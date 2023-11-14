Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate in ‘The Crown’, doesn’t even think she looks like Kate

People are already complaining about Peter Morgan’s statements about ending The Crown “on a high note” of Charles and Camilla’s 2005 wedding, but I’m really curious how The Crown handles Prince William and Kate’s “college romance.” It’s been decades and we still don’t know exactly when Will and Kate first met, but most reporters admit they met a few years before St. Andrews. Reporters rarely mention the fact that Kate actually tried to stalk William throughout his gap year, although most of them admit that Kate changed universities right after the announcement that William would go to St. Andrews. It would be too much to hope that The Crown shows anything about the lengths to which the Middletons went to honey-trap a prince. Meanwhile, I do think the casting for college-aged Kate is pretty good. 21-year-old Meg Bellamy got the role, and she gave her first big interview to the Telegraph:
Meg Bellamy’s performance in the Netflix show about the Royal family marks her first professional on-screen role, awarded just months after she finished studies. Asked if she had ever been told been told that she looked like the Princess, the 21-year-old said: “I never got [told] that and I still think maybe I don’t, but with the amazing hair and makeup teams and the costume department, once everything’s put together, you have to have an essence ”
However when the casting call was put on Twitter, a neighbour suggested she audition. Speaking to The Telegraph’s Luxury Magazine in her first national newspaper interview, Bellamy said: “I didn’t have an agent at the time so I was just doing everything that I could on my own, self-submitting for student films and shorts. Then in April last year, the opportunity [for The Crown] popped up on my Twitter, and at the same time my neighbour sent it to me and told me thatI should go for it. She’d just seen it and she thought that I looked like Kate.”
Bellamy also revealed that she had studied the princess during the audition process. “I remember looking at the picture of Kate on the brief and trying to work out exactly where she’d applied her bronzer so that I could do it exactly right, trying to unleash my inner makeup artist. With every audition, I just watched and watched [Kate]. Reading about her and listening to her was so important both before and during. During the time period that I play her, there’s no recording of her speaking so you have to picture her younger.”
While admitting she had no “strong feelings” about the Royal family growing up – in Berkshire, similarly to Kate – she did remember watching Kate and William’s wedding in 2011.
“I sat watching the TV and was totally in awe of her, like we all were,” she said. “Now I can now look back on it and think, ‘Ahhh…’”.
I do think she looks a lot like Kate, although I’ve never thought that Kate’s “look” is all that unique. That was particularly true of Kate in her college years – she looked like thousands of other college girls in that era. I think Meg’s jaw is totally different than Kate’s, but it was never going to be a perfect match and Meg plus the costuming and makeup… it’s good casting. The part about “no recording of her speaking” from that time period is so funny – it’s true, nothing has ever been publicized, I don’t think. So what did Meg do? Listen to the early-keen years speeches, where Kate tries and fails to do a cut-glass posh accent? This is going to be interesting.
I wonder what angle they are going with here. Are they going to emphasize how Charles got his happy ending, William got his happy ending with Kate? Is the show going to play into the (false) narrative that Harry was close to W&K and they were this happy threesome?
If it ends in 2005, there’s not really a whole lot of time for Kate. Maybe its just going to show her as William’s support person during college? I don’t think we’ve heard of any casting choices for her parents so I doubt they are in this at all.
ETA and yes, I think she does look like Kate but the styling here also goes a long way, with her hair, makeup and clothes.
It’s probably going to be similar to the lifetime movie where it’s played as a college romance and not the calculated plan to place herself in his path. I will be surprised if they even show the fashion show.
I’m also guessing Bellamy plays her a bit mousy and shy which is the image kate and Carole wanted out there anyway.
God, yes! Will they show the fashion show; Kate roller skating in attempt to create jealousy while on the break (one of many, apparently); William standing on bar tables shouting that he’s free of the witch. These are key story points. Or will it be, Kate dropping some papers on the ground at university, an unknown young man picking them up for her, love locked eyes, her friends (yeah, right) talking about it at lunch, but don’t you know who that was, they ask…It was Prince William. Who? She says … you have to laugh.
@Sparrow, did he ever call her a witch? I’ve heard “limpet” but she never seemed like a “witch” type of girlfriend. What I remember about the reports was that he stood up and announced he was single.
