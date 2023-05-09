Rolling Stone wondered if Katy Perry’s publicist hates her post-coronation concert

I didn’t watch Sunday’s coronation concert because A) I’m American and B) it sounded like it was going to be a pretty dull show. British artists avoided the concert like the plague – Adele, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney all skipped out. The planning committee just went with Americans: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Nicole Scherzinger. Well, Rolling Stone’s Louis Staples had an incredible review of the chaotic concert and it’s worth highlighting some of his review:
A very American concert: When I heard that there was going to be a Coronation Concert at Windsor Palace to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, my first thought was: “Wow, who would voluntarily perform at that?” Some international viewers might have expected the biggest stars the U.K. has to offer, like Adele or maybe even Elton John, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa or Ed Sheeran. But no, instead the baton seemed to fall primarily to people whose management didn’t get the memo that this was the most uncool gig ever: Americans! Yup, it turns out that there is only one thing more undignified than British people who are completely obsessed with Monarchy: hardcore American royalists. People whose nation was supposedly founded on completely opposing principles but, somehow, have flown across the Atlantic to show fealty to our King anyway.
The American Idol cameo: When Katy Perry was announced as a headliner for this concert, the collective reaction was: Why? Does her publicist hate her? But it seems both Lionel Richie and Perry were part of a deal in return for the King and Queen making a cameo on American Idol. The British press are calling this a “surprise cameo,” of course, because it’s an obviously pre-planned arrangement which somehow feels like a bad deal for everyone.
William’s bit: Sunday’s Coronation Concert did feature some British people, of course. Prince William took time out from the smear campaign against his brother and sister-in-law to do a heartfelt speech in support of his father, which was good of him, I suppose.
The celebrity cameos: Elsewhere, there was an attempt to make the concert feel more high-art and distinctly British by including performances from pretty much everything with “royal” in the title, like the various ballet, Shakespeare, and opera societies the royals are patrons of. By contrast, it was the sketches and linking videos played in between the acts which felt most out of place: Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog joined host Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, who at times looked like he was being held hostage at the event. One of the videos shown on the big screen featured Tom Cruise in a jet, telling his Majesty the King that he can be his “wingman” any day, which made me question whether I’d accidentally taken a tab of acid.
Somehow worse than North Korean propaganda: These pre-recorded segments were where the royal propaganda — designed for the thoroughly King-pilled — was at its most intense. Saying it was “like North Korea” would be not only lazy but also inaccurate because, really, North Korea wishes it was at the U.K.’s level here. A key theme of these bizarre videos was “Did You Know?”, which manifested as a bunch of celebrities — all of whom were clearly desperate to lick the boot hard enough to be made Knights and Dames — queuing up to tell us various complimentary “facts” about the new King. The most undignified of these was probably award-winning artist Tracey Emin, who sat with one of King Charles’s watercolor paintings and tried to suggest it was some sort of artistic feat.
Camilla was checking her watch: After this, we got to the heaviest musical hitters of the evening. Lionel Richie had even the stony-faced royals (minus Prince Andrew, who must have been enjoying a sweat-free evening elsewhere) on their feet dancing. Even Queen Camilla — who seemed bored and was checking her watch every time the camera panned to her — looked like she was briefly enjoying “All Night Long.”
I saw the clips of Camilla checking her watch – it really happened, and she must have been sick of it. Charles seemed to enjoy it though and Kate also tried to look like she was enjoying it, probably because she didn’t have to deal with Louis acting up. Anyway, yes, this whole thing was completely embarrassing for all involved, especially Katy Perry. I told y’all she was a royalist. This is what has finally changed my mind on Katy, btw – I used to half-heartedly defend her, but no more.
Who decides what artists to invite? Is it Charles? I mean it’s his coronation.
I wonder if Camilla the Bored and Charles have very different music tastes. I was about to ask what music you people think Camilla would enjoy, but writing that made me think she looks like she hates music altogether.
Almost everyone involved has worked with Charles before. It dawn’s on me that if Camilla liked music she would have a musical representative. I think you are right.
Literally first event post-coronation and she can’t muster up interest. she’s going to be a full on nightmare of lazy and unprofessional
I don’t think Camilla was checking her watch. It looks like everyone has a clunky, glowing bracelet. It looks like she was adjusting it on her skeletal wraith-like wrist.
I knew someone who worked with Katy back when she was married to Russell Brand- she said she was really awful. Granted it’s been a long time, but I wonder how much has changed.
Wasn’t she accused by a model or actor (maybe he appeared in one of her videos?) of sexual misconduct of some sort? I swear I remember something like that from a few years ago, but NO ONE ever mentions it, to the point that it almost feels like I hallucinated. I think the response at the time was very jokey and dismissive, a lot of mocking the guy and questioning his sexuality for complaining about being harassed or propositioned by an attractive woman. And she made some shit excuse about “not wanting to distract” from the #MeToo movement or something.
