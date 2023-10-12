Why is Prince William’s most-used emoji the eggplant? To whomst is he texting??

Prince William and Kate come across as such throwbacks to another era, it’s hard to think of them as modern people who text emojis. They’re surely too Victorian to know about the peach emoji, right? When someone described Kate a “Millennial Queen,” I was actually shocked by the realization that, oh right, technically she IS Millennial (or perhaps more of an Xennial, but that’s a conversation for another time). Anyway, Will and Kate did a radio interview on World Mental Health Day and the quotes from the interview are really something. They listed their favorite emojis and William’s most-used emoji is… shocking.
Kate Middleton and Prince William have favorite emojis just like the rest of us! During an interview with Radio 1 show hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope for their Going Home show, the royal couple was asked a few light-hearted questions sent in by listeners.
When asked what their most-used emojis are, William joked that he was going to have to think of a family-friendly option because his initial answer would be the aubergine [eggplant].
“Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?” he said with a laugh. “I’ve been told not to say the aubergine so I’ve got to pick something else. It would have been the aubergine but I’m saying now—because I’ve got to be all grown up—it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out. What’s that one? The slightly crazy one.”
Kate then shared which emoji she opts for, and gave listeners a little insight into when she uses it.
“Mine’s probably going to be the heart with then the crying emoji. The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong,” the royal admitted.
Both presenters were amused by William’s initial suggestion of the aubergine emoji. “He said the aubergine emoji, this is brilliant!” North said. Hope added, “He knows. He’s got a dirty mind.”
[From People]
Genuine question: why the hell is the eggplant – often used as a reference to dong – William’s most-used emoji? He’s texting eggplants to WHOM?? This is the second time in two weeks where I’ve really wondered about William’s inappropriate conversation and behavior during events. The first was when he suggested that women were pinching his bottom, and now this! Why does William want us to think about the royal jewels and the royal bum? Yikes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Britain's Prince William, and Kate, the Princess of Wales, speak to young people as they participate in a series of workshops which focus on emotions, relationships and community action at Factory Works in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Britain's Prince William, and Kate, the Princess of Wales, participate in a series of workshops which focus on emotions, relationships and community action at Factory Works in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, holds a speech after she participated in a series of workshops which focus on emotions, relationships and community action at Factory Works in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Britain's Prince William speaks during a panel discussion a he participated in a series of workshops which focus on emotions, relationships and community action at Factory Works in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Britain's Prince William speaks during a panel discussion after he participated in a series of workshops which focus on emotions, relationships and community action at Factory Works in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Factory Works in Birmingham to mark World Mental Health Day.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Factory Works in Birmingham to mark World Mental Health Day.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Factory Works in Birmingham to mark World Mental Health Day.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Makes sense. He is the Prince of Pegging after all.
An egg can say it’s a eggplant all day long but it’s still an egg.
👏👏👏
I came here to ask if anyone has seen his pants… because this is hardly a surprise. but now I am DED and cannot post!
Bizarre. How does this detail not scandalize the pearl-clutching royalists? And it’s weird. I don’t want to know William texts about dicks all the time. Like what? Although, the hysterical laughing emoji for Kate might have been to on the nose.
It’s not scandalous if THEY planned it. Somewhere on a notepad at Kensington Palace:
Operation Heartthrob Wills
-Get him in waders and call it sexy (post notes: can BM use less constipated pic next time??)
-“Oysters and William SEO” first search (post notes: buy extra bots)
-Run in Central Park a la sexy JFK Jr/Diana (post notes: okay, where TF were the peasants we paid to take snaps on their phone??)
-Accuse the air of bum pinching at BHM event (post notes: excellent execution/delivery! Now the world thinks black people want him/it’s not assault if he’s that sexy ✔️)
-Association with Aubergine…link with aubergine…stand next to aubergine…get reporter to ask about favorite emoji! Wills to say “definitely NOT the aubergine” wink* wink* (post notes: brilliant entendre; a sex god is born. Buy double the bots)
“Because I’ve got to be all grown up”. Well now he has admitted that he is a man child. As for the eggplant he is the prince of pegging after all and the eggplant is used as a sexual connotation. Some one needs to come up with an emoji for pegging. Any suggestions?
