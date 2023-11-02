Princess Kate wore a lot of repeats at the ‘Dad Walk’ event in London

True story: I thought the Princess of Wales’s outfit on Wednesday was so unremarkable, I didn’t even look up the IDs. I mentioned at the end of the post that I thought she should untuck her striped sweater and that Kate has a long-standing problem with the length of her pants, and these jeans are the wrong inseam. That was it! And yet soooo many of the comments were people arguing about inseams and how I’m apparently too old to know what’s trendy. LMAO. It’s true, I am too old to know what’s trendy. The joke is that Kate is also too old to wear these unflattering trends. Anyway, in case you wanted the IDs on her ensemble, here you go – almost everything was a repeat.
The Princess of Wales showcased her love of sustainable dressing as she joined an organisation that supports fathers in north London on Wednesday. Kate, 41, looked effortlessly chic during a ‘Dad Walk’ for her ongoing Shaping Us project, opting for a very familiar ensemble.
The mother-of-three chose a £650 Erdem ‘Lotus’ striped cashmere sweater, £270 Mother Denim ‘Dazzler’ jeans and £198 Reiss ‘Thea’ boots – the latter being the only new addition to her wardrobe.
Dressing for the autumnal weather, Kate topped off her look with her beloved Barbour + ALEXACHUNG ‘Edith’ khaki waxed jacket. This marks the fourth occasion the royal has been photographed in the £379 jacket since debuting it in 2020. Crafted from glossy waxed-cotton, it features the brand’s signature detailing, including a concealed two-way zip fastening and soft corduroy collar. The durable design also incorporates a classic checked lining.
The royal teamed her timeless jacket with a relaxed white jumper and set of £79 earrings from Spells of Love.
[From The Daily Mail]
The sweater is Erdem? That’s a crazy price for a striped sweater uncomfortably tucked into jeans. But it is cashmere and I bet it’s soft as hell. Anyway, looking at Kate’s ensemble again, I still take issue with the length and cut of the jeans, but as I said yesterday, at least they weren’t another pair of her beloved jeggings. It also feels like Kate doesn’t even know how to put together a casual outfit – all of these separate pieces are okay/fine/cute, but all together it just looks… weird.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
London, UK, 01 November 2023: The Princess of Wales meets group members in the Arnos Arms during a visit to "Dadvengers", a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London, to highlight the important role that dads play in their children's earliest years as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.

Dadvengers is predominately an online community which works to support dads on their journey through parenthood.
The Princess of Wales takes part in a Dad Walk in the local park during a visit to "Dadvengers"
The Princess of Wales takes part in a Dad Walk in the local park
The Princess of Wales meets Grayson Stevenson (centre), 5, and his dad, Mark Stevenson (left), in the Arnos Arms during a visit to "Dadvengers", a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London

Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Nov 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The shoes also looked too big and clunky for the shorter jeans, like dark clown shoes really.
Or maybe she has Ivanka or Melania trump feet issues. As she has big feet to go along with her long ✋
We’ve seen pics of Kate’s bunions. I wouldn’t be surprised if she devoloped neuromas as well, being in those heels so much.
Those pants are tragic, even if they’re “in”. And yes, certain trends are age range-specific. Sometimes, you can just look silly when you’re in your 40s (and above!) and try and dress like a 20-something. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ It’d look much better with a longer inseam, or better yet, a straight leg jean.
Kate just always looks “off”. Can’t remember the last time she got it *all* right, tbh.
@seaflower, so for the first time in her life, she dressed for her personality 🤔
I don’t even notice her clothes with all the crazy gaping and gawking she does. That little fellow on his dad’s lap in the top pic is all of us. 😟
Laughed out loud–yes, Brassy Rebel!
🤣😂🤪😳 OMG, yes @Brassy Rebel! The same little boy in another photo, in the other thread, was squirming in his Dad’s arms and looking away, as if trying to escape from the nonsense. In this shot, the kid is looking mighty fed up and over it. The t-shirt the kid is wearing has lettering which almost looks like it says, ‘Not Today!’ 🙄🙁
Even the Dad’s huge smile is looking forced, while the other Dad in the foreground is looking like, ‘Uh huh, okay,’ with a smirk. 😏
Sincerely, we are miles beyond the time someone in her inner circle should have told her to knock it off. She looks a second away from being committed to a mental hospital, I can’t even find it funny at this point.
Same. She looks like a deranged student who escaped from clown school.
🤣😂🤣 Yasss Brassy Rebel!
What gets me is that she’s obviously TRYING to look like that, because most of the time when she makes those faces, she’s looking straight at the camera. She finds the f–king photographer, puts on her most maniacal grin, and does something weird with her hands. She must think it’s a flattering look for some reason.