Hi Lux. I hope this lands somewhere near your comment. I recall it was him, standing on a table, saying “I’m free, I’m free of the witch!”. I read it in some magazine years back. Is this wrong? It really stuck in my memory because of the word “witch” and how aggressively he must’ve felt his freedom at that point. I’d rather limpet.
Not only she stalk William in chile , but many dont know that she also went to florence where William was there or supposed to be there. Her entire mission to land William. Also she ditched her boyfriend as soon as she saw William. William was not interested in her until she parade in underwear. That too he likes for some extent and try to break up with her for many times and running after any woman who show interest in him.
I wonder if that fashion show will be in the Crown……
Exactly, Meena! Most people don’t know that William was supposed to be in Florence (it was even said because of his art history interest, so no big guess what she would study!) and that’s why Kate went. It was also an open secret that the Queen insisted he had to study in Scotland, so she and her mother probably guessed Edinburgh and had that all set up, then had to change everything once it was announced he would attend St Andrews.
I could already get upset about the lies “The crown” will tell about k+w’s relationship.
About the look: I think the cast is okay. But I think Meg looks way too cute for Kate. Meg also has a average look, but I found Kate to be the opposite of attractive in her college days. She can be so glad that William himself has more of a horse’s appearance, otherwise she wouldn’t have gotten very far in a royal family with her boring, poor look. Fortunately the tide has turned a bit for her by the time she got married.
Agree, totally, Lia. I shan’t be watching this series. I wonder how and if the Middletons have had access to any of it; they’ll be completely desperate to change the stalker tone. There’s a photo taken years and years ago of Kate in line to a wedding she attended in the very early days of her friendship/relationship with William. The stand-out feature isn’t her looks (average) but the look of consternation that she doesn’t seem to be where she feels she should be in the group. She must’ve been on edge all the time, trying to gain proximity to her target.
Meg (the actor playing Kate) has such sparkly, warm eyes. Even though they have a similar general appearance, I think that makes a striking difference from Kate.
Yes, Meg has pretty, vibrant, expressive eyes. Kate’s eyes look dead. But I really don’t think they always did. She was never beautiful but she had a touch of spark when she was younger. She certainly seemed more vital and vigorous than she does now.
I have a feeling this woman has said this to placate Kate and her fans – don’t worry, I don’t think I’m up there with your idol. The fact is she looks better than Kate, so she’s being backwards truthful in saying she doesn’t look like her. Does that make sense? I’ve been dashing in and out of here all day, while working, and now I’m cooking.
Kate pre-engagement was a generic brunette sloane ranger, ten a penny at the Cheltenham festival, they could have cast any number of people. Meg would probably also prefer the narrative that she was cast due to her acting talent, not because she looks like Kate.
Indeed! 10 a penny at the races and also on the ski slopes. My partner saw her skiing quite a few times years ago. She’s apparently not at all special, looks and skiing ability wise, and even then markedly and overly slim. He opened the door for her at one event and she treated him like staff. She and her sister were seen as a joke, wandering around after the main group and desperate for W’s attention.
I wrote off The Crown after the last season did so much to sanitize Charles, and if Peter Morgan thinks the marriage of Charles and Camilla is a high note to end on, I’m glad to have washed my hands of it. He’s too deferential to the establishment and the made up, disneyfied narratives they want to push as history, and when the only messy person he’s interested in presenting as anything close to the real life mess they were/are is Diana, I’m not interested.
Call me up the next time there’s a soap about the lives of the Windsors that goes into financial abuse of the institution to control the family, the virulent racism of Margaret, or Phillip’s illegitimate children, or Edward being gay and Sophie being a beard, or William’s emotional problems and rage and settling for Kate after she stalked him at university and stuck by him for years to bag the crown while he tried in vain to find someone he actually wanted but none of those women would have him, so he finally settled for her.
@Plums
Comrade, I hollered.
Absolutely nailed it.
Yes! Bring on the 🍿!
💯 Plums 🙌🏽
I remember the negativity in the media of the c and c wedding. Their wedding being legal was openly questioned. It was not a joyous occasion for all.
Plums, I’d watch your version twice for support. If not a soap, but a book then about everything you listed and the true Middleton/Carole story. I’m saying Carole, because I don’t believe Michael supported the waitying to the end.
