Kay: The Middletons are ‘absolutely central’ to the future of the monarchy

In recent months/years, there are always conspiracies about Prince William and Kate and the real state of their marriage and whether they would ever divorce. I maintain my belief that they will stay married up until the day that William sees a better option for himself and a way to extricate himself without harming his reputation. Rose Hanbury isn’t the “solution” – I actually feel slightly bad for Rose, she’s a well-connected aristocrat living in a palatial estate and she has no desire (from what I can see) to upend her life to be the next Princess of Wales. She’s constantly being dragged into these conversations basically because she allegedly f–ked William out of boredom. So, William and Kate will stay married, and they will likely continue to live separate lives.
I also believe that William began distancing himself from the Middletons several years ago, specifically in May/June 2021. That was when he ordered Kate to stay away from the Diana-statue unveiling and the Middletons went on the attack against William. Remember this unhinged piece from 2021? Yeah. I wonder if that’s what’s happening again, because all of sudden, the Middletons want to remind everyone that they are central to the well-being of the monarchy. They are the keen linchpins! From Richard Kay’s piece in the Daily Mail, “The Middletons are at the heart of our new royal order… This may have been his father’s day, but the prominence given to William’s in-laws shows that they are now absolutely central to the future wellbeing of the Royal Family.”
The Middletons were in the seventh row at the Abbey: Given that they are grandparents of the next king but one, it was understandable that Kate should want both her mother, a former flight attendant who was brought up in a council flat, and her father, a one-time aircraft despatcher, close at hand. What was surprising was the presence of her brother and sister when pressure of space meant so many more familiar names were absent from the guest list.”
The Middletons are the future of the monarchy: Beyond this very visible picture of dizzying social mobility that the Middletons represent, their presence — more than perhaps anyone else’s at Saturday’s ceremony — is a very clear sign about the future direction of the monarchy. Charles may be on the throne but by including William’s in-laws and in such a conspicuous position in the Abbey, there was a tacit acknowledgement of the role the Middletons are undoubtedly going to play. So while this was his father’s day, it was also the beginning of a new royal order.
Prepare yourselves for more Flop Tours: The King and Camilla will lean heavily on William and Kate in the years ahead. Indeed, it is already possible to look not too much further into the future to see the day when the King and Queen step back from overseas tours, for instance, just as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip did. This would mean the Prince and Princess taking on those visits to distant Commonwealth countries and far-flung realms, in the way that Charles did when he was Prince of Wales, easing the burden on his parents. When that happens — and in the case of the Queen, who finds international travel gruelling, this may be sooner than people realise — it will be Mike and Carole Middleton who are called on to help out by taking care of Prince George and his siblings Charlotte and Louis.
The Middletons love to help out: Kate’s parents have been ‘brilliant’, according to friends, at stepping in and helping out, always willing to drop everything at a moment’s notice. Mrs Middleton’s decision to step back from the day-to-day running of her online party paraphernalia business will free up still more time. Carole has always been just ‘Granny’ to Kate’s three children although they have, of course, been told everything about their other grandmother, Princess Diana.
William needs the Middletons now that Harry is gone: The split with Prince Harry, whose graceless contribution to his father’s Coronation saw him leave for the U.S. directly after the Abbey service, is another significant factor in placing Carole and Mike front and centre as the new royal order takes shape. Even without the disgraced Prince Andrew, Charles has continued to enjoy the active support of his sister Anne and brother Edward in picking up the royal slack. There is no such back-up for William, who had always hoped that his brother would be at his side, not just when he was Prince of Wales but also King. With the prospect of any kind of reconciliation fast disappearing, William has no one but Kate to support him through the challenges ahead.
William needs to ease his burden: And, since Charles has admitted he would have struggled to cope without Camilla to encourage and reassure him, there is an understanding between father and son that anything William can do to ease the burden will be granted. That’s where the Middletons come in.
Bill Middleton: After his and Kate’s wedding in 2011, William was more determined than ever to transpose the Middletons’ way of doing things into his own marriage. It shows most clearly in the way their three children have been raised. It helps, of course, that they are not the offspring of a damaged marriage.
Harry changed William & Charles’s relationship: Harry’s decision first to quit Britain and royal life and then to use his exile to mount attacks on his father, stepmother, brother and sister-in-law brought about a rapid rapprochement between Charles and William. The relationship between the two had not truly been close for years: William often felt he and Kate were simply there to inject an X-factor into royal life. Father and son have short tempers. But now there was cause for a joint enterprise — both Charles and William feared that Harry’s real and imagined complaints about royal life and the treatment of Meghan was doing serious damage to the royal brand.
