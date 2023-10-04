Princess Kate wore grey & showed up empty-handed to a refugee center

As much as I used to complain about the Princess of Wales’ doily looks, button-slathered coatdresses and inappropriately twirly skirts, you’d think that I would be happy that Kate is finally committing to pantsuits and work-friendly separates. Instead, I just find it unsettling, mostly because she’s still doing “Meghan, by Kate.” Kate inevitably gets it wrong though. The details are always off.
These are photos of Kate today, making a solo visit to the Vsi Razom Community Hub. The community center is located about ten miles away from Adelaide Cottage. She “helped pack parcels of food and clothes with young Ukrainians, who arrived in the U.K. in the last year,” and the food is for other Ukrainian refugees. William and Kate have made several visits to various foodbanks and refugee centers over the past year and a half. They always arrive empty-handed. The most infuriating examples of their empty-handed, half-assed refugee work is when both of them met refugee CHILDREN at separate events and neither of them brough one toy or diapers or kids’ clothes. It’s appalling.
As for Kate’s ensemble here, she wore a £120 Cefinn sweater vest and £130 Sézane ‘Martin’ trousers. Can’t wait to hear from all of those people who complained for years about the Duchess of Sussex’s inseams – Kate absolutely needs a trouser tutorial, because I’ve yet to see her in a pair of pants which I find flattering or well-tailored. The shoes are also wrong with this look.
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives for her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives for her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives for her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
Catherine, Princess of Wales holds a bouquet of flowers and wears a Ukrainian ribbon during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England.
Catherine, Princess of Wales holds a bouquet of flowers and wears a Ukrainian ribbon during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she learns to tie a "Ukrainian ribbon" during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England.
BRACKNELL, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles and speaks with well-wishers in wheelchairs during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England.
Cute outfit! Pants don’t fit but I’ve set the bar low.
I actually like the top part of this inspired by Meghan outfit. I just wished she had paired it with some light wash denim straight or bootleg jeans and some cute leather boots. I know that this is a royal engagement but it would have made the look a bit more casual and modern. And interesting.
As I scrolled, I loved the top part too and, yes, Meghan inspired. I thought of Yara Shahidi at the Dior show; the white shirt, orange skirt and fab belt. The top with a bottom part like that would have been great, but we’ll have to wait until Meghan wears something like that. (Believe me, it took awhile for me to jump on the copying train, then it was too obvious to deny.) The best accessory, agreed, would have been donations in hand.
I like the individual pieces, just not all together. And the shoes are just wrong. They’re also showing their wear at the toes. I also noticed in that top photo, the young woman behind her looks like a total fan girl–note the hair, trousers, and shoes, and big goofy admiring smile. She wants to be Kate!
She’s cosplaying Meghan AGAIN! Meghan wore a sweater vest at the Invictus Games and then met with Ukrainian refugees in Düsseldorf, where she wore a monochrome gray outfit just like this one!! So Kate not only copies Meghan’s clothes but even her work!!
This is so incredibly noticeable, it can’t be that someone doesn’t notice it!
This entire look is so odd to me. Who the hell let her leave the house like this. It’s so bad!
It’s a bit off and doesn’t quite work, but it’s loads better than the doily dresses she loves, so I will say it’s an improvement. I just can’t imagine leaving your lavish home on palace grounds empty-handed to go visit a refugee center It’s shameful.
I had the exact same though. Who looked at that and said “You look great”? Each piece is fine on its own (except the pants are eating her feet). They just don’t belong together. Especially a mock turtle neck sweater vest with the collar popped like that.
I… actually like this look. She needs to tailor though.
Her torso is long and it throws the whole look off. Kate needs to dress for her body type. She is also built like a football player.
A shirt done right up to the neck, up and thru a turtleneck tanktop, makes her look barely able to breathe. She should’ve picked another shirt and let the tanktop be alone at the neck.
I see what she was going for with this outfit, but it just looks off somehow. All the lengths are odd, especially the top half. Somehow it comes off looking like she borrowed Charlotte’s school sweater because she spilled something on herself and needs to cover up.
The fabrics, shades and styles of the grey sweater vest and pants- just don’t go together.
It just looks… off.
