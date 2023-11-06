A Scottish child asked Princess Kate who she is. Kate said ‘I’m married to William’

Again, Prince William and Kate’s big return to work last week was a day (an afternoon, really) spent in Scotland, visiting local youth programs in the Inverness area. They did what they always do – showed up somewhere, performed a few skits, made some truly weird faces and left. If the state of Twitter is any reasonable barometer for anything, William getting owned by a group of little girls was bigger news than his entire New York trip. People love to laugh, and those girls guessing his age as “57” was the feel-good story of the week. But wait, something else happened in Scotland – a Scottish child asked Kate who she is. As in, these kids had literally no idea who the whole-ass Prince and Princess of Wales are.

As seen in a video shared on X by fan account RoyallyBelle_, the comment came as Kate was happily chatting with kids at Burghead Primary School. “I really like your school,” the royal mom told a group of youngsters with Scottish flags in hand.

Giving a child a high-five, she gave a surprising reply: “Who am I? I’m married to William,” she explained and pointed to her left, though the Prince of Wales wasn’t seen on screen. “I know! It was very nice to meet all of you,” she said.

That Twitter user ended up protecting her tweets, probably because everyone was laughing. I saw the video though – Kate genuinely looked “surprised.” She didn’t look happy either. Her big answer for who she is – “I’m married to William.” Not, “hi, I’m Kate, nice to meet you!” Or “I’m Catherine, the Duchess of Rothesay!” The kid who asked her that question probably thought “but who is William?” Oh, I found the video – you can see it here.

Meanwhile, William and Kate “bantered” about a game of (what sounds like) non-alcoholic beer pong. All of their “banter” is of the dated, sexist, my ball-and-chain wife is such a time-sucking downer variety.

52 Responses to “A Scottish child asked Princess Kate who she is. Kate said ‘I’m married to William’”

  1. Teagirl says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:24 am

    That first picture! It should be captioned “William is touching me, I finally got him to touch me, he touched me, he touched me ….”

    Reply
  2. Dee(2) says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:25 am

    How utterly sad and pathetic. The fact that she doesn’t know how to describe herself when someone ask her who she is, at damn near 42 years old tells you that her entire life has been focused around being Williams wife since she was a teenager and anything she achieved outside of that was just to get her closer to that goal. College,” working” , traveling for charity work, none of that crossed her mind. Just I’m the wife, no accomplishments other than that and having kids, ha ha ha. She couldn’t say, I’m Catherine I’m here to learn about XYZ important thing that we are supposed to be here to ” bring light” too? I just can’t imagine being at a work event and someone saying Dee(2) who are you, and saying XXX’s wife.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      November 6, 2023 at 9:31 am

      In the 21st century, in the year 2023, a 41 year old woman identifies solely as someone’s wife. Tells you everything you need to know about Kate. Just surprised she didn’t add, “I’m the mother of three, and I always do the school run!”

      Reply
    • MY3CENTS says:
      November 6, 2023 at 10:08 am

      Ofwilliam braise be.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      November 6, 2023 at 10:09 am

      It makes me wonder if William was formally introduced to the children and she was not.

      Reply
    • Lulu says:
      November 6, 2023 at 10:28 am

      IIRC a child asked her if she was the prince when they were on the Covid Scotland tour. I think her answer was ‘I’m the Duchess of Cambridge’, as only someone devoted to early years would respond to a child.

      Reply
    • Eggplantpeggie says:
      November 6, 2023 at 11:34 am

      Well, she was cut so off guard with that difficult question from that 5 year old (limit to her early years specialty), her mind couldnt spin fast enough for a better answer, she could only tell the truth!

      Reply
  3. moderatelywealthy says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:25 am

    Wow, she just managed to get her contract renewed with this one! Lol

    Reply
  4. swaz says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:25 am

    Dull and Duller 🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
  5. Jensa says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:26 am

    That’s it, isn’t it. Her whole identity is based on being married to William.