“There is an understanding between father and son that anything William can do to ease the burden will be granted…” What is this burden you speak of? Is the burden in the room with us now? Because William does f–k all and he’s always been lazy as hell, but sure, I’ll buy that Charles lets William do whatever he wants. This is an old-school “promise to be keen” layered into a story about how Carole and Mike are the linchpins of the monarchy because… they’ll look after their grandchildren when William and Kate are making asses out of themselves overseas. As I said, William will stay in this marriage until he sees an easy way out, which may never come. He was once close to the Middletons but in recent years, he’s seemingly kept them at arm’s length. For good reason. I think the Middleton operation has gone tits-up in several different ways, not just Party Pieces on the brink of bankruptcy, but… it feels like there are other shoes left to drop.
I don’t think Charles cares much for the middletons. This is more helpless Charles and will spin. Will needs to work a lot more.
Exactly – the flaw here is the assumption will and Kate will actually pick up more duties.
This is Middleton PR to set themselves up as some sort of ‘family in waiting’ to the Wails now that their business is bankrupt and there is no one willing to bail them out anymore. I agree that the other shoe will drop and I can imagine soon when Cams sees this – the Mids trying to oust her family.
Ma is over reaching again and a slap down is coming – the Windsors are not going to like them trying to set themselves up as the next Royal family. I’ve always thought this was Ma’s end game – to replace the Windsors with her family. Its only a matter of time before we see Ma with Catty at engagements – its coming folks.
I’ve seen enough housecoats, thank you very much. I bet they do a matchy-matchy thing. Maybe they’ll both wear the headbands made for small children! How two women can look like both little girls and old women at the same time is truly amazing.
I too agree with your assessment of what Ma’s endgame. With Harry and Meghan out she is closer to her goal.
Team KP is running scared and panicking, lol. Nobody cares about the Middletons.
Carole’s eyes are almost shut by her cheek fillers! LOL
She looks not like Ma Middleton. A very bad look.
It seems that mother and daughter took advantage of the 2-for-1 deal at the local Buckleberry dermatologist’s office. They sure lovvvve have those fillers, huh?
Huh, I don’t remember seeing this “future of the monarchy” on the balcony with the rest of the RF. I suppose the “dizzying social mobility” of this former flight attendant and this one-time aircraft dispatcher only rises so far.
I mean as more Windsors die off, the Middleton court would get bigger. But it’s so hard to care …these ppl can f themselves.
“Party paraphernalia”? Why would they call it that?
Anyway, Charles and William are going to drift right apart again (if they ever even neared), because Harry gives them nothing. Their mutual fear and loathing of him is no longer something to bond over, since he’s gone and put them behind him. It’s over. They have to think of something else to do–he’s not going to give them anything else to stew and bond over. When the enemy of your enemy is your friend, what happens when your enemy is no longer part of the equation, and all you’re left with is your frenemy?
“ When the enemy of your enemy is your friend, what happens when your enemy is no longer part of the equation, and all you’re left with is your frenemy?”
Good question.
W&K do not look like they have a rock-solid marriage. If they stay together, if their kids have regular access and a good relationship to the Middletons, and if the RF allows it, the Middletons will occupy that treasured spot. As Kaiser said, if W doesn’t find anyone better before then.
I just noticed that Carol is wearing those blue earrings and necklace that look like Kate‘s engagement ring. Weird.
Carle has previously been seen wearing the exact same clothes as Kate. I am honestly convinced that Kate’s stylist is her mother.
Is Richard Kay a known Middleton mouthpiece because this reads really shady to me. I can see this riling up the Fail’s hateful readership against these common upstart pretenders thinking that they are raising “the next king but one”. I’m inclined to believe this is a sneaky hit piece by Camilla’s cronies instead of a poorly strategized effort from the Middletons.
With H&M less available to provide content, she needs a new target and who better than those who might displace her family as the most prominent royal leeches? Camilla will make sure the Midds are too unpopular for titles so she can get them all for her own grasping offspring.
So where are the nanny’s embiggening articles since I’m sure she does the most for the children? Nanny Maria must be a linchpin. And, instead of talking to H&M to try to resolve things, C & W teamed up against them. Gee, that looks good for the “diplomats” and church leader.
I think embiggening non royals like the Middletons and the Parker Bowles’ as if they are royals is something the British media will come to regret. Once you start implying that royal adjacents are as good as Windsors because the numbers are shrinking, you are going to lose whatever “magic” is left in the concept of royalty. And let’s face it, with this bunch, there’s not any magic to begin with.
And I think William has had it with the Middletons because they’ve obviously become a money Hoover, vacuuming all his cash.
Given how broke Ma and Pa Mids are I suspect this is an attempt to get Peggy to cough up some cash for them or to set them up on the Royal pay roll in some way. They are living beyond their means and sounds like no one is bank rolling them any more.
I think this is exactly why they write these pieces. The royals themselves are boring and give them nothing and exile, whether it’s Harry and Meghan or even Beatrice, anyone young and exciting who goes out and has connections, etc. So, the papers big up whoever they can get their hands on instead. Every public appearance like this by the Middletons also erodes their ability to complain about news stories as being violations of their privacy as private citizens. Because private citizens aren’t the Future Queen’s parents or sitting third row at the Coronation.