Agree. And for me it’s the disconnect she must have with the actual people around her to get those shots. The freeze frame laugh and the hand pose where she’s looking at the camera but nobody else is. How absolutely strange it must be to be next to her while she does this.
She’s the female Ron DeSantis.
I agree the pants are too short. The boots too chunky and I don’t like the sweater. The maniacal smile and unhinged jaw was on full display.
This jeans is from mother denim. It’s from California and it’s one of Meghan’s favorite brand for jeans.
And as you would expect from copykate, Karen suddenly wears this brand too. Just deranged…
BTW I can’t tell if it’s because of Karen’s weird figure or the cut of the jeans but it looks very strange to me.
@sam either or, I think the combination resulted in an odd looking mid-section. And trendy or not, those jeans are way too short.
Mother jeans are my go-to jeans. I have different ones in white, black, and blue (dark and lighter wash, wide leg, bootcut and straight leg). They can make your a$$ look *amazing* lol. But my pants are long enough, and I love wearing them with a similar colored shoe/boot and they make my short legs look amazingly long (I’m only 5’1” lol), and my ankle length *are* ankle length, not floods.
Kate NEEDS a stylist, stat, for clothes AND hair. I can’t believe someone with that money can get it wrong EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.
@susanCollins,, Susan if she had had a beret on her head, with that sweater, those manic eyes and HUGE jaw jutting out, I would have sworn she had gone full Jim Carey in “Mask”.
“sustainable dressing” because she’s wearing things more than once? I wish you could all see how my eyes are rolling…….
I’ll say that unfortunately in some respects Kate and I are very similar and I think this is one of them. When you are used to wear specific items and then the trends change, it seems to take her a few months/years to catch up. I am the same way – well it doesnt take me years to catch up lol but I need to really study a trend like cropped flares before I wear them just to make sure I look okay (I find them easy with sandals or cute sneakers, harder with boots, you have to get the proportions right.) I feel like Kate just says “oh okay this is trendy now” and throws it on and it ends up looking off, like she did yesterday. The jacket doesn’t work and the boots really don’t work.
Some people have an innate sense of style and can adapt to new trends very quickly, some of us can’t……but its nothing that a good stylist or some time reading a fashion blog can’t cure. Or, just stick to what you know works for you.
Cropped flares are just an unfortunate look on her though… especially with those boots. Just because something’s trendy doesn’t mean it works for you or your body. I’m happy she started wearing something other than skinny jeans for these casual engagements but if I were her i would stick with regular length
yes, agreed! there are some things that just aren’t for everyone and that’s okay too.
This outfit is pretty basic and simple and yet she manages to mess it up. Full length jeans (not even skinny jeans) would have looked a lot better with those boots. Or different boots entirely.
At this point, there’s no excuse for Kate not looking stylish and pulled together on every outing. It’s obvious that she has no style, and she doesn’t know how to accessorize to save her life. There’s actually no shame in not being an expert fashion maven. The issue is that, in her position, she has access to resources and top-notch stylist help. Is it that she is set in her petty ways of copykeening and being jealous of other women? Has she ever had help, but they didn’t stick around because she doesn’t listen, and thinks she knows better? Is it too much of Kate having over-relied on her mother’s advice, to the point of being stuck in lazy, unproductive habits? Who knows? 🤷🏽♀️ Kate’s wiglets are another whole tale, entirely.
By this point, I think it’s a matter of Kate accepting her weaknesses, and facing the fact of how much help she needs (and not just with fashion). Her problems are solvable, but not without full self-awareness and acceptance of who she is inside. If she has no regrets, or if she refuses to go through the process of acknowledging her transgressions, she will never find self-forgiveness or self-fulfillment. I’m not even saying Kate needs to apologize to the people she has hurt, but she needs to acknowledge within herself exactly who she is, and find remedies for her current mess. Or else, expect more of same, ad infinitum.
My eyes rolled at that also. And, she only bought new boots? She didn’t already have boots if she’s so “sustainable”?
She has multiple tops with Breton stripes but of course she is called sustainable wearing a super expensive cashmere sweater twice.
That wouldn’t be the choice for most women knowing they were going to be encountering a lot of young pre school kids.
It’s also odd that she normally takes all steps possible to make her legs look longer, but has somehow gone with jeans that are cropped and so the opposite of lengthening her legs.
It annoyed me so much (and yes I realize this is an insane thing for me to bother getting annoyed about!) that Kate has SO many nice Breton tops, many of them reasonably priced, yet she went and paid £650 for an Erdem that looks exactly like her J. Crew one. She is just so wasteful.
It’s soul crushing that she’s wearing this pointless mess that costs around $2000. That is more than my wedding dress for Pete’s sake!! What a sad waste
The boots are terrible and make her jeans look too short and I agree with Kaiser that Kate should not have tucked in the sweater. Kate has no fashion sense.
