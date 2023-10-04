Historian Mary Beard: Gossip about Prince Harry & Meghan has historical value

Dame Mary Beard is a British historian specializing in ancient Rome. I would imagine she loves the TikTok trend of women asking their partners how often they think of the Roman Empire. She’s currently promoting her latest book, Emperor of Rome, and she’s been giving tons of interviews in British print media. She has that “cool professor” energy where she can tie ancient history to modern pop culture and modern politics. For weeks, she’s been talking about cancel culture, gender discourse, race throughout history and her Gucci sneakers. Well, Richard Eden at the Daily Mail got her to comment on, guess what? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Reporting tittle-tattle about the state of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage is important, because it will serve as a historical record of what people are talking about, declares television historian Dame Mary Beard.
‘I’ve been reading that they are going to get a divorce,’ the Cambridge classicist says.
‘Maybe they are, maybe they’re not, but that’s very much the same sort of gossip’ [as in Roman times].
Promoting her new book, Emperor Of Rome, she adds: ‘Before anyone thinks I’m trivialising it, gossip is very important… from a historical point of view.’ Hear, hear…
[From The Daily Mail]
I would love to know what she was asked specifically and the entirety of her answer in context, because it feels like Eden chopped it up to make it specifically about the Sussexes. As for what she says… yeah, I agree, gossip is important. Gossip saves lives! “Gossip” is just a catch-all term for “information-gathering, informal reporting and early warning systems.” Most of what appears in Politico is GOSSIP. Most of what’s said on ESPN is gossip. I also agree that gossip about the Sussexes serves as part of the historical record. Just as gossip about the Wales marriage will be part of the historical record too.
Also: earlier this year, Beard made other comments about Harry and Meghan, saying “They’re going too far” with their interviews and “because they go further than we can, because we can’t have our own Netflix series, it makes us think about how you want to be and how you want to behave. Is Medea a hero? She gives you a lens on to what it would be like to be the kind of person who killed.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Cheltenham Literature Festival UK…Author & Academic Mary Beard at this years Times, Sunday Times Literature Festival,Image: 538882940, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Charlie Bryan / Avalon
-
-
Cheltenham Literature Festival UK…Author & Academic Mary Beard at this years Times, Sunday Times Literature Festival,Image: 538882958, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Charlie Bryan / Avalon
-
-
Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex gemeinsam mit Ehefrau Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex gut gelaunt im Buggy auf dem Weg zur Schwimmhalle fuer die Schwimmwettkaempfe bei den Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in a good mood in the buggy on the way to the swimming hall for the swimming competitions at the Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, Duesseldorf, 13 09 2023 Duesseldorf North Rhine Westphalia Germany,Image: 805068101, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. *** DUESSELDORF, GERMANY 13th Sep 2023 SEPTEMBER 13 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany,Image: 805097823, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Moritz Mueller / Avalon
-
-
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. *** DUESSELDORF, GERMANY 13th Sep 2023 SEPTEMBER 13 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany,Image: 805097831, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Moritz Mueller / Avalon
-
-
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. *** DUESSELDORF, GERMANY 13th Sep 2023 SEPTEMBER 13 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany,Image: 805098241, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Moritz Mueller / Avalon
-
-
Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex lachend waehrend der Siegerehrung Invictus Games 2023, Rollstuhlbasketball Finale USA – Frankreich, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena am 13.09.2023 *** Invictus Games 2023 Wheelchair Basketball 13 09 2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex laughing during the award ceremony Invictus Games 2023, Wheelchair Basketball Final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13 09 2023 Copyright:,Image: 805707470, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Wunderl / Avalon
It would be good to see the whole thing in context because what I’m getting is a historian is stupid or doesn’t do even basic research. I was hoping to read something more nuanced.
I want more nuance too, honestly, but maybe not from her.
I find her performative….a real attention-seeker. She posted pics of herself crying on Twitter a while back. She should stick to her area of expertise.
Yes! As an archeaologist this kind of statements from a scholar makes me nauseous. If she said something like; this is what the gossip press spreads, but is it the truth? For an historian, comparing current situations with the historic record can be useful. We know historic records can be propaganda and not reflect the truth, because the ones with most power (the winners of wars) gets to tell their side, while slandering their enemies. There were no less gossip spread in the roman society than in Britain today.
