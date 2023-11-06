A Scottish child asked Princess Kate who she is. Kate said ‘I’m married to William’

Again, Prince William and Kate’s big return to work last week was a day (an afternoon, really) spent in Scotland, visiting local youth programs in the Inverness area. They did what they always do – showed up somewhere, performed a few skits, made some truly weird faces and left. If the state of Twitter is any reasonable barometer for anything, William getting owned by a group of little girls was bigger news than his entire New York trip. People love to laugh, and those girls guessing his age as “57” was the feel-good story of the week. But wait, something else happened in Scotland – a Scottish child asked Kate who she is. As in, these kids had literally no idea who the whole-ass Prince and Princess of Wales are.
As seen in a video shared on X by fan account RoyallyBelle_, the comment came as Kate was happily chatting with kids at Burghead Primary School. “I really like your school,” the royal mom told a group of youngsters with Scottish flags in hand.
Giving a child a high-five, she gave a surprising reply: “Who am I? I’m married to William,” she explained and pointed to her left, though the Prince of Wales wasn’t seen on screen. “I know! It was very nice to meet all of you,” she said.
That Twitter user ended up protecting her tweets, probably because everyone was laughing. I saw the video though – Kate genuinely looked “surprised.” She didn’t look happy either. Her big answer for who she is – “I’m married to William.” Not, “hi, I’m Kate, nice to meet you!” Or “I’m Catherine, the Duchess of Rothesay!” The kid who asked her that question probably thought “but who is William?” Oh, I found the video – you can see it here.
Meanwhile, William and Kate “bantered” about a game of (what sounds like) non-alcoholic beer pong. All of their “banter” is of the dated, sexist, my ball-and-chain wife is such a time-sucking downer variety.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, meets pupils from Burghead Primary School taking part in Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, meets pupils from Burghead Primary School taking part in Outfit Moray
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Outfit Moray
The Princess of Wales meets farmers at Brodieshill Farm, Moray, Scotland, to learn about efforts being made to better support the mental health and wellbeing of young people
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.
When: 02 Nov 2023
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Moray, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales visits Outfit Moray
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Moray, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Outfit Moray
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Moray, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Outfit Moray
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Moray, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales visits Outfit Moray
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Moray, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit DAY1, a Highland based charity in Inverness, Scotland, which provides mentoring, training, personal development and employability services to vulnerable young people.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Inverness, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit DAY1
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Inverness, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
That first picture! It should be captioned “William is touching me, I finally got him to touch me, he touched me, he touched me ….”
She literally looks as if she’s whinnying like a mare!
Or braying like an ass.
@L84Tea – Like father like son, the taste for horses runs in the family?
Sorry, sorry sorry sorry sorry/notsorry.
How utterly sad and pathetic. The fact that she doesn’t know how to describe herself when someone ask her who she is, at damn near 42 years old tells you that her entire life has been focused around being Williams wife since she was a teenager and anything she achieved outside of that was just to get her closer to that goal. College,” working” , traveling for charity work, none of that crossed her mind. Just I’m the wife, no accomplishments other than that and having kids, ha ha ha. She couldn’t say, I’m Catherine I’m here to learn about XYZ important thing that we are supposed to be here to ” bring light” too? I just can’t imagine being at a work event and someone saying Dee(2) who are you, and saying XXX’s wife.
In the 21st century, in the year 2023, a 41 year old woman identifies solely as someone’s wife. Tells you everything you need to know about Kate. Just surprised she didn’t add, “I’m the mother of three, and I always do the school run!”
Ofwilliam braise be.
It makes me wonder if William was formally introduced to the children and she was not.
IIRC a child asked her if she was the prince when they were on the Covid Scotland tour. I think her answer was ‘I’m the Duchess of Cambridge’, as only someone devoted to early years would respond to a child.
Well, she was cut so off guard with that difficult question from that 5 year old (limit to her early years specialty), her mind couldnt spin fast enough for a better answer, she could only tell the truth!
Wow, she just managed to get her contract renewed with this one! Lol
Dull and Duller 🤣🤣🤣
That’s it, isn’t it. Her whole identity is based on being married to William.
I was just going to post this. William’s wife is exactly who she is – that’s true of all the married-in wives.
Agreed.
The reply, while depressing, it’s the truth, and as she comes from “working class” she can’t use any title.
Yes, she answered correctly. Marrying William was the entire goal of her life.
I remember another Scotland visit, pre Queen’s death, where a kid asked her who she was, and she said Duchess of Cambridge, which was I guess a pretty major blunder because it’s the wrong title for Scotland, and now I wonder if she didn’t get a lot of shit for it behind the scenes if she didn’t even want to risk Princess of Wales this time.
When someone asks who you are, saying “the wife of” makes sense in certain circumstances. (I have done this at my husband’s work functions where people don’t know me.) I’m not sure Kate’s response is entirely off, though as you stated she could have referred to herself as P o Wales (or D o Rothesay), Plums. However, it’s definitely weird that the kids wouldn’t know who Kate was, because you would think that they’d have been informed that these two were coming up to visit.
They are too young to look so old. Maybe not 57, but surely closer to 50.
More like early 60s I’d say. And Kate, many days she looks late 50s. With that messy hair she’s starting to look like an unmade bed.
