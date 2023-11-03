Eden: King Charles desperately needs the York princesses to be working royals

I’ve said this time and time again, but it bears repeating: if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the real linchpins of the monarchy, perhaps the other Windsors should have treated them better from the start. Instead of simply treating Harry and Meghan like vital and important working royals, the Sussexes were smeared, attacked, assaulted and abused and then Charles cut off their finances and security to “bring them to heel.” Four years later, the Sussexes aren’t coming back and the remaining “working royals” are either well past retirement age or lazy as hell. Which brings the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden to his latest suggestion: Princess Beatrice and Eugenie must become working royals!
It’s time that an ageing British Monarchy promoted Prince Andrew’s daughters to front-line royal duties, says Richard Eden. Because with His Majesty the King approaching his 75th birthday later this month, ‘the Firm’ is already over-stretched.
‘As I have watched the King and Queen carry out engagements in East Africa, what has struck me most is that they need help,’ writes Eden in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter. ‘If we want the monarchy to continue to be as strong as it was under the late Queen, we need new recruits to “the Firm”.’
While it is no one’s fault, there is, he says, a straightforward shortage of youth and energy at the heart of the monarchy – a situation made significantly worse by Prince Harry’s unexpected departure to America.
Eden points out that the King has already been the throne for 14 months but is yet to visit any of the 14 Commonwealth realms (aside from Britain) of which he is monarch. Kenya, a republic, is the first Commonwealth country he has visited as King. While Charles and Camilla are friendly and enthusiastic ambassadors for Britain overseas, it is clear that long-haul foreign visits will be few and far between, he writes. Camilla, 76, is no fan of flying.
‘After his mother, Queen Elizabeth, succeeded to the throne at the age of 25, she embarked, with Prince Philip, on her longest ever Commonwealth tour, lasting six months and covering 44,000 miles. There will be nothing remotely on that scale for the King and Queen. This means that other members of the Royal Family will be called upon to share the burden of foreign travel. Prince William, for example, is expected to visit Australia and New Zealand before his father goes Down Under.
‘King Charles should ask his sensible nieces, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, if they would like to become working royals.I know they have a great sense of duty, so they would be likely to agree.A Commonwealth realm that does not expect to see the new monarch in a hurry would, I’m sure, welcome a visit from one of his nieces.’
In the past 14 months, it’s been fascinating to watch as the new king moved the goalposts and the sycophantic press held their tongues – Charles and Camilla were supposed to travel to ALL of the Commonwealth realms in his first few years as king. That was always the plan, that was always an integral part of any new monarch’s reign, a significant commonwealth tour of all of the countries which call Charles “king.” Instead, he only traveled to Romania, France and Germany in 14 months. As for the York princesses, this is not new speculation and the press has been trying to convince Charles to bring in B&E for months if not years. The fact that Charles has made zero moves to do so is not because the issue slipped his mind. Again, Charles is fine with the working royals being so ancient and/or lazy, because it’s “more attention” for him and Cam. Charles has always seen his family as zero-sum, so no, he doesn’t want to “share” anything with his nieces. Besides, I think only Beatrice would be up for it.
I don’t think Charles really wants them. He likes things the way they are. The press wants the York sisters because then they’d be able to say that the “York sisters chose the RF over Harry and Meghan”. That’s all the press wants. I don’t think Eugenie would be up for it though.
If Beatrice and Eugenie were working royals, the press can state that it’s in the public interest to intrude into their private lives. That’s the real reason that they want the princesses to be working royals.
Ding ding, ding, ding, we have a winner. The BM are predatory vampires, they’re just looking for fresh prey. They badly want access to the York women’s children, they want to be able to violate everyone of them at will in the guise of “you are on the public dole, so we own you and have a right to do whatever we want with you and your children”. Right now, they can only print pictures of the kids if and when the parents release them. The Wales’ children have been so overexposed the interest in them is almost nonexistent so the $hitmedia are looking for new blood to sacrifice and their clicks altars.
Oooh, I didn’t know they couldn’t print pics of the kids, that makes so much sense.
Why would Commonwealth countries want to be visited by the York sisters?
Willy and Katy should be the ones visiting Commonwealth countries but they are just not cut out for it.
And the BM will then be able to justify invading Bea and Eugenie’s privacy and trying for photos of their children.
Agreed, Amie.