This “historian” is another clout chaser using Harry and Meghan’s names to get press for her book.
No, Dr. Beard really is a historian, and I am pretty sure that she was asked a direct question by the press that had nothing to do with her book, that they then sensationalized. I wouldn’t blame Beard for this one.
that second quote is very much on her. and gossip is actually not that useful if the royals are paying for their slant to be what is reported.
Like all the people who comment on them, she has the option to avoid the question or to flat out say “no comment” on them.
Ok but that second comment she made that Kaiser typed out…isn’t that contradicted by her comment about how gossip is important for the historical record? They’re saying too much? When has a historian ever complained that people are putting TOO MUCH information on the record?
@Josephine – we’re gossiping right now. Are you being paid to push a specific viewpoint? I’m not and I’m assuming neither are you.
Josephine: you are correct, that second quote is sus.
I am sad now. It’s sad when people you think are reasonable just…aren’t.
You obviously ready nothing but gossip rags. Dr. Beard is an amazing feminist, historian and trailblazer.
@susan collins – no, really.
Dame Winifred Mary Beard, DBE, FSA, FBA, FRSL (born 1 January 1955) is an English scholar of Ancient Rome. She is a trustee of the British Museum and formerly held a personal professorship of Classics at the University of Cambridge. She is a fellow of Newnham College, Cambridge, and Royal Academy of Arts Professor of Ancient Literature. Feel free to look the rest up in Wikipedia by yourself.
A feminist, historian and trailblazer who made a mistake in commenting about something she did not think through or know enough about.
Who apparently reads the tabloids herself. Her further quote about H&M’s interviews was that they were “airing their dirty laundry in public” and it was “damaging to the RF”. She is obviously a monarchist who is parroting the rag thinking about H&M.
@Tikichica. I canceled my comment of laughing emoji’s.
Just because someone is a historian or feminist doesn’t make them infallible – they can also have biases which impact on their work. David Starkey at one time was considered a respected historian only to promote racist views.
This an enduring problem with history I think, its just about the ‘history’ the morals, ethics considerations be damned.
I suspect given who she was talking to that her words were parsed. I question her judgement sitting down with someone like that and not a respected journalist. Do they still have those there?
Didnt she wonder why she wasnt asked about the other two? And what’s her take on secrets? Because she seems to think H&M should have kept quiet and let the gossip and lies about them
Yeah, choosing to give comments to Richard Eden from the DM is a choice. And not one that I would expect from a trail-blazing feminist historian.
@TikiChika, going by just what she said in this particular interview and what she has said in the past about the Sussexes, people she knows absolutely nothing about, but she nonetheless is judging based on her own prejudiced white woman biases as a British white monarchist with a definitely prejudiced mindset, reading her bio on Wikipedia is a waste of time. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with her saying “look, as a historian who bases my analyses on verifiable written facts, there hasn’t been much written about the Sussexes that I can draw from to give a fair analysis and therefore will not comment on this.” Instead, she goes on to spout falsehoods about how the Sussexes are rumored to be divorcing blah blah blah, all things that have been purported for years by the BM. For that, Beard is now cemented in history as another prejudiced Karen, who will always Karen to get a buck or 2. My $0.02 of course, feel free to refute it.
@taytanish — good points, and what you said here definitely made me think through this whole weird thing again and ponder that yes, Beard is sadly speaking from a position of white, privileged academia 🙁
You would think a Cambridge classicist would have a,more nuanced take… i highly suspect her words are cherrypicked and slanted.
The problem is gossip about the working royals is censored. What Harry and Meghan did was correct the record. Let’s hope that this comment pushes Richard Eden to start gossiping about the true state of William and Kate’s marriage.
This is the problem. The UK media heavily self censors about the state of marriage of W and K but feels free to discuss divorce about Harry and Meghan based on nothing. This also says a lot about history but of course the historian doesn’t touch this censorship at all.
An honest assessment would be covering this self censorship of the media as well.
Mary Beard is one of my favorite Roman historians — she wrote SPQR, and did a BBC documentary series about the birth, rise & fall of Rome. She’s very engaging, no matter her position on Meghan and Harry. (A bunch of her stuff is up on youtube, btw!)
I am also not sure she’s negative about them here. Just “Sure, I’ve read gossip about them,” that is then taken way out of context.
