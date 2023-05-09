Taylor Swift & Matt Healy ‘really like each other,’ Jack Antonoff reconnected them

Taylor Swift and Matt(y) Healy are happening and they’ve been happening for some time, I believe. It was back in early January when Taylor made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert. In February, Healy apparently broke it off with his model girlfriend. And the most generous interpretation of Taylor’s split with Joe Alwyn is that it happened sometime in March, and the announcement came in April. I believe that Taylor overlapped, just because she’s done that before and it seems to be how she operates. She also likes to ensure that breakups are never her fault, and in the case of Joe Alwyn, the breakup wasn’t her fault because he wasn’t comfortable with her fame and he didn’t want to be super-public. So it wasn’t her fault that she overlapped!

Anyway, Healy really was in Nashville last weekend to attend and perform at Taylor’s concert (Healy performed with Tay’s opening act, Phoebe Bridgers). Healy was seen out and about in Nashville, getting coffee with one of Taylor’s security guards. Then the Mail got the first photos of Healy and Taylor together, headed to Taylor’s Nashville condo.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen arriving to her Nashville condo in new photos obtained by Daily Mail. pic.twitter.com/K82TASQ5T6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight had an exclusive about how this pairing happened… again. Because Healy and Swift apparently dated briefly like nine years ago, and they’ve definitely known each other for the better part of a decade. Keep in mind, ET broke the news about JoeTay’s split, so this is pretty official:

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been spending time together and it was a mutual friend that reconnected them, ET has learned. A source tells ET, “Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.” Another source tells ET, “Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them.”

[From ET]

I buy that Jack Antonoff did reconnect them. Jack has an “in” with many of the pop star ladies because he’s such an in-demand producer. What I want to know is WHEN. When did Jack tell Taylor that she should hang out with Matt Healy instead of Joe Alwyn??