Taylor Swift & Matt Healy ‘really like each other,’ Jack Antonoff reconnected them

Taylor Swift and Matt(y) Healy are happening and they’ve been happening for some time, I believe. It was back in early January when Taylor made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert. In February, Healy apparently broke it off with his model girlfriend. And the most generous interpretation of Taylor’s split with Joe Alwyn is that it happened sometime in March, and the announcement came in April. I believe that Taylor overlapped, just because she’s done that before and it seems to be how she operates. She also likes to ensure that breakups are never her fault, and in the case of Joe Alwyn, the breakup wasn’t her fault because he wasn’t comfortable with her fame and he didn’t want to be super-public. So it wasn’t her fault that she overlapped!
Anyway, Healy really was in Nashville last weekend to attend and perform at Taylor’s concert (Healy performed with Tay’s opening act, Phoebe Bridgers). Healy was seen out and about in Nashville, getting coffee with one of Taylor’s security guards. Then the Mail got the first photos of Healy and Taylor together, headed to Taylor’s Nashville condo.
Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight had an exclusive about how this pairing happened… again. Because Healy and Swift apparently dated briefly like nine years ago, and they’ve definitely known each other for the better part of a decade. Keep in mind, ET broke the news about JoeTay’s split, so this is pretty official:
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been spending time together and it was a mutual friend that reconnected them, ET has learned. A source tells ET, “Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.”
Another source tells ET, “Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them.”
[From ET]
I buy that Jack Antonoff did reconnect them. Jack has an “in” with many of the pop star ladies because he’s such an in-demand producer. What I want to know is WHEN. When did Jack tell Taylor that she should hang out with Matt Healy instead of Joe Alwyn??
Yikes. This is quite a rebound/jump-off/whatever for Taylor. I guess she really couldn’t contain her need for cringe middle school relationship theatrics in her life.
I’m seriously asking what’s wrong with her. Is she perpetually stuck at 15? Does she have some bipolar disorder?
Get it girl! Give us ALL of the deets.
Let’s not make hooking up with a racist, sexist, antisemitic jerk seem cool. I’m not rooting for this, nor should we try to make it a girl power move.
Yuck. He’s gross on the inside and outside. Racist misogynist insecure little nepo baby of a man.
Downgrade of the century from everything the internet has told me about Joe Alwyn and this man.
Agreed!
Healy is disgusting. Not even semi attractive in his looks or personality.
Taylor can do better than this…I think?
Another trouble when you walk in boyfriend. Of course same could be said of Taylor.
He looks like he smells. I can’t get past that.
Taylor, girl, you better use protection.
I can’t get past the racism.
Recently too. She never ever learns.
Yeah and the fact that so many of her fans are willing to just look past that so that she can have ” fun” says a ton
Her fans are not just overlooking it, but down right lying about it, saying it never happened, or saying it’s not “iconic racism” he’s just a “bad boy”. They are refusing to even acknowledge his sexism or him doing the Nazi salute.
Their other tactic is to blame the ex who hasn’t said anything.
Anything to make her the perpetual victim. A 33 year -old woman with millions of dollars is making the CHOICE to date a racist.
@ Ameerah M
Yes and if they could you know they were use their age old excuse which is she’s too young and her brain is not fully developed yet.
Yet, she’s there girl boss icon, who is in charge of her own career but somehow is “too young” to be held accountable for her own actions.
@coco
Her brain might actually be underdeveloped tho
@ Spillthattea
Then she is not the girl boss in charge of her careers. She’s just the face and has handlers that to all the real work, It can’t be both ways.
He’s not a bad boy he’s a mid thirties man from a very privileged background. His parents are millionaires. He’s always struck me as a guy who is desperate to be seen as edgy and cool. Typical rich kid with a lot of insecurities. Maybe 10 years ago when he was younger he could have got away with it ( this was before all the racism) but now in his mid thirties his whole act is that of an immature and desperate stunt queen IMO.
Well this one could really bite her in the butt, this guy is very problematic.
This is not going to help her princess of white supremacists reputation
So she really loves the English men, other than the Jonas guy.
and Jake and John Mayer and Conor Kennedy.
Oh wow forgot about those.Ok last few seems to be only English lol
Calvin Harris is Scottish!
Hadn’t Conor just turned 18 when she started dating him and immediately bought the house across the street from his Grandma? And she was how old? 23?
If a 20-something male star had been dating a vulnerable teenager whose mom had just committed suicide, and buying a home near the teenager’s relatives, I don’t think people would’ve brushed it off as quickly.
She’s always had issues.
@Dawn, worse. Connor was 17 when Taylor began to date him, they went public when he turned 18. Also Taylor crashed Kennedy’s wedding. Uninvited. Taylor obviously always had issues and continues to have them still….the thing is…why didn’t she get treatment for them?
I’m a big Taylor fan so I want to give her the benefit of the doubt about overlap and chalk this up to her wanting to “win” the breakup with Joe publicly by bouncing back quickly.
