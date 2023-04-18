Is Duchess Meghan holding a grudge against Katy Perry from 2018?

I remember some criticism of the Duchess of Sussex’s “look” on her wedding day. People had complaints about her Givenchy gown. People had complaints about her hair. People had complaints about how she was a Black American woman marrying the charismatic ginger prince. There were a lot of forces working against Meghan on that day, in the months before her wedding day and, obviously, in the years following her wedding day. Now, does it follow that Meghan is currently holding grudges against every single person who sniped at her wedding look? I hope not. According to complete randos, Meghan is holding one particular grudge: she hates Katy Perry, because Katy complained about the fit of Meghan’s wedding gown.

Meghan Markle is reportedly holding a grudge against pop star Katy Perry after she made negative comments about her wedding dress. The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who moved to Montecito, California with Prince Harry in 2020 after they decided to step down as senior members of the Royal Family. Meghan married Prince Harry, 37, in 2018 and wore a simple white gown designed by Givenchy for the lavish ceremony and since moving to the United States, Harry has apparently struck up a friendship with actor Orlando Bloom, who is Katy Perry’s fiance. While Harry and Orlando might be getting on like a house on fire, Meghan is reportedly still upset about comments Katy made in 2018. During a promotional tour in the US for American Idol, Katy said regarding Meghan’s wedding dress that she “would’ve done one more fitting.” A source told The Daily Star: “Orlando is very sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan and does reach out if he ever sees anything suspicious in the neighbourhood. However, Meghan is keenly aware of a comment that Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and is notorious for holding a grudge.” The source continued: “While the comment wasn’t meant to be hurtful, Meghan felt under siege at that time and was overwhelmed by arguments with staff, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Thomas Markle.” They added: “I would not expect to see Meghan and Katy carpooling to PTA meetings anytime in the future!”

[From The Daily Mirror]

The way I felt about Meghan’s dress on the day of her wedding is not the way I feel about it now. On the day, I kind of thought it was a tad too loose as well, but five years later, I kind of like the fit. I like the clean simplicity of the design and I like that she didn’t go body-con or corseted.

This is actually kind of an old story, but I didn’t cover it at the time because I thought it was so random, and who cares what Katy Perry thinks about anything, really? But given the news about Katy headlining the coronation concert next month… well… it actually looks like this might be some kind of pattern for Katy Perry? Does Katy Perry have an anti-Sussex bias??