I think for the Rota to be pushing this as hard as they are, there’s two reasons behind it:
1. What TayTanish said – rota wants the dirt on their family lives. They want Eugenie in particular to spill the beans on the Sussexes, and they want to be able to blackmail Eugenie into giving them that intel.
2. The “War between the Wales/Sussexes” has gone cold. H&M are not rewarding these choads with participation. So the tabloids need a new conflict to breathlessly report on. The Waleses and the Yorks have a history of animosity: Workshy selling them out, freezing them out, pushing QE2 & Chucky to freeze them out – and then there’s the whole Mean Girl Drama with Kate having made Beatrice cry, and cold treatment doled out to both the York Princesses by this arriviste. Kate’s clout/influence in the BRF is in freefall, so she has zero backup if she decides to go full ham on B&E. That’s basically chumming the waters for the tabloids.
I think Chuckles is happy with things the way they are. I doubt Eugenie wants in but Beatrice probably does.
Oh yeah Charles is good with the way things are. So not sure what Eden thinks is going to happen by writing this. That Charles is going to suddenly say yeah what a great idea. Unlikely.
Andrew must be less broke than we thought because his PR firm is working overtime trying to get his kids a job they don’t want.
It’s no secret that Andrew wanted Beatrice and Eugenie to be working royals, but Charles has been saying ‘no way’ for decades now, even long before Harry married.
And idiot could see the problem coming at them with soa many aging royals, but there has been absolutely nothing done about it. In fact, in allowing William and Kate to do so little and in abusing Meghan so horribly, they’ve made things magnitudes worse for themselves.
That’s the part that astounds me the most–they created the monster that is Will and Kate. The biggest mistake they ever made with them was allowing them to go hide away for years doing as little as possible. And now they can’t tame that lazy beast.
Yup, they have no one but themselves to blame for the current situation. it was always going to end up like this – aging working royals, and William and Kate and Harry and his wife. By letting W&K actively drive out H&M (and playing a role in it himself), Charles put himself in this situation.
I mean the man told Harry he wasn’t sure he would be able to afford Meghan!
Charles had been saying it for years, but that was when he thought he’d have Harry (and possibly Harry’s future wife) as a full-time working royal. But yeah, it doesn’t seem like he’s changed his stance on the York girls. And that ship likely sailed, anyway— they’re now both married with children and probably aren’t even interested in stepping it up in order to help Chuck. (The only way I could see this happening is if it would somehow help their father, but clearly Andrew has done an excellent job all on his own of securing everything he wants from Charles.)
Agree with Becks that Charles and his mother created these lazy monsters by allowing them do next to nothing for YEARS. Because they’re never going to change regardless of what new titles they may hold. I honestly wonder what Charles was thinking, letting them get away with letting them do so little for so long. I know we’ve heard that Charles is “scared” of William, and was worried about W&K yanking his access to his grandchildren. But at the end of the day, Charles was the one controlling the purse strings for all of those years, and he doesn’t seem to spend all that much time with W&K’s kids, anyway.
Such a wildly dysfunctional “family” they’ve got there, jfc. As usual, I end up feeling sorry for W&K’s children because before we know it, they’ll be old enough to start being targeted by the media.
Even if this were to be a legit possibility, which I doubt, I don’t believe Eugenie would do it. She’s seen behind the curtain enough through Harry’s eyes and knows what being a working royal would really mean for her. Beatrice has also seen behind the curtain, but she doesn’t care. She’d take the chance in a heartbeat.
Bea has been very protective of her daughter. I don’t think we’ve had even a picture of her to date. While she’s out and about like a socialite, I actually don’t think she’s interested in subjecting her child to the criticism that would come with being a working royal. Maybe pre-marriage and kids that could have been something she wanted to I feel like, for her, she’s happy with how much control she has now.
Not so much Beatrice herself, in my opinion, but her ladder climbing, Svengali husband certainly. In which case I would advise him to check himself! The higher the profile for them the bigger the target they are for the voracious press, and they have a way of winkling out all sorts of misdeeds that he may want to keep on the down low! JMHO.
My thought as well. Watch out, Edo. Careful what you wish for. Once you’re in, they own you.
Hmm, I actually think it’s more-so Edo who is behind keeping their daughter, Sienna, as much out of the public eye, as possible while she’s growing up. At the same time, the popular notion is that Bea & Edo enjoy soaking up the royal notoriety limelight. I see it more that they are happy in their marriage, comfortable in the public eye, and appreciative of the royal perks that come with Bea being a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.
