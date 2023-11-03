What was up with that ‘red carpet’ during King Charles & Camilla’s Kenya tour?

Here are some photos of King Charles and Camilla in Kenya on Day 3 (Thursday) of their royal tour. Most of the pics are from their trip to Mombasa, where Charles visited Nyali Beach, wore sunglasses and checked out some environmental group which repurposes plastic found on the beach. I can truly picture William rage-shrieking “that’s EARTHSHOT, that belongs to me, DAD!” At the beach, he also checked out a coral restoration project and he sat around a “meeting” with some community elders. Charles’s dark socks are killing me a little While I’m loath to give Charles any credit for anything, I’m actually impressed with the fact that he’s been able to keep up a whirlwind schedule at his age. His wife, on the other hand…
Camilla mostly stayed in the shade, pursing her lizard lips and trying to manage the heat. She wore another Indian-style ensemble, a flattering white kurta and loose pants, probably cotton or a cotton-blend. If you look closely, I think her orthopedic wedges of doom are back. A few days ago, she wore work boots with her dress, probably because she knew she was going to be mucking around with donkeys and she didn’t want to get donkey sh-t on her wedges. It’s really interesting to me that Camilla doesn’t travel well and no one can even bring themselves to say it at this point. She’s not an “asset” to the king. She’s a dogs-t consort.
On their first day in Kenya, Charles slipped on some grass but he didn’t fall. Still, the photo of his slip made news, but… IDK, sometimes grass is slippery? It’s not some big PR fail for anyone. However, the optics of this moment should be discussed in greater depth:
I desperately want to know if the palace arranged for a red carpet or whether the Kenyan government thought they should do this or what. It’s giving Imperial Viceroy whose precious feet cannot touch the Kenyan dirt.
Britain's King Charles III looks on during a visit to Nyali beach in Mombasa on November 2, 2023.
Britain's King Charles III greets Kenyan Scouts during a visit to Nyali beach in Mombasa on November 2, 2023.
Queen Camilla, during a visit to Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, where she and King Charles III will also watch the Kenya Marines, trained by His Majesty's Royal Marines, demonstrate a covert beach landing, showing defence collaboration in action, on day three of the state visit to Kenya.
Queen Camilla during a visit to Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, for a ceremonial welcome and to watch the Kenya Marines, trained by His Majesty's Royal Marines, demonstrating a covert beach landing, showing defence collaboration in action, on day three of the state visit to Kenya.
King Charles III, as Captain General of the Royal Marines, and Queen Camilla, during a visit to Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, for a ceremonial welcome and to watch the Kenya Marines, trained by His Majesty's Royal Marines, demonstrating a covert beach landing, showing defence collaboration in action, on day three of the state visit to Kenya.
King Charles III during a visit to the Kuruwitu Marine Conservation Reserve, near Mombasa, to learn more about the work of the local coastal community in marine conservation, including their methods to restore coral, on day three of the state visit to Kenya.
King Charles III sits on the beach with community elders during a visit to the Kuruwitu Marine Conservation Reserve, near Mombasa, to learn more about the work of the local coastal community in marine conservation, including their methods to restore coral, on day three of the state visit to Kenya.
Did Camilla get lip fillers?
It actually looks like they just overlined her “lips” (aka, put lipstick all over her face) to give the appearance of more lips than usual. There’s no plumping. They drew on her face, irrespective of where her lip line is.
My first thought: They got someone from a funeral home to do her makeup.
Color of lipstick is also too red. She would do better with a softer color which did not stand out so drastically and show the age lines in her lips. I suspect she does her own makeup and does not even consult a professional.
Girl, not even lip fillers can save that ugly a** face. Nothing can. The evil within has now fully manifested on that ugly mug.
The way Camilla is not about this trip😂. You can almost see her life choices flashing before her eyes. I can hearing Britney singing,
You want a Lamborghini? Sip martinis?
