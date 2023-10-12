Taylor Swift wore Oscar de la Renta for her ‘Eras’ concert film premiere: cute?

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift at her huge Eras Tour film premiere last night in LA. The big mystery guest – which was hyped during the day, before the premiere – was not Taylor’s footballer boyfriend, Travis Kelce. No, Taylor’s mystery guest was BEYONCE! Beyonce and Taylor dominated the year with their respective tours, both of which are two of the highest-grossing tours of all time. While it would have been a great headline if Travis had come to this premiere, it’s amazing that Beyonce came out to support Taylor.

As for Taylor’s look, she wore a Cinderella-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown. Her styling and the vibe was very “vintage Taylor” – she dressed like this and styled herself like this circa 2009-11. While it’s cheesy, I think it’s kind of cool/funny that Taylor keeps referencing her own style periods as some kind of meta commentary/promotional tool for her Eras tour.

As for Travis, according to TMZ, Taylor plans to be in Kansas City tonight for the Chiefs game. They’re playing the Denver Broncos. So… NFL broadcasters are going to be riding high!

