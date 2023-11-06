Taylor Swift went out with Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid & more

Taylor Swift was out again with her girl squad on Saturday night. She was out and about in New York with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes and Cara Delevingne. It looks like some other people were there too, but I guess those peeps weren’t as famous. You get the idea though – Swift is once again rolling deep in celebrity friendships and showing everyone that she’s all about her girlfriends. Vintage 1989 vibes. It’s like the Taylor Swift Cinematic Friendship Universe.

It’s strange that for all of Taylor’s money, connections and access, she can’t really figure out a way to pull together a cohesive outfit. It’s even more noticeable with her street style, even though this is one of her better looks in recent months. In my opinion, the boots are interesting but they should have been paired with a sleeker outfit, like a standard LBD. They don’t “go” with a twee miniskirt. There’s too much happening below the waist, with the flare of the skirt and the “slouch” of the boots. One thing I will give Taylor is that she and her security are doing a great job at allowing the paparazzi to get good shots of her and her outfits.

Anyway, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is now Taylor’s best first-week sales ever. Per Variety, it moved “1.653 million equivalent album units. That puts it ahead of her previous personal best, which was 1.578 million for “Midnights,” released just over a year ago.” The Taylor’s Version album performed BETTER than the first week sales of the original 1989. What a racket, honestly.

  1. Bettyrose says:
    November 6, 2023 at 8:24 am

    Am I crazy or is her outfit ridiculously cute? I read this list of celebs to my SO last night and he was like “I know who they all are!” Actually he didn’t know Brittany Mahomes but now he does. I didn’t even realize Cara Delvigne was a know entity in the geek-verse because of some acting credits.

  2. Aardvark Hoover says:
    November 6, 2023 at 8:25 am

    I hate and I love the boots. But is it just me, or is the whole outing a bit… twee? Love Taylor, but it seems a little bit juvenile.

  3. Chica says:
    November 6, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Is Brittany flying in fromKC to attend theses dinners?

  4. Legally Black says:
    November 6, 2023 at 8:29 am

    The outfit is so close to being lovely, but the skirt is too low. It looks just a little off. I would have preferred a high waisted skirt. But the outfit is infinitely better with the black blazer added.

  5. Michael says:
    November 6, 2023 at 8:29 am

    So much of her life seems manufactured for paps and PR. I have zero idea who she really is because all we see is this kind of thing.

  6. Ash says:
    November 6, 2023 at 8:33 am

    Ngl I wish Taylor would grow up.