She’s also had things to say, obliquely, about Trump — likening him to populist rulers in Rome like Nero.
She can be all those things and yet still hold a white centric view of British royalty and culture in general. It is sad sometimes to discover writers or scientist I respected for their work turn out to be racist or sexist. You can respect their work and realize they are shitty people in their personal life. And also take into account how their world views affect their work (many examples in the medical field).
I do suspect though that her words are cherry picked since they didn’t give the full interview and just snippets.
If Mary Beard really does have this kind of opinion, then the British press won the war of public perception, and it’s a damned shame.
LOL. She is one of the scholars getting all sorts of fury for pointing out that the Roman Empire was not “white.” The “Romans” all the racist Brits claim to be descended from were in fact mostly Polish, French, and North African.
Having worked in academia around professors for decades, she undoubtedly knows little more about Harry and Meghan than the headlines and gossip she’s heard. Yes, she’s not getting the nuances of their story correct, but that doesn’t mean that her work isn’t strongly feminist and anti-racist.
There are quite a few of her specials on YouTube. I’d really recommend checking them out.
For a certain segment of tabloid-reading Brits, yeah the BM has won the war. If most of her gossip is being consumed through the uk tabloid press then it would not be surprising that she’s taken this view. What’s disappointing is if she lacks the awareness to see outside that bubble. Especially if she’s a history researcher. Don’t we study history so we can apply it to the present?
If she’s “anti-racist” why is she spouting off views that were shaped by RACISTS?
The fact that she’s literally unable to understand this is supposed to make me think she’s a credible historian? If she can’t parse what’s happening in the ACTUAL PRESENT how could she ever be able to bring nuance to the past?
Sonia — yeah, she really did spout views shaped by racists, and the fact that she doesn’t care to have a better understanding of the present really IS sus.
I am pretty disappointed in her, especially for the second comment.
You guys are seeing my seven stages of grief in real time lol — I hate it when white people that I respected show their stripes.
It’s super weird when two worlds that are entirely unrelated in my brain coincide — like the Mary Beard documentary part has NOTHING to do at all, in my head, with the Meghan and Harry part.
I love them all for different reasons, and I am really struggling to figure out why Mary Beard would need to have anything to say about Meghan.
My gut reaction is that Beard really doesn’t dig too deeply into the Meghan and Harry issues — Beard is a historian and spends her time researching Rome. I bet she just reads a few headlines and thinks no more of it — and here I will put the blame squarely on the press for not reporting fairly enough to educate a random reader.
EH! I think my brain is done for the day. Thinking too hard about this is gonna give me a migraine, lol.
Well maybe she should stick to comments about Rome and not Harry and Meghan something she obviously know nothing about. She could have easily clarified her answer by saying all gossip on Royals not just Harry and Meghan. If she had done her research regarding the interviewer she would have found out how bias that Dailymail guy is and declined to comment. I am just getting she is no different than any other clout chaser trying to make a buck off of Harry and Meghan’s name to sale her book. Is she really that naïve about how the Dailymail twist people words or she just doesn’t care? Like I said another clout chaser.
I just…Mary Beard absolutely doesn’t need to chase any clout, is the biggest weird thing about this whole story. She’s legitimately famous in her own right.
I do think the context matters. Ancient Rome was a gossipy place either to boost people up or knock then down (hey Messalina). Historians like Mary read that gossip to try and understand the politics at play and the culture.
A things got censored then too, the emperors didn’t want people to know everything they did or said
@acha anytime someone is asked about H&M people here accuse them of clout chasing. It is sometimes true but not always.
My take is that she has said shady things in the past, let’s consider that too. And her work as a historian doesn’t necessarily negate the fact that she can be a Karen too, both can be true at the same time. MB might not necessarily be a clout chaser but that doesn’t mean she isn’t trying to sell her book off of spouting racist and biased information that she can’t verify as facts. She can be a renowned wealthy and famous historian AND a racist Karen too, c’mon now!! And she compared them to Medusa? Ha!!Again, what’s wrong with saying, I don’t have any verifiable facts that will go down in history so I can’t comment? Just because famous educated and wealthy Republicans are trying to impeach the POTUS based off of made up lies doesn’t make them any less wealthy, famous and very, very educated AND RACISTS too.