Yup. Not only do the shades of gray not work together, the proportions don’t work. They should either compliment or clash. The sweater either needs to be more fitted or more loose. Also, the white shirt is too big. (You’d think she could afford a decent tailor, FFS.)
She’s dressed like she works at a post office or something.
Those shoes! They’re not only hideous and wrong with those pants but they seem to be really worn in the front.
I noticed that, too! I think it’s from walking across so much gravel, which they seem to prefer to paving over there. (I remember ruining a favorite pair of hot pink heels walking across a gravel drive).
Interesting, the tories are full on anti-refugees and she’s visiting a refugee centre.
Indeed the shoes are completely wrong. Some white sneakers would have been perfect.
Inge, She’s visiting -Ukrainian- refugee. Not your general asylum seeker. The former are politically “acceptable.”
Okay, so I saw the headline saying she wore gray and I thought “bet she wore a gray sweater with gray trousers for more Meghan copying.” But even I was shocked at how blatant this is. this looks so much like the outfit that Meghan wore to meet with that group of girls in Dusseldorf. HAS SHE NO SHAME?!?!?!?!?!!?
And then lets just discuss how its a bad look. That sweater looks like its meant to be worn by itself or with a slim turtleneck under it, the blouse is too bulky, the sweater and trousers dont work together even though both are gray, its just…….lordy. If she’s going to copy Meghan like a stalker at least look good while doing it!!
Kate to shame: I don’t know her. She really needs to stop copying Meghan because that’s all people focus on, instead of what she was actually trying to accomplish. Its weird.
OMG, she did try to copy Meghan’s gray outfit! She is just deranged.
I actually like the sweater Kate is wearing here, but not with those trousers, which just look wrong .. and she’s swimming in that blouse, which looks dumb with its collar popped over the high neck of the sweater.
Her vibe always screams “I deserve a medal for showing up”
Arrested development (if there was ever a development) indeed.
I actually think Princess Karen looks good. Don’t love the hair or the cuffs on her blouse, but overall I like the look.
I actually like the pants. Just not with that top and sweater vest. The vest and the collar are so 1980s I’m cringing. I wonder if there was something in the archives of Princess Diana wearing a sweater vest that inspired this look.
I wore sweater vests in the 70s, or short-sleeve sweaters over long sleeve blouses. A lot of what I’m seeing today reminds me of that.
People are going to look back on this time and be aghast at all the super high spikey heels women wore.
I like the idea (kopykeening aside) but not the execution. I’ve had outfits like this that in my head seem like a good idea then I put them on and realise it’s a nope.
Todays photo op sponsored by a refugee center. Here I am look at me visiting you and I brought you nothing but me wearing some clothes. I will smile maniacally and if you’re lucky I will do my jazz hands. Thank you all for sponsoring my photo op and now I will be off.
I actually don’t hate the pants- except the hem length- argh!, but I actually think the fit of these isn’t terrible. The top half is a total disaster! And those shoes are hideous! Also, that first pic, at first glance I thought she had cut her hair to her collarbone and thought it looked so fresh and cute! But no, it was just the shorter layers. Again, argh!
I actually quite like the pants, though probably would have gone for a pop of colour top to pair with them.
The shoes are wrong for the outfit.
The shirt and vest are too much together, she should have picked just one.
Actually the pants and shirt (with white sneakers as suggested above) would have looked pretty good, with hair in a pony tail, ready to work, and bringing in a donation – or at least coming with a business who is making a donation.
Why is this outfit so misshapened? Is she attempting to be a bit edgy or something? This just looks a mess and her hair again is just dreadful.
They seemed to lower her “medication” dosage so she’s not quite as manic today.
The young woman in the back of Kate in the first photo looks perfect. THAT is actually a Duchess Meghan styled outfit and hairstyle.
It’s because she has a long torso and the sweater vest cuts off her body at a weird length.
How nice of the refugees to gather around Kate and give her a round of applause as she experiments with different fashion looks.
That is the very strange message these photos are projecting.
Has she ever worn a sweater vest before? or is she only wearing it now because Meghan wore two in Dusseldorf (and looked amazing doing it)
Its one of her better looks but it also accentuates how tiny she is – she’s pretty much drowning in that shirt.