Sometimes I wonder if he has grown beyond the age of tween boy emotionally. Bet he draws “eggplants” all over the walls and ceilings with glow in the dark invisible ink and thinks that’s hilarious like my tween boys and their wonderful friends did during a summer sleepover. Seems to be the level of maturity Peg has.
As for a pegging emoji 🎯 maybe?
The targets good or how about this one🦴or maybe from the tool section 🔩. I couldn’t find an American baseball bat which could work.
Wow! This is baffling to me. Is he THIS OBTUSE?
Apparently. I’m kind of gobsmacked, especially how he kept going on about it. It’s so weird.
Maybe he popped one too many xannies before his interview. it is odd behavior. So he’s gone from boring old man stodge to weirdo schlong obsessive in 2 seconds flat. Are we in an alternate reality? just asking for friends lol
William used to constantly wear ill fitting trousers that made his package clearly visible. It got so many comments on the internet and even articles were written about it (there was an Australian article with the headline Heir’s #ock).
Eventually he stopped doing it, but it took a very long time considering how many people were commenting on it.
So now, my mother who doesn’t usually pay attention to the Royals, always mentions William whenever she buys a really big cucumber “William would like this one” or hears a phallic joke. Because she thinks he’s obsessed with his manhood, that he had to keep showing it to everyone. So…yeah, Maybe he is.
Yes. He really is.
Such an inappropriate comment, and I think it goes without saying- kate is not on the receiving end of those emojis.
Between this and the airplane shoes, our global statesman is 42 going on 12! How adorable! How professionally funny!
William told on himself, that’s for sure.
I actually can’t believe he said this thinking it was funny/relatable instead of just…weird.
It’s the same thing with the bum pinching comment from the Black history event last week. Even if there weren’t all these crazy rumors about his personal life out there, did he really think it was funny or clever for the future kang to mention such a thing? I mean…if this were anybody else, I would assume he was “being funny,” but given everything we know about his odd behavior and his raging temper, I have no choice but to assume it is all true.
Maybe he popped one too many xannies before his interview. it is odd behavior. So he’s gone from boring old man stodge to weirdo schlong obsessive in 2 seconds flat. Are we in an alternate reality? just asking for friends lol
The Twitter account cantabellecitadelle which i think is Carole (it’s always posting previously unknown/insider information about William and Kate’s relationship, and the middletons) said the person who was pinching his bottom has been identified as Kate. They posted photos of the previous occasions she’s grabbed his ass in public. They seemed proud of it… applauding her for it.
So….my guess, maybe she actually was pinching it at the recent event, and his words were to warn her to stop???
Either William or someone in William’s camp thinks this is a way to seem funny. An attempt to counter his cold, awkward demeanor. It’s not. It is just inappropriate. He does not have Harry’s natural charm and ability to relate. So he tries to manufacture it but it’s just off. A lot of people think saying slightly risque things or telling risque jokes will make them more relatable. It doesn’t.
Yes, I think he’s just trying to seem “with it.”
Yes. You hit it on the nail. This is them bp making an attempt to make William more human and relatable instead of like a boring stodgy old bore. They are making him look more like a creepy perv though. What’s next? Strobe lights up at buckingham palace and a couple of tamed down sex parties (a la eyes wide shut). He should break the bank and spend some money on a pr firm if he wants to better his image but i could save him the 6 figures in 3 seconds flat. Publicly and genuinely apologize to both Harry and Meghan. Spend some time with your brother and his family, actively and sincerely work on mending their relationships. He should go to therapy too. He just doesn’t seem like he emotes unless it is violently from what i hear. That needs to be worked on. If he did this and the media caught wind, this would actually start to humanize his image more. i know this will never happen btw.
I think this confirms that all those “sexy”, “hunk” William articles were coming directly from KP.
