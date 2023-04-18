Princess Kate ‘resents’ Meghan because… Meghan was banned from Balmoral

Prince William and Kate have been mad since 2016. That’s when they learned that Prince Harry was dating Meghan Markle. It’s clear now – as it was clear then, actually – that William and Kate were in a blind panic for much of 2017 and 2018, as they were sick with jealousy over Harry and Meghan’s easy charisma and fairy-tale love story. Thus, they orchestrated an unhinged smear campaign aimed at destroying the Sussexes’ marriage or exiling them in some way. Post-Sussexit, William and Kate’s default position has always been one of anger, rage, resentment and hatred towards the Sussexes. The “reason” for all of this incandescent rage has shifted from month to month, from year to year. There were easily 200 “last straw” moments, or “the Sussexes will never come back from this” moments. And after all that, it never amounts to anything other than the same thing it always was: William and Kate resent the Sussexes. They’re jealous of H&M and they hate that Harry and Meg left (even if that was their goal). William and Kate are not masterminds, they’re just two racist, jealous, petty, nasty people who will use any excuse to fuel their resentments. Speaking of.
The Princess of Wales has ‘built up resentment’ against Meghan Markle because she was forced to stay away from Balmoral while other senior royals rushed to the Queen’s side for a final goodbye, a royal author has claimed.
Kate, 41, remained in Windsor to look after her children while the immediate family headed to Scotland to be at the late monarch’s bedside when she died in September 2022. And now biographer Robert Jobson says in his latest book, Our King, the decision was taken to ensure Prince Harry didn’t have an excuse to bring his wife, because he might have insisted if the Princess of Wales was there.
‘The King said it was only for the children and grandchildren to be with the Queen,’ he wrote, adding that Charles wanted to stress that it was ‘not appropriate for wives to attend’, even though Sophie Wessex travelled to Balmoral. ‘Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome,’ he continued. ‘But he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan.’
He said that the Princess of Wales – who had stayed back at Adelaide Cottage and was spotted leaving Windsor Castle to collect the children from school on the day – had ‘wanted to be there with the Queen’, but wasn’t able to.
[From The Daily Mail]
Charles told Kate to stay home as a cover for why Meghan was banned from Balmoral and instead of being upset with the king, Kate is mad at… Meghan. For existing. For wanting to be with Harry on a difficult day. Kate “resents” Meghan for something awful that happened TO Meghan, which was Charles banning Meg from Balmoral. Again, there was a perfectly good reason why Kate didn’t go to Balmoral: she needed to pick up her kids from school and tell them about their great-grandmother. That perfectly reasonable excuse is never used and I don’t know why. The more these royal biographers pick apart this particular story, the angrier I get on the Sussexes’ behalf. Also: Sophie wasn’t the only spouse allowed in Balmoral. Tim Lawrence, Anne’s husband, was there. So was Camilla.
Mad at Meg for the kings orders. Was she also mad at Chuckles for leaving his dying mummy to go forage for mushrooms? Make it make sense.
I have no words.
Even in a moment of sorrow & death – his mother was dying – #CharlesTheCruel was showing his cruel and loveless heart towards Meghan and his son.
May karma do it’s work on his conAnation.
She wasn’t banned because of Meg. She was banned because of Pegs. He didn’t want her there.
I’d believe this – after all she made Philip’s funeral all about her.
Agreed. Their constant anger at each and every little thing that Harry and Meghan do or choose not to do is absolutely the way that two people who actually can’t stand EACH OTHER would think. A friend of mine once said that she finally realized that she needed to get out of a toxic relationship when she began actively resenting happier couples. I don’t think William and Kate could ever be that honest with themselves, so they make others suffer.
Sometimes the only thing toxic, unhappy couples have left to bond over is hating someone. A friend’s ex and his wife were like that. It seemed like hating my friend was the only thing they could agree on, so they were absolute jackasses to her. Wouldn’t surprise me in the least if that’s what we are seeing here.
EXACTLY @Persephone every spouse of a blood royal was at Balmoral so telling Kate to “stay away” so its “fairer” on Meghan makes no sense. Especially since Chuck’s people were always going to leak that Meghan was banned. Plus they ALL enjoy singling Meghan out and othering her they don’t care about fair.
