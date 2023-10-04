DM: ‘Royal hunk’ Prince William was a big hit with the elderly women in Wales

Here are more photos of Prince William and Kate in Cardiff on Tuesday, where they did multiple “events” to celebrate Black History Month. It was so funny to see so many comments about William’s appearance because, honestly, I barely paid attention. I rarely pay attention to Peg when Kate and her gopher wig are stealing his thunder. But sure, let’s talk about his style for a second, especially given the fact that William has a “new dresser” who helps pick out his clothes or something. The man needs a dramatic update but I don’t think that “chocolate single-breast, slim-cut blazers and cheesy knit ties” are the answer. The suede booties were an interesting change, and by that I mean it looks like he cruises for strange down by the river. He looks like a 50-year-old man desperately trying to look cool and hip. Speaking of, the Daily Mail busiest themselves with Kensington Palace’s dictate about how Peg is a “hunk” and all of the ladies love him. This is like the fourth time the Mail has tried to make fetch happen in the past month.
The Prince of Wales sealed his reputation as a ‘royal hunk’ today, after scores of female fans queued up to hug him. William, accompanied by his fortunately easy-going wife, was mobbed by well-wishers but cheekily told them: ‘I draw the line at kissing!’
The couple were on a visit to Cardiff to mark Black History Month, where they met with Caribbean elders. It was serious subject matter and the future king certainly wasn’t expecting to unleash his inner flirt until he found himself faced with a queue of very tactile ladies. As he chatted to Roma Taylor, 79, the founder of Windrush Cymru Elders, she became the first of a long line of women demand a hug from the prince, 41. ‘It was long one!’ she laughed afterwards.
Mrs Taylor, a former member of Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, turned out to have form when it comes to physical displays of affection towards the royal family. She said that when King Charles visited the Senedd last year, she held his hand for so long that a member of his security team eventually had to tell her that she had to let him go.
Karen Lucock, 65, said of her meeting with William: ‘I said, ‘Please can I have a hug?’ He said, ‘Yes you can.’ I was surprised because he hugged me for quite a while. I am in a bit of shock!’ It was then that the prince joked to the room: ‘No kissing! I draw the line at kissing!’
That did not put off Yvonne Howard-Bunt, who turned to the prince and asked: ‘Can I have one of what she has just had?’ Yes, it turned out she could.
There was so much laughter that when he posed for a group photograph, William prompted gales of laughter when he said: ‘Who is pinching my bottom?’
“Who is pinching my bottom?” Why is every story about William tied to ass groping these days? I don’t want to think about that man’s ass, and I especially don’t want to think about anyone pinching him or groping him, especially not his wife (because he hates when she touches him). Anyway, the way these women were carrying on… lordy. My theory (which I’ve shared before) is that William and Kate appeal to seniors, Kate especially. Older folks think Kate is cute and child-like, and they think William is a “flirt” (when really he’s just awkward and desperate). Will and Kate’s generational peers understand how deeply uncool and contemptuously lazy they are. And Gen Z? They don’t even know who Will and Kate are. You can see that the younger people who met William yesterday were not impressed at all.
That’s not a good outfit, Wills. That is all.
I thought the same thing.
He looks like he got dressed in the dark. And enough about your ass Peg! Looking for a new pegging partner are we?
Picture of the girl sitting next to Will and looking at him like who is this looser and why is he sitting near me ?
He is trying to so hard to be stylish like his brother (much like how hard Kate is trying to be as stylish as Meghan) but it really never lands well. It lands well so few times that we really notice when they actually put together a good outfit. Whoever they are hiring to be their stylist they need to fire because they’re terrible at showing the effortless wealth the Wales want.
Prince Moose Knuckle definitely copykeening his little brother with those suede booties. At least Hazza was cool enough to get them in blue. Not surprised in the least that TOB didn’t get the cultural reference.
