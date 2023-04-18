Is Duchess Meghan holding a grudge against Katy Perry from 2018?

I remember some criticism of the Duchess of Sussex’s “look” on her wedding day. People had complaints about her Givenchy gown. People had complaints about her hair. People had complaints about how she was a Black American woman marrying the charismatic ginger prince. There were a lot of forces working against Meghan on that day, in the months before her wedding day and, obviously, in the years following her wedding day. Now, does it follow that Meghan is currently holding grudges against every single person who sniped at her wedding look? I hope not. According to complete randos, Meghan is holding one particular grudge: she hates Katy Perry, because Katy complained about the fit of Meghan’s wedding gown.
Meghan Markle is reportedly holding a grudge against pop star Katy Perry after she made negative comments about her wedding dress. The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who moved to Montecito, California with Prince Harry in 2020 after they decided to step down as senior members of the Royal Family.
Meghan married Prince Harry, 37, in 2018 and wore a simple white gown designed by Givenchy for the lavish ceremony and since moving to the United States, Harry has apparently struck up a friendship with actor Orlando Bloom, who is Katy Perry’s fiance. While Harry and Orlando might be getting on like a house on fire, Meghan is reportedly still upset about comments Katy made in 2018.
During a promotional tour in the US for American Idol, Katy said regarding Meghan’s wedding dress that she “would’ve done one more fitting.”
A source told The Daily Star: “Orlando is very sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan and does reach out if he ever sees anything suspicious in the neighbourhood. However, Meghan is keenly aware of a comment that Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and is notorious for holding a grudge.”
The source continued: “While the comment wasn’t meant to be hurtful, Meghan felt under siege at that time and was overwhelmed by arguments with staff, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Thomas Markle.” They added: “I would not expect to see Meghan and Katy carpooling to PTA meetings anytime in the future!”
The way I felt about Meghan’s dress on the day of her wedding is not the way I feel about it now. On the day, I kind of thought it was a tad too loose as well, but five years later, I kind of like the fit. I like the clean simplicity of the design and I like that she didn’t go body-con or corseted.
This is actually kind of an old story, but I didn’t cover it at the time because I thought it was so random, and who cares what Katy Perry thinks about anything, really? But given the news about Katy headlining the coronation concert next month… well… it actually looks like this might be some kind of pattern for Katy Perry? Does Katy Perry have an anti-Sussex bias??
I figured she lost weight in the final weeks of the wedding due to stress, which explained the fit to me. 🤷🏼♀️
That was my thoughts. Meghan was probably just relieved to get through the day with her sanity after that nightmare circus. And lol at “Meghan likes to hold grudges “. How many times have we heard about bullying, crying, emails, etc.?
That’s the first thought that comes to my mind when I think about how it fitted, she was so stressed that her body was just wasting away. Personally I liked it then and I like it now, not everything has to be skin tight.
@ SarahCS, I am with you!! I thought she looked perfect on her wedding day then and still to this day. Her McQueen dress in the evening was stunning as well!!
As you look at her dress in the sun, you can see she has it quite well fitted as if was more fitted she would not have had as much movement in it too. But it looks perfect!!
At the time I thought it looked loose because she just didn’t have a final fitting closer to the day, but knowing what we do now I’m surprised she didn’t lose more weight due to the stress and trauma she was going through.
I thought the same thing. She probably lost weight before the wedding and after her final fitting. Knowing what we know now, it’s no wonder.
I always liked her dress and the way it draped.
Fckin bomboclaat randos having a go at Meghan. Yet again. Nothing more, Nothing less.
Blame Meg for Kates no show at balmoral ✔️. Meg hates Katy for some obscure comment she made ✔️. Meg is the cause of all the bad in the universe ✔️. Just can’t keep Meg out of any articles that are written ✔️.
@susanCollins, yep, next week “David Attenborough says Megan is melting the ice caps”., maybe one day in a far off distant galaxy the headline will read “,, Megan saved the world because ET took one look at the absolute sht pile that’s been heaped on an innocent woman’s shoulders, that the leader of the aliens thought,”sod that for a game of soldiers, that much vinegar will melt our ships”!!?