    Reply
  6. Plums says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:28 am

    I remember another Scotland visit, pre Queen’s death, where a kid asked her who she was, and she said Duchess of Cambridge, which was I guess a pretty major blunder because it’s the wrong title for Scotland, and now I wonder if she didn’t get a lot of shit for it behind the scenes if she didn’t even want to risk Princess of Wales this time.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      November 6, 2023 at 9:49 am

      When someone asks who you are, saying “the wife of” makes sense in certain circumstances. (I have done this at my husband’s work functions where people don’t know me.) I’m not sure Kate’s response is entirely off, though as you stated she could have referred to herself as P o Wales (or D o Rothesay), Plums. However, it’s definitely weird that the kids wouldn’t know who Kate was, because you would think that they’d have been informed that these two were coming up to visit.

      Reply
  7. Ale says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:29 am

    They are too young to look so old. Maybe not 57, but surely closer to 50.

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      November 6, 2023 at 10:27 am

      More like early 60s I’d say. And Kate, many days she looks late 50s. With that messy hair she’s starting to look like an unmade bed.

      Reply
  8. Andy Dufresne says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:29 am

    Good job, Kate! You pretty much told the entire world what we’ve all been thinking. Very succinct response of how YOU see yourself. No identity, no style. Just a mannequin who guffaws at every.single.event.

    Reply
  9. Bettyrose says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:31 am

    No lies detected. That’s who she is.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      November 6, 2023 at 10:31 am

      Well this links nicely to the comments on the Endgame blurb asking ‘where’s Kate’. Kate does not exist in her own right. You in danger girl.

      Reply
  10. TheWigletOfWails says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:31 am

    I didn’t think it could get worse than when a little kid asked her what her name was and she said “the Duchess of Cambridge,” but this dunce said hold my wiglets.

    That’s why she keeps holding on to Peg for dear life, without him she’s literally nothing.

    Reply
  11. Susan Collins says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:34 am

    Oh I love these kids! peg looks 57 and nobody knows who Can’t is!!! I just love it. Maybe if you two had been better people and done more good things then people might know who you are. Staying home and vacationing all the time with little work isn’t working out for you 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. The unknown royals😂😂😂😂.

    Reply
  12. Zappy says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:35 am

    Why no one on her team said anything about that horrible hair ..
    Of course kid didnt recognise her.
    Everytime I see W&K pics they look lifeless and unhappy.
    For all the money and previledge they have, they look miserable

    Reply
  13. sparrow says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:39 am

    And that’s about it. The woman has defined herself since a teen as William’s girlfriend and now wife.

    Reply
  14. Seraphina says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:39 am

    She sounded quite put off when she replied to the question too – which is hilarious.
    Poor Kate, no identity other than Wills’ wife. That must really be a depressing state of affairs.

    Reply
  15. Jais says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:41 am

    The kid thinking “but who is William?” 😂😂😂

    Reply
  16. Hillary says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:44 am

    Let’s teach our youth that women are whole autonomous human beings and not identified solely on which man owns us right now :/

    Reply
  17. Becks1 says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:46 am

    It’s sad but that is her entire identity, being married to William. Its what she has structured her life around.

    Reply
  18. Em says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:48 am

    I wish the kids would have followed up with ‘and who is William?’

    Reply
  19. KeKe Swan says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:48 am

    I has sadz. 🙁 she doesn’t look happy. At all.

    What a horrible thing. To move heaven and earth for that ring, turn yourself into a complete harpy to oust your rival … and after all that!

    To not. be. happy.

    Reply
  20. Amy Bee says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:51 am

    My answer would have been hi my name’s Kate. She has no identity without William. The royalists thought that was cute I thought it was sad. The Windsors have a lot of work to do.

    Reply
  21. Tessa says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:54 am

    All the usual comments from their devoted fans.

    Reply
  22. The Duchess says:
    November 6, 2023 at 9:59 am

    Basing your entire identity off of your spouse (and subsequent title) was never going to end well. When you’re the future Queen (that she has based her entire personality off for the past decade) and children still have no idea who you are, then you have clearly failed to make a lasting impact in the public sphere. At least she didn’t say she was Willy’s assistant this time.

