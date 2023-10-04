Princess Kate wore grey & showed up empty-handed to a refugee center

As much as I used to complain about the Princess of Wales’ doily looks, button-slathered coatdresses and inappropriately twirly skirts, you’d think that I would be happy that Kate is finally committing to pantsuits and work-friendly separates. Instead, I just find it unsettling, mostly because she’s still doing “Meghan, by Kate.” Kate inevitably gets it wrong though. The details are always off.

These are photos of Kate today, making a solo visit to the Vsi Razom Community Hub. The community center is located about ten miles away from Adelaide Cottage. She “helped pack parcels of food and clothes with young Ukrainians, who arrived in the U.K. in the last year,” and the food is for other Ukrainian refugees. William and Kate have made several visits to various foodbanks and refugee centers over the past year and a half. They always arrive empty-handed. The most infuriating examples of their empty-handed, half-assed refugee work is when both of them met refugee CHILDREN at separate events and neither of them brough one toy or diapers or kids’ clothes. It’s appalling.

As for Kate’s ensemble here, she wore a £120 Cefinn sweater vest and £130 Sézane ‘Martin’ trousers. Can’t wait to hear from all of those people who complained for years about the Duchess of Sussex’s inseams – Kate absolutely needs a trouser tutorial, because I’ve yet to see her in a pair of pants which I find flattering or well-tailored. The shoes are also wrong with this look.