Clearly Kate is on the outs with that family. Its why they are throwing her under bus about Meghan not attending (crymonger & seating charts) , its why Roses kid is in the coronation and its why Kate is desperately briefing her Great Great 30x removed ended slavery.
More importantly I’m so grateful Meghan is not going to the Corny. I think Jobson book coming out before the Corny was always the plan and it was going to be used to stir up negativity against Meghan. Look at how they are rewriting and briefing crap about the funeral and printing it 2wks before the Corny! Now it falls on deaf ears because there is no Meghan coming to town.
Well, everything they write is usually the opposite of what happened.
So, maybe Charles really didn’t want Meghan there. But it might well be that William didn’t want Kate there, and having Meghan and the other spouses would have looked really bad.
Therefore, that may have contributed to them not wanting Meghan there.
Agreed. Kate is mad that she was the ONLY spouse not invited. Harry wanted Meghan there, William didn’t want Kate there. This is her trying to change the narrative. And it’s just making her and Charles look like the awful racists that they are.
I agree completely, and you know who we say that these people project all the time and that what actually happened is often the opposite of what we hear? (most obvious example being Meghan making Kate cry when it was the opposite?)
Here, I think that is true as well. Kate wasn’t welcome at Balmoral and as a result Meghan could not go either. Do I think Charles may have welcomed the reason to ban Meghan? Sure. But I think the main reason for the “meghan cannot go to Balmoral” phone call was because Kate was not going. She’s still pissed at William for that so we’re getting this version now to once again center Kate as Meghan’s victim.
Hi @Becks1 you could be on to something. At the time it was initially printed that Kate couldn’t go because she had to pick up the kids. This was SUPER important since it was their 1st first day at a new school. Since Kate wasn’t going, Meghan wasn’t allowed since it wouldn’t look good. Then later Chuckie briefed that Meghan was banned.
I’m pretty sure neither Kate nor Meghan were allowed to go for different reasons. And as per usual Kate is using this to make herself a victim of mean Meghan. Blaming Meghan instead of Chuck is just as stupid and petty as the Easter gifts, baby brains, and bridesmaid dress nonsense. So it sounds like Kate.
I think you’re right Becks1. The family can’t stand K on a good day, so it makes sense they could not bear her presence when their nerves and emotions are raw. If K is a grating nuisance, it could have made an already stressful day a thousand times worse. Add in M with this bunch and it might have become a literal or figurative bloodbath. Honestly, as much as M deserved to be with her husband, she dodged all that abuse.
She wasn’t invited to begin with because they’re separated. Separated ex wives aren’t invited to family traumas. Carole came up with the Meghan excuse to save face.
100%. William banned Kate and asked Charles to ban Meghan once the Sussexes confirmed they were BOTH on their way, because what William wants, William gets.
This!! I even thought it on the day that it was all going down. William did not want Kate there. Was he even “at home” in Windsor that day when they got the call to go to Balmoral? Doubtful. I don’t believe for a second that Kate “needed” to be with the kids; they’re used to Carol and the nannies doing most things. And they could have waited to tell the children about the Queen until they returned, they’re young kids, it’s not like they’re hanging off the latest breaking news on Twitter. Meghan was told not to come to not highlight the fact that Kate wasn’t. They’re telling on themselves with these stories.
I say this story is probably true because it’s stupid reasoning and that matches the way Charles’ brain and incompetent team seem to work. Always divisive never inclusive, made up rules and protocols of bs what is appropriate or not.
Harry wrote about it in his book. Charles told him he didn’t want “her” there and Harry pulled him up on the way he was talking about Meghan. If anything Kate should be angry with Charles for effectively banning her and with William for agreeing to it.
They are SO bad at this and I love it for them.
Yes lol. I mean, is this book excerpt supposed to make any of these fools look good? Because it just makes them look like Kardashians with moldier housing.
So in actuality, it was all because they didn’t want the biracial woman to be there? Yeah, that makes them all look SO much better. And now Meghan is supposed to “respect” KC and be there for his con? Or we are supposed to believe he really cares if she attends?
I wonder if the truth was that KC/Will didn’t want Meghan or Kate to be there. This is Kate’s PR trying to put the spin that it was all on Meghan. If Kate had been wanted there, I don’t think they would have used her to smooth the way for excluding Meghan. They have, after all, gloated about excluding Meghan in other situations where Kate is included, like the balcony.