If I remember correctly she coerced a young man to kiss her on American Idol, right after he said he was waiting for his first love to have his first kiss. There might be something else but that’s all I can think of right now.
@Miranda and @Sandy123:
You’re both correct. Josh Kloss, the model who worked with Katy Perry on the “Teenage Dream” video, reported that she sexually assaulted him.
Then, as we know for sure because it was videoed, Katy Perry sexually assaulted another guy, Benjamin Glaze, who said he had never kissed anyone yet. At the time, people kept caling it “a kiss” but a kiss is consensual – when someone forces/tricks their mouth on to another person’s mouth, calling it a “kiss” doesn’t sound like it conveys the violation that has been committed.
Interesting – 2 high profile relationships with English men….
Don’t forget she only got her deal bc she used Travy from gym class heroes and he brought her on stage during a show. She used him bc before that she was a Christian music performer and rude and no one liked her.
It just bothers me that roar is so clearly a copy of brave. Sarah berrelies is a far better artist. Kp is a plagerist. Making her an ambassador for a south Asian trust is also pretty offensive. She is not Asian, she just dressed up in yellow face in one of her music videos. Ya she is over for a reason.
@geegee i got into an arguement on the d list about this. Tons of people said katy perry couldnt have plagirism this black christian artist. He accused her song Dark Horse of copying his beat, flow, and scheme. I told them yes black and white American Christian music is normally seperate but with Katy background she probably stole his song. They refused to believe me. Like it was beneath her. Katy still writes Christian music. She knows who that guy is.
She totally stole roar and I hate I didn’t put the two together. She is a great lyrist and hides behind that.
I always thought that Katy perry was a undercover Karen the moment she said that Kate dress was better then Meghan. I knew Katy cosplaying as a democracy liberal was all just a act she still to this day will put the links to her parents store who are pro trump people . She recently slut-shamed a young mom on American idol for having three kids at the age of 24 . The contest ended up quitting the show and talking about the experience on tick tock . Katy Perry ended up getting backlash for that comment but I don’t think she apologized for that . She has always been a mean girl Karen hiding in plain sight I’m glad she and Lionel are getting dragged for this ..
The clip of her saying Meghan’s dress needed an extra fitting is recirculating on Twitter and what bothered me was the cute little wink she did afterward. Then saying Kate won. Staying classy costs nothing. And that was just classless. Obv, they’re neighbors now and have likely met. I’m sure Meghan is chill and gracious but I’d be keeping her at arms length. That’s me though. I’m a Virgo.
Maybe she empathizes with Kate because they both appear to be in relationships with British men who seem to just tolerate them.
LOL! Word, Dee.
@Jais- obviously I too am a Virgo, and I totally agree with you. Her little “Kate won.” comment was SO unnecessary especially considering that the BM was well into their M vs K rivalry narrative, and it’s like, great way to exacerbate that! For someone who claims to be a supporter of women, she sure did the opposite with her stupid wedding dress commentary.
I’ve always found Katys style SO annoying, she is the LAST person I’d ask for fashion advice, besides Kate Middleton lol. Katy looked like 💩 at the coronation too. Really really bad. Both Kate and Katy looked terrible imo
Thanks for this info. I missed that somehow. I was already ready to erase her for performing but this is truly disguting. seems like her career is over
KP posted a photo once where she was supporting that Repub in a Dem’s clothing, Rick Caruso.
So she’s very clearly a DINO.
Kate Perry has to walk around dressed like a damn cupcake just to stand out. underneath it all she’s probably very basic and knows it, hence why she relates to Kate.
Truth! She was all pr stunts and no substance.
Katy Perry dressing like a cupcake, a hamburger, or like that outfit above which was gold lame, and had ruffles, wrinkles and long sleeves. (I wonder when the lights will come on in that outfit. And this is the broad who had the nerve to critique anyone else’s garment. Sure, Karen.
February Pisces- we are opposite signs, but I totally agree about KP’s stupid style! You can’t even call it twee! What is it called when someone dresses like a cupcake or a chocolate chip cookie?? I guess it’s just called gimmicky!
Absolutely! If you take away the gimmick all that is left is Karen standing on a stage with no range. She still owes Missy Elliot for the Super Bowl. Kathy falls in that group of white women who are mad at Meghan because they believe if Harry was going to marry an American it should’ve been them….how dare Meghan
I didnt watch it bc cringe, but assumed everyone featured was payed to be there?? Don’t tell me these people did it for free…?!
The article is incredible. Interesting comment about William. Obviously nothing new to those who pay attention, but the fact a journalist is naming him as directly involved in the smear campaign feels new to me?