Based on her music, Taylor was deeply in love with Joe, and their relationship was mature and grounded. Taylor’s biggest issue — by own admission — is self sabotage and her relationship with fame.
Regardless of how she end up with Matty, I hope it flames out quickly because he is problematic.
Letting the world know that Joe was not successful enough is such a mean way to go out.
Just break up, already.
Joe will never be a superstar but looking at his IMDB he books prestige projects so he will probably have a very good career compared to 99% of actors to be fair. And if taylor wants to date someone on her own level of success and fame- MH isnt it. Her own level is someone like Harry styles. Who btw MH happens to be very jealous of. He’s always wanted that level of success.
My theory is that MH is with her mainly to further his career……this is a dumbass move that will come back to haunt her. Which serves her right for hooking up with a racist.
Exactly. He’s a very good actor who probably got sick of her sh*t, dumped her and is now the target of her rage and subsequent PR spin. I feel for anyone who makes the mistake of dating this mess.
I do not think there is any way should could not “win” the breakup since she is so much more powerful than him and he has no real platform while she has an army of Swifties that pretty much deify her right or wrong. I just wonder if her next album will be full of songs about how Joe ruined everything and victimized her. I hope not because I do not think she would be able to get away with it this time and I do love that she at least acknowledged her faults in Anti-Hero. I was surprised she would admit that stuff
Taylor totally could have “won” the breakup by staying single and successful, showing us her growth. BUT she can be petty and maybe feels a little self destructive right now because Matt (I refuse to call a grown man Matty) is bad for her reputation.
UGH. THIS GUY? Taylor, we all thought you had actually grown up a bit, but dating this problematic, puerile man-child is ridiculous. There are videos of Taylor and Matty mouthing the same declaration of love at the same moment during respective concerts– it’s just so painfully cringe. Are we really back to Tiddles-era Swift nonsense?
Alas we are. Now that I had started liking her! This is truly pathetic, and invalidates any conversation about the intrusive press or whatever, since Taylor’s team is clearly leaking all these news about her love life.
Same—I had just started tolerating, even LIKING some of her music, and then she forces me to suspend disbelief by reverting back to her old, attention-seeking ways. This is by far, though, the absolute WORST guy she’s dated. John, Jake and Harry are all like, martyred saints compared to this guy.
Also, my children’s 25-week ultrasounds are clearer than those DM exclusives. “Matty” being British is really leaning in on these famously awesome British tabloids for exposure, isn’t he? Nothing like seeing your love unfold on the Daily Fail.
So this wasn’t Joe’s fault. He wasn’t jealous of her success. He just is a private person who dated a extroverted pop star for six years. He was fine with her status for six years and she got bored because she has the mentality of a 15 year old.
Joe dodged a bullet by not being public with this woman.
It does seems to be this way.
I think she got bored singing about old cardigans and willow trees and creating stories that didn’t reflect her real-life drama. I think Joe was probably this exciting, up-and-coming actor when they met, but his career hasn’t really taken off (I watched a few eps of that Sally Rooney series and he was as tantalizing as a slice of room-temp deli meat), and no matter how much she complains, I think she loves when everyone’s trying to decipher her blind item songs. So she sees some bad boy walk by who she knows she’ll never end up with, and how could she resist?
Yehhh she lost me after 1989 and TayAmerica. Her music is clearly mostly written by Jack these days. Her more recent albums all sound the same. I didn’t buy her English boy love and didnt want it shoved down my throat. I didn’t enjoy her performative feminism/wokeness for the netflix documentary. i initially felt sorry for her for the Kanye mess but thought it lame that she brought it up so often and dropped her petty little “receipts”. and i don’t enjoy the boyfriend dropping/switching/need to have replacement. She’s a *yawn* for me.
I’m really sick of Jack and think he is running out of ideas, this decade.
Yes to this. Kanye is incredible, incredible problematic and harmful imo (the slut shaming/ that school of his and his nazi worshipping is nauseating), but Taylor never acknowledged the racial aspect of their stupid feud. I know everyone evolves at their own pace and all, but the fact she denounced the extreme right wing part, the part that claimed her as their Aryan princess, only when it started to impact her reputation, her cultural soft power and more importantly, her dollars? And now she’s banging a dude that just recently said something racist? Yeah, I don’t believe in her permeative feminism/anti-racist persona, either.
Girl is gonna regret this.
Indeed.
She should have stayed silent, regardless of what Joe did – sabotaging her career, cheating, whatever, I think it’s possible that he did do something ‘bad’. I don’t like the fact that he’s being victimized, YET her behaviour is silly (if Joe is the one who did something wrong or broke up with her) to downright cruel (if she cheated or broke up with him).
How to destroy her slowly regained good image!! Plus now she’s 33 and she can’t play the doe-eyed ingenue card anymore.