We all know how Kate is in public, do you reckon she’s just as bad in private? Like, maybe having her at a deathbed would make everything that much more awkward?
She was/is mad at Meghan for existing. Jealous of her for bringing everything Waity is not.
*being
It must be exhausting being WanK – always angry about some perceived slight.
I’d believe this more if the headline was Khate wasn’t invited because TQ couldn’t stand the woman she named Duchess Do-little.
my favorite is still “YOU DIDN’T GIVE ME AN EASTER PRESENT.”
1) what even is that
2) are you 4
Buttons is probably angry Camilla and Sophie got the first crack at plundering the Queen’s personal jewelry and other effects.
All these reinventions solidifieds Harry’s Memoir and makes this institution looks as petty as it is. Condolences for that coronation which will serve to show how very irrelevant these folks are to the world. Only little Britain seems forced to tolerate this madness.
Unless she was mad she couldn’t pry out the combination to the safe where the Crown Jewels are kept out of the Queen before she died, I’m doubting she wanted to be by her side. She’s mad because not being there makes her look like an outsider, just like Meghan.
And she’s especially sensitive because she knows she’s slowly being turfed out. Starting with being forced to move into Adelaide Cottage.
I think she was mad because Harry and Meghan are a team and he always wants her with him. That’s love and respect. Kate husband doesn’t respect or love her and he definitely doesn’t want to be around her .so she is mad her husband Willy the wank does not love her . Period
Is this your king, Britain?! The pearl clutching in the comments is hilarious, like how dare this woman think it’s appropriate to support her husband during a difficult loss. As someone who just lost their grandmother, I couldn’t imagine not having my husband by my side as comfort/buffer.
They had so many excuses they could use. Only the Queen’s children and their spouses. No grandchildren spouses. But they need to treat the heir differently and then get mad when Harry doesn’t want his life to be spent being treated less than ALL THE TIME. The line is too blurry. When are we a family and when are we a business? Y’all are really bad at both BTW. But just asking…
Is this supposed to make Kate look good? Because it doesn’t. I just love that Kate is being exposed as being a terrible person by people who are supposed to be her allies.
A lot of these Kate focused stories is coming off like someone is really trying to put her in her place or the press have decided to find a new scapegoat now that Meghan is not coming. It weird, it seems Meghan not coming to the coronation pissed off some people and they’re taking it out on the others.
There’s been a definite shift in Khate stories from fawning to supposed to be nice but with sly back handers. Combined with the elevation of the Cholmondeley’s both in Chuckles court and society mags, and the reference in the Sunday mag to the “other woman” winning, someone is putting Khate in her place. My bet is Cowmilla in retaliation for all the future kween and push Chuckles aside for Willie stuff.
@seaflower, I agree with you that “there’s been a definite shift in Khate stories from fawning to supposed to be nice but with sly back handers”. I really can’t define the source of this change: is it some kind of retaliation from camilla as you pointed out or is Kate’s new sense of importance due to her elevated title and status? I believe that this kind of behaviour could be in line with the posh people’s behaviour with their snide remarks and condescending comments towards other people. I think that Kate has totally embraced this, thus her total disregard of any decency towards Meghan as shown in the press recent pieces.
None of these recent stories make Kate look good, at all. I just can’t tell whether they’re supposed to make her look good or not?
Yeah I can’t tell if they’re purposely not trying to make her look good or if they’re so delusional they think these stories make her look sympathetic. The fact that KP is pretty silent though these days makes me lean towards the latter because otherwise they would speak up or something.
Or William has said “sorry Kate you’re on your own” and that’s why KP is not pushing back.
It’s fascinating, isn’t it, that Jobson wrote an entire book about CRex, but the tabloid excerpts are only about Kate and her rift with Meghan? I have visions of Camilla and Jobbo and their Comms person who is straight from The Fail sitting inside the drawing room at Clarence House with a hardcopy of the book, slurping down their gin and cackling and underlining all the parts where Kate had to suffer because Meghan was breathing in the universe that day to use for tabloid stories. Other than the foraging for mushrooms story, did we hear anything new about the King?