The Prince of Pegging bat symbol is the eggplant 🍆….. surprise, surprise.
I don’t think it was Rose he was having the affair with, it was Roses husband.
SAME.
And I think that its an ongoing thing, which is why the Marquess of Cholmondeley has moved closer into the inner circle.
Agreed!
This 100%. It’s so obvious that it can’t be true–but how can it not be true after all of this?
meghan did an interview, in fact her last interview before she met harry, talking about her favorite emojis. she was also attacked in the BM for using emoji’s when texting. the way KP uses harry and meghan for content is literally insane. this isn’t the first time they’ve taken aspects of meghan’s old statements in interviews and claimed it for themselves. such as meghan’s statement in the cut interview about teaching archie about homeless people, william used for his homeless pr. her statement on her eating habbits, carole used in a puff article for herself. its not just fashion. its her language, creative vision and ideas being mocked and then used by the idiots that trashed her. its psychopathic.
“…The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong,”
Oh dear, so should we read this into all those pictures of late?
I am imagining Meghan picking up a phone and seeing a text from Catherine saying “The dress doesn’t fit. Charlotte cried when she tried it on. The wedding is in three days and all the dresses have to be remade :hysterical laughing emoji:”
Sorry. Not buying it.
reminding us he’s a viral man still, while Khate is approaching her use by date…. ?
Or letting Khate know he’s texting suggestive emojis to another female…?
I think you meant “virile” not “viral”, but he is like an awful virus isn’t he.
Stop. This story writes itself. I just cannot with him today lol
Yep, I’m out.
Cringe
Well at least we know what he is sending given the context he gave to his answer….. eeek he doesn’t even care about embarrassing Kate anymore…..
Kate’s is pretty illuminating, too. “The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong” – blind item, anyone?
He can’t use the eggplant emoji? He has to act “grown up?” How statesmanlike.
Well basically this confirms everything we thought was going on in the Wales relationship. Sample text messaging….
W to Lambrook Yummy Mummies Gym Group: Ladies, *eggplant emoji* here. Need to escape *crazy eyes emoji* asap. What time we meeting?
K to CarolE: Mummy, *hysterical laughing/crying emoji* He’s leaving to see the LYMs again. *heart emoji* broken.
CarolE to K: He’s a *eggplant emoji*
Mummy, I can’t do a Bucklebury lunch today.. I have to visit the peasants with Big Willie again 🤣😭.
Mummy, did you see those new pics of Harry? 💕💕❤️❤️
Oh dear, Louis put the cat in the washer again 😭🤣.
Harry will be in court tomorrow💕💕❤️❤️ should we try and drive by?
Loooooool @Hench, nailed it!!!
What on earth? who decided this was a good idea for him to say this out loud? Is he trying to seem cool and hip? Is he trying to seem like he’s still “got it” and that there are still people who want his eggplant? I just don’t get it. Why say this?
Mine is the crying/laughing face for those wondering.
Nobody did! They actually advised him against it! But he couldn’t help himself 😂😂😂
His people are trying to save him from himself but he refuses to let them lol.
If they’re being honest then this is creepy and sad. We know that he’s not sending Kate eggplant 🍆 emojis. And Kate having the crying 😫 emoji is so sad.
Where are the button and peg emojis?
So, basically, William is admitting he’s a PRK albeit a prk with teeth! So he will in future people, be signing all his missives with his very own eggplant emoji (with a crown no doubt)
And as for Kate, yes folks, she has just admitted to useing a self portrait as an emoji, bat sht crazy eyed and hysterical.
Now, I apologise in advance for my next comment (and please make allowances for the fact that I take morphine 😂❤️, BUT omg 1@Easternviolet, I have never, ever laughed so hard as when I read your comment, in fact I’m still chuckling, please people have another look, and forgive me 😂😂😂😂😂😂
I hope the morphine is giving you the relief you need. I always enjoy your comments, and I’m glad you’re laughing today!
This was super inappropriate. He is definitely the creepy dad to whose home you do not want your kid to go for their friend’s sleepover.
