“Walmart brought the cast of ‘Mean Girls’ together for a commercial” links

The Mean Girls cast – minus Rachel McAdams – reunited for a Walmart commercial. Apparently, McAdams was asked and she just turned it down flat. [Socialite Life]

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in Mumbai. [GFY]

Oprah dropped her “favorite things” list of 2023. [Buzzfeed]

Sophie Turner and “matrescence.” [LaineyGossip]

Why does the Ted Lasso doll have such dark hair? [Tom & Lorenzo]

Speaker Mike Johnson is probably broke?? [Jezebel]

Kendall Jenner’s leather trench coat looks weird in California! [JustJared]

Kate Hudson shared a rare family photo for Halloween. [Hollywood Life]

Quantum Leap takes on the LA Riots. [Seriously OMG]

I disagree with this review of The Gilded Age – it’s not “gloriously bad,” it’s just glorious. It’s fun, stupid, low-stakes and utterly enjoyable. [Pajiba]