Honestly, while Edo’s business and career interests seemingly benefit from his ties to the BRF, Edo has always been aristo-adjacent. Both Edo’s mother and biological dad, are aristos. Edo’s mother’s family has been close to Sarah and the Fergusons for years. Edo credits his mother’s second husband, working-class Christopher Shales, as having taught him how to be a man. Shales is the stepfather who raised Edo and his sister, and who taught Edo to have a disciplined work ethic. This is surely one of the reasons why Edo was featured in the NY Times at the age of 23, for having created Banda Properties, a successful real estate, architectural design, and property management firm.
While it might be true that Edo and Bea are a bit self-consciously aware of their status and enjoy the royal perks, I don’t sense that either are overly grifting. In fact, after hearing Edo speak about his work on the AD Aesthete podcast a few years ago, he sounds very creative and deeply engaged in the work he does of restoring old properties for high-end clientele.
That said, what do we really know about Bea and Edo, outside of brief appearances? We have barely heard their speaking voices. Those who haven’t listened to the AD interview with Edo, are unaware of his speaking voice, yet judge him via how he looks in public appearance photos, and from reading tabloid gossip about his courtship with Bea. Due to the pandemic, we weren’t even privileged to witness their wedding ceremony. They were probably extremely happy about being able to keep the intimacy of their nuptials private.
People are always saying Bea & Edo want the royal lifestyle and yet, we’ve never seen a picture of their kid. We rarely see Bea & Edo out, and if they are, it’s usually some family function. The same as the rest of the cousins. I actually doubt either York sister is interested in providing cover or want to be canon fodder for the Waleses or C&C. They have their own lives and children now. Their beloved grandparents are gone. Their mother is dealing with cancer and their father is gross. They’ve got other concerns besides helping out, dear ol’ Uncle Chuck.
Bea and Edo actually get papped a fair bit. From screenshots I’ve seen, maybe every two weeks or so they’re papped going to a dinner or something or other while wearing cute clothes. Think they might be good being royal-adjacent. They can still get exposure for business without being working members. They’re likely milking the adjaceny like Mike Tindall and Zara do, although so far with way less spon con. Just saying, they can be thirsty and strategic without wanting to be a working royal. The benefits cannot be that good compared to the drawbacks, having to reveal more of their daughter.
I don’t see Bea and Edo as ‘thirsty,’ or as actively ‘milking’ anything. They simply are who they are. To me, they just seem comfortable in their own skin, happy in their marriage, and appreciative of the positive side of the royal perks that come with Bea’s HRH status and BRF ties. They are seemingly fine with things as they stand, though possibly they would consider taking on a larger royal role. But if doing so, in any way, led to a disruption in their family life and peace of mind, via tabloid scapegoat-mongering, I could see them backing out in a hurry.
Bea and Eugenie, despite their parents’ huge faults, apparently were well-nurtured growing up. They both seem fairly grounded and blossoming in their solid marriages and family lifestyles. They have been publicly loving toward and accepting of their problematic parents. In some ways, they seemingly have tried to compensate for their parents’ failings, while avoiding the mistake-ridden choices and messes their parents made.
“…we need new recruits to ‘the Firm’”
That sounds incredibly ominous for some reason, right? Like, he might as well have said “bring us young blood”.
It wouldn’t surprise me if at 20 George is doing more engagements than William at 50.
Forgone conclusion I’d say. I sure I read somewhere the they wouldn’t force G to do military service, and you can be that uni (if he goes) will be close to London and/or part time.
Community engagement is apparently part of the Eton curriculum. George could be challenging his parents’ numbers while still a student.
I wonder what Georges numbers would be if they started a tally every time he shows up to a sporting event or some other thing with his lazy parents.
The press won’t admit it but they’re sorry that Harry and Meghan have left. The coronation and the Invictus Games made them realize that the monarchy is old, boring and lacks glamour and charisma. Beatrice and Eugenie is not going to improve the situation. I love this for them. They thought Harry and Meghan would put up with their abuse and smears for the “privilege” and “prestige” of being working royals and found out that that they were terribly wrong. One of the reasons why the press still pushes the narrative that Harry is unhappy or wants to come home is because they never believed that he would leave the Royal Family.