    Reply
  23. LaurenAPMT says:
    November 6, 2023 at 10:01 am

    Good Lawd, her hair is AWFUL 😳

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      November 6, 2023 at 11:32 am

      I was at the hairdresser’s last week and there was a woman talking to her stylist about hair pieces. She was sitting there saying, “the thing is, mine keep getting caught on my jewellery and some get dragged out of place”. Got me thinking about Kate and my long held belief that she must be in utter fear of something catching on her hair and dislodging it, or some kid grabbing at it.

      Reply
  24. Marivic says:
    November 6, 2023 at 10:16 am

    Pity Kate. I thought she’s popular. Isn’t that what the rota clowns and YouGov always tell us ? Turns out nobody knows her. And to think she’s been on board for more than 10 years now. What a pity!

    Reply
  25. Beverley says:
    November 6, 2023 at 10:17 am

    OfWilliam schemed, scraped, lied, debased herself and sold her soul for this job. “William’s wife” is all she is…and not for much longer. I love this for her. 😍

    Reply
  26. Over it says:
    November 6, 2023 at 10:24 am

    Let’s say they get divorced, she describes herself now as William wife . So by that logic does she then say when asked who she is , I am William ex wife?

    Reply
  27. QuiteContrary says:
    November 6, 2023 at 10:26 am

    She couldn’t even pull off a light reply to that child, like “I’m Catherine, and what’s your name?”

    It’s 2023 and she just defined herself by her husband’s name. Ugh.

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      November 6, 2023 at 11:25 am

      Hi QuiteContrary! I thought the same before watching the video, which I couldn’t get to work for me at first. However, on watching, the kid seemed au fait with William’s identity, which made me think he’d been speaking to that particular group of kids before Kate got to them. Kate seemed to nod in his direction, as if, “I’m married to that man you’ve just met”. She could’ve said “I’m Kate, William’s husband”; like you say, her own name first would’ve been nice. I was struck most by her hand shake, hand shake, hello, hello, and done. What a rush. Amazing, really, the level of speed and non engagement.

      Reply
  28. sparrow says:
    November 6, 2023 at 10:28 am

    I couldn’t get the video to work before. Having seen her comment in motion, I think she actually did the correct thing. She could’ve have said “I’m the princess of wales” or whatever her correct title is, but she looked over towards William and therefore guided the kid’s view to him and said “I’m William’s husband”. I think a kid would understand this more, given the context. However, bloody hell, doesn’t she have an unfriendly voice and isn’t she rushing as quickly as possible to get out of there, even with kids wanting her attention. No wonder she can get these engagements done in an hour.

    Reply
  29. Mslove says:
    November 6, 2023 at 10:52 am

    Keen was supposed to say “I’m married to that handsome global statesman standing over there.”

    Reply
  30. EveV says:
    November 6, 2023 at 10:59 am

    Did you even read the linked People article?! She didn’t say that she’s William’s wife because she has no identity of her own. She said that because she never wants to outshine him and she is his biggest support system!

    All the eye rolls in the world. I am so sick of these two being propped up for doing less than the bare minimum and for saying the stupidest things!!

    Reply
  31. Miranda says:
    November 6, 2023 at 10:59 am

    It’s going to be even more pathetic when this 40-something woman is asked a similar question in the next few years, and the only response she’ll be able to give is, “I’m William’s ex-wife”.

    Reply
  32. Gisby says:
    November 6, 2023 at 11:00 am

    To be fair ‘I’m married to William’ was probably the best she could do without having people complain that she was throwing her rank and titles around. (To a child, no less) I’m not a fan, but literally anything she said would be criticized here.

    Reply
  33. Ameerah M says:
    November 6, 2023 at 11:08 am

    Her entire identity wrapped up in a short sentence: “I’m married to William”

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      November 6, 2023 at 11:36 am

      Christ almighty with that one answer she has set women’s rights back 100 years. Why couldn’t she have said “I’m Catherine part of the Royal family and married to that dick head over there”. It would have been so welcome 😂👰

      Reply