Katy Perry had a great run…10 years ago.
Personally don’t care for any of her current music, and care even less about what she thinks about Meghan from her wedding. Hate to say it but she’s just not that interesting, and it just emphasizes how this coronation is gonna be a snooze 💤
Meghan, ain’t thinking about no Katy Perry. Her and her Mom does yoga, they don’t fill their minds with stress and mind pollution.
To the RR, BP and the BRF, “Girl, BYE!”
Is Katy Perry married?
I thought she was married to Orlando Bloom but I guess they are common law. They have a daughter together.
Yawn. Is Meg so small that she can’t overlook a random remark from 5 years ago? Don’t think so.
Agreed. And what is this nonsense that she holds a grudge???? Hell, she was even kind to KHate in her Oprah interview…..IF anyone deserved to be held to a grudge, it would have been the SWFing, abusive, lying and vindictive She Devil, not Katy Perry….
The last question about any possible anti- bias towards Meghan is what it is all about.
It is recycled news, because Kathy Perry will sing at the concert.
Agree. I have no idea how Katy Perry feels about Meghan. But I’m certain that this is the media retreading an old story for clicks and bc Katie will be performing at the coronation. There is no evidence of beef. Considering Perry tends to wear more form fitting clothes, her comment makes sense. Did she need to say it to the world? No. It was tacky. Does that mean she’s hates Meghan? No. She could idk? But there’s literally no evidence of that from this story alone.
Katy Perry is kind of the worst. Remember how she made some seriously rude comments about “shaving her head” a la Britney MORE THAN ONCE? YEARS after 2007? She has a pattern. She’s trashy. I will say though, I found Meghan’s overall look and dress super boring. I also didn’t love the tiara-veil situation. But, it was her wedding, so to each their own. My ballgown-ish wedding dress was definitely not to everyone’s taste, so whatever.
Katy simply isn’t bright that’s why she going to coronation.
That being said, the for of the dress was off bc as Harry said in Spare, the stress of the final weeks leading up to the wedding had caused her to lose weight rapidly. I doubt Meghan is mad about her saying that.
Also as an actress, she knew ppl would comment negatively and positively. I highly doubt she is using her energy holding a grudge.
Hold up…is this the same Katy Perry that wore a cheeseburger to the Met Ball one year?
She’s a fit expert?
This sounds like a Hit Job to prop up KaTie for agreeing to do Charles coronation. since they are neighbours i reckon they are most likely freindly . the press will most likely be pumping Katie for any information on Meghan and the kids,
This is what Katy gets for agreeing to perform at that shit show. And they don’t even have to pump her for information, they will attribute false quotes to her after the coronation by claiming she was talking shit about them the whole time they were there. And they will force her to put up with it by threatening her honoring posts with The Prince Trust or her dual citizenship.
I’m thinking that Orlando is Tory adjacent and therefore Katy is as well. I think Meghan gives absolutely no effs what Katie thinks. My impression of Duchess Sussex is that she’s old school classy and has no use for shenanigans because she really wants to make an impact on women and girls. Katy Perry’s critique is just noise.
Actually I think he’s to the left. I remember years ago at Misha Nonoo and Mikey Hess’ wedding there was a story about Orlando going up to Ivanka (early on in the Trump admin when people still held hope that she was a modifying influence) and basically saying “omg-please get through to your father.” I don’t think he’s “Tory adjacent.” There are also stories that he and Harry are friendly.
Katy was a huge campaigner for Hillary Clinton, she’s not a right-winger. I think this is just the British press seeing that Katy has agreed to sing for the coronation and seizing on anything they can dig up to pit another woman against Meg. It’s IS noise, but no need to drag Katy for the press’s bad take. There are plenty of people here who didn’t like her dress, either, and they’re not haters.
It’s not even a criticism, is it? For sure Katy Perry would wear a skintight wedding dress. I guess she thought it was a put down since she felt the need to express her thoughts about another womans wedding dress. Meghan was pure class in that elegant dress. Perry’s default look is vulgar. Sorry, not sorry.
