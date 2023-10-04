Princess Kate said that Prince George complains about ‘getting tested all the time’

Here are some additional photos of the Princess of Wales in Cardiff yesterday. Someone said that Kate was sent out high and wearing a bad wig. Her ups and downs during events have become really noticeable, and if you told me she was being medicated, I would believe you. I don’t think this is alcohol either – Camilla is the one who seems permanently boozy, like she’s half in the bag at all times. Whatever is happening with Kate, it seems, IDK, chemical?
The Mail had a big story about Kate’s hair and what her fringy “new look” says about her. Considering her “fringe” is way too long, she’s doing the shaggy-dog thing in many photos. One stylist dutifully told the Mail that Kate is doing a Charlie’s Angels look which makes her appear as “a powerful woman in full control of her look.” Another said that the wig “draws attention to her cheekbones.” You know what struck me? Her hair is copykeening Sweden’s Princess Sofia. Sofia has done a version of this style for a while.
Meanwhile, Kate was sent out specifically to mention Prince George’s test-taking, which is the excuse issued for why Kate will not go to Singapore next month. During a visit to a local school, Kate did this:
In a clip shared on TikTok by Matt Wilkinson of The Sun, Kate sat at a table of students and said, “George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says, ‘Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time.’ But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you’re on it.”
The comment came was Kate’s second reference to her eldest son’s studies during her trip to Cardiff with William, which began with a stop at Grange Pavilion to meet members of the Windrush generation and young minority ethnic individuals driving positive change in Wales.
She probably looked into the camera and said coldly, “did you get that?” Her work was done for the day. Showed up in a bad wig, looked high, gawped at Black folks, talked about her son’s test-taking. That probably counted for like six events.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff to meet with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365, and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales, and hear about the contribution the Windrush generation has had on the Welsh community and learn about how young minority ethnic individuals are creating positive change.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff to meet with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365, and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales, and hear about the contribution the Windrush generation has had on the Welsh community and learn about how young minority ethnic individuals are creating positive change.
I just DO NOT UNDERSTAND why William is wearing that jacket. It doesn’t go with anything else he is wearing and it would be okay without it. He won’t even look at Kate in public anymore.
She gave him a loving look that he ignored.
What George is doing is rehearse on the ISEB.CO.UK pretest, a test he can take any day betw Oct5 and June30.
It’s just an assessment test and the computer will measure where he scores in English and math and in inquisitiveness compared to his age group.
This aptitude test doesn’t have to be taken during earthshot unless his parents choose to.
Practice in class is regular but the real assessment test will last 2hr25mn spread out in periods of 20 to 30mn between October and June.
This is used as an excuse!
I love this look, she looks so chic!
It’s actually bothering me how much it does not go with the rest of his look. Has that new stylist been hired on yet? If not, they need to come running cause jeez.
I should think the main test for George is living through this sht every day. Seeing his mother high and his father absent!! He is not having to do tests during earthsht, it’s an easily proven LIE, put out because Billy doesn’t want her there. He wants every camera, spotlight and commentator focused on HIM. His vanity couldn’t stand it being any other way! I have two questions
One, where is camzilla, she is very, very quiet (plotting or having her broomstick serviced for Halloween)
And two, has anyone else noticed that since invictus and all the mention of Megan’s watch, look what keen is sporting on every outing now!
It’s like a magical color changing jacket. Is it brown? Black? dark Gray? It changes in every picture!
It looks like he forgot a jacket and just borrowed one at the last minute — like when a guy goes to a fancy restaurant and doesn’t bring the required jacket, so has to wear something from the coatroom.
I think the black jacket is for pandering to the Black people. He’s taking theme dressing cues from Kate.
^^ LOL! No, it just looks like the new valet slipped up, or else Willy chose this odd jacket on his own and refused the valet’s advice. 😂
Is he wearing a brown blazer, black pants and one of Billy Joel’s ties from 1982?
🤣🤣🤣
Yes! A very dark brown jacket? With all blue? And brown suede shoes? The valet has interesting taste. That looks terrible in daylight.
Glad you mentioned the valet because that was my first thought: now he has a valet and this is how he dresses? The valet must be a republican who is trying to sabotage him.
And what is he doing with his hands in the header photo? 🤔
“And what is he doing with his hands in the header photo?”
@Brassy Rebel – he’s reading the notes he wrote on his hand, lol!
I counted 16 buttons on katy’s outfit. Suddenly the ‘buttons’ label makes sense.
I was going to comment on his outfit because can we agree that nothing matches ? Like it’s the equivalent of kan’t’s weird outfit the other day with the terrible giant “messy bun”, right ?
Button count : 16
Thank you for the button-watch!
Oh, you beat me to it. I just counted and commented.
Not good that she gossips about her child. That hairdo is dreadful
Does the Fail acknowledge she is wearing a wig or do they foolishly assume it’s her own hair?
I don’t think they assume. I think they pretend. They’re not journalists- they’re a PR firm- as long as their info requirements are met.
What are the royals handing over now that they have ZERO access to Sussex gossip?