Good job, Kate! You pretty much told the entire world what we’ve all been thinking. Very succinct response of how YOU see yourself. No identity, no style. Just a mannequin who guffaws at every.single.event.
No lies detected. That’s who she is.
Well this links nicely to the comments on the Endgame blurb asking ‘where’s Kate’. Kate does not exist in her own right. You in danger girl.
I didn’t think it could get worse than when a little kid asked her what her name was and she said “the Duchess of Cambridge,” but this dunce said hold my wiglets.
That’s why she keeps holding on to Peg for dear life, without him she’s literally nothing.
Oh I love these kids! peg looks 57 and nobody knows who Can’t is!!! I just love it. Maybe if you two had been better people and done more good things then people might know who you are. Staying home and vacationing all the time with little work isn’t working out for you 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. The unknown royals😂😂😂😂.
Why no one on her team said anything about that horrible hair ..
Of course kid didnt recognise her.
Everytime I see W&K pics they look lifeless and unhappy.
For all the money and previledge they have, they look miserable
And that’s about it. The woman has defined herself since a teen as William’s girlfriend and now wife.
She sounded quite put off when she replied to the question too – which is hilarious.
Poor Kate, no identity other than Wills’ wife. That must really be a depressing state of affairs.
Yeah – her tone was very much of ‘ you should know who I am’.
The kid thinking “but who is William?” 😂😂😂
Let’s teach our youth that women are whole autonomous human beings and not identified solely on which man owns us right now :/
It’s sad but that is her entire identity, being married to William. Its what she has structured her life around.
I wish the kids would have followed up with ‘and who is William?’
I has sadz. 🙁 she doesn’t look happy. At all.
What a horrible thing. To move heaven and earth for that ring, turn yourself into a complete harpy to oust your rival … and after all that!
To not. be. happy.
My answer would have been hi my name’s Kate. She has no identity without William. The royalists thought that was cute I thought it was sad. The Windsors have a lot of work to do.
All the usual comments from their devoted fans.
Basing your entire identity off of your spouse (and subsequent title) was never going to end well. When you’re the future Queen (that she has based her entire personality off for the past decade) and children still have no idea who you are, then you have clearly failed to make a lasting impact in the public sphere. At least she didn’t say she was Willy’s assistant this time.
Good Lawd, her hair is AWFUL 😳
I was at the hairdresser’s last week and there was a woman talking to her stylist about hair pieces. She was sitting there saying, “the thing is, mine keep getting caught on my jewellery and some get dragged out of place”. Got me thinking about Kate and my long held belief that she must be in utter fear of something catching on her hair and dislodging it, or some kid grabbing at it.
Pity Kate. I thought she’s popular. Isn’t that what the rota clowns and YouGov always tell us ? Turns out nobody knows her. And to think she’s been on board for more than 10 years now. What a pity!
OfWilliam schemed, scraped, lied, debased herself and sold her soul for this job. “William’s wife” is all she is…and not for much longer. I love this for her. 😍
Let’s say they get divorced, she describes herself now as William wife . So by that logic does she then say when asked who she is , I am William ex wife?
She couldn’t even pull off a light reply to that child, like “I’m Catherine, and what’s your name?”
It’s 2023 and she just defined herself by her husband’s name. Ugh.
Hi QuiteContrary! I thought the same before watching the video, which I couldn’t get to work for me at first. However, on watching, the kid seemed au fait with William’s identity, which made me think he’d been speaking to that particular group of kids before Kate got to them. Kate seemed to nod in his direction, as if, “I’m married to that man you’ve just met”. She could’ve said “I’m Kate, William’s husband”; like you say, her own name first would’ve been nice. I was struck most by her hand shake, hand shake, hello, hello, and done. What a rush. Amazing, really, the level of speed and non engagement.
I couldn’t get the video to work before. Having seen her comment in motion, I think she actually did the correct thing. She could’ve have said “I’m the princess of wales” or whatever her correct title is, but she looked over towards William and therefore guided the kid’s view to him and said “I’m William’s husband”. I think a kid would understand this more, given the context. However, bloody hell, doesn’t she have an unfriendly voice and isn’t she rushing as quickly as possible to get out of there, even with kids wanting her attention. No wonder she can get these engagements done in an hour.
Keen was supposed to say “I’m married to that handsome global statesman standing over there.”
Ha ha ha! Smiles here. Thanks.
Did you even read the linked People article?! She didn’t say that she’s William’s wife because she has no identity of her own. She said that because she never wants to outshine him and she is his biggest support system!
All the eye rolls in the world. I am so sick of these two being propped up for doing less than the bare minimum and for saying the stupidest things!!
It’s going to be even more pathetic when this 40-something woman is asked a similar question in the next few years, and the only response she’ll be able to give is, “I’m William’s ex-wife”.
To be fair ‘I’m married to William’ was probably the best she could do without having people complain that she was throwing her rank and titles around. (To a child, no less) I’m not a fan, but literally anything she said would be criticized here.
Her entire identity wrapped up in a short sentence: “I’m married to William”
Christ almighty with that one answer she has set women’s rights back 100 years. Why couldn’t she have said “I’m Catherine part of the Royal family and married to that dick head over there”. It would have been so welcome 😂👰