Indeed, and when you realise that (they say) the camera puts 10 lbs on you ….
I actually like this outfit. It’s something I would wear. But as a commenter above mentioned, the shoes are wrong. She needs something with a round toe. IMO something that has a chunky heel or platform. The pointed toe doesn’t work. I gotta give the girl credit, her Meghan cosplay is pretty decent. It’s sad, but decent.
Ohhhhfffffff.
The dimensions are all off.
I AM NOT TRYING TO THREAD JACK.
I JUST DONT WANT TO BE KATE.
Does anyone have any YouTube channels or such that discuss how to know what flatters you best, how to pick items, how to accessorize, how to dress with your own personal style while still looking like an adult etc?
Cuz I feel like I got this but I’m also in a HUGE style transition where I’m like – oh I own 30 million pants and two t shirts. Not even blouses or button ups or sleeveless sweaters.
Tops are currently uninteresting and also my nemesis.
@MoxyLady007 If you’ve seen some things you like online or IRL, you can shop in person and ask to be styled. If you like what you see and can afford it, buy the lot! If you like what you see and know you can get some less expensive and similar pieces then do that.
That said, here’s a read: https://www.instyle.com/best-online-styling-services-7101194
Igotchu. I’m going through that transition myself and found the following YouTubers very helpful:
Lydia Tomlinson:
very young but has a very classic, minimal, old money (on a practical budget) sense of style. GREAT styling tips. Really explains why/how to put together outfits, what proportions work (you’ll never see Kkkhate without hearing Lydia’s little audible cringe sound), how to accessorize to pull an outfit together. Lots of over-40s love her.
Justine Leconte: french, focus on sustainability, good at showing what makes a quality garment.
Hannah Louise Poston:
Does a lot of makeup and random life things, but i love her approach to dressing. Eg, she’s got a video on how to build outfits with that piece you love but don’t seem to ever wear. She’s more whimsical than Lydia and goes more broadly into figuring out how you think about clothes.
All three don’t do haul videos (Lydia does some sponcon but very clearly tells you that), have a minimal, sustainable approach to fashion, and offer solid tips on how to figure out your style and build a wardrobe that works for you.
I’ve become MUCH better at buying the missing pieces, the gaps, in my closet that help create more outfits with the clothes i already own. And better at dressing in a way that’s comfortable, appropriate, and like, “me at this age” instead of “me at 20 years ago”.
Except for the fact that she got her sweater vest from the House of Monsieur Rogers I think this is actually one of her better looks.
I have met Edward several times, and occasionally Sophie.
Do you see the photos with the people in wheelchairs? This is how we have to wait, at times for hours for the HRH’s to arrive because the angles give the photographers more latitude, or whatever for their photo-ops.
And BTW I can confirm that Edward&Sophie are pompous & full of themselves behind airs of pretending to care. EDWARD in particular and they are dim. Again, Edward in particular.
I get what she was trying to do but the execution is off. The neckline of the sweater too high for that shirt and the shoes don’t go with the outfit. She should have worn flats instead. Where did she get the idea to wear grey?
That shirt underneath is terrible. The pants look sloppy (they seem like they hang too low on her waist – may be too big), and the vest cuts off at a weird length. The shoes are completely wrong as well. The whole outfit looks drab and lightly uniform-ish. It’s all terrible.
She can never seem to get pants right. She’s tall but has a long torso and short legs proportionally. A lot of times her pants look too low waisted, which looks a bit dated, or the leg shape is off. The vest length is neither here nor there. It needs to be longer or more cropped.
She is someone who would look amazing in classic high-waist pants. And she has the height to pull it off. But she’s too busy trying to look like someone else.
Okay, so Kate is in my style area today, so I feel I have the expertise for the following recommendations: She needed a silver pendant, a simple black belt, her pants hemmed about 1-2 inches and black stilettoes. A black clutch would have looked sharp too. I mean, I love grey and tweed, and she missed some very obvious and simple styling opportunities!
I don’t understand why she’s wearing this parsons shirt with a mock turtleneck. The peek of pointed collar and voluminous sleeves look like she stole it from a bishop. She should have at least turned the cuffs back and wore a nice bracelet stack or something. It’s like she assembled an outfit from the spare parts of her Meghan look book.
