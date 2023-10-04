“Anne Hathaway wore a pink Attico dress to her NYC screening” links
  • October 04, 2023

  • By Kaiser
Anne Hathaway wore a pink Attico dress to a New York screening of her film She Came to Me. In case you’re wondering, that film got a SAG-AFTRA waiver! [RCFA]
Not even Cate Blanchett looks good in this Stella McCartney mess. [Go Fug Yourself]
Football bros are very very mad about Taylor Swift. [LaineyGossip]
Jesse L. Martin is back on NBC! [Pajiba]
What hot new songs are you listening to? [OMG Blog]
Jessica Chastain wore a chocolate brown gown. [Just Jared]
You can get abortion pills via Telehealth in NYC. [Jezebel]
Jason Mraz is doing Dancing with the Stars?! [Seriously OMG]
Here’s Sarah Burton’s last McQueen collection. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Nelly Furtado wears Skims. [Egotastic]
Anya Taylor Joy got married again, this time in Italy, and she wore an “unconventional” wedding gown in beige. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Ameerah M says:
    October 4, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    I love Anya’s wedding gown. I usually find wedding dresses so boring because they essentially look the same nowadays. But this is so unique and interesting. And NOT white!

    I like Jessica’s gown. Brown isn’t seen as much on the red carpet.

  2. Constance says:
    October 4, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    Anne’s dress doesn’t look like it cost however many thousands it probably did…

    • Kate says:
      October 4, 2023 at 3:32 pm

      The bustline on Anne’s dress is so strange. From the front it looks like the hanger ribbons are poking out the sides, but it’s just cut higher under the armpits?

      • kirk says:
        October 4, 2023 at 3:42 pm

        The top construction makes it look like designer was trying to go for some clever arrangement with folds incorporated into bustier-bodice seam that are then eased out into side design element with pieces reconnecting just before leg slit. Are the double darts in bustier a choice or are they forced by the other decisions made? Dunno. To me it looks more strange than clever.

  3. StellainNH says:
    October 4, 2023 at 1:06 pm

    The misogyny that Lainey covered is horrible! I made the mistake of listening to the “Dude conversation” putting Taylor Swift down. Those men are so gross!!

  4. Ann says:
    October 4, 2023 at 1:22 pm

    I really like Anne Hathaway’s dress.

  5. Flower says:
    October 4, 2023 at 1:22 pm

    This is giving vintage Forever 21 that your friend begged you not to buy.

    Even the construction looks cheap and tacky.

    Still I love AH.

    • Sass says:
      October 4, 2023 at 6:21 pm

      I had the same thought about F21.

      But will say that Anne looks stunning – she looks good in everything! Her hair, her skin, luminous

  6. North of Boston says:
    October 4, 2023 at 1:52 pm

    I kind of like Cate’s get up, except for hating the shoes. (All of the shoes at that event seem awful to me)

    • LeaTheFrench says:
      October 4, 2023 at 2:43 pm

      I’m underwhelmed by Jessica’s dress, the fabric seems heavy and stiff. But like that it’s an unconventional choice. Cate Blanchett would look good in a trash bag but yes, we’ve seen better outfits on her, too.

  7. DeeSea says:
    October 4, 2023 at 3:34 pm

    Anne’s dress is gorgeous and she looks fab, but (as the Fug Girls would say) the bodice part needs a good hoik.

