too. Except Shang Chi, my family loves that.
That’s what bums me out. They left some incredible characters that are so flipping important culturally twisting in the wind.
Shang chi. Caption marvel.
Now you can watch a marvel movie and not be like – oh I can’t wait for the next one!
It’s – I hope they make another one.
Also why so serious marvel?!? The world is on fire. We need light hearted funny happy content. Not to leave and have an existential crisis.
That blue beetle movie looks like old marvel. That’s good
The new Captain Marvel film comes out next week…
…reading this post made me realize all the Tenoch Huerta stuff hasn’t been mentioned for some time now…
I hope the lesson was learned by anti-racist organizations to check their spokespeople for misogynistic views as well. How many of these men who are against violence towards them, turn around & are the perpetrators of violence towards women? And women who already face racism, the racism that these men fight against, but these women have society’s racist machine AND these men holding them down in their personal life…ahhh!!!
These orgs should protect themselves, and women, from violence in the form of dv too- it matters.
I think Marvel people believed the Majors’ story would go like the Depp’s one did but it didn’t and now they are left feeling really really annoyed. It blew up in their faces and it’s a good thing it did.
I still find it unbelievable that the marvel/disney shows didn’t bother with showrunners or a show bible
I think Marvel has fucked up with Majors and should have reacted already, although they might be waiting for something in Loki S2 which has set up perfectly for another character to take Kang’s place as the big bad. If they are going to recast though, it should have been announced already.
What bums me out right now is that everyone is acting like The Marvels is going to bomb and I’m really looking forward to that movie. I’ve loved Carol Danvers for years and I think Brie is great in the role. The Captain Marvel movie already has the fake reputation of having bombed because of the misogynistic pushback it got, when the truth is that it made 1.3 billion dollars, and now those same assholes are crowing about how this one is even worse because there’s three women as leads, two of them WoC. It makes me want it to do even better but the strike and the general issues with the MCU are not helping.
I slowed down with Marvel after Endgame. I watched Falcon and the Winter Soldier as I love Sebastian Stan and Loki season 1. But that was as far as I got with the TV shows. Have not watched any of the Antman movies or the last couple of Thor movies. I just can’t get with this multiverse story arc, it’s too confusing and I’m not interested enough to get invested.
They can easily recast Jonathan Majors, they did it with Terrence Howard so they can do it again. They should have done it way earlier but they can still do it. Also I didn’t realize his ex-girlfriend he assaulted was a Marvel employee??? That alone should have gotten him booted from Marvel right away and for me that makes it worse that Marvel hasn’t done anything to mitigate this since it was one of their own employees that was assaulted. Why did they wait so long?
They have a couple of key problems:
I don’t think the shows have show runners who plot it out the arcs, develop characters and keep it consistent. Having all the decisions made by the execs results in the rework and bad storylines
Stop trying to make everything fit together. Agents of Shield ran for years and was fun because it didn’t tie to any particular story arc in the larger universe and did its own thing. You didn’t need to each all the other MCU stuff to know follw along.
I’m with kaiser.
Marvel should just recast the Kang role.