Amy Bee, Yeah, this is the press realizing that they went too far and shoving the blame for it on KC. Like posters above, I get the feeling that KC is not at all unhappy with a small monarchy, unlike the RR. Anne has indicated slimming down was not a good idea, and Paedrew has always seen a larger family of working royals advantageous to himself and his children. Otherwise not much resistance has been shown by the current batch of British working royals. And they’ve shrunk not only the amount of actual workers, they also actually work less and earn more. Why would KC want to change that?
The press only wants to hype up the York princesses so that it’s possible to tear them down later for lots of clicks. Don’t fall for it, Beatrice, even if your husband is thirsty. Eugenie ain’t gonna fall for it.
I don’t think so. They always went after them. Eden want the royals to rectify the mess the palace and press created because they see that interest has gone done, they’re boring and the Sussexes are not returning, period. Harry and Meghan leaving completely shook the entire eco system of the monarchy. Eden did the same thing with Sophie and no one cares. Eden is trying to save face because the reality that he’s been ignoring is starting to dawn on him.
“They always went after them” – Not like Meghan.
@Shawna, I disagree with tagging Edo as ‘thirsty.’ Unless and until he actually demonstrates ‘thirsty’ behavior, I will refrain from judging him in that way. The rota are always tagging Meghan as a ‘gold digger.’ I see no evidence of Meghan having married Harry for anything other than love. As well, everything I have read from reliable publications, and heard directly from Edo, indicates to me that he is genuinely in love with Bea. Gossip bandied about by tabloids and on social media sites, is pure speculation.
@Shawna, the rota certainly attacked Bea and Eugenie in their teens and twenties, during awkward life transitions. They body-shamed them both, especially Bea. It’s kind of amazing how well they both have turned out, being born into that institution and having such clueless idiots for parents. In any event, their parents provided them with unconditional love. That’s at least, a blessing.
In regard to Meghan, she married into the royal circus, unwittingly, and due to being deeply in love. Bea and Euge were born into it.
@Shawna – Agreed.
The Yorks were pulverised in the press, when seen on the ‘royal gravy train’.
However, they are no longer on taxpayers dole.
The rota need access to their kids and lurid stories to gin up clicks & cash.
Remember Jack Brookbank’s so called ‘scandal’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9849325/Who-three-girls-Eugenies-husband-topless-boat-ride.html
https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a37230261/jack-brooksbank-friend-speaks-out-topless-yacht-photos/
The current Fab Four – 🙄🙄- aren’t cutting it.
I remember being so appalled they published that story in away that seemed direct retaliation for E’s support of H.
^^ Yes, @Shawna and @Jegede. However, you don’t mention that the tabloids also went after Bea’s husband, Edo, during the same time, in the summer of 2021. The genesis of these attacks began after Bea and Euge both publicly DENIED a tabloid story claiming that they were aligned with the royal family in opposing Harry writing a memoir. Via a source who was clearly given permission to accurately quote them, Bea and Euge had no qualms about putting their names on the following statement: “We have no problem with our cousin, Harry, writing a memoir. He has the right to express himself, especially since he was never listened to when he was a senior working royal.” Boom! Eugenie & Bea said that, probably because that’s exactly how they feel, and they did not want to be used by the firm or the rota, in the continuing attacks against H&M.
@Kaiser may remember that initial tabloid spew, because she covered it here on CB. But the Yorks’ denial that they were opposed to Harry’s memoir, quickly disappeared. A week or so later, we got the ‘yacht’ expose on Jack, when he was merely doing his job. Soon afterward, another tabloid attack appeared, attempting to shade Edo, because he was seen walking with Dara, near her home in New York. The fact is, Edo remains on good terms with Dara, and they share custody of their son, Wolfie. Also, not mentioned in the tabloid spewing, is that Bea was in New York with Edo, on a joint business and family-related trip. Both of these negative, shady articles went nowhere. Bea and Eugenie appear to be in happy, solid marriages, and they seemingly love and trust their spouses.
Thus, the tabloids tried and failed to drum something up, first by trying to use Bea & Euge without their consent, and then by trying to attack their husbands because the York princesses refused to be used as another battering ram against Prince Harry. I’m sure palace ‘silent contract,’ complicity was involved, but Bea & Euge were outraged enough to draw the line on that mess. Jack has clearly seemed disgusted and over the toxicities of royal family + tabloid drama ever since.
Tell Will and Charles to stop visiting all these countries that have nothing to do with their “realm” and they will have the time and energy for the actual countries he is king of.