Outfit not the worst A different tie, patterned one would have elevated the look. The solid tie made the look bland
Ugh. He’s wearing a dark brown jacket for Black History month. Get it? To match the brown people. His colonizer arse showing sooo much solidarity
He’s a hunk alright – a hunk of rotten cheese.
lol
They more they are trying to sell sexy Peggy(see also the sexiest bald man nonsense, though that lead to a wonderful amount of dragging) the more pathetic it becomes.
Trying to up his image for when the divorce/separation comes?
Just goes to show how insecure the wails are. Kate is insecure about the fact that she is aging and that it’s showing. William is obviously insecure about his deteriorating boyish looks.
“.. his deteriorated boyish looks …”
FIFY
Actually, with the elderly, I can understand what they see in him. Many senior men are bald like him, but W still has his own brown teeth, he’s not wrinkly or stooped yet, he dresses like them…so I can see why senior women might consider someone like W sexy.
I’m 74. I find him repulsive, though I used to think he was cute when he was a teenager. I do find it interesting that he doesn’t want Kate groping him. But 80 year olds? Bring it on!
Didn’t mean to offend you, Brassy Rebel—and I agree with your assessment of him.
Let’s say for a certain segment of older women (possibly vision-impaired?), PW looks like a well-preserved senior?
You would probably consider me and my friends old, yet not one of us fails to find him racist and repulsive. Why do people persistently assume and proclaim that it’s “the elderly” who are Kate & William fans? No. It’s the people of all ages who are royalists that keep the BRF’s ugly ship sailing
“Looks like he cruises for strange down by the river!” Bahahahahahahaha. I can’t.
I snorted at that and unfortunately had water in my mouth at the time. That’ll teach me to eat/drink when I’m reading Kaiser’s epic commentary on these idiots.
It’s bang on though.
@sarahcs at least it was water and not coffee! A double-double was nearly my epitaph this morning!
Yeah, on the floor with that one.
HAHAHAHH this took me outttt
I’m crying over here! 🤣😂🤣😂🤣
I threw up in my mouth a little at the idea of Peg the “hunk.”
OMG, what is he wearing? Why do he and Kate have unlimited resources and still look like people playing dress up in the the 1980’s?!
So embarrassing.
Cringing SO HARD right now. This is embarrassing and they somehow don’t even realize it. Wouldn’t it be so much better if they just embraced the fact that he’s an awkward, balding 40-something man? Take that and spin it into something endearing. Many, if not most people wouldn’t buy it, of course, but it beats the patently false and laughable “hunk” narrative they’re pushing. We have eyes, FFS.
If he had real character, we wouldn’t need to have this discussion. But because he doesn’t, here we are. KP and the Fail trying to convince us that we don’t see what we do.
I guess he is so used to only a scattering of people showing up to see him that he was happy to hug everyone. It’s a little sad.
Good grief. I really don’t think Sexy Peg can ever happen because when people have such poor personalities it just comes through in their face. If he was a wonderful man then *maybe* this selling of him as a hot thing would kind of wash, but him as he is? Absolutely not!
They have to be trolling him at this point.
this reads like so much mockery, but I really don’t know how aware William is that it is.
I feel like William’s looks cratering off a cliff might have fucked him up a bit because he genuinely used to be good looking when he was young and had a full head of hair and the Windsor genes hadn’t gotten to his face yet. All that heartthrob stuff happening in the tabloids when he was young had some basis in reality and probably permeated into his self image and sense of identity. He used to genuinely be the more popular, better looking brother for that brief window before Harry glowed up.
Yup. For a long time was the young and rich good boy British heir who looked like Diana, so he never had to develop a personality. Now he’s a balding, middle aged charisma vacuum with a position nobody takes seriously in 2023. Plus, I think Harry’s remarks about him in Spare really stung him. So now his media sycophants have to assuage him by writing goofy pieces like this before he becomes incandescent with rage again.
Really makes you wonder if that’s the part of Spare that he really thinks is unforgivable but can never admit that. Honestly, I think it must be. It’s literally now written into the historical record that he’s a scowling, balding manchild.