This is William without the PR. I like it. It exposes and shows the real him, not the ‘statesman” “hunk” “family man” junk.
William is a jerk, a elitist douchebag and I suspect undercover gay man and dying to come out.
Funny you should say that, l.heard William is apparently very kamp behind closed doors, but who knows ??
He’s just like his uncle Andrew was when he was younger. Except they’ve kept a much shorter leash on Willy because he’s the next king.
“Why does William want us to think about the royal jewels and the royal bum?”
Because he’s in a constant one-sided competition with Harry.
Ew. This was an interview together?! If it was on his own I would 100% consider it signposting he’s single but now we’re going to be subjected to months of “how naughty texts help the Waleses keep the spice in their marriage”.
I would honestly believe Charles sends hornier texts than Wills. That man is a charisma vacuum.
whomst 😂
He is so clearly a perv in text, and this is what he’s chasing all day, instead of being on his purpose as the future king. If he talked like this in a workplace? Oh my God. He is in dirty old man territory, he’s seriously turning into Prince Andrew.
Guys like this, who force sex into the conversation are just verbal flashers.
“Guys like this, who force sex into the conversation are just verbal flashers.” You are absolutely right! He did it to the photo op in Wales when he asked about his bottom…and who knows how many other times he mentions something similar and the RR doesn’t report it
And Harry was supposed to be the dumb one?
William is thoroughly stage managed but every now and then his true personality shines through. His people told him not to say it but he could not help himself. He is dying to come out.
He is the dumb one.
Ugh! So statesman-like. Such a leader. He’s such an total embarrassment. Someone sent this man to the Middle East to broker peace! This is the future British King. I just can’t…
Do you know how sick you have to be for that to be your most used emoji? Man that valet must be pulling his/hers/their weight
Secondly he doesn’t have Harry’s charisma to sell saying stuff like this, Harry would have made a quip about his wife being tired of receiving end of the emojis and Meghan would laugh. But here William makes not attempt to say he sends the emojis to his wife and Kate isn’t even admitting she receives them. So awkward
I haven’t heard the interview…was there any real interaction between the 2 of them?
1. If 🍆 is your MOST used emoji, you need sex addiction therapy. This is a mental health issue. So maybe it’s more appropriate than we think.
2. The hysterically crying emoji… not that unusual for a mom of three kids. But it’s not like Kate is packing lunches while gathering her documents and cleaning the toilet and getting the kibble. So, also mental health issue
These ppl just tell on themselves. Glad they’re opening up!
Sidenote: Harry talked about overusing the ghost emoji and Meghan the dancing girl. These two really just copy paste everything h&m. It’s deranged.
Omg! I absolutely can’t understand him! It’s his way to appear relatable and sexy stateman? His comment is totally inappropriate. And Kate…the hysterical laughing emoji when everything goes wrong? Everything is going so wrong in this family…
I would anticipate that the questions that were asked were screened beforehand and WanK were given the list. Their answers are the ones they chose to use to respond to the question. Are they being honest?
It appears that William is trying to appear relatable to the common people–he doesn’t have a clue how they think. It does make me wonder about the aristocracy.
Ohhh gawd…this is so, SO vulgar. I can’t even…he doesn’t have a “dirty mind”, he’s got the mind of a nasty, filthy little adolescent boy consumed with dick jokes and misogyny. SMH…
That’s inappropriate and gross. So gets me thinking that He’s a “sex addict”! that’s how he strings her along. That’s why her russels sign is getting worse all the time. He’s so cringe in every way. Peg the monarchy all ready can these people just disappear already 🤮
Ditto what saucys says. I will add that William probably uses the aubergine as a sign off. If Kate texts her emoji don’t line up to what she’s feeling. Lol. Like you can’t trust her shorthand.
Their fans will cast this as “Wills festively telegraphs his attraction to Catherine using 🍆 emojis” and “There will be an another royal baby in 9 months!”
To which I respond with some of my own favorite emojis: 🙄🤮🤦🏻♀️