What these articles are doing is highlighting Kate’s emotions and demeanor as being unfit to be a Queen. She is resentful, she finds it hard to do a walkabout with the woman she has a beef with, she orders the biracial woman to sit in the back of the church. QEII would never!
I read these unhinged narratives as a mom. A mom of color and I think if I were Doria, I would have found a voodoo doll or 4 and be sticking pins in them on an hourly basis.
However ms. Doria is class and grace and I know this because Meghan takes after her.
See I am not .
I would drag Kate by her ragged ass and Chucky by his sausage fingers all the way through the mud for the constant unhinged hateful things they continue to do and say about my child. Grown or not , that’s my child and I won’t be able to help myself.
That’s why Doria and Meghan are way 💯 better people than me .
👆🏼This a million times over
From what I recall only the spouses of QE2 kids were there – spouses of grandchildren were not.
While I truly believe that kHate does resent Meghan for not getting to go to Balormal and play the grieving married in she made up for it making sure she was seen driving around the Windsor estate in sunglasses and pearl earrings mugging for the paps.
This book is doing a real hatchet job on Buttons – first the walkabout story and this, neither of these stories make kHate look good. Someone in the Kings inner circle (read Cams) has ‘leaked’ these stories to set up the narrative that it was kHate was caused Sussexit – while I think she played a big part, Harry made is clear it was a lot of reasons and a lot of people.
Abolitionist Barbie is on her way out – these stories are setting up for a divorce and for her to take the blame for the Sussex’s walking away. Its telling that we are not getting stories about Pegs backing his wife up etc.. – the silence from KP is deafening.
I’m very intrigued by your theory that this is part of the divorce setup! Grabbing my popcorn for the next few months…
I think your last paragraph makes the most sense to explain what is happening here. I know that we have speculated that this is coming from the Middletons, and they do overplay their hand, PR wise, sometimes – but I think if it was coming from the Midds we would be seeing some kind of KP pushback (to try to correct the narrative.) And we’re not seeing that. KP is leaving Kate out to dry.
I’ve been definitely expecting this for a year or two. Some other CBer had said that William could be embraced as a single dad with his solo dad pap shots ramping up, and then another one connected it with blaming Sussexit on Kate. Looks like Kate isn’t doing herself any favors. Either she’s playing into it unwittingly because she doesn’t know the tide of public opinion is turning (so she thinks this all makes her look great), or Camilla’s involvement is putting the pedal to the medal on this plan.
I used to think W&K would never divorce, just quietly live separate lives and stay married. I’m beginning to rethink that in light of all these hatchet jobs being lobbed at Kate. The palaces are preparing us for something. I still think this is all cover for William not wanting Kate anywhere near Balmoral, and this is the explanation they’ve come up with, that no one wanted Meghan there so Kate couldn’t come either. Of course, it’s probably true that Charles and William didn’t want Meghan there either. And they don’t use the excuse about the kids because no one would believe that Kate is that interested in the kids, especially when there are others who could tend to them. This is all quite insane, needless to say.
I’m really starting to believe that the royal rota and certain members of the staff in the different palaces want the royals gone because this is not having the reaction they clearly were hoping for. I’ve just never in my life seen a group of people never get anything right, PR wise. None of this foolishness had to happen. Meghan marrying in gave that family modernity and a fresh start but nooo…the media backed the wrong horse and want more from the royals because they can’t get to who they really want and the royals are losing steam as each year rolls on. Both these entities fumbled the bag immensely and I’ll never understand why.
I constantly go back and forth these days. Are they intentionally being shady? Wanting to make the royals look bad? Or are they so desperate for any excuse to put Harry and Meghan in an article, they will expose the other royals behavior for clicks? Or are they so entrenched in their personal echo chambers that they are incapable of seeing just how awful this makes the royal family look? Do they honestly believe this makes the family look good?
@snuffles, it truly boggles the mind. It really does. I think with the BM, I’ve been getting a sense of frustration and certain members reaching a boiling point. They’re angry that the royals haven’t given them what they wanted, which is the Sussex family. There are barely any leaks or exclusives and the Sussexes have been successful, rich and have freedom to do what they please, which angers the press because they can’t be controlled by them. I think the family is so scared of the media and jealous of the Sussexes, they’re trying to keep one entity happy so they don’t get targeted next and they want the Sussexes quiet and wings clipped. We’re watching a song and dance of toxicity and I think the media, who only care about their bottom line, is running out of patience with the remaining Windsor’s.