I don’t like the pockets on the jacket, they make it look like she’s wearing mini saddle bags. Surely that’s her mother-in-law’s territory?
At the very least, Kate always did casual looks like this so well, and now she’s managing to screw then up, too. Sigh
The jeans are too short, but I’m glad she has her work clothes on. She would have looked ridiculous in a dress for this particular event.
That coat color makes her look like she works in a barn. It’s too casual. It’s the wrong coat. Everything else is ok. Boring but ok. Except the jeans are too short
That’s a great brand of jeans, incorrect shoes though. Loafers or a slimmer bootie would work nicer, or even a ballet flat. Not sure what the heck she’s doing here….
Wouldn’t that pant length work better with some sneakers and no visible socks or a casual pair of flats? Surely Kate has a pair of Veja copycats from Meghan that would have worked instead of the chunky boots. And by the way, Kate’s new boots are under $200? Willy has really cut her funding and her closet space.
She blew her outfit budget on that Erdem sweater.
Sustainable my rear end. Her budget’s been cut. Wonder why.
Just before summer vacations she had overdone on her budget…perhaps she tries to economize in order to help her parents with her clothes budget? Who knows. But ever since Charles coronation she wore constantly new clothes…only after summer break she started to wear repeats
Can’t even look at the clothes …That manic laugh/ smile is all I can see. So weird she keeps doing this …she never looks engaged…just crazy.
Agreed I just seen something socially awkward so overcompensating like a maniac and / or coping with a stressful marriage. The late Q was an introvert but she made the effort to turn up on time, fully prepared and polite. She paced herself through a long life. PoW could help herself with practise and training on speech making. Turn up on time, suitable dressed and be pleasant and polite. We can’t all dazzle and I can no extrovert but in make career had to learn to over come nerves to give presentations and with professionals from a wide range of fields. I also had to cope with angry members of the public at consultations. If PoW is in this for the long haul then she needs to put the work in to make herself more comfortable mixing with alsorts of people.
She made those exaggerated faces before the engagement. I remember a series of photos she had at the races.
I agree, the jeans are awful and the awkward length make her feet look clown big, side show bob big… proper canal barges as we say in Ireland!
I’m meh on the clothes tbh, I think she looks fine, not outstanding but fine but I’m no fashionista. What I do find interesting, as always, is the dueling calendars between C&C and W &/or K but hey.
I find it interesting it seems to always be Khate with the majority of the dueling engagements. Almost like W is happy for her to take the flack (such that it is).
Boots look like they belong to Frankenstein or Herman Munster
I’ve been thinking about it… they seem too big… I’ve never noticed such a disproportion at her shoes.. she probably bought them one or two sizes bigger because of problems with her feet? We’ve all known about her bunions…
It could be; I have bone spurs on my right foot and while its not usually an issue with sneakers, sandals, flats, for boots I often have to go up half a size to accommodate how my foot is wider at that part.
No comments on how she has calmed down the Farrah Fawcett wig this week, or did I miss that yesterday?
Injectables have settled?
Wouldn’t it be better if Willy been the one doing this event. Walking with other dads it goes along with his middle class dad bs.
Maybe Wills was actually scheduled to do this event and at the last minute TOLD her she had to go in his place. It would explain why she was so poorly put together?
Why does this lady always make that face that looks like that Trump meme?
The boots jeans combo may be trendy but she is absolutely not pulling it off. just no.
I also agree that the whole outfit looks thrown together, like when I’m at home in joggers and need to run to the shop so I pull on some jeans and shoes and grab the first weather-appropriate coat that comes to hand.
Striped sweaters and t-shirt, aka marinières, are popular in Europe.
I have been looking for one myself too.
She’s also copied Meghan with this coat-Meghan has the J Crew version that she’d worn in Canada before the engagement.
I often wonder about the clothes Kate ‘buys’ for home wear, and whether this is the one area she can splurge guilt free. Could she be one of the first and few to shop skirts from Phoebe Philo’s new collection? Does she have a stash of YSL trousers from net etc? I can’t believe she doesn’t buy what she thinks appropriate for the spending power of her if she were a private citizen. Housebound Kate with her mountain of ultra expensive clothes we know nothing about.
I didn’t think anything could be worse than the jeggings but it seems I was wrong.
‘Sustainable dressing’? Is this what we’re calling it now? It used to be ‘thrifty’ when she wore something a second time. Jeepers, she’s worn that coat four times in four years? (I know, she could be wearing it every day out of camera range, but still). How…sustainable. 🙄
How can she be wearing a “striped cashmere sweater” and pair her “timeless jacket with a relaxed white jumper” all at the same time? Is she wearing two sweaters?
I’ve seen the youths wearing cropped flair jeans and chunky boots so I know what she’s going for but she failed.
I also can’t stand her open mouth expressions. They scare me.