You better work, bitch
Something tells me the red carpet was at Camilla’s request…she’s nothing but a racist diva.
Yes she is 🤢 she could have also requested to be carried up in the air on the shoulders of the Kenyan men like William and Kate 🤢🤢🤢
To be perfectly clear, Camzilla staying in the car was absolutely rude. I think she’s awful! The red carpet colonial element is entirely in her (and KC’s) wheelhouse.
However, I can’t go after her for foot problems. Beloved older women I know have them as well, and some of them wear truly awful shoes. The footwear is better for their foot health and balance though. I feel like attacking QCC for this might be attacking nice people who have foot problems.
The other thing is the heat. I also know older men and women who can’t regulate their body temperature or sweat properly anymore. They’re cold in the winter and at risk during the summer.
She really should just stay home next time.
I think she wanted to stay home. It’s pretty clear she is not physically up to this kind of travel anyone. I suspect this will be her final tour.
Neither is up for the job because they have never worked and even light stuff like this is too much for them. He needs to step down and abolish the monarchy. No current working royal is fit, able and willing anymore.
I’m torn between “you wanted the job” and “stay home.” QCC is 76. I traveled to the States to visit family for Christmas last year (I’m an expat), and there were lots of elderly travelers then. There are decent accommodations like wheelchairs, early boarding, more attention from the flight attendants, etc. I’m fairly certain that if Camzilla were willing, her health could be better accommodated. I just don’t believe she wants to do the work her position entails. QE2 last traveled abroad to Malta at the age of 89–Camzilla is much younger than that.
Well she viciously pushed Diana out of the job and marriage, so if her feet hurt working once a month, I can’t cry.
Side Chick and Chuckles treated a young woman so very badly. So, yes to all the falls, aches and pains they have/will have and many more. They got what they wanted along with an extra 26 years of life. Imagine if Chuckles had had a spine? Half a brain? Diana would’ve lifted him up beyond even his own wild imaginings–he might have even been incredibly popular for being so “modern and keeping up with his much younger, beautiful, smart wife.” But Chuckles wasn’t/isn’t capable of such mental gymnastics. And Side Chick, well, she keeps showing us who she is.
These tours only expose how much Camilla is not cut out for this role. Was the tour successful? It wasn’t a total flop but there wasn’t anything for the press to rave about and if they revert to smearing Harry and Meghan in the coming days then we will know for sure that it was failure.
Why do these folks even bother? You pillaged the country, stole their artifacts, go there to check on the massive amount of land you own there and the receiving country pays for your trip all keeping the protesters under wraps so the optics will translate well. The shame is on the receiving country. Pure buffoonery.
I’d like to know what Kenya is getting out of this visit. C & C are there by request of the government, so what trade deal is going to be struck that will very.beneficial to Kenya?
Kenya is getting a debt for hosting these two useless racist, twats.
There are a lot of countries making overtures in Kenya – China, Russia, France, the US – and the EU signed a deal earlier this year. The UK has existing deals with Kenya, so I imagine this trip is to bolster them.
Camilla needs to lose those bangs. The top photo without them proves that they age her horribly. She’s still a waste of space.
It’s a weird use of a red carpet. Out in a field?
After Charles tripped and almost fell I wonder if they were worried he would trip again and actually fall so they wanted an even surface. The photo of him that I saw on twitter of him tripping I actually thought he did fall. He is lucky he didn’t at his age.
Charles tripped because his foot missed the transition from the ground they were walking on to the carpet of astroturf; having this red carpet could have produced the same result. Carpets are dangerous for older people.
What IS even going on in this picture?? 🤔 They’re inspecting…a pair of shoes?
this tour is fine. Minus Camilla’s staying in the car for that one visit (which was just rude and also weird, like why didn’t they take her somewhere where cameras weren’t on her?), there haven’t been any major incidents. It’s not a failure – its not a huge success either, but its Charles and Camilla, so it was never going to be.
