“Walmart brought the cast of ‘Mean Girls’ together for a commercial” links

The Mean Girls cast – minus Rachel McAdams – reunited for a Walmart commercial. Apparently, McAdams was asked and she just turned it down flat. [Socialite Life]
Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in Mumbai. [GFY]
Oprah dropped her “favorite things” list of 2023. [Buzzfeed]
Sophie Turner and “matrescence.” [LaineyGossip]
Why does the Ted Lasso doll have such dark hair? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Speaker Mike Johnson is probably broke?? [Jezebel]
Kendall Jenner’s leather trench coat looks weird in California! [JustJared]
Kate Hudson shared a rare family photo for Halloween. [Hollywood Life]
Quantum Leap takes on the LA Riots. [Seriously OMG]
I disagree with this review of The Gilded Age – it’s not “gloriously bad,” it’s just glorious. It’s fun, stupid, low-stakes and utterly enjoyable. [Pajiba]
I loved that commercial way more than I thought I would. I wish Rachel McAdams was in it, but it was still pretty great. I wish it was longer! Or a whole movie! lol
Right? I thought it would be terrible, but it was really well done.
Commercial gold lol. ❤️ Missy E
Oh that was cute. I may have to watch Mean Girls one of these days.
As for Mike Johnson’s supposed penury, I think his lack of accounts in his name is a result of his finding a way to hide is money & income from the IRS as well as the public disclosure required of politicians.
It’s very possible that Mike Johnson is in debt, but I think it’s unlikely that he doesn’t have a checking account or a bank account of some kind. His salary should be direct deposit – but, even if he’s given a check, he still has to go somewhere to deposit it or cash it and I can’t imagine him trying to pay his electric bill with cash. The article says he has to disclose an account that’s greater than $1,000 – so maybe by the time he pays all his bills and loan payments, he doesn’t have more than $1,000, so he doesn’t have to disclose it.
The fact that Skkkalise and Johnson, both from Louisiana, have such little money is really odd. That doesn’t sound right to me. And it makes them at best even more vulnerable to corruption if true.
My first thought as well, but let’s face it, any republicant can be bought because it’s all a transaction and scam for them. regardless of his current worth, he’ll be super wealthy soon. and my guess is he’s hiding money because he is an entitled, conservative, “christian” “man” who probably doesn’t believe that he needs to pay taxes.
I mean, one of his first actions was to try to take money from the IRS…I could be wrong, but it sure looks like he’s hiding money.
I love Gilded Age (I’m a sucker for anything Old New York), but Louisa Jacobson is so bad that it’s a bit distracting, or maybe the talent surrounding her is too good?
Lindsay is looking really good! I’m so happy for her that she seems back on track.
One day fetch will happen!
Priyanka looks really good in Mumbai! I love both looks.