Perhaps this is one of the new benefits of H&M being represented by Ari Emanuel and his Agency.
I haven’t even bothered to watch clips of that snoozefest. I’d be embarrassed for all involved, but none of them has any shame, so it’d be a waste of a perfectly good emotion.
“ One of the videos shown on the big screen featured Tom Cruise in a jet, telling his Majesty the King that he can be his “wingman” any day, ”
*chokes on my Diet Coke*
Omg, wtf?
That Tom Cruise thing sounds like satire. Only it isn’t. The BRF has become a real life headline from The Onion.
My personal wtf favorite was the woman sitting by a Charles painting & discussing how great it was. Can you imagine??
Not just any woman, Tracey bloody Emin! One of the crowd of ‘young British artists’ along with Damien Hirst and co. The woman who wrote the names of all the men she had slept with on a bed and made it art amongst many other things.
While I didn’t always appreciate her work I loved her willingness to challenge people’s thinking.
Disappointing.
Cringe.
And William pouted because he thought his Top Gun slippers should have made him Tom Cruise’s wingman.
Camilla likely had a sore head and neck from balancing that crown and it was past her cocktail hour. Hopefully, they both were sore.
Well, you know what they say… heavy is the head that wears the stolen jewels on a crown used for racist royalty. 👑
Nailed it, Blue Nails Betty! (Pun intended. ;))
Definitely worth giving the full article some clicks. It’s so refreshing to see a major publication just putting it out there.
Did Lionel Ritchie have some bad plastic surgery? He looks odd.
He’s definitely has fillers in his checks. He looks terrible.
Simon Fuller, a wealthy Brit, is the creator/producer of Idol. A wealthy Brit who employs Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie …coincidence?
Well that makes sense!
The Con-A-Nation – sponsored by American Idol.
@Truthiness I think you’re onto something big here. Think about it. The courtiers were trying to vain to land any kind of performer for the Chubbly, so someone called Simon Fuller to help and he reached out to two performers he has under contract through the Idol show. He probably paid Lionel and Katy a HUGE sum of money to agree to do this when everyone else ‘too busy’.
Ugh Katy. I just don’t…get her.
I think it’s hilariously pathetic that KFC and his wife are going to be a cameo on American Idol 🤣 wtf is this?
I guess he was trying to do a “cheeky” cameo like QEII did for the Olympics and that Paddington Bear skit. But at least the queen had some charm unlike Fat Fingers and Crocmilla.
This must be Cam’s long game to take over America too so she can outshine megan on her home turf!
I didn’t watch it either, but am curious if Katy kept the lyric “light up the sky like the 4th of July” when she sang Firework?
I read somewhere that “she didn’t even bother to change the line about the 4th of July” so it seems she kept the line you asking about.
I don’t understand her persona or image. Often she seems super cheesy but then her sense of humour has a quite mean twist sometimes that doesn’t align with that cheesyness somehow. There is a clip of katy being bitchy about meghans wedding dress that resurfaced and it was just so unneccessary. If you are a public person and you are being asked about someones wedding just go for the beautiful gowns and they looked very happy respons. Her fans are trying to make it sound like Harry said they are super close in montecito but choosing to sing at the coronation says something else to me.
Camilla is simply counting the minutes until her next drink, that’s all. She is an inherently lazy person who obviously has no intention of properly fulfilling her duties. You’ll see.
When I heard a couple weeks ago that Lionel Ritchie was the headliner, my first thought was, “This is all they could get?” It’s hysterical!
Oooh. My favorite part was about how Prince William took time off from his smear campaign against his brother and sister in law. Lololollol. When Rolling Stone is calling out your obvious smear campaign, you’ve lost.
😂😂😂😂😂 ouch!!! 😂😂😂😂
I howled at that line!!!! LOL. It was just so matter of fact and off the cuff, you know? Like of course William is engaged FT in a smear campaign against harry.
Yes! the way it was stated, like there was absolutely no debate. The BM would never.
“Prince William took time out from the smear campaign against his brother and sister-in-law to do a heartfelt speech in support of his father, which was good of him, I suppose.” LMAO.
The shade is just exquisite and made me snort! It’s interesting that Willnot’s agenda is plain for these people to see. What a sad indictment for a supposed future king!
William has been exposed for sure, lol.
masterful shade! 😂😂😂
If not for American Idol no one would even be talking about Kate Perry.
Kate Perry had the nerve to say that she was the “skinny” version of Lily Allen some years back. Of course Lily called her out on it and Kate apologized. She’s a shit person and no one can tell me otherwise.
That quite a read! I laughed out loud several times. The shade thrown at the whole affair was a pleasure to read. William for taking time from his smear campaign against his brother. The cringeworthy concert swap for a cameo on American idol. The overall “uncoolness” of the entire affair. Tom cruise and his wingman comment? Yikes.