She should have stayed silent, kept her head down, maybe just say “Joe and I have gone out separate ways , please respect our privacy”, and then later, in the summer, she could have showed up with a new guy, and it all would have seemed mature and chill.
Not to mention who this guy is. She’s associating herself with an addict who spews racist and misogynistic sh!t.
I’m starting to think that she has no real friends.
I love those giant earrings.
Welp….I guess white supremacist Barbie is back!
SUCH a missed opportunity that these two didn’t perform at the Con-A-Nation!
Girl is on a tour of her life, performing on sold out stadiums, and once again everyone is talking about her private life. This is the third boyfriend she has in the last two weeks. Last week it was a Formula 1 driver, right?
Yup. And the Formula 1 driver is actually less problematic, which is saying a lot.
I just think Joe broke it off, this really pissed her off (because she couldn’t control it), and now she’s trying to get one over on him by “moving on” as quickly as she can. Though why on earth she lighted upon Matty is baffling.
It’s all rather juvenile. Stand by for every single damn thing they do to be fed to the tabloids. Pastry swans, anyone?
Oh god I had forgotten about the pastry swans.
They’ve been dealing with each other awhile. Jack Antanoff may have reconnected them but if so it was last year because Healy previously admitted to working with Taylor on a track that didn’t end up on Midnights.
I do not believe they’re really together for a second. They might be friends, but he’s messy. She doesn’t associate closely with anyone this messy.
Also, when would she have the time? She’s on a massive tour.
He just flew out to her tour, the rich make time.
She invited him to write on Midnights, she performed her song Anti-Hero live for the first time at his concert in London in January, and he just left his tour to go to all three of her Nashville shows. Sorry but they are associating closely.
As I said, “they might be friends.” I don’t believe she’d romantically link herself to him.
I’m betting the overlap was in January. And they reconnected in 2022 while both she and Matty were working with Jack. She’s so calculated, her showing up in The 1975 gig was the soft launch. I guess people were just so caught off guard since her and Matty were linked 9 years ago by then, but come on! She didn’t need the publicity, it was a surprise appearance in an already sold out show. There was something between them already that time.
+1
Joe Alwyn and all her exes just won all their breakups retroactively.
THIS.
Exactly.
Taylor showing her true colours here. She was never an alley to.women and POC.
So tired of performative feminism and anti racism,
I am side eyeing phoebe too for her friendship with this dickhead.
All Taylor has done is confirm how I have always felt about her. But yes I am really bummed about Phoebe being friends with him. But also not surprised. Yt folks will overlook racism and problematic behaviors in their friends because it’s not directed at them.
I like Taylor fine but I think two things are true here: 1) celebs sort of reach peak maturity at whatever age they become famous and 2) this has serious just divorced energy. I’m a few years older than Taylor but I’ll say this: the choices my friends made in their mid 30s post divorce were bonkers at times, and this reminds me of that, lol.
@bitsycs I’m honestly kind intrigued by your friends’ post-divorce “bonkers” choices that remind you of Taylor Swift dating this douchebro. If you want to share, I’m here for it lol.
Mostly just dating guys who were screaming douchebro and high drama about everything. Breaking up, getting back together with them, buying them shit (including tricked out vehicles), buying an actual house/farm…it was wild. Meanwhile I’m the type of person who says if I ever divorce, I’ll live in a tiny house alone with my books and dogs.
Taylor is a professional victim so when she breaks up with this guy, it’s gonna be super easy for her to maintain her perpetual victim status cause no one’s going to sympathize with this gross dbag. She probably thinks this is some kind of win.
Also for whatever reason, I see some of her fans suggest Andrew Garfield as the replacement British bf for her LOL. I don’t even like Andrew but there’s no doubt that he has a solid reputation in Hollywood as a serious actor. Why would he jeopardize that for Tay Tay and her never ending media circus?
Andrew would never, he’s been around the block for a while, there’s no way he would jeopardise his rep. Joe was pretty young and inexperienced in Hollywood when he met Taylor. Btw Joe and andrew l will play lovers In the new brideshead revisited. They also went to the same drama school in london so probably know each other already.
Yep, Joe had nothing to lose when he got with her. Actors who have legit or even semi legit careers in Hollywood won’t risk dating her. I’m sure they all saw what happened with Tom Hiddleston lol.
I remember few years ago, Chris Evans was a guest at an event where Taylor was performing and he bounced as soon as red carpet was done. IMO he did that to avoid being linked with her.
I don’t think people will sympathise with her either since it’s so blindingly obvious what kind of person he is, and she’s gone into this with her eyes wide open. Maybe her stans will feel bad for her but then they always do.
Racially insensitive palm colored woman with a racially insensitive palm colored man. I’m so shocked and outraged like how could that be 🙄
Now us mag is reporting that Taylor isn’t ready to commit.
That’s hilarious after the cringey I love you’s at each other’s concerts and the roll out of this spectacle and the whole madly in love shit.
She probably saw the reactions
from her stans and realized her coin could be threatened lol so now she is backtracking.