Tominey: Prince William ‘must forgive’ Harry to truly be the king’s liege man

In the past three years, Prince Harry has lost and buried (entombed) two beloved grandparents and watched his father’s hat ceremony. He celebrated his grandmother’s historic reign and he showed up for the unveiling of a statue of his mother. His family has tried everything, every trick, every guilt trip, every manipulation to get Harry to come back and they’re all out of “reasons.” The Windsors and the British media are now stuck in the toxic reality they alone created, with the charismatic Sussexes pushed out, exiled and smeared, and only the charisma vacuum white royals remaining. Which goes a long way towards explaining why Camilla Tominey would piss out this column: “If William wants to be the King’s liege man, he must forgive Harry.” Ah, yes, that’s the only thing keeping Harry away! William won’t forgive him! Some highlights from Tominey’s latest overwrought piece:
Liege man: When the Prince of Wales pledged to be the King’s “liege man of life and limb” at the Coronation on Saturday, the 74-year-old monarch could not hide his emotion as he was kissed on the cheek by his eldest son. “Thank you, William,” he replied, conscious, perhaps, of the huge gulf that now exists between his two “darling boys”.
William’s coronation concert speech: It was also helpful for Prince William to describe his father as someone who “always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported”, not just in light of growing calls for the royals to make slavery reparations but also in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s racism claims.
On the Windsors’ racism: It is no secret that both the King and the Prince of Wales are disappointed that the Duke and Duchess felt the need to make such high-profile and damaging allegations. Yet still, the King found it in his heart to raise a toast to the fourth birthday of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie on Saturday – just hours after his youngest son had hot-footed it to Heathrow Airport straight after the two-hour service at Westminster Abbey to be reunited with his family in Montecito, California.
Charles has been in communication with the Sussexes: While the King may be willing to forgive, with palace insiders confirming there had been “genuine cooperation” with the Sussexes in the lead-up to the Coronation, there remains little hope of reconciliation with Prince William who was “absolutely horrified” by what Prince Harry wrote about him and his wife Kate in his bombshell autobiography, Spare. The Duke is expecting an apology – but the Prince wants one first. But if Prince William is to fulfil his role as his father’s liege man of life and limb, he may be required to rise above for the sake of the Crown.
William needs to be less wrathful: For what we learned from Sunday night’s speech was how pivotal the Prince and Princess of Wales are going to be to the success of the reign of Charles III. Regardless of his own hurt feelings, Prince William, who has a reputation for being rather stubborn at times, cannot stand in the way of a royal rapprochement if it’s in the best long-term interests of the monarchy. That is the sort of personal sacrifice required of someone whose coat of arms carries the motto “Ich dien” (I serve).
The bigger man: He certainly couldn’t be in a better place both personally and professionally to be the bigger man. Supported by the calming influence of his level-headed wife and mellowed by his three children, William has grown in stature precisely because he has proved himself to be such a safe pair of hands when dealing with the various crises that have faced the House of Windsor in recent years….If Prince William wants to be seen as the son the King can rely on then that must start – however hard – with repairing his broken bonds with his brother. Just as the King has his eldest son’s support, the Prince of Wales has the support of the King.
William must forgive: Prince William knows better than anyone the pain the King is going through over what Prince Harry has done. But if he really wants to prove that he has as much of his late grandmother in him as his father, then he is going to have to summon QEII levels of magnanimity to ensure the Carolean era characterises the Royals as a nuclear family, rather than a thermonuclear one.
As always, the royal rota treats the Windsors like they’re in control of every situation, especially the Sussexes. Like the Sussexes’ exile is entirely the Windsors’ call, and if the Windsors wanted the Sussexes back, then the Sussexes would jump to it. Even in Tominey’s fantasist scenario where William extends a meaningful olive branch to his brother, nothing would change. Let’s also be real: that would never even happen. William is too stupid, too short-sighted, too incandescent with rage to actually be the bigger man. Oh well!
The is realizing they lost and now they will focus on trying to repair the damage. But it is too little, too late.
PW “proved himself to be such a safe pair of hands when dealing with the various crises”? How exactly? What a load of manure.
My eyes popped out at that one.
Tominey is a liar. That’s all I’ve got for this waste of space, low life example of a human being. She’s spent the last few days desperately trying to get someone, anyone, to talk 💩 about Harry during her tv appearances and she’s failed miserably. She’s verbal poison, passive aggressive and, I suspect, certifiably insane on the topic of Harry.
We know that if Willie did reach a hand out and apologize (for the terrible shizz he did to Meghan) and Harry & Meghan were to forgive him …
Then the media would spin it as Willie: “mature” “peacemaking” “duty bound” “bigger person.” And Harry would be “spiteful” “slow to forgive” “selfish” “over emotional like Diana” etc etc
Harry can’t win. The truth is Lil Willie acted abominably and he must apologize. Harry can decide if he wants to forgive him or not. They need Harry more than he needs them.