The issue is the idea of a royal tour itself as we’ve been saying for a while now. The carpet is a bad look, Charles inspecting the troops is a bad look, etc. But those things are expected to be parts of royal tours so here we are. Until they get rid of the idea of a royal tour in general, these are going to be the kinds of images we get.
And you know what’s bad? As awkward and colonialist as some of these images are, just think how much worse all this would be if it were Will and Kate on this tour and not charles and camilla.
Omid Scobie had good comments about the carpet on Twitter:
“Even if this was a choice made by the hosts (and it probably was), the optics of the King and Queen walking on a red carpet to avoid soil at Nairobi National Park are pretty ridiculous and out of touch.
A clued up Palace aide could have easily asked for it to be removed.
’ve been on many royal visits all over the world and seen aides run around requesting last minute tweaks or changes before royals arrive at engagements (including red carpets that have been deemed unnecessary) so there is precedent for this.”
oh they completely could have removed the red carpet! But do you think either charles or Camilla thought anything was wrong with it? Or that their aides did? If they had, they would have asked for it to be removed.
Absolutely, Becks. Scobie was just underscoring how very very very bad Charles’ aides are.
@Becks1 – I don’t imagine his aides gave it a thought. The thing is that, whatever we might think of him, Charles is King and his aides are working from that point of view. Even the host countries – they might think the monarchy is a bunch of rat bastards, but it’s still the king and you roll out the red carpet for the king.
@Becks, the royal tours really only make headlines (outside of the trashy British tabloids) now when there’s some sort of gaffe or protest, which is hilarious, imo.
Camilla: “So you’re probably wondering how I got here? Well…it all started when I met him at a polo match in 1970…”
I hope that old cow is miserable. I hope the heat drains all of her energy and makes her look even worse than her usual hideous appearance. I hope she feels ill every moment she’s on the African continent.
How gauche that she cannot hide her visceral disdain for Kenyans. What is wrong with these people? Aren’t royals taught genteel manners? Or are good manners reserved just for dealing with white folks?
She’s not royal. She’s a sidepiece. Sidepieces don’t usually get training. Also – why is she wearing Indian ensembles? She’s in Kenya? Does the cow not know where she is? At least Kate would make an attempt!
It’s the same style of dress she wears a lot, shapeless, with a zip up the front. I’m thinking her dressmaker just whipped this up in a lighter fabric, made it a bit longer & put a couple of slits at the side & paired it with matching trousers.
Dorothy Zbornak wore it better. So much better.
Camilla went to “finishing school” in Switzerland.
Well I think they need the carpet because it’s hard to change Horsillas shoes. Don’t think they brought a farrier. The red carpet was a very bad look. Again this tour doesn’t set well with me.
Everything they seem to do is so performative and ceremonial. In today’s world it seems totally dated, useless, and therefore a colossal waste of everyone’s money and time. The whole thing seems to be happening in slow-motion, and just emphasizes the fact that Charles and Camilla should not be dragging themselves around to any part of this continent and try to tell anyone that they are doing anything of significance or aid to anyone. In fact, trying to write about this whole expensive yawn for reporters must be like pulling teeth. Really, just get on that private plane, go home, and please stay there. By contrast, what was happening in Scotland, looked youthful and active, and certainly William and Katherine don’t actually embody either qualities.
Camilla looks completely miserable in every photo I’ve seen of this tour. It has given me great joy lol.
Diana walked through land mines but this one won’t even walk on dirt.
@Kaiser, you left out the picture of Camilla, looking like doom, waiting in the car!
Wonder if Charles ever looks around at the mss he has made and realizes how much better it would have been if he hadn’t allowed Camilla to drive Diana away?
Chucky should never be forgiven for making her a Queen.. if you want to know when the mystic of the Royals became irreparably tarnished was when she entered the scene. (I know the entire institution has been evil for centuries but she has made herself the center and orchestrator of evil and sinister destruction for decades)
It’s as though these people don’t think they have to prepare, to think ahead about what could and should happen. Is it that they think they shouldn’t have to do the prep (they have staff for that), or is it that they think that it’s easy? Or do they see themselves as the centre of everything right and good so they cannot put a foot wrong? No need to prep because I’m perfect, I’m royal, and ordained by God.
