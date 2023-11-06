“Leo DiCaprio is reportedly exclusive with Vittoria Cerutti these days” links

Leo DiCaprio is reportedly “exclusive” with Vittoria Ceretti now. [Hollywood Life]
Ben Affleck & J.Lo had a date night in LA! [Just Jared]
Jacob Elordi ate a lot of bacon in preparation to play Elvis. [Socialite Life]
Khloe Kardashian had a Photoshop fail on photos of her mom!! [Buzzfeed]
Robert Pattinson’s delightful voice acting is being widely praised. [LaineyGossip]
Is Loki sort of turning into Doctor Who? [Pajiba]
Wait, how did the new Hunger Games movie get a waiver? [Go Fug Yourself]
James Harden’s very uncomfortable professional divorce. [Jezebel]
I really love how RuPaul turned Drag Race into an international franchise. [OMG Blog]
Here’s an update from BravoCon about Summer House. [Starcasm]
I wish more artists would cover R.E.M. [Seriously OMG]
I love the phrasing – Leo DiCaprio is reportedly exclusive with Vittoria Ceretti…these days. We’ll see how it goes once we reach the next days.
Not many days left anyway, as she’s already 25 🤣🤣
Is it bad I cackled when I read Leo Di Caprio is exclusive with someone 🤣🤣
Hold onto your hats ladies because Leo is a new man and he’s gonna shock us all by dating her until her – gasp! – 27th birthday. He’s tired of the age jokes and he’s shaking things up.
@BettyRose I specifically seek out your comments here because they always crack me up and/or provide a great line of insight. Can you be hired as a contributor??
I think she’s more independent and cool than most of the previous gals. I honestly think he’s smitten and this will go the way of Bleo and she’ll dump him.
@Laura – Thanks for saying so! I love this community of commenters.
@ Normades – Well, more independent is a risk you take when dating a woman who’s eligible for that ten year discount of being a licensed driver.
Him bothering so much just adds another layer of pathetic. He’s way past the age of at least owning wathever he does. I wonder if his big manchild ass could even pull off a woman over 25 anyway.
Get real. He’s famous and a millionnaire, he can get almost anyone. (That’s also the reason he gets younger women. If he was making $25,000 a year at Burger King, he would not.)
gotta have a new 🧔♀️ for award season….