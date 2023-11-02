Princess Kate wore a lot of repeats at the ‘Dad Walk’ event in London

True story: I thought the Princess of Wales’s outfit on Wednesday was so unremarkable, I didn’t even look up the IDs. I mentioned at the end of the post that I thought she should untuck her striped sweater and that Kate has a long-standing problem with the length of her pants, and these jeans are the wrong inseam. That was it! And yet soooo many of the comments were people arguing about inseams and how I’m apparently too old to know what’s trendy. LMAO. It’s true, I am too old to know what’s trendy. The joke is that Kate is also too old to wear these unflattering trends. Anyway, in case you wanted the IDs on her ensemble, here you go – almost everything was a repeat.

The Princess of Wales showcased her love of sustainable dressing as she joined an organisation that supports fathers in north London on Wednesday. Kate, 41, looked effortlessly chic during a ‘Dad Walk’ for her ongoing Shaping Us project, opting for a very familiar ensemble. The mother-of-three chose a £650 Erdem ‘Lotus’ striped cashmere sweater, £270 Mother Denim ‘Dazzler’ jeans and £198 Reiss ‘Thea’ boots – the latter being the only new addition to her wardrobe. Dressing for the autumnal weather, Kate topped off her look with her beloved Barbour + ALEXACHUNG ‘Edith’ khaki waxed jacket. This marks the fourth occasion the royal has been photographed in the £379 jacket since debuting it in 2020. Crafted from glossy waxed-cotton, it features the brand’s signature detailing, including a concealed two-way zip fastening and soft corduroy collar. The durable design also incorporates a classic checked lining. The royal teamed her timeless jacket with a relaxed white jumper and set of £79 earrings from Spells of Love.

[From The Daily Mail]

The sweater is Erdem? That’s a crazy price for a striped sweater uncomfortably tucked into jeans. But it is cashmere and I bet it’s soft as hell. Anyway, looking at Kate’s ensemble again, I still take issue with the length and cut of the jeans, but as I said yesterday, at least they weren’t another pair of her beloved jeggings. It also feels like Kate doesn’t even know how to put together a casual outfit – all of these separate pieces are okay/fine/cute, but all together it just looks… weird.