I think this is the future. And they just can’t face it. They exiled, attacked and tried to humiliate the innovative, charming and charismatic pair for the sin of being part black and more interesting. And the result is a septuagenarian court with the next generation having an ice queen and an egg head that hate one another.
People don’t like them anymore. And it is all due to their choices, their actions and their egos!
They won’t be able to recover this time. Charles will never be the countries grandfather. And he is too self centered to even realize that it would be his best shot at popularity.
This writer deserves a pay raise and several awards.
Katy Perry also publicly supported a certified p.o.s. conservative for mayor of Los Angeles against a progressive Black woman with deep credentials, so it’s unfortunately not surprising she would do the dance for a Tory king. https://www.billboard.com/music/pop/katy-perry-voted-rick-caruso-la-mayor-fan-backlash-1235167861/
Did Winnie the Pooh not show up and they brought in Kermit as a replacement?
Because how dare they drag the Muppets into this!
The innocent side of me likes to think this was included to make it a family-friendly event. I’m sure Louis would have been excited. I love this kid’s energy.
Talk about second hand embarrassment for this whole cheesy, low class mess. American Idol??!? Tom Cruise saying Charles could be his wingman? Dying. They deserve every bit of this awful, boring, dated snoozefest.
This piece is fantastic. I saw royalists complaining about the Guardian’s piece saying that there were only B-listers at the concert which was also true. The best parts of the Rolling Stone piece were about British and American royalists and William taking a break from smearing Harry and Meghan.
Considering that the lavender outfit Katy Perry wore to the coronation was way over the top and ill fitting, her mean spirited comment about Meghan’s wedding dress now seems to have come back at her like a bit of karma. Just saying.
@Lynet, right. And it looked like Katy had at least 3 fittings too many. She looked terrible. How dare she try to demean Meghan. Meghan is always, and was on her wedding day, exquisite. Katy is jealous.
She needed more fittings, not fewer. Someone at Westwood should be very embarrassed. Viv is turning over in her grave. Exquisite fit was always one of her hallmarks. And Katy did the dress no favors with her stumbling, bumbling presence. The foil bag at least fit properly.
All I know is, I didn’t think Jiffy Pop made a gold-themed collection but leave it to Katy to find it.
At least now I know why Rihanna dumped Katey’ triffling azz. Always wondered why Rih started paying her dust!
Katy Perry is in the ” Elvis in Las vegas” phase of her career. After she got into a feud with taylor Swift and lost, she failed to maintain a grip on her pop stardom and definetly no longer appeal to the under twenty demo.
She is pretty much a ” white feminist”, as in liberal when is convenient and when will not affect her social standing. This is quite a good move on her. Artists earn a lot of money by performing, she is no longer a certifiable hit makes, might as well pivot towards people who would pay good dollars to see her.
Her relationship with Orlando Bloom is her Karma for being such a mean girl. Every interview he does he’s always talking about how hard the relationship with her is. You get what you give in this life.
Hmm, but what did he do to deserve her? I was under the impression he was a fairly decent guy…?
@MadamNoir:
“‘Cause karma is my boyfriend,
Karma is the guy on the screen
Coming straight home to me”
Now I finally understand those lyrics, thanks to your comment.
Enjoyed the sardonic tone and shade thrown in the article. I would understand if American Idol released two British artists to “come home” to sing for the king. Then the appearance would able to kill two birds with one stone, so to speak- remind everyone of British talent on an American show, and Charles and Camilla get to show their faces on American television. In my mind, these types of concerts should feature UK and Commonwealth talent in various areas. If Pooh Bear failed to show up, did Disney put the kibosh on that? And really, they’ve got to stop with the Tom Cruise thing before it becomes an even bigger joke. Camilla constantly looking at her watch is an insult to everyone, even the king. She is so unqueenly.
Disney owns Kermit also. Maybe Kermit had the better audition.
I think Khate is trying to copykeen how happy Meg was at the basketball game
That review was fire. I’m hugely relieved that Paul McCartney did not play. He was a huge QEII stan but him not coming to this clown show tells me his fandom was about that one individual and not the whole concept of monarchy in itself.
This would be the perfect time for Travie McCoy to cover Kanye’s “Famous”.
I only saw some YouTube clips as I was curious lol. Without Katy or Lionel there, it would have been more of an embarrassment that the big name performers didn’t Bother to come. It’s already weird that the headliners were Americans instead of British . I read The Guardian and the Variety reviews yesterday and Both were negative . With Variety saying it was a sorry sales pitch for a new king. Even the Daily Mail viewers were complaining about Lionel. My first thought was that they’re lucky he even showed up.
Regarding Tom Cruise, he rather show up physically at F1 in Miami where F1 is getting a lot more attention here in the US, instead of being there at the coronation.