I don’t believe this. They didn’t want Kate there too. What did Kate do, to make sure she was being talked about. She made sure that she was papped twice. How come there are no more papped pics of her in Windsor after that. As always she wanted someone’s funeral to be about her and even proceeded to pull out the biggest ugliest pearl necklace. There’s no class in that woman, absolutely none.
I thought it was about the children and Kate had to be with them and could not go. and there are still Kate fans calling her rudeness classy behavior
Lost in all this is the fact that this is the second time at Balmoral that Charles denied Harry the support and comfort he needed to deal with the death of a woman central to his life — first with his mother, then with his grandmother.
Oooh good point @lleepar!
I wonder what the arrest/fine would be for sticking up a sign at Buckingham that just reads “no blacks allowed”. Worth it if only for the trees it would save so they don’t need to print a thousand articles skirting around the fact that this is what the Royal Family really want the world to know about them.
Huh, after denying that Kate and Meghan were banned from Balmoral, suddenly it’s “Of course they were banned, and Kate missed out on her chance to say goodbye to the queen!”
As many of us said at the time, it would have been perfectly understandable for Kate to pick up her kids and tell them about their grandmother’s death so that they don’t hear rumours.
Also, while Sophie, Camilla, and Tim Laurence were there, they are spouses of children and not grandchildren – it shouldn’t make a difference but in this family it does. There’s a hierarchy for everything. I don’t remember Mike Tindall, or Eugenie or Beatrice’s spouses being there, either.
So, who can say if Meghan hadn’t been in country, whether Kate would have inveigled a seat in the plane and appointed herself chief mourner (“She always admired my work ethic, said it reminded of herself at a young age. And she understood the importance of the early years. She also specifically said she wanted me to have her biggest jewels”).
What’s odd is to make it a grievance, but Harry’s book has shown clearly that that’s Kate’s superpower. It seems like Kate is extra defensive about not being included and blames Meghan.
Not enough is being said about Will and Kate being Suits superfans. If that tidbit is true, Will and Kate are both super jealous that Harry “got a piece,” of their favorite show.
Every story that has come out really makes Kate look bad. I think Waity is right now waiting for the axe to fall.
I love that everyone in this scenario is too dumb to realize that these stories make them sound HORRIBLE. Well Kate is mad at Megan for being banned because that means SHE had to be banned too. Ok why not be mad at Chuck for a bizarre and pointless ban? Wtf
Any other time Will puts on his incandescent cap, if he wanted his wife there she would have been there. How are Harry and Meghan (basically Meghan) the bad guys in this scenario when we know what Will wants, Will gets?
This feels like complete bs. It still doesn’t make sense. If Charles felt comfortable telling harry “he didn’t want her there ” there was no reason for an excuse involving kate and the press would have loved a just exclude meghan narrative. The tabloids and RR are rehashing old content with new spins like they always do. It’s the flower dress story all over again.
I think that all those recent unhinged stories regarding Kate and her manipulations towards Meghan are simultaneously: a) her twisted answer to Harry’s memoir (the woman was sitting and seething for months and now, she responds in order to elevate herself… she wished!), b) RR efforts to fill the lack of content, interest and work regarding the wails and the royal and c) palace efforts to deflect and gaslight the public opinion from the cost and the absurdity of struggly while everyone else suffers from the economic crisis.
Or someone is trying to remind Kate of her place. Meghan and Harry are no longer scapegoats and removed themselves from the palace. These Recent Kate stories are bizarre and don’t put her in a good light and mind you this is coming from an author of a book, who recently said William and Kate need to work more and have been shady to them as of late. Not to mention he’s a Clarence House/ BP Stooge. Someone is pissed at Kate about something it seems.
These stories only emphasized the truth that Meghan was never accepted into the royal family.
Why the sudden rush of Kate vs Meghan story when people should be talking about the coronation. Are these stories a decoy for something more important that people should be talking about. Like for eg should Camilla be crowned , who should bear the cost of the coronation etc.
Can you imagine a life where you rehash/retell the same stories for a living over and over again?! Second verse, same as the first?! What an existence….