Katy should have had one or two more fittings with that black lace number she is wearing.
Should have trashed it…
Isn’t that the truth!!! Katy looks awful in that dress.
People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
One boob is trying to run away from the whole situation!
No, this is just another way to connect Meghan to the coronation, even though she’s not attending. Next, we’ll be hearing that Meghan’s got a beef with Lionel Richie.
Kaiser, I was one who loved her wedding look from the start. The nod to the archival Givenchy worn by Hepburn in a photoshoot, the simplicity, how it skimmed instead of being skin-tight like other unfortunate royal wedding gowns. It suited her style.
I also vehemently didn’t want Meghan having lace on her dress because IMO Kate’s dress was 1) awful and 2) haters would say she was copying Kate with lace (when Kate’s dress was a knockoff of Orsini’s)
I thought it was the perfect dress. Very elegant and sophisticated. I think some folks were expecting something over the top and “ Hollywood” and Meghan took away their plans to bitch and moan and utter “tacky” and “ gauche” and “American “.
I’m someone who loves it more now than I did at the time. I didn’t dislike it. I was just not expecting it. It was so simple. Meghan set a bar. The brightness of that white fabric in the sun is glorious. It cannot be overstated how fairy-tale beautiful their wedding pictures are. Such a contrast to everything going on behind the scenes but still the pictures are gorgeous.
I tell you the wedding dress related grudge I would be holding – the fact that apparently the palace still has her wedding dress and is using it to make money. The dress she paid $500k for out of her personal funds. Free Meghan’s dress!
Really!? OMG!
That is NOT right!!! That infuriates me……🤬🤬🤬🤬
That should be included in with the reimbursement for FC!!!!
In LA’s mayoral race last year, KP supported the white Republican turned Independent over the Black Democrat so…
Lots of Democrats voted for Rick Caruso.
Katy Perry SUCKS. She voted for that fake ass democrat in the Los Angeles Mayoral race and did so proudly. If it were not for American Idol she would have become Rita Ora with more hits. That being said, is Duchess Meghan really thinking about Katy Perry? I doubt it. This story probably comes from Orlando actually caring about Harry and by extension Meghan and wanting to show some solidarity? I’m probably wrong but it’s whatever when it comes to Katy.
Also, knowing what Meghan was going through with her terrible bio father and half sister and Waity harassing her about the bridesmaids dresses I get the extreme weight loss before her and Harry’s wedding.
It’s the fking daily star..aka the National inquirer.
Harry and Meghan have been in the same circles for years now.
This is why I was so annoyed when some people were pulling up old articles about the dress all over Twitter this past weekend because this is what comes from it.
I doubt Meghan or Katy P care.
Katy perry took the money that’s what it’s about.
Not everything has to be about Meghan and sometimes fans and media make it that way.
Going to the coronation makes sense for Katy who also did the tone deaf thing of accepting the position of British-Asian ambassador at the Prince’s Trust from Charles a few years ago, despite being neither British or Asian
Never a fan of Kathy Perry’s music. Never thought of her much until she bragged and endorsed Rick Caruso an anti abortionist and a racist over Karen Bass who won. The dress fitting was due to the amount of weight she loss from her tiny frame up to the lead up to her wedding. Harry mentioned this in his memoir that Meghan had loss a lot of weight which they attributed to the reason for her not getting pregnant as soon as they both wanted. In addition, he wrote of how sick they both were on their honeymoon. This is a reach for those folks to try to besmirch Meghan once again over gossip and nonsense. Pretty sure from what I have seen demonstrated by the Sussexes, Katy Perry at best would be an after thought to them if they even thought of her at all.
I didn’t understand the criticism of M’s dress then and I don’t now. I thought it was stunning, elegant, understated, and gorgeous. It was Audrey Hepburn meets Jackie O the royal version to me.
I never understood the complaints about it, but back then women were wearing what looked like Victorian doilies to me as wedding dresses so I figured they didn’t appreciate the fabric. Silk with a boat neckline, silk organza underneath. F ing fabulous.
Not everyone shows their privates off and feels the need for a corset like Katy. Different aesthetic for sure.