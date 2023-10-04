“Anne Hathaway wore a pink Attico dress to her NYC screening” links

Anne Hathaway wore a pink Attico dress to a New York screening of her film She Came to Me. In case you’re wondering, that film got a SAG-AFTRA waiver! [RCFA]
I love Anya’s wedding gown. I usually find wedding dresses so boring because they essentially look the same nowadays. But this is so unique and interesting. And NOT white!
I like Jessica’s gown. Brown isn’t seen as much on the red carpet.
I’m with you. Her dress is gorgeous.
Me too, Ameerah M and K: I love ATJ’s wedding dress. Calling it beige makes it sound boring, but it’s beautiful, personal and unique. Love it!
I like Anya’s dress too. It’s different. I’m so sick of the naked wedding dress. It’s been done so many times
Anne’s dress doesn’t look like it cost however many thousands it probably did…
The bustline on Anne’s dress is so strange. From the front it looks like the hanger ribbons are poking out the sides, but it’s just cut higher under the armpits?
The top construction makes it look like designer was trying to go for some clever arrangement with folds incorporated into bustier-bodice seam that are then eased out into side design element with pieces reconnecting just before leg slit. Are the double darts in bustier a choice or are they forced by the other decisions made? Dunno. To me it looks more strange than clever.
The misogyny that Lainey covered is horrible! I made the mistake of listening to the “Dude conversation” putting Taylor Swift down. Those men are so gross!!
Paris Jackson looks lovely in her Stella Mc Cartney.
I really like Anne Hathaway’s dress.
This is giving vintage Forever 21 that your friend begged you not to buy.
Even the construction looks cheap and tacky.
Still I love AH.
I had the same thought about F21.
But will say that Anne looks stunning – she looks good in everything! Her hair, her skin, luminous
I kind of like Cate’s get up, except for hating the shoes. (All of the shoes at that event seem awful to me)
I’m underwhelmed by Jessica’s dress, the fabric seems heavy and stiff. But like that it’s an unconventional choice. Cate Blanchett would look good in a trash bag but yes, we’ve seen better outfits on her, too.
Anne’s dress is gorgeous and she looks fab, but (as the Fug Girls would say) the bodice part needs a good hoik.