Charles should have ignored Williams tantrums and agreed to part time royal work for the sussexes
I’M GLAD THEY’RE OUT ❤
Charles should have ignored William’s temper tantrums and made him start “working” more 10+ years ago.
@Harla, 🎯🎯
Given how lying, double-dealing, goalpost-raising, and straight-up abusive psychotic the RF and their press minions are, I honestly don’t think part-time–or any royal work–would have worked for the Sussexes. Nothing the latter would do would _ever_ be good enough–and the underlying hatred for Meghan would have kept the media attacks on her and her kids coming. They are way better out.
💯
Wait….only William visiting Australia and New Zealand?????
And BEFORE King Charles! So there goes one of his excuses about not going to watch the Lionesses play in their final.
What excuse are they going to use for FK going solo to Aus and NZ? Are they going to say parents have agreed that one of them must stay behind with the kids because Kate just a SAHM at heart?
I think if they do a down under trip all 5 will go and the kids will give them lots of excuses to have days off, be lazy and equally not actually have to talk to each other. But interesting that now they CAN go before KC goes…I find it very odd that Charles is visiting European countries and Kenya rather than countries where he is legally HoS. Are those countries saying they don’t want the hassle and expense of a visit? And Camilla just reminds us all… be careful what you wish for!
Because those are majority yte countries and PeggySue hates black and brown peoples. Should he have his way all of Africa would be sterile and not have children. Basically he wants to wipe out an entire continent.
We are truly going to see the downfall of the press and palace relationship begin. It’s clear the palace and press were not expecting the Sussexes to leave, thrive, expose them and basically say we’re done with you all. They want extra royals because they see their jobs becoming redundant. You have “experts” who used to go on television all over the world and now they’re on YouTube barely getting views for cash. You have bloggers flat out admitting that royal watching is boring now. That’s why they want Meghan to blog and have an Instagram again. The press and all these clout chasers see the writing on the wall. I think when Meghan didn’t go to the coronation, that really hit home for them that their days over making money is over. When you have sycophantic Wales bum kisser, saying this, is bad.
I laugh at the term working royals. In the past three weeks, the youngest working royals have walked to a pub and rode bikes over a makeshift course. That’s it. Write about that, Maureen.
LMFAO. This is so funny because it’s absolutely true.
And forget about W&K for a minute — Camilla didn’t even bother getting out of the car, ffs! Charles is truly screwed.
It’s glorious. Chuck spent his entire life hating his mother, and this is his moment to shine! So sorry, you are too old to have any fun, apparently. At least your wife stayed in the car, so you didn’t have to catch her when she swooned?
So neither Charles nor the RR had either the basic decency to treat other people with, well, basic decency, or even the foresight to transactionally treat people decently because they might need something from them someday. That’s both sad and hilarious. What’s even stupider is that Beatrice and Eugenie have grown up knowing who Charles is, and who William is. No one in their right mind would willingly give someone like William power over their well-being, and the well-being of their children. Charles got what he wanted — and what he spent decades creating. The RR got what they wanted too. Oopsie. That’s the way the royal cookie — and all of the RR parasites that have attached themselves to it — will crumble.
I’m waiting to hear more about Omid Scobie’s soon-to-be-released book. The excerpts and interviews should be coming soon, right?
Eugenia & Beatrice would be fools to walk into that viper pit, This would put them inline for attack as scapegoats, while they did that work, and worse, if they decided they wanted to walk away from full time Royal work.
Ever since I saw Eugenie having dinner with Piers I see her as a Windsor- conniving and selfish af. I believe she thinks its her birthright and now more so that her father was relegated to the backburner.
And Beatrice will Windsor on too.
Eugenie was NOT seen having dinner with #PissMoron. Beatrice was seen kissing him hello outside a restaurant. Eugenie was pictured alone.
Eugenie was at the same meal with Piers Morgan that Beatrice was. Just because there was no picture published of Eugenie planting one on Morgan does not mean that she wasn’t there. After the lack of support from Eugenie for the Sussexes, when it was really needed, and the pissy things she has said and done about and to the Sussexes, I am really surprised at the number of people that want to give her the benefit of the doubt.
Rolling my eyes at “Prince Harry’s unexpected departure for America.” They really think we have amnesia.
I know. It’s funny to watch them try to rewrite narratives in real time considering Harry’s book and documentary are record breaking hits in Britain and around the world. I don’t think the press ever expected Harry to leave. In their reality, it was unexpected.
