Graydon Carter: The Sussexes’ marriage will be measured in years not decades

During the BravoCon 2023 panel discussion a few days ago, Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen suggested that the next franchise should be Real Housewives of Montecito, and "If we can get Meghan Markle, that would be interesting." That headline was percolating through the American media at the same time as a particularly nasty piece in the Times of London by Laura Pullman. Like, the Windsors are telegraphing the fact that the king and queen's Kenya trip was a flop and that no one gives a sh-t about Prince William's trip to Singapore (which is happening right now!). All of the major stories in the Times, Mail and Telegraph this weekend were about Prince Harry and Meghan. Anyway, I'll spare you the bulk of this stupid Times piece "What's next for Meghan, the disappearing duchess?" because these lunatics are pathetically desperate. But there are a few quotes and talking points which are already being echoed in other outlets:
The Sussexes took their kids trick-or-treating in Montecito: “You get literally hundreds and hundreds of kids in costumes so I’m sure that Harry and Meghan felt that was a safe place to be. Obviously with their bodyguards with guns in tow which is not very Montecito,” says Richard Mineards, a British journalist who lives down the road from the Sussexes. “It’s the ideal time to take the kids out so they wouldn’t be recognised.”
The Samantha Markle BS: On Wednesday, Samantha Markle will be back in court in Florida launching a last-ditch attempt to sue her younger sibling for comments Meghan made in the Netflix documentary and in the Winfrey interview in March 2021. In the unlikely event Samantha succeeds, Meghan could be hauled to court, forced to testify and release private messages and emails. Samantha insists that she and her younger sibling were close growing up; Meghan has said that she grew up as an only child who longed for siblings.
Graydon Carter really has a hate-on for the Sussexes: “I would measure the duration of the marriage in years rather than decades,” says Graydon Carter, the founder and co-editor of Air Mail. “I think she has run rings around poor Harry and gotten what she wanted: notoriety, money, and a title. His usefulness to her diminishes daily.” Carter, a former editor of Vanity Fair, pooh-poohs the idea of Meghan returning to acting: “If there is a Real Housewives of Montecito show in the works, she’d be a shoo-in.”
This is like the fourth time Graydon Carter has said sh-t about Meghan and Harry, for no reason. He doesn’t know them, he’s never interviewed them and yet he seems bizarrely invested in making Meghan sound like a golddigger harpy, all evidence to the contrary. As for the larger narrative that Meghan needs to do something or relaunch herself… like, one of the dumb experts quoted in this piece says something similar to what I’ve noted, which is that Meghan has left a lot of money on the table. Meghan could have gotten fashion contracts, she could be doing spon-con, she could be wheeling and dealing in a much bigger way. We thought she would be once she signed up with WME, but their strategy isn’t visible at the moment. I get that the “haters” are desperate to see her, just as her fans are dying to support whatever she’s got cooking. But we wait!
Carter also wouldn’t publish sexual assault allegations against Epstein. Two of Epstein’s victims and their mother went on the record — this took a lot for them to come forward, the journalist Vicky Ward promised they would be included and then Carter said nope. They published an article without the nail in the coffin first person accounts. This was 20 years ago. The victims said this further traumatised them.
Graydon Carter certainly had no qualms about putting Meghan on the cover of Vanity Fair before they got engaged and the engagement photo months later, around the time of the wedding. He even excerpted my friend’s book on Meghan, American Princess. Was he expecting a wedding invitation or for the magazine to have exclusive access to the Sussexes?
Yes. Yes he was. That’s a large part of the general vitriol against the Sussexes and Meghan in particular. As an actress they assumed she’d more than willingly play their game of access and information. When she didn’t, she became ‘the problem’ that had to be either taught a lesson and put back in ‘her place’ or eliminated.
When Scammy is brought up unnecessarily, it should always be highlighted that she is 15 years older than Meghan. So when Meghan was 5-years-old, Scammy was 20 going on 21, and Tom Jr was 18 going on 19. These half siblings are NOT contemporaries of Meg, which is why she yearned for siblings close to her age to grow up with! These adult half siblings never made any effort to see or to care about Meg in her childhood, and even if they had, the relationship would not have been one of siblings growing up together! 🤦♀️
Greydon Carter ruled media and social circles in NY and was a celebrity king/Queen maker. Then he retired/stepped aside under vague fishy circumstances and a brown woman took his place. Suddenly he’s kind of a nobody and his new “Air Mail” venture has less cache than… Honestly I can’t think of anything since it’s not even ignored. It only seems to exist when he’s quoted in things like this.
More to the point, I’m realizing the degree to which the Sussexes have become just pure symbols. A symbol of transcendent love for those who adore them, a symbol of “woke” activism that upsets the status quo for those despise them. They are now the ultimate culture war litmus test.
It must be so hard for them to just exist as human beings. And I can see why (and I’m so glad that) they are drawing powerful celebrities into a protective circle around them.
@Lurker25 that’s a very perceptive comment about H&M becoming symbols in the public consciousness. For sure, Meghan is also a symbol for women of colour everywhere who have been at once unfairly kept down and denigrated i.e. all of us at some point. There’s so much support from everyone who hates to see injustice and cruelty, but for those (like me) who take her treatment incredibly personally, it’s the symbolism of it. Important for all her supporters to try not to project too much on her as it’s a heavy weight for her to bear.
Carter’s site, Air Mail Weekly, has always been firmly anti-Harry and Meghan Markle. Maybe the site isn’t doing well, so he uses them to drum up clicks/readership.
I suspect that no one on this thread, including Kaiser, knows the Sussexes or has interviewed them, but everyone has an opinion, or this post wouldn’t exist. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s only a single degree away from the Sussexes, he used to host THE post-Oscars bash