@taytanish — yes, agree with you here, you helped me rethink this whole sus episode and I don’t like how Beard is acting. 🙁
How many more books, can I sell, sure they will go down in history books, because Harry walked away from being King of the British Empire, oops no more Empire.
In her quote — “because they go further than we can, because we can’t have our own Netflix series, it makes us think about how you want to be and how you want to behave” — who is the “we”? Is she implying that she is part of the royals or that the entire country is out to get H&M?
It’s a weird quote and it sounds whiny. pretending that the poor royals couldn’t have a netflix series while they apparently buy every media loser in the UK is rich.
Why is she comparing them to a mythological character who killed her children? This woman can go shove it also.
@Equality, you’re right about the Medusa comment. That was very telling, wasn’t it?
So, what others say about H&M is historical record, but what H&M say about themselves is “too far?” As opposed to saying it provides us insight into what H&M want to say and that is also of historical value, just like the Roman aristocracy responded to the graffiti about themselves! I know the remarks were made at two different times, but her different reactions are telling of the way white academics will discuss a Black woman- and by extension this white man who loves her.
And like Kaiser says, there’s so much left out of this quote that it’s rendered nearly meaningless. But what are we to make of a historian who would give a quote to a member of the rota? She knows they do this.
I don’t think she should have said,”I’ve been reading that they’re going to get a divorce.” That’s obviously false and planted gossip. No wonder Eden was so happy with her response. She just put an historian’s imprimatur on British media’s propaganda. Even acknowledging it could be false doesn’t take the sting out.
Liking your comment, ad infinitum. That first sentence, on point.
There a difference between gossip and a sustained smear campaign filled with lies and misinformation.
I just love how her answer tried back into the book she was promoting “. . . as in Roman times.” That’s right lady sell that book!
Well, agree about the gossip being important part. Other than that though, she’s not showing herself to be able to discern much about actual gossip. Propaganda and misinformation is a powerful part of gossip too. Is she aware of the tabloid bubble of lies in which she lives? Bc her comments lack awareness. Maybe an unedited version would sound better but I’m not sure.
This👆. Well said, Jais.
This is kind of where I’m scratching my head a bit. And its hard because her comments were so clearly edited by Eden to make a point.
Gossip IS important from a historical perspective. And so is propaganda honestly. But its also important to distinguish the two and here it sounds like she isn’t doing that with H&M.
Had she not said the line about “I’m reading they’re getting a divorce” or whatever I think these comments would have gone over very differently.
Since we know the Mail likes to attribute false quotes to people, I question whether she said that at all.
On the subject of Meghan and Harry , some British people lose their marbles including the Historian Dame Mary Beard. This Cambridge educated historian is saying that gossips about Harry and Meghan are of historical importance.
Yeah, no matter her accomplishments she’s obviously trying to sell her book, and she knows H&M sell, period. She’s also clearly critical of them specifically, not just all Royals; she singled out their Netflix series and talks about “how to behave” (clear implication: Harry and Meghan are not behaving properly) and the comparison to Medea (!!)…I mean, just keep them out of your mouth professor, please and thank you.
Also extremely ironic given the recent coverage of the lack of historian access to QEII’s and Philip’s papers and wills, and how the Royal Family has form for burning all correspondence related to Diana. No concern from this historian lady? But, hey, tabloid gossip is important folks!
Absolutely agree, Lady Esther. The royals literally control all information, including gossip, about them. This is very disappointing from Mary Beard who is supposed to be a brilliant historian.
She has a white centrist view of Roman history, Europe and the UK. Not so white back then. Pale Red heads and blondes were shocking to Romans.
How odd, then, that she’s been rather famously attacked for saying the exact opposite.
https://theconversation.com/mary-beard-is-right-roman-britain-was-multi-ethnic-so-why-does-this-upset-people-so-much-82269
She has a white centrist view of Roman history,
There lies the problem. I’m finding as I’ve gotten older. History is being written to protect those in power which are white. and speak poorly of those they deem other. This historian may be intelligent but it doesn’t mean she doesn’t hold racist tendencies. I personally believe those responsible for recording royal history in the UK, view H&M love story unfavorable. Especially an majority of the older white royalist who believe It should
have never been. If that’s the case why should any of us believe they will tell the truth about H&M love story and why they really had to leave the UK/royal family.Even now in the 21st century we’re still debating the color of Queen Charlottes nationality. Harry was right to tell his truth for these historians are showing us who they favor and it’s not H&M.