Neither Kate nor Camilla seem to have put any thought into what life would be like after winning the prize. For Kate it seems that her goal was marrying the prince, and all effort went to that. No thought as to what life would be like afterwards except rich and luxurious. As for Camilla, surely she knew what she was taking on, what the life of a queen is like? I’ve read in previous posts that many people feel that she was happy with the status quo and didn’t particularly want to marry Charles but was outed, and had no choice. That may be true, but she went ahead and married him and is now queen, so suck it up buttercup, and behave better.
“ many people feel that she was happy with the status quo and didn’t particularly want to marry ”
I never believed that. Before and after marriage to Charles, Camilla aggressively eliminated every woman she perceived had the slightest chance with the then Prince. Her dad cornered the Prince and made him promise to marry Camilla.
And let’s face it, Camilla could have said no. And after seeing what a disaster she is as his queen, should have said no.
Camilla wanted this. She could not wait to get her hands on the estate jewels. I believe she wanted it all. Better if she said no when Charles wanted her to be his.married mistress.
So it looks like Charles and Crocmilla are standing on the red carpet but the Kenyan representative is standing on the dirt? Uh huh.
The red carpet might as well be a banner declaring COLONIZERS.
And yes, it was probably arranged by the hosts, but a palace staffer should have nixed it.
This image was so disturbing to me—a real gut punch.
It looks weird and problematic, but I wonder, with Charles slipping on the grass, if it isn’t a matter of safety. Like, let’s not kill the old people, but make it look fancy.
Nope, he actually tripped on the edge of the fake grass, so he could easily trip on the edge of this red carpet. Rug & carpet edges are dangerous for old folks and those of us with mobility problems. Maybe you don’t see the edge & so don’t lift your foot sufficiently, maybe you can’t life your foot sufficiently.
Judging from how she appears in some of the photos, that final breath may not be far off.
What the hell is the red carpet about?, is it to remind people that this old man holds a store house full of gold and jewels plundered from here!! Or were they hoping it would fly away with him on it. The tour is not the success that the British rags are trying to make it. Camilla is a rude disgrace and Charlie wants adoration at any cost. Maybe Charlie should have taken some advice from HARRY, because it seems camzilla has been taking makeup tips from keen!
The House of Windsor is full of unattractive women and horrible men who seems clueless about their shortcomings. Then to top it off, they are unapologetic, unrelenting bigots.
Nothing. Redeemable. At. All.
Camilla always look so evil and bored.
@Erica chef’s kiss with that observation!! I will bet on Camzilla is now telling his nibs that they didn’t banish Meghan to be surrounded by POC on endless CW tours so she will be staying home with a vat of gin from now on!
I stand up today to defend wedge shoes. I realize that is unpopular here, Exhibit A being Kaiser’s hilarious “wedges of doom” statement. There was another posting some time ago when Waity wore wedge espadrilles to something and I may have been alone in not hating them. What’s the beef? They look good. They add the height of heels while better supporting your feet. You can walk in grass and not have your heels sink down in the dirt like gardening tools.
I lurve wedges/espadrilles/platforms. I am asked to do concerts that run 2-4 hours and they give me the height bump to be proportional but don’t kill my feet. I am 5’4″ and in my 60’s so for both it’s the above to solve it!
This “rant” from Canadian comedian Rick Mercer seems appropriate. It’s on the 2009 Royal visit by Charles & Camilla. We weren’t thrilled then; we’re not thrilled now. I guess Canada is still the “B” circuit. Somehow I don’t mind that if it means no Charles; no Camilla.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1O1rfFZELvA
That’s gold. It should be compulsory viewing in every Commonwealth country!
that lipstick ages her