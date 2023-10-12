The Duke & Duchess of Sussex made a statement on Israel & Hamas terrorism

On Wednesday, King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales made statements on Israel and the Hamas terrorist attacks which have left thousands of Israelis and Palestinians dead. The amount of statement-making and noise from celebrities, edgelord commentators and deeply problematic people has been a lot this week. I would not blame anyone if they simply avoided making public statements entirely. But many people feel it’s necessary to say something. At least the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept it very brief. They posted this message on their Archewell site, titled “With Heavy Hearts.”
At The Archewell Foundation, with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality. We are supporting our partners and organizations on the frontlines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering.
[From Archewell]
Yeah, that’s fine – please don’t get into the politics, just focus on the humanitarian disaster. I’m interested in the timing of the Sussexes’ statement, which came chronologically hours after Charles, William and Kate’s statements. While the Sussexes obviously do not coordinate with the Windsors, they followed the kind of protocol which the palace would have approved of. This wasn’t what happened when Russia invaded Ukraine last year. The Sussexes made a statement on the day of the invasion… while William and Kate were tweeting about their upcoming Caribbean tour. The Sussexes were called “breathtakingly arrogant” for their statement last year.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Invictus Games Prinz Harry und Meghan beim Rollstuhl Basketball Finale Prinz Harry, Herzog von Sussex gemeinsam mit Ehefrau Meghan Markle, Herzogin von Sussex beim Rollstuhl-Basketball Finale zwischen Frankreich und der USA im Rahmen der Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Invictus Games Prince Harry and Meghan at the Wheelchair Basketball Final Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Wheelchair Basketball Final between France and the USA during the Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 13 09 2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein Westfalen Germany,Image: 805086128, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex lachend waehrend der Siegerehrung Invictus Games 2023, Rollstuhlbasketball Finale USA – Frankreich, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena am 13.09.2023 *** Invictus Games 2023 Wheelchair Basketball 13 09 2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex laughing during the award ceremony Invictus Games 2023, Wheelchair Basketball Final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13 09 2023 Copyright:,Image: 805707470, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Wunderl / Avalon
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 4 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during a medal ceremony on day 4 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 5 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the sixth day of the Invictus 2023 Games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf. The royal couple was very participative interacting with the athletes.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
H&M won’t win with some either way. If they had put out no statement they would have been “heartless” and they “support terrorism”. If they put out a statement, they’re “arrogant”.
H&M have proven that they’re not trying to rock the Royal Family’s putrid leaky ass boat
My guess is journalists were asking them if they were going to make a statement after the left behind royals made theirs. In fact I know at least one who said she did ask their team if they were going to make one. It’s fine. I think they were very careful in what they said.
I don’t really care about their timing I’m just glad that they acknowledged and it sounds as if they are helping which is what they do. I’m sure the tabloids on salty isle will find a way to spin this in a negative light but it won’t stop the Sussexes from being helpful.
I am a little disappointed that they did not show solidarity for all innocent civilians that are being targeted. The same with Charles, William and Kate. Hamas is not representative of all citizens of Palestine and the besieged Gaza strip, the same way that the Israeli government is not representative of all Israelis. The death of innocents on both sides is heartbreaking and should be condemned by everyone. By denying the Palestinian suffering it reinforces the idea that Netanyahu and his government are right to continue their illegal occupation to the detriment of people who are not involved in the political decisions. The Israeli government is using this as a reason to effectively commit genocide of those living within Gaza in particular by not only military attacks but also by cutting off supplies of food, fuel and electricity.
this was the statement that walked the line and i’m glad it was short. hope they don’t put out any more statements or get more involved. this acknowledged the suffering on both sides (although not directly saying they will support Palestinians in Gaza, it’s implied) and focuses on the victims of this conflict rather than who is responsible. Harry and Meghan are great but it’s not their business nor their experience to get into geopolitics so I think this walked the line well. also a PR nightmare if they said anything remotely in support of either side.
They are very careful in what they said, I think its fine. I appreciate that they are focusing on the humanitarian aspect of this as well and not wading into the politics.
I like how this couple’s statement reflected the humanitarian side. Well done. Brief and to the point which reflects how they are living their lives, as humanitarians.