I love grey and tweed as well. And she somehow managed to make it look bad.
Nothing in her head, nothing in her hands – that tracks.
She’s a mess
Unable just discovered the white shirt challenge that was on Twitter for Meghan, ole girl have all the bases covered.
Meghan’s $35 Romper had all the fashion magazines writing it, about along with every outfit she wore in Germany.
Unable wears expensive clothes but it always looks like the clothes are wearing her.
You can’t appropriate someone’s look and expect it to work for you. Monochromatic neutrals work well on Meghan because she gets the fit right, the tones work with her coloring, and she has fabulous accessories. These colors make Kate look washed out, the proportions are off and she has styled it all wrong. It is Pilgrim plain. If she had worn a Ralph Lauren fairisle vest with a bit of color in it, and a black ankle boot, this may have worked. Even her die hard fans are finding her current looks boring. Yes Meghan wore all grey at that cafe in Düsseldorf, she wore a few vests at Invictus, but she would never wear something like this. I don’t even know if at this point it’s copying because Kate’s last few looks are just boring and uniform like. At least she’s getting out and doing more, even if it’s just photo ops.
Why is it so hard for Kate to wear a pair of trousers that fit properly? She is tall, slim, has pots of money, designers on speed dial and yet she can’t buy clothes that fit. Todays look is particularly bad – the trousers are too long, the weird jumper thing is too short and the blouse is far too big. The collar reminds me of the comedian, Harry Hill 🤣
Kate follows up a visit to a black community with a visit to an all white community. There are probably a few refuges of colour who are suffering right now, so a visit to them might cheer them up. But here she is supporting His Majesty’s Government and its Ukraine policy so can’t question the actual choice. I think a white shirt is something Meghan carries off wonderfully, but I think she generally rolls up the sleeves and if she wore them down, they would probably have an interesting feature. This shirt does have a nice cuff, but on Kate it just looks like the sleeves are too long. A white shirt and a vest is classic, but Kate looks like a school girl here. I really like each of the individual pieces, but to my eye, the trousers should be more streamlined and straight or fuller to work well here. These trousers look rather indeterminate and I think the flare seems to start too low down. I think the shoes would look really stylish with a skirt, so that the decoration is featured and not running into the hemline. If I recall, Meghan wore a beautiful soft grey and trouser and sweater combo in Dusseldorf, and she looked wonderful. The only “look” Kate has copied is the colour. The school girl look is all Kate’s won. I think Kate looks quite happy here, though.
The look is decent to me. I like the trousers with vest thing, hate the shoes though. She needed a good heeled boot with that.
Re the empty handed comment, I don’t get that. The RF can be criticised for a hell of a lot of things, but traditionally always show up to events empty handed. They’re meant to highlight the cause/reward with their presence (if you believe in that), they don’t show up laden with gifts.
Queen never brought stuff when she visited places.
Uh that’s totally her version of Meghan’s sleeveless outfit at the IG, right ? I was about to say that on the Guardian they were saying that she had brought food and clothes but no, it turned out I had misread and she just wrote down messages on parcels which were already there.
Kate call me! Then I can explain that Megan wears clothes, the clothes DO NOT wear her, if your going to be a (thanks @Kaiser) Replikate, at least try a bit of style! The sweater needs to be about 4 inches longer With a crew neck or LOW collard blouse under it, (did you pinch one of Williams?) and get rid of those massive cuffs. The trousers need to be about 3 inches shorter, and flats or flat boots would have looked so much better. I see you’ve changed your wiglet again but it still looks like you borrowed it from a spaniel!! Maybe next time (if you do) visit a refugee center for Ukrainians, try high waisted navy blue trousers with a pale yellow sweater or blouse. But if you won’t call me, at least call the woman you are trying to emulate for some style tips!!, oh and DONT turn up empty handed!
@Lurker25 It’s a really good post!
In the photo where she’s holding the blue and yellow ribbons it is so obvious she is wearing a full wig and it looks like it is taking over her head and shoulders. Weird like her head is shrinking.
I’m okay with everything except the overly long pants. Of course, it’s a Meghan outfit knockoff. I really think it would be fun if Meghan stepped out in something REALLY WEIRD, just to see if Kate copies her! 🤣🤣🤣