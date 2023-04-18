“Rachel Weisz wore a lovely but slightly boring Armani gown” links
  • April 18, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

This Armani gown is lovely but kind of boring on Rachel Weisz. [RCFA]
People already have some really strong feelings about Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid. Some people think it’s amazing, other people hate it deeply. [Pajiba]
Madonna sent love to Sam Smith. [Dlisted]
Background on the Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello Coachella hookup. [LaineyGossip]
I loved the big reveal on this week’s Succession (spoilers). [Jezebel]
Justin Theroux & Woody Harrelson went to the premiere of their new show. [JustJared]
Are you interested in Chevalier? [GFY]
This history of Barbie’s friend Midge. [Buzzfeed]
Sounds like SpaceX isn’t doing too good. [Towleroad]
The latest trailer for The Idol – can we ignore this mess? [Egotastic]

15 Responses to ““Rachel Weisz wore a lovely but slightly boring Armani gown” links”

  1. Grant says:
    April 18, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    I think the dress is lovely. It’s giving me some serious queen of the night vibes. I think she just needed better styling and, perhaps, a more exciting hairdo.

    Reply
    • gabbygirl2 says:
      April 18, 2023 at 2:24 pm

      @Grant, you are 100% correct! An Updo hairstlye, dramatic make-up, and some long slender earrings, and Rachel would have been sheer perfection. Rachel’s outfits and hairstlyles rarely compliment her natural beauty.

      Reply
      • Ang says:
        April 18, 2023 at 3:04 pm

        I think she is the prettiest celebrity.
        (AJ is perfection, obviously, but she’s not “pretty” like Rachel; i.e. approachable, sweet, BFFish, as well as smoking hot!)
        Remember that movie The Constant Gardener? God she was gorg.

  2. girl_ninja says:
    April 18, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    If that’s boring, sign me UP! She looks spectacular.

    Reply
  3. TeamAwesome says:
    April 18, 2023 at 12:52 pm

    I am SO excited for Chevalier! I teach about him and his unique place in musical history. Mozart was so jealous of his skills that it is thought the he based the black villain in Magic Flute on him. Mozart was a notoriously petty b, so I can definitely believe this happened.

    Reply
    • HP says:
      April 18, 2023 at 2:16 pm

      I needed that chuckle! Mozart was so petty! He would be furious you called him a “petty b”- thank you for the LOL 🙂

      Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      April 18, 2023 at 4:04 pm

      I never heard that detail, but I did see a documentary awhile ago that he was an influence on young Mozart. They played two passages: one by the elder composer and one by the younger Mozart.

      Reply
    • Mary says:
      April 18, 2023 at 8:38 pm

      I had never heard of St. George until a character with his name was featured on a recent episode of the Marie Antoinette series on PBS. I was curious to see if his character was based upon a real person.
      Google led me to his wiki page and I was just amazed at everything he accomplished. I’m looking forward to this as well!

      Reply
  4. Escape says:
    April 18, 2023 at 12:52 pm

    I bet it’s hard to capture how lovely these gowns are in real life.

    Reply
  5. ME says:
    April 18, 2023 at 12:53 pm

    People are saying Shawn and Camilla are not back together…but what was THAT then? Why the PDA? Do they need publicity for some projects both of them are working on? I don’t get it.

    Reply
  6. JanetDR says:
    April 18, 2023 at 12:59 pm

    I’ve been wondering what happened to Midge!

    Reply
  7. HeyKay says:
    April 18, 2023 at 2:06 pm

    It is pretty but a bit dull.
    She is so beautiful she could dress well with more elegant tailoring and material.
    I dislike the shiny fabric and sheer look.
    She could be a real style setter and do something like Audrey Hepburn or Ava Gardner.
    Classic, Vintage, lots of Jewels.

    Reply