No one cares about Sophie
The event was about BHM. The event was not about the pressures of testing. But way to make it about you, Kate. And way to throw your kid under the bus. Fake AF. There’s no authenticity there and you can really see it when she talks to the teens about herself and her kid.
I watched the video on Twitter and it is such a set up. The kid in the foreground does not even pause what he’s doing as Mumbles rambles on about George. He just keeps tapping away at his keyboard. Burn.
The @royalfashionpolice identified the blouse & it has too many buttons for me to count! https://www.hollandcooper.com/products/cupro-shirt-bodysuit-white
I think it’s chemical too. Maybe she has been sampling horse tranquilizers from Horsilla and maybe Horsillas gin too. The mop on her head looks ridiculous. She just seems more like a bigger mess lately.
Someone said on here a few weeks ago that they think she’s taking some sort of sedative to help her sleep or calm her anxiety, but it knocks her out too much so they have to give her something to “perk her up” when she goes out in public like this, so this is the result. That kind of makes sense to me.
Anxiety tracks. I get it badly. One of my symptoms was picking my cuticles (mutilating them really annd making sores) and my fingers. My fingers were always covered in plasters. CBT & Olanzapine have helped
Apologies if TMI
Olanzapine, you say? Lexapro has done wonders for my anxiety, but I’m looking at my cuticles now and acknowledging I may need a tune up. Past few months have been rough, and I have the ugly, ripped up fingertips to prove it. Ahghhh. Constant vigilance about the state of your anxiety definitely feeds the anxiety…
I pick at my cuticles and bite my fingernails too and its 75% due to anxiety (the rest is just habit at this point after 40 years, lol.) I have never thought of taking something to help so that I stop doing that. (I’ve thought of taking anti-anxiety meds in general, but not thinking it would help with the nailbiting.)
To Hannah: Not TMI at all; thanks for sharing and including what has helped. Anxiety is such a tough one, sigh. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. I’m glad you’ve found something that helps and wish that for all of us who carry the weight of it.
Becks1, I actually haven’t bitten my fingernails since I went on anxiety meds.
It couldn’t be more obvious that Kate was sent out to talk about George’s test. She has absolutely no agency.
Everything they do is always so obvious but I guess it’s because they know that the RF fans aren’t really paying attention and will just get random sound bites. Imagine living your life so expressly for PR.
It was so unsubtle. I would love to know what the students were talking about before that and whether it was in any way related or whether she just shoehorned it in there.
To me it shows that Kate does have agency and she’s fighting being set aside. She’s leaning heavily into her own narrative, refusing to let the public narrative be, ‘William doesn’t want me there’.
Her work was done for the day. Showed up in a bad wig, looked high, gawped at Black folks, talked about her son’s test-taking. That probably counted for like six events.
Don’t forget that she also played ping pong with her rage monster husband. That definitely speaks to the Black Briton experience and history.
But seriously, keep those fools away from black people.
She was 100% told to mention George’s testing to emphasize that’s why she’s not going to Singapore. And that’s another reason we all know she was benched for the trip, because if it really was because of his testing, then KP would just shrug and say it is what it is.
also I’m annoyed that they are using him as an excuse for this and talking about his testing because now everyone knows he’s taking these tests. Yes, people in the UK probably would have assumed he had some tests coming up over the next year or two, but probably just as a vague thing. Now its out there, he’s taking tests in a very specific week, People are going to be looking for his results. For parents who want to protect their children (supposedly), they put him in the spotlight right now in a way that was very unnecessary.
Agree. For all we can know here that Eton won’t turn down the heir, that might not be how it feels to George (Actually, I hope it isn’t. I hope his parents aren’t teaching him this early that he can get anything he wants because he’ll be king one day, the world will teach him that eventually on its own.)
Dragging him into the press spotlight to cover for his mother not going to Singapore is so unfair and unkind on that poor child. George’s test is not the reason Kate won’t be in Singapore or it would have been known and clear a lot earlier, so don’t use your young child like that. Gross.
I’ll disagree on this one. William wants EarthSh!t to be his alone, doesn’t want her associated with it. He doesn’t have a problem with her not being there, he sent his statements out there via sources. Because he wants EarthSh!t to continue to be his project long after Kate is gone.
Kate/Carol(E) responded with multiple leaks against him as a result. The stories about Kate having to be there to get attention. That everyone just wants pics of her in a gown. Then they moved on to this story about not wanting to be out of the country at the same time (lies, they do that for holidays all the time). When all those fell flat, Kate/Carol(E) leaned into lies about the nature of these tests, when they happen, their supposed importance.
It all reads like Kate getting her narrative out there, her lies/side of the story, for her own PR reasons.
But that’s not disagreeing with anything I said. I have said on here multiple times over the past week that she’s not going to Earthshot because William doesn’t want her there, full stop.
The testing story is a desperate attempt to try to make it seem like she wasn’t benched and that desperation came from Camp Middleton.