RIGHT?!?
“William has grown in stature precisely because he has proved himself to be such a safe pair of hands when dealing with the various crises that have faced the House of Windsor in recent years”
This is straight up nonsense, he has done literally nothing but make situations worse.
“I bet everyone’s like, ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying,’ and you’re like, ‘No, you’ve just got a cough,’” the Duke of Cambridge quipped to first responder Joe Mooney, according to video footage of their exchange. He added: “It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment. Is it being a little hyped up, do you think, by the media?” Mr Safe Pair of Hands in Ireland, March 2020
George would liege man. William owes harry an apology
More so he owes meghan an apology. Which is exactly what harry wants. An apology to his wife.
Kate needs to apologize to Meghan as well
Genuine cooperation? Then why the hysterics about seating the Sussexes in Iceland, etc? Trying to rewrite history there, or the press was going off-piste with all their will they/won’t they coverage.
What Willy needs to do is apologize to Meghan. That’s what Pegs needs to do. Letting go of his jealousy of Harry will do him a world of good too but the apology is most important.
“Please William, we need our cash cows back and Charles is willing to play ball but Future King Incandescent, you’re not going to get in the way of our money. We desperately need them because you all are boring and drab. You need to hurry up and “forgive” Harry because if you don’t, we’ll have to turn on you and start talking about you and Kate”They’re giving orders again and this is predictable because Meghan not showing up, lost them money and Harry leaving that quickly felt like a finale. These people are clowns. These people backed the wrong horse. The Wales’s know that press is angry and that’s why the kids are constantly pimped out now. That press has been tugging this leashes for months now.
Yep. This is the media saying “we helped you drive the Sussexes out, but we played ourselves. Fix the mess we made or else.”
That is it exactly!!
It felt like the finale. The series ender. Totally. Harry is back to the old cheerful man dripping with charisma and charm. He’s done and dusted with this battle and on to his next thing.
They’re the “old news” in Harry’s life and that scares them!
Lol is this the media telling William to make amends and not “forgive” but ask for forgiveness from his brother so they can have him back in salty island? Seems like it. 😂
Yep. They did his bidding but they lost out in the end because they lost their cash cows and access to world superstars. They’re giving William orders.
Even IF William gets on his bare knees and begs Meghan for forgiveness, Harry won’t be back. And that is the part these royal rats don’t seem to grasp.
The RR has to be feeling grim for this type of story to come out. Harry has been portrayed as the devil and his wife as a she devil American! The BM know they are totally screwed. I hope Harry’s lawsuits come back to haunt the media. What they’ve done to H+M is criminal.
It’s easy to say that William has “grown in stature” when he is 6’3” tall
By the end of today if Harry has any kind of statement read in the opening of the mirror trial they’ll be saying the opposite!
“This is the final straw!! Harry will never be forgiven..blah blah.”
If the worst Royal reporters/haters are consistent the next few months writing these kind of pieces then I’ll believe they are sending a sign to the palace…
But I guarantee as soon as will and Harry have any kind of conversation it will be leaked to the press and they would absolutely give full credit to will just like they tried to do at the jubilee..
Prince William must “beg for Harry and particularly Meghan’a forgiveness for all the sh*t he’s pulled to truly be the king’s liege man”
Fixed it for you, woman who always gets things wrong 🙄
Will looks rough in the photo like he did not shave.
Well, picking through the horse manure, what she’s really saying is that the only possible way for Harry to come back, even for just a visit, is if Charles personally invites him and Meghan and Archie and Lili. And if Charles personally communicates to the public, the press, the RF, and specifically William, that Harry and his family are welcome and loved. Of course, that will never happen – but the press have always been dreamers.
A safe pair of hands. Puleeze, the same guy who headed the flop tour in the Caribbean where he got fired live on tv? The head of Earth flop? Even hate for hire CT cannot pull that one off.
Well at least he seems capable of operating a pen. We know the bar is low.
They saw that lost revenue and got ticked. Harry didn’t get snubbed, he bounced so quick there was nothing for it. And Harry isn’t worried about his trifling brother and sister in law.
You won’t catch that man at anymore RF events unless someone dies. He’s not going to visit them in August. He’s not doing the Christmas walks. He won’t be coming to Commonwealth services. You all treated him and his family like crap, enjoy the fallout.
I am still mad at how they did that man’s wreath when they (Meghan and him) wanted to show they cared about Remembrance Day in the UK.
I will say this again, the Queen was the only one in that family with sense. I think if she had lived longer, she would have forced a broken peace so to speak. She showed how much she loved Harry, Meghan, and the kids by making sure they were not hidden away for the Jubbly.
I think after the briefings to the press during the funeral that Harry was like I am done.
Also didn’t Tominey just say last week how ticked off Charles and the courtiers were cause Harry wasn’t calling them back? Now Charles and Harry are good? LMAO!
