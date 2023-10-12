Sarah Ferguson wants to host an American talk show to support her ex-husband

Sarah Ferguson started a podcast months ago, before she was diagnosed with breast cancer. I have no idea if her pod is successful, but I would assume most people really just don’t care. Still, because Fergie is toeing the Firm’s line for the most part, she must be hyped as the next big thing in… American broadcasting?? The Mail is trying to start the rumor that Fergie might end up hosting an American talk show. Like… this isn’t a real thing. It seems the real story is that Fergie is back to scheming for a way to make money so she can “support” her ex-husband.
The Duchess of York is hoping to land a lucrative chat show in America in a bid to help her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, pay his mounting bills. TV producer Amy Rosenblum told The Mail on Sunday that she met Sarah Ferguson at New York’s Regency Hotel last month and discussed possible formats. Ms Rosenblum, one of the most respected figures in US television, who was a long-time producer of America’s top-rated breakfast programme, NBC’s Today Show, said: ‘Sarah told me, “I want a show! I want a show!” I did a pilot with her about 15 years ago. We were up against Ellen DeGeneres and ultimately they went with Ellen. But Sarah was really good when we did the pilot. We have been friends since then.’
Ms Rosenblum declined to comment on specific pitches which may be in the pipeline. But an insider at ABC TV, part of giant Disney Studios, said: ‘Fergie could reasonably expect to earn around £2million a year, but that figure would go up considerably should her show be a hit.
‘She’s always gone down well in America. She’s never been too proud to promote the heck out of anything, be it one of her books or WeightWatchers. Americans respect someone who hustles.’
The ABC source said: ‘Ellen has retired so there is a gap in the market.’
Fergie is reportedly keen to help bankroll £2million worth of essential maintenance work at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.Andrew had faced losing his 30-room mansion until he paid £200,000 for urgent roof repairs this summer. A source told the Mail on Sunday: ‘It’s true Sarah wants to help Andrew stay in what she considers their family home. She lives at Royal Lodge when she’s in the UK. It’s very much their family’s base. Andrew has lost so much. She will do everything she can to help him keep the house, even though it may prove untenable in the long term.’
Friends say that the Prince has been left ‘bereft’ by events and is a ‘lost soul’.
‘He rides his horses and goes for long walks but he is a lost soul and veers between bafflement and feeling bereft by the turn of events,’ said one woman who is in touch with members of his inner circle. ‘He has always maintained his innocence and those close to him believe him absolutely. He is struggling. He was able to pay for the emergency roof repairs but that was very much an interim fix. The overall repair bill is considerably higher and you have to factor in the day-to-day running costs of a place like Royal Lodge.
‘Money, or the lack of it, has been a constant in Andrew and Sarah’s relationship. She will do everything she can to support him now, just as she always has.’
The Mail also name-checked Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore (but failed to mention Jennifer Hudson) as talk-show hostesses who are trying to fill the daytime market following Ellen’s exit. Again, Fergie isn’t getting a network talk show. Americans wish her well, but we’re not dying to see her on a talk show, and these days, her baggage (Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein) would weigh down the show. As I said, the real point of this story is “poor broke Andrew.” “He is a lost soul and veers between bafflement and feeling bereft by the turn of events…He has always maintained his innocence and those close to him believe him absolutely.” Bafflement? Does he not remember all of the teenage girls procured for him by Jeffrey Epstein? Did someone force him to settle out of court with Virginia Giuffre? Did someone force him to lie his ass off in a BBC interview? Good lord. The Yorks are a complete disaster, and I really hope that Eugenie and Beatrice are smarter about money and their associations.
I truly believe he has had so many sexual interactions with women/teens in his lifetime that he does not remember who was who or what happened when. It’s obvious that Ghislaine Maxwell was a procurer for him for years, if not decades. To this day, he probably considers that all women should be so lucky as to encounter his royal dong and does comprehend concepts of consent or that there are plenty of women who could not care less about him.
Sarah was also close to Epstein. She has her own baggage.
Harry’s success here can’t be duplicated like members of that freaking family keep wanting to imagine.
She’s always been so annoying to me. There is nothing relatable about her that will connect with a US Audience. She has tried several times to break the US market and has failed.
And anything that helps Andrew financially is a no-go. He can sit in a dark room by himself and keep pretending to wonder why everything went so wrong. He knows.
She needs to stay on that side of the pond she seems to forget that the federal bureau of investigation still has an open request to interview her ex. I don’t think she would do well pursuing this here. I’m sure a British talk show is more realistic than one in the states.
This Sarah woman is so tone deaf, my goodness!!! Always has been always will be!! And why all of a sudden every one of them losers wants a piece of America? Y’all stay and make a difference in the UK, geeshhhh.
Harry & Meghan are doing well in America, and the petty, jealous RF covets everything Harry & Meghan have. So now they want to say they’re doing as well in America as H&M.
Their coveting for everything H&M makes good is also why they took Frogmore Cottage away from them, because Meghan took a dump and made it beautiful, and the RF immediately coveted it, and took it because they could.
As for Fergie – she is a professional Enabler for Andy. That’s her only real job
As much as we wanted to see Jeffrey Epstein, and he was connected to Andrew? Two words: Bad Idea!
Oh come on now his mother just died and he was her favorite don’t you think she left pedo a nice sum of money? Now Fergie on the other hand always has money problems so if this is true she would be doing it for herself. I don’t believe it but stranger things have happened.
Wouldn’t the better comparison be that Sharon Osbourne is gone from US TV? Maybe The Talk feels the need for another PM-loving Brit to replace her?
Bereft?? God, that left me seething.
I know. It’s called justice and Karma. He’s a lying dirtbag. Come off it, Fergie.