I really think so too. Add being a “heart-throb” in his early twenties to all the people throwing themselves at him for his prince title and it would be difficult for that not to become a central part of anyone’s identity, let alone someone who has also been brought up his whole life to believe he is superior and extra special.
And then, not only do his own looks fall off quick from his twenties onwards, but Harry actually gets better looking as he ages?! Someone William has always lauded it over? That’s a recipe for resentment. I doubt he would ever admit as much or even acknowledge it to himself. It’s just another thing to throw into the boiling pit of incandescence.
Yeah, I used to live in London in 2001 and had a blonde British boyfriend. I remember so many of his mother’s friends complimenting him by telling him that he resembled Prince William. It was definitely a big thing over there.
It must be a huge blow to drop so precipitously from hot to not. I sometimes wonder if my ex ever feels shaken now by the comparisons back then. Like, examining himself in the mirror late at night, hoping like hell that he doesn’t look like William at all, lol.
I would feel sorry for William if he wasn’t such a prick (with teeth).
“ There was so much laughter that when he posed for a group photograph, William prompted gales of laughter when he said: ‘Who is pinching my bottom?’”
You guys can’t see my face but it’s doing that “I’m disgusted” thing.
This is SO embarrassing. Wills, none of these women think of you in this way. None. Just more, “I am your ruler” BS. “I’m so handsome, so debonair, you can’t keep your hands off me, can you?” So awkward and gross.
Ugh. Plus, the bottom pincher (if any) was probably Kate.
This is so gross and creepy. If I were with a man I didn’t know, and he said this, I’d get TF out of there.
I feel you Chloe. Mine literally rivaled the stank face the lady does in the Febreeze commercial. So much what the f**kery this morning!
He’s just so creepy and gross. I’m starting to believe the divorce rumors are true because why else are his mouthpieces in the press going so hard on the royal hunk, sexiest bald man alive angle?! We have eyes! He’s an ugly, nasty man, inside and out! He has an alien xenomorph shaped egghead and dry crusty lips, angry eyes and a constant contemptuous sneer on his face. And all of that is on top of him being an incandescent with rage, lazy, jealous flop. So, for me, that’s a hell no and please pass the rolls.
Pegs – you’re gross and nobody wants you. Just go away and stop paying poor old women to beg for hugs. You’re embarrassing yourself!
And the part about no pinching his ass. Lol, as if. What stranger is going to pinch the ass of the heir to the throne?! IMO, he was sending a direct message to his wife to keep her wandering hands to herself.
I mean I figured it was Kate who pinched his bottom in the first place.
I’m not even sure what to say to this. And let me guess, the DM has either turned off the comments or are heavily moderating the comments for this article.
The DM comments are read yesterday before moderation were 90% laughing at the “hunk” references .
So agree this man looks like an old 50 year old. Sadly for him, he just does not have the it factor. His brother Harry on the other hand has it in spades. Harry is an emphatic person and it shows. He has swag and it is generated from his genuine ease when he interacts with others. Additionally Harry is being his authentic self, no pretense, sometimes goofy, but always comfortable in the presence of either Kings, Queens or the common folk. He makes it about who he is interacting with, not about himself. This William fellow can upgrade how he dresses but what he does not have is an emphatic bone in his body and zero authenticity. I can not address the hunk nonsense because it is just nonsense to appease a very flawed man.
He has a scary smile.
Is he going to campaign for being given title of sexiest man alive. I would not be surprised if he is that desperate
I guess I’m alone in this but I think William looks much better than usual. His go to outfit of a light blue shirt with a navy sweater always made him look dull and boring.
A crisp white shirt with a seasonally color appropriate chocolate blazer livens him up. The suede booties do give off unfortunate vibes of the embarrassing velvet slippers. Maybe they look better when he is standing?
However a hunk he absolutely is not, even though he is trying to abandon his suburban dad look.
I live in Silicon Valley and William reminds me of a lot of tech bros. Poor clothing choices and difficulty relating to other people. Of course people in tech usually work very hard and are smart so the comparison only goes so far….
