Prince Harry & Meghan went to Katy Perry’s final concert of her Vegas residency

It’s truly the funniest thing when fans and supporters of the Duchess of Sussex convince themselves that someone has done wrong by Meghan. We (because I’m including myself here) are all like “this person sucks, they’re canceled, we hate them now!” And then months later, Meghan or Harry will say or do something in defense of that person and the Sussex Squad is left holding the proverbial bag. It’s incredibly funny because it’s happened several times now. It just happened again this weekend.

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned up in Las Vegas. They turned up at Resorts World Las Vegas, all to watch Katy Perry’s final concert of her Vegas residency. Harry and Meghan were seated in the VIP section with Celine Dion (the de facto first lady of Canada), Misha Nonoo and her husband Mike. Orlando Bloom and Daisy were also there. When the people in the audience realized that Harry and Meghan were in attendance, everyone stood up to gawk at them and take photos:

Prince Harry & Meghan arrive for the last night of Katy Perry’s PLAY Vegas residency. pic.twitter.com/I2OvuBjltr — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) November 5, 2023

So, this is hilarious for many reasons. Katy has said some sh-t about Meghan, especially just after the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding. Katy criticized Meghan’s wedding dress and said Meghan needed another fitting. Reportedly, Meghan held a grudge, although those reports came from tabloid sources. Now, Harry and Orlando Bloom have mentioned that they’re friendly, and they’re all neighbors in the Santa Barbara area. Adding to all of that, Katy was the headliner of King Charles’s coronation concert, and she even agreed to a very stupid American Idol bit with Charles and Camilla. Katy definitely cozied up to the “white royals” while talking some sh-t about Meghan. And yet. LOL, Harry and Meg are so forgiving.