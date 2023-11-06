Prince Harry & Meghan went to Katy Perry’s final concert of her Vegas residency

It’s truly the funniest thing when fans and supporters of the Duchess of Sussex convince themselves that someone has done wrong by Meghan. We (because I’m including myself here) are all like “this person sucks, they’re canceled, we hate them now!” And then months later, Meghan or Harry will say or do something in defense of that person and the Sussex Squad is left holding the proverbial bag. It’s incredibly funny because it’s happened several times now. It just happened again this weekend.
On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned up in Las Vegas. They turned up at Resorts World Las Vegas, all to watch Katy Perry’s final concert of her Vegas residency. Harry and Meghan were seated in the VIP section with Celine Dion (the de facto first lady of Canada), Misha Nonoo and her husband Mike. Orlando Bloom and Daisy were also there. When the people in the audience realized that Harry and Meghan were in attendance, everyone stood up to gawk at them and take photos:
So, this is hilarious for many reasons. Katy has said some sh-t about Meghan, especially just after the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding. Katy criticized Meghan’s wedding dress and said Meghan needed another fitting. Reportedly, Meghan held a grudge, although those reports came from tabloid sources. Now, Harry and Orlando Bloom have mentioned that they’re friendly, and they’re all neighbors in the Santa Barbara area. Adding to all of that, Katy was the headliner of King Charles’s coronation concert, and she even agreed to a very stupid American Idol bit with Charles and Camilla. Katy definitely cozied up to the “white royals” while talking some sh-t about Meghan. And yet. LOL, Harry and Meg are so forgiving.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
I just love that they’re just living their lives, going to concerts, taking the kids trick or treating. Doing their work and enjoying their lives.
Once heard David Lee Roth say – you keep on raining, i’ll still be the parade.
The Sussexes are still the parade.
(Yeah, quoting diamond Dave is really showing my age here 🤷🏼♀️)
The David Lee Roth quote is so very appropriate. The Sussexes are living their best life and I’m happy for them. Not a fan of Katy especially after her not nice comments about the Sussexes but the Sussexes seem not to hold a grudge. So in more words from Diamond Dave “stay frosty”.
I think its just that Meghan doesn’t have a chip on her shoulder. She simply does as she pleases, as long as it’s not harming anyone.
I just can’t stand Katy Perry, but that’s my opinion and I know other people like her. I hope H&M had a fun Vegas getaway weekend.
I like some of her music, esp her early stuff, but she’s quite an annoying personality which is why I won’t watch interviews with her.
I don’t care of her much either. One or two songs and that’s it.
It takes a lot of energy to track who said what about you and every little grudge that could be cultivated. People who have business to mind and things they’re passionate about don’t actually have time for that.
That’s why the royals are constantly talked about in these mindlessly inane petty tiffs – because they aren’t doing shit else of value with their time.
yep, an exhausting life, that.
Even though I am absolutely Squad adjacent, I never got the Katy Perry anger… the dress did look like it needed another fitting but I did not know the context of stress around the wedding and it makes sense Meghan probably lost a few pounds in the run up.
The other things were work related and Katy doesn’t strike me as the type to fumble the bag, especially when you work for disney.
I am always happy to see Meghan and Harry relaxed and enjoying themselves; peace really is the best revenge.
Honestly, Katy tends to wear things fairly tight and adorned so I can see her liking a lacy dress with chest darts better. Mostly though, it just feels like a time when she could have said nothing or given a more diplomatic answer. She could have left it at needing one more fitting but then she had to add the part about Catherine winning. Which just played into the whole competition bw the duchesses thing that the tabloids were using to hurt Meghan. But at this point, it’s whatever. Clearly, Meghan isn’t bothered. She’s dancing and peaceful whether under a tree or at a concert😂
The part where she gleefully sang (or tried to sing) “Kate WONNNN.” in reference to Meghan’s wedding dress. It was shitty and unnecessary.
I did not like Kate s gown. I liked Meghan s.