Come on, wasn’t it the opposite way around? William didn’t want Kate there, so Meghan was disinvited to cover it up.
Nobody probably wanted Kate there, but they definitely didn’t want Meghan there, either.
If I were in Megan’s shoes, I would not want to be in Balmoral to sit at the bedside of a dying/dead woman, but to be in the company of my grieving husband. I don’t understand why coming to Balmoral automatically meant a bedside visit with a corpse. These people are so weird.
Of course she didn’t want to kiss the Queen’s hands and wipe her brow, but to hear them “tell it” she was adamant about it. They just didn’t want her in the inner circle.
I don’t know if I believe this. I figured William didn’t want or care if she was there and that’s why she wasn’t invited. This feels like camp Middleton telling Jobsen that Kate wasn’t invited bc of terrible Meghan and that’s the real reason she wasn’t there. As opposed to pegs not wanting her there. I mean maybe it really went down the way this version is saying but it it also just feels like a cover-up story for why Kate wasn’t there. Even though she already had one with the kids? So idk it’s a mess.
She’s truly blaming the wrong person for this. Charles made the decision and even if Meghan did go and she didn’t, it would still be on Charles as the reason why Kate didn’t. Meghan had nothing to do with this decision.
I can give you a few more reason why Kate wasn’t there. Kate wasn’t their because:
1. Her husband didn’t want to, cause he was/is not on good terms with her and probably was at his mistress’s house that day and not at her house/ Adelaide Cottage.
2. She didn’t care about the queen cause the queen didn’t like her much -she just tolerated her – and the queen was the one who dubbed her Duchess Dolittle for obvious reasons. Hence her jealousy of Meghan’s relationship with the queen – she liked Meghan from the start. We saw Kate’s release and happiness at the prefuneral reception; one woman finally gone before her big day of becoming the queen.
I read the story and wondered who benefits from this latest spin to make Kate look mean. Is it William? Is it Camilla? Either a BP courtier or KP courtier leaked this but who?
My opinions:
This was actually in a book so it was fed to Jobson months ago. At any rate, neither Charles nor Kate are reflected well in this latest propaganda. If one goes with the premise that Jobson’s book was written for the royals to respond to what Harry revealed in Spare about his life in the family, then it puts into perspective the unhinged venom with which those in the royal circle who had a retort or response they were willing to share, hastily fed their lines to Jobson and Jobson hastily wrote the additional lines into the book. This is billed as a book about Charles III, yet, the allegations/storylines serialized in the tabloids so far are venomous and unhinged about Harry and Meghan. Jobson’s book is the royal family’s response to Harry and his stories reflect their mental dysfunction and the institution’s outdated propaganda modus operandai (speak publicly through leaks written by royal rota reporters instead of talking privately to Harry and Meghan). Harry believes that William and Charles are trapped but I think they like where they are because they enjoy the benefits of their roles as hiers. They do not want the symbiotic relationship with the media to change and the media does not either. Hence, they all view Meghan as the villain who caused Harry to change and leave and do the things he has done. In their reasoning, Harry would never have done any of the things he’s done to the family had Meghan not arrived in his life and changed him. Unfortunately, they just didn’t know him, which I believe Harry said in his book. Hence their continued bewilderment.
“Special K resents Meghan.” Period. That’s the beginning, middleton and ending of every story re: the two of them. Special K can’t even control her emotions towards Meghan in public. K is long overdue for her comeuppance and it looks like things are finally moving in that direction. She’d better stop resenting and worrying about Meghan and start worrying about herself and the surrounding vipers. She’s a complete amateur compared to C,C,& W and her mean girl antics won’t work on them.
If Meghan and Kate were there Kate would have gotten confrontational and caused a scene. Then a fake story about Meghan upsetting Kate would have been released.
These people always take the weirdest, most round-about way for an explanation. There was no reason to have everybody related to the RF come stampeding into Balmoral. It’s was a logistical issue – planes, cars, trains, security, etc. There had to be a cut-off point somewhere and, evidently, it was the spouses of the Queen’s grandchildren. I wouldn’t have made the same decision, but Charles seems to be pretty rigid about royal order and I think this says more about how the RF feels about spouses in general, rather than what they think about particular spouses.
The history of the RF’s behavior towards Meghan makes things look worse, but I really think this particular instance was about logistics.