How a woman in 2023 doesn’t know the gossip industry can be used as a powerful propaganda tool? We all read that Weinstein made sure any woman rejecting him was labeled as “diva”, “hard to work with” in tabloids. If you still don’t know the disinformation disseminated through it, you are a dumbass. I don’t care if you are the smartest person in the world.
“They’re going too far with their interviews and because they go further than we can, because we can’t have our own Netflix series, it makes us think about how you want to be and how you want to behave. Is Medea a hero? She gives you a lens on to what it would be like to be the kind of person who killed.”
Like I said, a dumbass.
I’ve enjoyed what I’ve seen/read of Dr. Beard’s work. She’s intelligent, insightful, and engaging. So I’m disappointed that she has what appear to be some shallow and uninformed opinions about Harry and Meghan. I’m hesitant to hold it against her without more context, but the undeniable fact remains that the BRF have an awful lot of people willing to carry water for them, and unfortunately, Dr. Beard may be just another one of them. Whether these negative views of the Sussexes come from genuine hate or resentfulness, or from simple misinformation, is pretty irrelevant. Either way, it perpetuates harmful attitudes.
It does perpetuate dangerous attitudes and well-said. She is inserting herself into what will be historical record too. I wonder what future historians will write about her driving narratives? She allowed herself to be interviewed by a tabloid “reporter” and I’m hesitant on a fuller pov, because I want to like her honestly. They got their clicks and call her a “television historian” and she stepped right in for sales. I doubt she’s naive.
The fact that she sat down with Eden at all is what’s confusing me here.
The Fail has a history of chopping up and changing context of what people say in order to sell their bullshit. The number of people here who are assuming she said exactly what they wrote with exactly the context the DF wrote it in is surprising and unfortunate.
Come on, now.
Also, gossip is valuable from an historical perspective. You can glean a lot about a society and their time from their gossip. With gossip about H&M, you can glean what racist assholes a lot of people are. It’s not an automatic hate statement against them to say gossip in a society has historical value.
Sure, if all she said is that gossip in a society has historical value that would hold true. But she said more than that. To the daily mail. If she was misrepresented, then maybe she’ll choose to clarify her thoughts. But as a historical researcher, I’d assume she would know that there was a very good chance that the daily mail would chop up and change the context as they have a history of doing that.
He first comments about how Harry and Meghan were talking to much in their Netflix docuseries and how they should be quiet because of their effect on the BRF were not an edit by the Fail though? These are things she said with her whole chest. This is just in addition so let’s hold her accountable too, no? Both the Fail and this Beard woman can be racists, not just the Fail.
@Taytanish, I totally agree. I’ve been struggling to think of what “context” would make her comments about H&M acceptable. Maybe if she went on to praise Meghan’s fashion? Or something something Harry Inviticus? That would make what she said all OK?
It reminds me of the excuses people (not on CB) tried to give for Susan Hussey to touch the hair of Ngozi Fulani, that she was old, that she didn’t mean any harm etc…
If this was said a few weeks ago I probably would have had a slightly different feel, but having learned they was curating the Queens papers . It begs the Question important historical record for who? They this feud is going I’m afraid whatever is written into history, is most likely to be skewed to shine a positive light the those that reign. It’s not very often that the other offspring get a look in unless when it comes to family trees or there is power struggle or the spare ascends the throne. Besides is Kate and Willy’s story not more important?
Having read the book Mary Beard is promoting, I suspect that she’s connecting it to something she discusses in it at length: that much of what we know (or think we know) about the emperors of Rome is actually rooted in contemporaneous gossip that was frequently recycled and reapplied to other emperors after their reigns in an effort to taint their reputations and bolster that of the new emperor.
So wouldn’t she therefore know how important a first-person source document is, like a whole ass documentary? Yet she said that was “too far”????? This woman seems like a typical white old British Karen.
Sonia, why are you taking something from the Daily Mail at face value? You read the posts here, you know perfectly well that they manipulate everything they publish so that it fits their narrative, to the point that Prince Harry is SUING THEM for it. Come on now.
As for “white old British Karen”, I implore you — do just the barest bit of research into who she is, and how she got dragged through the mud several years back for pointing out that Rome wasn’t pure white.
