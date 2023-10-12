Taylor Swift wore Oscar de la Renta for her ‘Eras’ concert film premiere: cute?

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift at her huge Eras Tour film premiere last night in LA. The big mystery guest – which was hyped during the day, before the premiere – was not Taylor’s footballer boyfriend, Travis Kelce. No, Taylor’s mystery guest was BEYONCE! Beyonce and Taylor dominated the year with their respective tours, both of which are two of the highest-grossing tours of all time. While it would have been a great headline if Travis had come to this premiere, it’s amazing that Beyonce came out to support Taylor.
As for Taylor’s look, she wore a Cinderella-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown. Her styling and the vibe was very “vintage Taylor” – she dressed like this and styled herself like this circa 2009-11. While it’s cheesy, I think it’s kind of cool/funny that Taylor keeps referencing her own style periods as some kind of meta commentary/promotional tool for her Eras tour.
As for Travis, according to TMZ, Taylor plans to be in Kansas City tonight for the Chiefs game. They’re playing the Denver Broncos. So… NFL broadcasters are going to be riding high!
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
Travis was there, he walked the carpet
He was not. Maybe you saw a photo shop? There was a photo shop for Karlie Kloss that I saw lol. But Travis was in Kc practicing and rehabbing his ankle.
I love all the new sports fans and media attention, but one thing they NEVER get right is the extreme commitment required of an in-season, professional athlete, on a team worth $4.3B.
Travis doesn’t have a job where he can take a half day of PTO and bounce over to the west coast and back on a Wednesday. Unless they have a bye week, he’ll be in either KC or the team’s away game location from now until the end of their season.
And he’s especially not doing that when they have a Thursday night game.
Could you imagine the backlash if Travis was there, and then missed a catch in tonight’s game? Or didn’t play at all (he was listed as questionable last I saw, don’t know if that has changed.)
Tony Romo didn’t get backlash just for dating Jessica Simpson and her shimmying in her jersey at the games or whatever. A good deal of the backlash was because he went to Cabo with her (on the bye week but even so, that was enough for Dallas fans.) And it just led to this idea that he didn’t take it seriously and wasn’t really cut out to be the Dallas QB.
Dresses like this make me think I just don’t understand fashion. Taylor can wear anything and this is the winner?
Lol I felt that way about the Anne Hathaway denim weirdness.
It’s fine I just don’t like the lip colour
Same. It doesn’t even fit very well
It looks outdated, I don’t really understand how she is being styled because one day she’s trying to look edgy and the next she wears something straight out of the 2010s.
Styled like when she was new innocent Romeo/Juliet era and pre boob jobs
I have never been interested in her before, but now I’m rooting for this romance with Kelce to last and for her to lose the messy bangs.
I love that Beyonce came to support her! It’s so cool.
Lol, if by “Cinderella” you mean, “patched together a dress from her step-sisters’ moth-eaten cast offs,” then yes. Still, she looks pretty and it’s awesome that Beyoncé was there.
This feels like 1989 styling with the faux bob and blue color, like seagulls on her dress. It’s beautiful. Not the way I would have styled my hair but it looks good on her.
Loved seeing Beyoncé there!
My daughter is making friendship bracelets this morning for her Taylor swift 8th birthday party/movie Saturday. A bunch of moms and girls (and a few dads) are going to the party and to see the film all dressed up! She didn’t get to go to the concert so I’m really glad we get to relive the fun this way!
honestly, for someone with her money and connections and fame (i.e. I can’t imagine any designer saying no to dressing her), she really wears some of the worst looks on the red carpet. This isn’t her worst, but……its not the best either. And I hate the hair.
Very cool that Beyonce came out to support her.
I hate massively oversized lace, especially when the gaps are irregularly spaced like this. It looks like what would be a perfectly lovely heavily embroidered or embossed gown got attacked by giant moths.
This dress reminds me of those white tablecloths from the 80’s – except in blue. I hope this link works
https://i.etsystatic.com/7382151/r/il/1fd832/1812132376/il_fullxfull.1812132376_pqyg.jpg
Now see, I think that tablecloth would make a great ’70’s summer skirt or halter top. lol
I like the dress. It would be boring without the cutouts and play on scale.
me too. close-ups show how intricate the workmanship is. in my opinion, it’s the color that dates it.
Imagine it in bright red!
Nope. She wore some beautiful gowns during the tour…this one is awful. Generally, I like Taylor’s concert movies. We put on the Reputation tour movie a lot in my household as background when we are just sitting around chilling. Is it weird that I’m actually relieved that Taylor and Travis are still a thing? I thought it was over already.