But where I do actually disagree is that this testing story is not KP sanctioned. Of course it is. Because NOW, that’s the version that’s out there and that all the RRs are running with to continue their protection of the Wales marriage, so Kate is putting it out there again to protect herself. And I still think she was told to do it. By someone at KP, BP, by her mother, IDK. But she made a clear point of talking about this issue and the RRs are dutifully reporting it. If the “testing” story wasnt sanctioned by KP, we wouldnt be hearing so much about it.
Its obvious looking in that William wants her benched for this, but that’s not obvious to a great deal of brits and this keeps up the facade.
I’m terrible at distinguishing real hair from wigs so how can you tell it’s a wig? I’m genuinely curious how to spot one. Her suit looks way too big on her.
Honestly, same. I don’t believe for one second that is all her hair, I’m more inclined to say it’s clip in hair extensions of a fall to give her thickness and length.
I constantly get asked if I’m wearing a wig. I have never ever had any fake hair. Wig watch is very suspect, imo. But we know Kate wears something as we’ve seen her bangs go away before…. less than a week after debuting them.
I can’t tell if its a wig either. We know she wears extensions and wiglets, so this may be more of the same. But something about how it is parted in the front screams “wig” to me.
I would never assume that any other woman is wearing a wig, nor would I look for it, lol.
I can never tell, either. What strikes me as odd is how in some pictures her hair looks darker in the front. I’m no expert, but my hair tends to get lighter in the front over the summer, and the back doesn’t. So maybe she uses slightly lighter hair pieces in the back? Just a theory…
I would like to add that I don’t think wearing wigs or hair pieces is in any way shameful! I imagine it could be quite fun, if it’s done well… Kate’s hair just doesn’t look good lately – wig or not, which is why we’re speculating wildly here…
I would think that his teachers, tutors, nanny and his parents would have prepared him for testing and told him what was involved. Making it sound like he is whining about it isn’t doing the child any favors. I could picture them being the pushy parents who pressure the child to do well, because he is the “FFK”.
I agree. And other children are taking these tests as well. The heavy handed excuse for Kate not going is tired and repetitive. Making George look like a complainer is wrong on many levels
Nah. They’re the type to cover for him coz he’s the FFK. He could get a zero on all his exams and they would leak about what an incredible student he is and a future amazing leader. 🙄
I agree, equality. But of course to the lazy W&K, it wouldn’t occur to them that whining about having to take a test that all of his peers have to take might be a bad look for George.
Laziness is a family tradition for them, so they didn’t think twice about how it might come across. That poor kid.
Kind of annoys me that she’ll bring up her kid to other kids. Diana would talk to people with a genuine interest in them making them feel worthy. Turning the conversation to her own kids wouldn’t leave a lasting impression, just one of comparison.
Can we please stop saying Kate seems medicated? It’s gross speculation and ignores the very important fact that Kate is desperate.
Honestly, I think she’s just got crazy eyes because she is trying so hard. Like she’s manic with desperation because her marriage is clearly crumbling, not from pills.
I’d think volatile Will and his yelling are enough to make her act weird.
This OTT, inappropriate grinning, gurning, posing, talking to the air, lack of emotional awareness and intelligence? This is the way she’s always been. Her own cousin the professor outed it about her. That she struggles to find interest in the world around her, to care about anyone but herself.
The event was for black history month so they both, sadly, wore black. And, where is the mention of black history? And where are the people of color in the photos? Royals do NOT do diversity well!!
I’ve read somewhere that William also mentioned George and his resemblance to Diana.. they were there for BHM…why they keep mentioning their kids?
Yeah, that’s my issue. All their carefully dropped lines about George. When it’s supposed to be about black history month. But, really, this behavior tracks. Why expect anything better from them?
I wish she would stop using her son as a human shield. He does not deserve to have his privacy invaded like this.
Yes, they are using him and exploiting his privacy.
They need to stop. It’s not cute, or endearing, it’s just feeding your children to the press.
I really hope they get some sense into them to stop before the kids get older.
They’re both horrible people with no dress sense.
This power suit might be ok if her hair was up. If you’re going to have your business aesthetic you need a professional hair style.
Her hair is a hot mess. Even compared to earlier this year, it looks dreadfully fake and when you spend as much as she does on her look- it simply shouldn’t look so bad
Looking at the photos – she’s done something to her face that the hair is ‘hiding’. The jowels are not as pronounced as they usually after even with the photoshopping. She’s either had a proper face lift or had the fillers dissolved.
Having the whole country know about George’s up coming test must surely be a bit anxiety inducing for poor George. I don’t know what the context is, but it’s possible that Kate is making a big deal about it, and George might just be saying, really no biggie, I’m being tested all the time. Really, the children will have to start reading the tabloids to find out what the country thinks they’re doing.
Things get mashed up when you’re juggling work and have kids at different schools – we have kids at private and state schools – but my experience is private has tests at the start of the autumn term to determine base levels. One of ours has just completed hers. Wouldn’t say it’s “all the time”. Someone will no doubt point out it’s the same at state schools, which could well be true and i’ll need to ask my other kids. Should be more proactive than reactive to what’s going on in ther lives, but, unlike Kate, some of us really work, not just show up here and there. A gold star day is getting them out of the door with the right kit on.