“While it is no one’s fault…”
Respectfully disagree with you there, Ricky. They brought this on themselves, with their selfishness and insecurity, and inability to see that ‘sharing’ the spotlight was for the greater good of ‘The Firm’.
Reaping what you sow sucks, eh?
For a split second, I was actually impressed that Eden said that it was “no one’s fault”, instead of blaming the entire thing on H&M— but then I kept reading and he immediately blames H&M in like the next sentence.
Beatrice would definitely be up for it. But there is a reason why Eugenie lives half the time in another country. I think she is attempting to slowly extricate herself from that family. At least as much as she can.
Beatrice already has a role as a Counsellor of State. She has also had experience in deputising for her father in some official meetings. Both Beatrice and Eugenie are patrons of some non-royal charities and I wouldn’t be suprised to see at least Beatrice taking on some of the official royal patronages. She can deliver a speech competently.
Which is more than Buttons the Future Kween can do for sure.
Agree that I think that is what Beatrice wants, definitely. I don’t care either way. I will say B’s style game is so much better than Kate’s. Kate and ma Middleton will not be able to handle that- they will go after her like crazy.
This is a good point. The person who would be most opposed to the idea of the York girls working is definitely Kate, so she’d be doing her best to sabotage them in any way possible. Even considering the fact that they’re not and never have been working royals, I feel like we see both E & B (mostly B) out there a lot more, attending fundraisers and such. And I can name at least one of Eugenie’s dedicated causes right off the top of my head, which is more than we can say of Kate.
What’s really funny about all these complaints about the aging Windsors is that they are actually younger than all the other European Royal Families.
The countries that have Kings and Queens that are younger than Charles, it’s because the parents abdicated. The Windsors are a good decade younger than most of their contemporaries. The closest in age is the Swedish Royal family and no one ever describes them as old. CP Victoria at 45 brings all the youth, energy, and glamour a royal family could need. The sense of joy and fun her daughter Estelle has brought to events since she was a baby is just a bonus.
I find it interesting that Eden is taking this tack. Because in effect he’s saying (1) Charles & Camilla are old and dull (and Camilla in particular is not into the role), and (2) William & Kate are not providing the youth, glamour or “energy”. Which is true.
I don’t think bringing the York sisters on board is the answer though (or Louise, as her mother keeps pushing for).
I don’t suppose I need to point out how much energy Harry & Meghan brought to the table, though. And I’m sure Eden (and all the other press vultures) is all too aware of this. Oh well.
What exactly is royal work? Charles has been advocating for a slimmed down monarchy, so one would have presumed he would have planned to cut the work load to match
I think he did – the Waleses certainly did and made it very clear from the beginning of their marriage that they did not intend to do the numerous bread and butter engagements. It is just really hitting home for the Royal Rota now.
Reportedly, while the queen was alive Prince Andrew petitioned his mother for his two daughters to become working royals and it was Charles who put his foot down and wanted none of it so here we are now in fine begging form wanting those two princesses to be included. These two girls were treated as royal outcasts and had to take jobs and fend for themselves all these years now they’re wanted and needed? Eugenie lives in Portugal with her husband so to hell with it. Beatrice might be more amenable to the idea, but does she want to be under their thumb?
WTF, “unexpectedly left”. How the hell was in unexpected when Eden and the rota drove him out, and his family held the door wide open as Megan and Archie passed through.
They all underestimated Harry. They all thought he was as money and power hungry as the rest of that dogsht family. They were wrong!, Harry is the only one of them without a bloody price tag, so Eden, the rest of the rats and the Palace pratts can go swivel. I hope Charlie is tired, I hope Camilla stays locked away in ray mill, and I hope eugenie and Beatrice tell him to Foxtrot Oscar. Charlie you reap what you sew. And you sewed some terrible seeds
I see you know the phonetic code, well done. And yes, he’s reaping what he sowed indeed. I love that for him, and the RRs. In fact they can starve.
Meanwhile, H&M are living in glorious freedom. Love it.
Isn’t God good?😏
Other “working royal families” seem to consist only of the king and queen, and the crown prince couple. Elizabeth created this huge firm, but it really isn’t necessary anymore. The Waleses aren’t doing anymore work and Harry continues to work with his key patronages and organizations. The UK are paying more and more for fewer royals and less and less work. It seems they now have a Queen not up to the task at all and a couple of low energy layabouts standing in line. Regiments don’t need honourary colonels. Charities aren’t particularly helped by royal patronages. Okay, they have a role in their form of government, and they can be ambassadors for brand Britain, but also includes their colonial past.