I have never seen anything like this in fx the Danish tabloid press. No one is writing about how Mary or Marie’s birth families are the future pillars of the Danish monarchy. It is just so bizarre seeing these articles about how the Parke-Bowles and Middleton families are the future of the British monarchy.
What a load!! The are going to be central to picking up the pieces when Peg makes it legal and is off for good. Nobody believes that Chuckles likes these people.
“no one but Kate to support him…..” that almost feels like a threat. Like the Middletons are saying to William – your brother hates you, your father can barely stand you, you hate your stepmother, your cousins give the impression of “command performances” when you make them attend functions like Kate’s sad carol service – you’re stuck with Kate, because she’s all you have left, so you can’t divorce her. And why mention that unless the Middletons think William has forgotten that Kate is all he has left?
and this is 100% middleton PR obviously but like all their PR, its so obvious and heavy-handed that its going to backfire IMO. Remember it was after the whole “Carole is William’s true mother” or whatever BS that was that Kate was banned from the statue unveiling.
William’s response to this puff piece is that IG video. Kate is barely in it. He’s the heir apparent. He will be king. Him! Not her.
At the end of the day I don’t think he really cares if kHate is there or not to support him – he will be King and the rest of the family will circle the wagons around him when the time comes. If it comes to it I can see him giving a royal role to Bea as she really wants it, same with Zara. He has cousins who want royal roles and doesn’t need Catty or her grasper family.
That’s the thing, right? he doesn’t actually need Kate. It’s not like she’s tearing up the CC with her engagements anyway. People barely notice when she takes her extended vacations multiple times a year. She could easily be replaced by Bea a few times a year, Zara at some garden parties, Edo attending some galas, etc. And then the Wales children themselves when they get older.
If she offers him no emotional support, and barely works publicly – what is she giving him that’s so irreplaceable? the title of a happily married man for those not paying attention?
But the Middletons sure want to remind him that he absolutely DOES need Kate, which they would only do if they thought he had figured out he does not need her.
If that makes sense lol.
Yeah it does – he’s never needed her and stories like this just show how desperate the Middletons are, they know the marriage is dead in the water, they are living separate lives and its only a matter of time before it becomes public knowledge. Catty can flounce around being smug all she likes but at the end of the day she’s replaceable and he will replace her if he wants to compete with the Sussex’s. And he does want to compete with Harry – he wants to be more important than Harry.
Who knows if the affair with Rose is still going on but either way he’ll have someone else, he always does. It’s only a matter of time before he finds his Camilla – someone who is happy to start as a side piece but then wants to progress to wife and then Queen. He might have already found her who knows but I really believe Catty will never be Queen/QC – there are signs that she’s being sidelined.
The Middletons forget that they are not important to the future because it is George and to a lesser extent Charlotte and Louis who are the future.
Ma is heavily involved in raising those children and as such sees herself as the power behind the throne. She has firmly placed herself and Mike as the children’s only grandparents – we know Charles doesn’t seem them that often and I think thats both down to the Wails and Middletons.
“Graceless contribution?” They make it sound like he was disruptive. If the cameras weren’t so fixated on him instead of the left over royals, no one would have known he bounced right after the clowning. He wasn’t going to be on the balcony or have any role to start with. Poor Hary, it doesn’t matter what he does or doesn’t do. (Same with Meghan, who didn’t even go but had endless headlines about lemon cake and hiking!)
As an American, I love upward mobility. Our class structure is based more on money than on someone born centuries ago. That said, I’m here for the smackdown.
I laughed at the “dizzying social mobility” comment. Two commoners who once actually (gasp!) worked for a living are at the Coronation! Because, you know, they sent their kid to university and she met Prince William there. The pace of social change, it boggles the mind! Now, let’s get back to the golden carriage, the octogenarian “Working Royals” and the Stone we stole from Scotland a thousand years ago….
Hilarious, isn’t it? This piece reads less like embiggening and more like putting the Middletons in their place. They should be grateful that they were raised from their middle class depths up to the dizzying heights of the 7th row. And they’ll be central to the monarchy as baby sitters when W&K are away.
Kate and Carole must be thanking their lucky stars they squeezed a house in Windsor out of the Queen and Charles last year, lest the media start reporting how much time Kate spends at Bucklebury.
What is the gist on MA Middleton and Camilla, do they get along? I don’t believe I have ever seen them interact. Camilla is such a snob I’m sure she thinks Carole is just another peasant
I’m so confused by this article. Maybe I didn’t read it closely enough but are the Middletons angling to become working royals? Are they going to start going on tours, like when Carol went to a Rite Aide in New Jersey to sell party balloons?
That’s what I read in between the lines. Is Pippa going to become a royal Arly Years Ambassador so Kate can do even less? Is James Middleton going to go to the pubs now with Burger King and talk to the peasants?
Maybe they figure they have a chance now that Camilla’s non-royal family is being included.