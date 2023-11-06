“Leo DiCaprio is reportedly exclusive with Vittoria Cerutti these days” links
  • November 06, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Leo DiCaprio is reportedly “exclusive” with Vittoria Ceretti now. [Hollywood Life]
Ben Affleck & J.Lo had a date night in LA! [Just Jared]
Jacob Elordi ate a lot of bacon in preparation to play Elvis. [Socialite Life]
Khloe Kardashian had a Photoshop fail on photos of her mom!! [Buzzfeed]
Robert Pattinson’s delightful voice acting is being widely praised. [LaineyGossip]
Is Loki sort of turning into Doctor Who? [Pajiba]
Wait, how did the new Hunger Games movie get a waiver? [Go Fug Yourself]
James Harden’s very uncomfortable professional divorce. [Jezebel]
I really love how RuPaul turned Drag Race into an international franchise. [OMG Blog]
Here’s an update from BravoCon about Summer House. [Starcasm]
I wish more artists would cover R.E.M. [Seriously OMG]

9 Responses to ““Leo DiCaprio is reportedly exclusive with Vittoria Cerutti these days” links”

  1. Eurydice says:
    November 6, 2023 at 12:56 pm

    I love the phrasing – Leo DiCaprio is reportedly exclusive with Vittoria Ceretti…these days. We’ll see how it goes once we reach the next days.

    • AlpineWitch says:
      November 6, 2023 at 1:24 pm

      Not many days left anyway, as she’s already 25 🤣🤣

      Is it bad I cackled when I read Leo Di Caprio is exclusive with someone 🤣🤣

    • bettyrose says:
      November 6, 2023 at 1:40 pm

      Hold onto your hats ladies because Leo is a new man and he’s gonna shock us all by dating her until her – gasp! – 27th birthday. He’s tired of the age jokes and he’s shaking things up.

      • Laura says:
        November 6, 2023 at 2:20 pm

        @BettyRose I specifically seek out your comments here because they always crack me up and/or provide a great line of insight. Can you be hired as a contributor??

      • Normades says:
        November 6, 2023 at 3:49 pm

        I think she’s more independent and cool than most of the previous gals. I honestly think he’s smitten and this will go the way of Bleo and she’ll dump him.

      • bettyrose says:
        November 6, 2023 at 5:36 pm

        @Laura – Thanks for saying so! I love this community of commenters.

        @ Normades – Well, more independent is a risk you take when dating a woman who’s eligible for that ten year discount of being a licensed driver.

  2. BB says:
    November 6, 2023 at 2:48 pm

    Him bothering so much just adds another layer of pathetic. He’s way past the age of at least owning wathever he does. I wonder if his big manchild ass could even pull off a woman over 25 anyway.

    • idontlie123 says:
      November 6, 2023 at 4:21 pm

      Get real. He’s famous and a millionnaire, he can get almost anyone. (That’s also the reason he gets younger women. If he was making $25,000 a year at Burger King, he would not.)

  3. Triviala says:
    November 6, 2023 at 4:00 pm

    gotta have a new 🧔‍♀️ for award season….