Elizabeth created it, but in doing so, she set the expectations of generations of Brits that royals would have tons of patronages, being out there and making it likely that a good chunk of the population would get to meet (or at least see) a royal in their community in their lifetime, even if it was just Anne opening a hospital or whatever. So cutting that number down from hundreds to, like, three (or however many W&K claim to focus their “passion” 🙄 on) is now coming back to bite them in the asses. IMO.
Desperately? LOL What a total ass this man is. “You are no king!” — Khal Drogo
Richard Eden, also known as Maureen, was a significant player in the Meghan and Harry smear campaign. They planned to use the Oprah interview as a continuous stick to beat them by declaring Harry and Meghan as liars bashing the Royal family. What they should have seen coming was the documentary and the memoir that opened the eyes of many who otherwise had no interest in the saga. The interest in the Royal family, especially after the Queen’s death, has dropped considerably.
Eugenie and Beatrice’s involvement will not significantly impact public interest. The media would love to delve into Beatrice’s husband’s background. He is the father of a biracial child born out of wedlock, and his mother is a divorcee. I noticed the child hasn’t been in a photograph with them lately, and I want to believe the mother intervened for his protection.
Eden must acknowledge that William and Kate were never slated to be working royals. Until the Epstein allegations, Andrew was the Middle East bagman, and Harry was the Commonwealth ambassador. What a difference a day makes!
If William travels to Australia and New Zealand without Kate, the children will be the perfect excuse for them, and confirms that the reason the heir cannot precede the monarch in visiting a country is pure nonsense! Meghan and Harry toured Down Under for 17 days in her early stages of pregnancy, Morocco in her late stage, and South Africa when Archie was four months old. Neither the Monarch nor the heir traveled to those locations before, and trolls dare to call Meghan lazy.
Charles is receiving the level of attention he deserves.
“Prince William, for example, is expected to visit Australia and New Zealand before his father goes Down Under.”
—LOL
The pun aside The whole Will can’t support the womens football team in Australia and New Zealand for the world cup final because Charles needs to visit first argument has really fallen apart or just been forgotten it seems.
We all know Bea would do it. But I bet she’d want a new title in return, don’t see that happening.
The royal family needs to stick with their base — older, white people, at home. STOP traveling the globe, as that accomplishes nothing except contributing to climate change. They are like pesky neighbors trying to invite themselves over to dinner. Newsflash: we didn’t invite you, and we don’t want you.
At this point, I’m not sure either of them would want to do this. Beatrice has protected her daughter from the press, and Eugenie has done the same with her sons. The only difference is that Eugenie had her son with her for the Concert for QE2’s 50th and Beatrice had Wolfe–but not her daughter.
I think that both of them actually prefer not having the bm on their heels all of the time. I do think that Bea and hubby enjoy some of the events, but Bea’s employment could require that, too. They have so much more freedom not being part of the Firm. They also don’t have to worry about holding their hands out for money, which would be used to control them.
I continue to think that Sophie doing more events with Wont would be a better avenue to pursue.
I don’t think the Windsors have other choices at this point unless the Escort’s kids are brought into the fold to work.
This is a manufactured problem that doesn’t exist. Nobody can predict how many kids a monarch will have, so how can anyone say that “X number of working royals is required”?
And when Elizabeth I was on the throne with no kids and no siblings, and no nieces or nephews, the country didn’t collapse. Actually, England benefited because they ended up getting Scotland too after her death. And the British empire has already collapsed, so nothing is going to happen if Charles doesn’t have additional “help” from other family members. ONLY the monarch has an actual job, as head of state, so ONLY the monarch is needed (arguably, not even the monarch is “needed” but I’m giving deference to the Brit’s perverse need for a hereditary ruler).
This is all because Kate and Camilla are old, boring, and lack fashion sense. The tabloids only care about the women in the family, because a monarchy is inherently ridiculous with pompousness, and somehow seeing a woman draped in stolen jewels and furs is more acceptable than seeing it on a man. The tabloids need younger, prettier, women to cater to their shallow base, and they lost Meghan. (Yeah, I know Meghan is actually older than Kate, but she looks years younger). THAT is what the tabloids care about, they don’t actually care about charitable or other “work.”