The sexy statesman and now he is a hunk. He really is trying to get it out there that he is on the hunt for someone new (or already has someone) to push the I’m really not with Can’t narrative. Slowly rolling out I’m gonna be just like daddy and bring in a side piece.
One of the women admits swooning over Charles. Yikes.
The fact that they would use Black folk to push an exaggerated version of this lie is so racist. Whereas in other stories the women are practically fainting from his heartthrob good looks, Black women are touching his ass? Cuz Black women are hypersexual and inappropriate like that, right? And asking for hugs?
Let’s leave aside the fact that he’s one of the ugliest famous men on the planet (looking like an encyclopedia entry for some pseudo science discussion of Criminalis Europeanus, or something) and that the ass they supposedly touched is unwashed- this institution and their media co-conspirators never miss an opportunity to denigrate Black people and use us to build themselves.
I don’t care how old these women are, how indoctrinated they’ve been, there’s no way a single one of them behaved this way without financial compensation!
Omg! You’re absolutely right!!! His comment about pitching was racist, something he wouldn’t dare mentioning if the people around him were white!!! He’s disgusting!!! He can hide his racism no matter how many black people he hugs!!!
A hunk of junk, that’s what he is.
So I agree that the Waleses probably appeal to older generations more than younger; if for no other reason than the older generations probably have a better view of the monarchy, they remember when William was born, saw him grow up, etc. So their reception is always better at events with older people.
The weird thing here is the whole “William is such a hunk, old people love him!” The British press is really really putting it out there that William is good looking, people are attracted to him, etc. It’s a weird angle for a married man unless the married man is about to be single…….
Either some of these women buy heavily into the “better than because royal blood” BS or someone paid them or put them up to hugging him. I don’t get being so eager to hug PW or to hold KC’s hand.
@Equality, i haven’t read your comment and I’ve just written the same thing!!! It’s unexplainable to me as well!
Methinks he may have to hire another stylist, I mean valet. That outfit is just plain awful including those new suede booties.
What I find really hard to believe is that these people made a line to “hug ” William… I mean, why? Why did they want to do this? Just because he’s a prince? He hasn’t done anything impactful so far…his only good point is that he is diana’s son… unless they’re paid actors for the photos…I wouldn’t put out anything from KP
I doin’t have a problem with the outfit. It’s not my cup of tea but it’s fine. I just think it’s hilarious that he thinks he’s a hunk because elderly women want to hug him.
A hunk 😂😂😂this loser looks like he fell out of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down!! And yes the old ladies love him 🤢, because 99.9%of them forgot their glasses, and he dresses like an old man, let out for the day from his nursing home. William no one pinched your arse, you just gave yourself a wedgy and your peg slipped.why does he look like the “child catcher” every time he is around school children?
Lovely! They are more than welcome to him!
The new valet for William’s outfits….
a) quit before he started
b) hates him
c) is on drugs
d) is legally and clinically blind
The new valet….
e) All of the above
If they are ugly on the outside, it does not matter to me how ‘pretty’ they are, all I can see is the ugly. There is nothing vaguely attractive about this man. Hey, maybe he could shave off the rest of his hair and grow a beard?
None of the men in that family are handsome. NONE. They all have big noses, big ears, horrible teeth and beady little eyes set too close together. They look inbred! It will take generations of attractive women (Kate/Megs) marrying into the family to produce normal looking kids!
Haha well, since you started it…. I think nobody ages well in that family. They all start off as beautiful children. Even Charles and his siblings were all cute. Then something harsh happens.
I can’t imagine anybody not being completely embarrassed to have an article like the daily fail one written about them. I can however imagine willy just scrolling down the daily fail page and loving being called a hunk.
Is Pegs wearing brown booties? I am not a fan of his outfit. Does his new valet have actual valet experience? And why does he keep mentioning his butt? Statesman don’t mention their posteriors.
Of course the racist William would want to make it clear that he will not accept kisses from Black women, even sweet older women who — I’m quite sure — were NOT clamoring for contact with his ugly mouth.
Was it a choice to not show any of the hugging pictures? Or is it because it’s the same as the NYC jog?