Why not “bereft” by the “turn of events,” no less. Those words are doing a lot of work. And, I’m sorry but they can mention the number of bathrooms in Montecito no matter what the subject at hand is, but they can’t mention Andrew’s losing a lawsuit and paying millions of dollars in damages for his sex case? In a story that says that Andrew is “bereft” over the “turn of events?” Boy, do they know how to massage a wrongdoing.
“I want a show! I want a show!”
Yeah, no.
They make it sound so easy. Sarah can pick up an easy $2 million a year.
Just no way. Their strategy is poor.
Ummm, why can’t Andrew get a job? He’s not a working royal so he should call up one of his cronies and get employed. He doesn’t have to make a big deal out of it, just get on with it and get paid.
Grifters gotta grift!
I want to be ill.
Most of us see Andrew as guilty and responsible for his own downfall so the idea that she should come over to America to help support his pedophile *ss by getting into our media & entertainment – in any way – that is a resounding NO. What in the world is her background logic, that Epstein was an American so America somehow owes this to the Yorks???
@paintybox
Well said! With everything going on in the world, why would Americans want to support Fergie so she can support a royal pedo?
Silly me, I thought working for money in America was a slap to the queen? Who knew the prospect would come laden with such superlatives as “most respected” figure, and “top-rated” breakfast program. These people are incredible.
Sure Fergie, we’re all super excited to help support your pedo ex. Maybe she can talk about the deal she made with Epstein to pay off her debts.
So Sarah, who would appear on your first show? Would it be your toe sucking texan friend, or how about the people you tried to sell access to the Royals to for £500,000
And for your second show, would it be gislains solicitor, or the people who bought Sunningdale for a massively inflated price and then left it to rot, (what was the con there?)
For your next show, would you have the lady you and your ex swindled money out of for the Swiss chalet?
Would you do a prison cell interview with maxwell
Next show, would you have the manager of Pizza Hut on, or have your daughters answer questions
Next show, would you have Andrews RPOs answer questions?
Finally would you DARE have Andrew fly in for your show? See Sarah, your baggage bill is much to high for the US.
Mary, Fergie can tell us how Pedo won the Falklands war by his “overdose of adrenaline.” I bet it’s a thrilling tale. 😂
Don’t they have money in the UK? Do people in the UK not want to hear Sarah hustle in her own country? Is she planning to talk about her —and Andrew’s— most frequently used emoji? I’ve nothing against Fergie, but pimping her out to America as a cash grab is not a good look on any level. Maybe that’s the point here?
I was wondering the same thing about available money in the UK as you were. Amazing, isn’t it the way they bypass their own country and focus straight for the U.S.? At any rate, I have a suggestion for a show for Fergie: “Sweating, is it just for civilians or can military vets do it too?”
Why not try and get a talk show in the uk?
I assume because the big money is in the US if she had a hit syndicated show. She would be rolling in money. And Sarah loves nothing more than spending money.
So this well respected tv producer was long time producer of the Today show. During the Matt Lauer years, I wonder? She perhaps is used to being around people who are adjacent to sexual abusers and apparently has no problem with that. I realize Andrew is the father of her children, but I couldn’t stand to be near an ex if I found out that about him, let alone stay in his house.
Abusers need their enablers. Sarah is Andy’s enabler.
They also neglected to mention Sherri Shepherd, and her show appears to be more popular than Jennifer’s.
Do most Americans even know who she is? Also, the forever image conscious ABC/Disney Studios isn’t going anywhere near someone with such close ties and who continuously publicly supports the royal pedo/Epstein’s buddy. Esp since she has now publicly stated her intentions.
good lord…how the heck are Americans going to relate to Fergie…a duchess, married to a prince, who grew up in the UK with little ties or exposure to American culture. it’ll be novel for like a week, and unless she spills royal secrets no one is gonna watch.
What happened to her huge publishing deal for something like 21 books? Or the publishing deal she currently has with Harper Collins? The last time Fergie did a show was for Oprah’s network OWN, and that didn’t seem to do too well.
Fergie (and Andrew) have money problems because they have spending problems. I remember an article about Fergie where she was running around buying very expensive gifts for people she barely knew. Just crazy pants stuff.
This piece should not have even made it to print. Fergie’s association with Andrew makes a talk show a non-starter. Plus, why is the press treating Andrew as if he’s innocent?
I don’t believe any of this. I think it’s Andrew pressuring Charles to give him money and setting Fergie loose on the US audience is just a threat. He’s managed to keep Royal Lodge and now he wants the money to maintain it.
Yeah, Fergie’s going to be Ellen’s successor and pull in millions per year, completely legitimately. This sounds slightly more realistic than the notion that Harry’s going to come back to the UK. Someone’s busy writing fan-fiction over there!
Fergie had her American moment back when she was spokesperson for WeightWatchers and appearing in Oprah’s talk show and hasn’t done much of note since other than get in hot water.She is past it in that arena. She talks a lot but is a mess. Every 5 minutes she jumping from one money making scheme to the next, then pissing it all away. She tried to sell access to Andrew and took a loan from Jeffrey Epstein. She’s not gonna be hosting any American talk show because the only thing they want from her is tea on Andrew or the Sussexes.
She wants to come here to get a talk show and fund her pedo ex?
(She’s part of that pedo ring too. Fuck her)
It is disgusting that she is wanting to come to America to make money for an asshole who violated and abused at least one American child. I feel for her personal struggles but this is condoning what he did and shows that they don’t think he did anything wrong. I hope she keeps herself and her attempts to make money for him in the UK.
F*ck Pedrew. And f*ck Fergie, too.
You made your soiled bed. Now lie in it and shut up.
We don’t want you and your husband in America. Stay in great Britain and leave us alone. W
Just say no. Neither one is worth another minute of time.