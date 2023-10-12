Why is Prince William’s most-used emoji the eggplant? To whomst is he texting??

Prince William and Kate come across as such throwbacks to another era, it’s hard to think of them as modern people who text emojis. They’re surely too Victorian to know about the peach emoji, right? When someone described Kate a “Millennial Queen,” I was actually shocked by the realization that, oh right, technically she IS Millennial (or perhaps more of an Xennial, but that’s a conversation for another time). Anyway, Will and Kate did a radio interview on World Mental Health Day and the quotes from the interview are really something. They listed their favorite emojis and William’s most-used emoji is… shocking.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have favorite emojis just like the rest of us! During an interview with Radio 1 show hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope for their Going Home show, the royal couple was asked a few light-hearted questions sent in by listeners.

When asked what their most-used emojis are, William joked that he was going to have to think of a family-friendly option because his initial answer would be the aubergine [eggplant].

“Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?” he said with a laugh. “I’ve been told not to say the aubergine so I’ve got to pick something else. It would have been the aubergine but I’m saying now—because I’ve got to be all grown up—it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out. What’s that one? The slightly crazy one.”

Kate then shared which emoji she opts for, and gave listeners a little insight into when she uses it.

“Mine’s probably going to be the heart with then the crying emoji. The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong,” the royal admitted.

Both presenters were amused by William’s initial suggestion of the aubergine emoji. “He said the aubergine emoji, this is brilliant!” North said. Hope added, “He knows. He’s got a dirty mind.”