Who cares about the dress? Beyonce was there! I saw that picture of them earlier and didn’t believe it was real.
I wish there were more headlines about how women dominated the entertainment industry this summer. Between the Barbie movie and Taylor & Beyonce touring they really owned the entertainment headlines this year and once again are dispelling the myth that people only show up for male-centered entertainment . It makes me happy to see Bey & Taylor together as it reinforces that they weren’t competing… as ambitious as they both are they can still celebrate each other‘s successes.
The dress and hair are terrible. I’m glad Beyoncé was there to lend her support!
Its better than most of the stuff she’s worn recently and the color is pretty. It gets a good grade from me. The hair is a “no” .
The original dress looks better to me (they covered up some holes for Taylor), but the altered version is totally her style and looks good in it. Beyonce looks so cool and pretty like always.
https://www.coltonbenjamin.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/womens-cutout-floral-gown-blue-oscar-de-la-renta-gowns_1.jpg
Oooh the original is definitely better. The way she is wearing it the holes look so haphazard
Much better! I like it. It’s probably the lighting but Taylor’s dress looks flat, like it’s missing the texture. It looks like a cheap knock-off.
Looking at other photos on the red carpet. The holes look the same as the model wearing it. I don’t think they altered it or tailored it. Since the bust is too loose. Which is a shame, but if it is a loaner they can’t alter it.
It looks cool and ethereal. I like it.
Wow I hate everything about this look from hair and makeup to dress. She’s been looking SO GOOD recently yet on this huge night she decides to cosplay as herself from her most prissy era? Dang. Backwards step.
Beyoncé looked amazing. So cute of her to show up, wonder what Tay will wear to Renaissance film.
The dress isn’t my thing, but oh well. Beyonce looks amazing. That’s cool she showed up to the premiere! She’s got her own concert tour movie coming soon too, I think. I like the idea, not everyone can or wants to spend insane money for a concert, now they can experience it in a way much cheaper.
I wonder if we’re going to see Taylor supporting Beyoncé’s concert film in December. I hope so – it’s smart of them to encourage fans to see both rather than see it as a competition (which people will anyway).
Women helping other women. Love it.
I like it also. Periwinkle blue is one of my favorite colors. Very pretty and feminine. I even like the lace cut outs; they add interest. The hemline is fun; up in front and train in back. Cute.
This was meant for #15@dee
Oh I love this dress and I think she looks fantastic.
really great to see two kick-a** women who dominated this summer supporting each other. too often the narrative is women pitted against each other, and there’s so many articles comparing, contrasting and pitting these two female artists against each other. i hope we can stop that and that in the future, each woman’s success, in any area, is an achievement of its own.
as for taylor’s styling/outfit…dress is ok. i am not loving how she’s been doing her hair recently. she’s definitely regressing/referencing her 1989 styling/phase.
Looks like Bey and Tay are taking a lesson from Barbenheimer. When there are two similar projects with overlapping audiences, it’s better to urge fans to support both than try to do battle. Also tamps down on the fandom shenanigans.
Exactly this. PR preemptive strike.
It is a $12,000 dress if they patched up the holes, which IMHO made the dress edgier. Why wouldn’t they tailor it to fit her properly? The bust is too loose.
edit, looking at other photos it looks like they didn’t I assume it’s just a loaner and can’t tailor it if it’s going back to Oscar.
So looks beautiful, healthy & happy & that’s all that matters. And in my opinion Oscar de la Renta makes some of the worlds most beautiful clothes & I love that she wears this label. I honestly think this is way better than the Versace she wore to the VMAs.
Oh, I love this dress. And Beyonce came!
Based on the comments, I’m in the minority here but I think this dress is gorgeous! But then I tend to like Oscar de la Renta and I actually remember the whole resort line that featured this dress and others like it in this kind oversized lace motif. I also love the color and think it really suits TS. Here’s the rest of the OLDR line for anyone so inclined, shot at the NY botanical gardens (swoon): https://www.gofugyourself.com/oscar-de-la-rentas-resort-line-is-also-quite-good-06-2022.
I think this gown is gorgeous. I bet it is really beautiful up close. Great color on her as well.
I know the world can’t stop and people have to keep living, working, and pushing forward. But at the same time this feels off to me amid all the horriffic things taking place in Gaza/Israel. So many barbaric acts committed by Hamas… it’s weighing heavy. Am I the only one? I am a deeply sensitive person and I’m sure that’s mostly why I feel this way. And I also don’t really like Taylor Swift and I’m sick of hearing about her lol. How do y’all compartmentalize this stuff? Strutting the red carpet feels gross and insensitive but idk. Give me your thoughts.