William should be the “bigger” person, but he’s a very small man.
No way he apologizes for the wrongs he’s committed, because he doesn’t think he’s ever been wrong. And that’s that.
Forgive Harry for what? “Harry I forgive you for telling everyone the truth that I am an abuser and a leaker and just an all round sh*t human.” What utter nonsense.
Even IF they apologized to H&M, I would never trust ANY of them again!
Regardless of whether William apologises the damage it done and the trust is long gone. H&M are never coming back into the fold – they have their life in the US and they are there to stay.
Eh, I’d say Charles needs to hear this first. He can leak that he said birthday wishes to Archie wherever he may be but that’s not exactly welcoming. Frogmore cemented that. And maybe Camilla Tominey should take her own advice. This writer is on a mission to denigrate Harry and Meghan. Knowing how the papers actually influence the members of the RF, stop writing ish about Meghan.
As much as they talked about the long term, the British press and the royal rota did not play the long term. And now the reality of the situation is really kicking in. They did too much now they know there is nothing left they can threaten or manipulate Harry or Meghan with. The reality is after this court case, Harry will not be back in England for a very very long time, and Meghan has no intention of returning any time soon. There’s nothing left to hold over their heads, and now everyone is scared. No more money to make off of Harry and Meghan.
Awe, poor sausage that needs to forgive his bad, mean little brother in order for the monarchy to continue existing… What a load of BS! I have a question though; let’s say that Meghan forgives these sh£@ty people and eventually both of them come back (as the RRs want) as half-in half-outs. Does that mean that they are willing to stop writing hateful and misinformed articles or not? Somehow, I don’t think that the Fail or the S#n will ever stop producing and feeding hate.
LOLOLOL. The RRs are ticked bc the coronation just gave them a picture of their access to the Sussexes going forward- basically, nothing. I think Harry did exactly what he wanted at the coronation – he showed up for the ceremony and that was it. I don’t think he wanted to attend the lunch or be on the balcony or in family pictures (without his wife and children….) etc. He agreed to attend the ceremony and that is what he did. And he did it in such a way that no one (cough William/Kate cough) could leak about him – they didn’t even know what plane he was flying on for crying out loud. There were no glimpses of Harry out and about on Friday, just some footage of him in a car.
the RRs are panicking bc they drove out their cash cows and its taking them a really long time to understand that. So now they need William to do whatever is necessary to get Harry back more often.
William was the cause of the rift and Camilla knows this, so calling on him to be the bigger man is just ridiculous. But it’s clear that the family photos and Harry not sticking around after the coronation has shown the press what they have lost and that the Royal Family needs Harry and Meghan. The most interesting thing is Camilla still believes that Harry would willingly return to the Royal fold. She’s delusional.
This is most likely Camilla’s team initiating the long slow game of demonizing Will during the course of her reign so he will be even less popular when he takes the throne from Charles. And we know Cams is very capable of the long game. Now Camilla has the crown, it will be about legacy.
I think these people are deluded.
The Sussexes have been abused. Short list of examples follows:
1. They were refused the option to be working royals while pursuing opportunities to be financially independent.
2. Their charities were relinquished, military titles were removed, use of HRHs were disallowed.
3. Their security was removed without notice.
4. Their severance allowance was cut off without notice.
5. They were evicted from their only UK residence despite being forced to pay the cost of refurbishments.
6. They were thrown to the wolves (5 years of incessant negative planted lies briefed to the press from the palaces).
I don’t see how any olive branch will help Charles and William convince the Sussexes to return to the UK to live, let alone work for the firm. Maybe the royals can hope for a miracle from God. Charles is after all anointed and Head of the Church, surely he must be in conversation with God about it? Thing is, I think God has already listened to the thousands who were interceding and praying for the Sussex’s safety and financial independence for the last five years m, and it looks like God has listened and been working for them over the years, he sent Tyler Perry. The US is home now for the Sussexes. Harry was clear, he wants a family not an institution.
Tominey and others need to move towards acceptance. Their working Royals are what we see in the coronation photographs. They’re the Windsor brand now.
Yeah…she gone. They won’t be going back. What I’ll be looking for in the coming 12-18 months is the long strategy. Now that the coronation is over, it will be interesting to see how WME manages all the UK press vitriol. My hope is that 1) they let them all vomit and tear out their hair in unfathomable volumes of performative pearl-clutching horror this one last time since it was the culmination of all the big events, then 2) surgical strikes begin in the late summer or early fall. Don’t think Harry would be ok with personal hits on family members, but the rota itself and the pubs (including their leadership) will be fair game. I also have to wonder whether it’s possible for to force PW’s hand at some point. WME has looooooong arms and layers upon layers of insulation. They play true hardball. The RF has no idea.
Tominey writing under instructions ?? These journalists are no longer neutral; they are heavily partisan.