Well, Prince Harry fell asleep during the play show but Meghan was very much into it. She even danced to the “Roar” song. It seems that the concert was boring per a SS quad that was still pissed at KP comment on Meg wedding dress. You don’t hear it from me. Peace
I saw photos of Prince Harry rocking out on X beside Meghan.
I never saw Harry sleeping, I saw him chatting with Orlando, making videos with his phone and nodding his head to the music.
Katy Perry has never been my idea of a fashion expert or even someone to emulate. Love to see the Sussex’s out and having fun date nights, hope they continue for years to come.
🥰just realized Katy and Orlando’s daughter is Daisy Bloom🌼🫠. That made me smile 😊
I wonder if Meghan even knows about the dress comment? Or remembers. If she does, she probably doesn’t care anymore. This seemed to be a big date night for H&M and their friends, I hope they had fun! The SS can still hold their grudge, I don’t blame them. I hope Meghan sees Usher next!
Sure, H&M seem like forgiving people, up to a point – but this doesn’t seem like the kind of situation that requires forgiveness. It’s the royal family that demands total allegiance, not H&M.
This is exactly why Harry and Meghan continues to thrive, they do not sweat the small stuff and the nonsense surrounding Katy Perry is Small stuff. When you are authentic and live a life of being fair and just, the kind of noise surrounding Perry does not bother you. Pretty sure many of the folks there feel the same way. The Sussexes had an opportunity to go to this final show, made the choice to go and Meghan and her friend Mischa was Seen rocking out. This is a great lesson in living your life on your own terms by not allowing others to decide for you.
Still eff Katy Perry but I’m always happy to see Harry and Meghan out and enjoying themselves. This is what freedom looks like.
Interestingly, Jessica Mulroney was also in Vegas this past weekend. Another friend of Meghan’s who the tabloids say she isn’t friends with, but I’ve never believed. They are totally bffs, just lay low.
Sounds like a fun getaway for them. I’m sure they’ve met Katy in person many times by this point so they probably can very easily draw a line between public comments about a wedding dress and the actual person.
To me, it appears as if H&M went to the concert not as big fans, but by invitation of some/one of their friends, who are real Perry fans. Out of curtesy they went on a free weekend evening (for example, their business/investment friend Ken Griffin was their in the front, next to Harry – he is a huge Perry fan. She performed at his company’s inauguration milestone. Misha looks like a big Perry fan as well).
All and all, the concert looked boring, so did many of the attendees. Perry’s act is outdated, lazy and childish. She stuck in time. It could never have appealed to a young, more hip hoppy audience. Still I saw lots of quite elderly/gray-haired people in that theater. Strange, all together.
They’re also neighbors and Orlando bloom could be seen chatting with Harry
I wasn’t commenting on Harry and Orlando’s neighbourly relation. We’re discussing the concert giver and her Meghan controversy (reg. wedding dress comment, friendship or not, etc.), which is what many here and on SM are focussing on and discussing.
Meghan doesn’t strike me as the type that would let some dumb comment about a dress from half a decade ago stop her from socializing with her neighbors especially if Katy apologized(and it’s worth noting that she actually did say nice things about Meghan’s humanitarian work during that same interview). Harry looked really chummy with Orlando and Katy’s dad who asked them for a picture at that Kevin Costner fundraiser last month was chatting to them as well when they were sitting in rhe VIP section so I’m guessing they were invited guests.
Also it looks like Katy’s Montecito friends all came out to support her together as H&M traveled with Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden and Zoe Saldana and her husband and a few other folks to Vegas for the concert which is sweet. Im not the biggest Katy fan but ill take whatever Meghan content I can get. I’m hoping so bad that we get an HQ Zoe/Meghan pic. It would be everything omg
Katy is still tacky, whack and thirsty. But it’s lovely that Meghan and Harry had a great time. Will the BP demand that Orlando choose between his country and H&M like they do with Becks? Or has Orlando been stateside too long to care?
katy and orlando are social climbers and kissed the RF a**. like calls to like.