Yes, we know the DM manipulates. So why is this historian even talking to the disgustingly misogynistic DM tabloid? Don’t talk to the DM. That’s what I’m side-eying.
Kaiser — is this quote from you? ‘“Gossip” is just a catch-all term for “information-gathering, informal reporting and early warning systems.”’ or are you quoting someone else? (I teach sometimes about female gossip in religious communities and this is a powerful way of describing the overlooked value of gossip. I’d like to use it in my teaching)
Anbother day, another karen with an opinion about the Sussex marriage
If the professor has an X or Instagram account she’s about to learn a lesson to keep Meghan’s name out of her mouth.
No matter how educated she is after all a white middle age British woman who takes it as a personal affront that a mix race woman walked away from the toxic British royal family and took her prince with her.
Not sure I get the Medea reference. In Medea, Jason the prince left Medea for the fair haired child of wealth and power. Is is her wish that Harry leaves Meghan
I’ve always wondered about how this era of churnalism and PR-driven media will affect what is later remembered as history, since the media is the source material for all of the biographies. The real history is kept quiet in favor of PR. Later history books will be no better than printed, summarized, fictional TV episodes.
Mary Beard may be great with explaining Roman history, but she’s part of the white British establishment in academic circles and they have a huge blind spot when it comes to covering the royal family. It is an institutional blind spot that starts from early days of schooling. And she’s even ascended and accepted the title of Dame. There is clear bias on this issue.
An American historian would come at this from a different angle because they don’t start school with the basis that the monarchy is something normal and placating them is required to move up in one’s career.
The quotes may be chopped up and distorted, but what are the chances a Dame is going to say anything negative about the royal establishment? Her career would be at risk.
It’s hard to have an opinion here because her comments seem to be so edited. Is gossip important from a historical perspective? Yes. But the value of that also depends on how historians look at that gossip. If someone in 2000 years or whatever is looking at gossip about H&M and how their marriage was on the rocks for 50 years, that’s not really a good use of evaluating gossip. The better evaluation is “why did these reporters keep talking about a marriage being on the rocks when it was the future king of england whose marriage imploded after 13 years?”
I think many on here are concerned because her comments make it sound like she’s accepting the gossip about H&M as truth.
Eden has cropped his question and her answer before he put it into print. He couldn’t get anything specifically anti Harry and Megan from her, no snidy nasty digs, so as usual he twists it to his own narrative, just like the rest of the Royal rota. Remember how so many people called out Tom Bowel about the so called “quotes” he published in his book? This is more of the same. Me I would have liked her answer to be “, but Harry and Megan are not the subject of my book, so why that question?
Ancient gossip is about dead people and additional research can reveal if the gossip was true or not. Either way, dead people can no longer be hurt. But H&M are real live people right now and gossip about them, especially the briefings by the RF and lies by the tabloids are incredibly hurtful and damaging.
Mary Beard being a Cambridge historian does not make her immune to racist thinking and behaviour. Look up her tweets about Haiti and the aid worker scandal and Prayamvada Gopal’s response.
‘I’ve been reading that they are going to get a divorce,’ the Cambridge classicist says.
Look, I respect her work … but she needs to be smarter than to serve up a sentence like that one. She seems like one of those academics who are brilliant but not very street-smart.
Eh, I don’t want to judge her for anything but taking The Fail seriously- think I get what she’s probably talking about, which is how public opinion is shaped by intentional parties and that reported gossip may or may not reflect reality, but it’s what gets remembered in public consciousness, and that becomes the historical record. Literally the most famous and well known ancient historians from whom we glean most of our knowledge of the Roman empire were propagandists and not aiming to be factual at all, and what we think we know as a result is probably not nearly how it was at all, yet it’s the enduring history that has shaped our understanding.
Yes, I think that’s exactly what she’s thinking, but academics (or at least those that I know) tend to be dispassionate and removed when considering an issue. They don’t look at things from an emotional point of view. But she’s talking to a person who is a propagandist and has no interest in the nuances of history – he just wants to make money by hurting H&M today.
Wannabe farmer
I agree 100%. Choosing Eden, instead of a legitimate journalist, says quite a bit.
Also, as soon as I saw that she’s DAME whatever whatever, I knew she was a member of the bootlicking brigade