I’d watch the hell out of Plum’s version of the royal family 🔥
Her eyes are bigger than Kates and while very pretty her face is sweeter. Even as a younger woman Kate had a hard look to her.
Ah, you’re right! Meg Bellamy has wide-set round eyes, while Kate Middleton’s eyes are smaller and closer together — which automatically gives her a predatory, hungry look even when she’s just standing there. (Meg will stay looking young well into old age, I think)
This actress looks exactly like Emma Stone.
@Nubia – Yes!! She looks exactly like a brunette Emma Stone.
I think older Kate is much more beautiful than younger Kate and Meg Bellamy herself. Her botox placement gives her a chiseled look that makes her look gorge. She looked stunning in this year’s Trooping the Colour; something about her jaw and cheekbone makes her look -chef’s kiss*
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 (takes breath)🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Okay, CarolE.
SussexWatcher, I took that as pure, unadulterated sarcasm.
ML, it’s so hard to tell these days with the infiltration of new usernames.
ML. I’m with SussexWatcher on this and took it as genuine (see my response below). There was another poster the other day making similar comments to Selene’s. There are indeed some new names washing around; I had to change mine after someone popped up with a very, very similar one some time back. I got fed up of posting that these weren’t my words, so hopped over to a new username.
Kate is heavily photoshopped, probably the most heavily shopped public figure on a tabloid day to day basis that the world has ever seen. If you want real Kate look no further than the remembrance photos of a couple of days ago. Not so great looking – aged and jowly – because they were rushed out with lighter editing. We hardly ever get to see pictures like this. I would say she is far from stunning, beautiful or gorge; the woman is averagely attractive, always has been, and prematurely aged.
I’m sorry that my beauty standards appall y’all. I was, still am, crystal clear. I’ve also been here since Lindsay Lohan reigned supreme, so I don’t know what you mean by “infiltrating”.
That’s fine – opinions differ. One thing I’d say, tho, Kate’s photos are largely never “crystal clear”!!! If only.
Selene, if you are genuine, please….. go to the optometrist. You need new glasses.
You sound like Kate, Rapunzel.
I used to know someone like Kate. She was an average girl, from a moderately wealthy family of absolute social climbers. Her parents got her to take posture and speech classes during high school, and she used to wear a girdle and super professional make up. She was obsessed with finding a wealthy partner and she did succeed: she got her claws on a Swiss guy, sweet and nice. The moment she got with him, she changed: no more sexy clothes, always dowdy. She wouldn’t allow him to go out without her, she was jealous of his male friends. But in the end he did marry her and she found jobs to her sister and brother through his connections.
She was vicious and never had one real female friend, but I also feel sorry for her now: her family literally trained and bred her to provide a source of income for them all, siblings included. She has very little choice.
I also think that sheltered wealthy young people are often lonely and starved for affection, and love bombing can go a looooooooong way.
This is really interesting, thank you. I love personal observations like this.
In awe of Kate. Oh please. She waited out the years had no career and he settled for her. And there is the photo of kate dressed like j e c c a
At the time most of the UK wasn’t so plugged in and online so we were mostly just seeing the ‘fairy story’. But the fact that she goes on to say:
“Now I can now look back on it and think, ‘Ahhh…’”.
That can be interpreted in different ways!
Giving nuanced vagueness in interviews is such a rhetorical gift. Actors should all study the art of interviewing.
She likely wasn’t even born when they first met and so she wouldn’t have seen anything but the scrubbed version post engagement by the time she researched her subject.
British actors always gun for that knighthood / damehood too so she won’t be critical of the ruling class, especially if she is new and doesn’t have name recognition.
That’s it right there. Were she older she might remember at least two instances of Kate talking on video prior to the engagement: when she & Pippa were surrounded by paparazzi & she made Pippa stop, hid her eyes behind her hand, and said something about ‘this is my private life’. She had point, gotta say. The second time she was at some convention for online retailers & they asked her about the session she’d just attended & said something like ‘heard a lot of good things, a lot of good ideas’.
Kate has an incredibly generic look of a certain type of woman, younger and now older. Go to any independent school drop and pick up and you’ll see 10s of Kates. She was and is nothing special, albeit her face was droopy from the get-go.
I’m sure that’s true, but it seems specific to posh British culture. Remembering my friends from teens-twenties, I didn’t know many women with that type of tall slender-athletic build. I still don’t (one for sure, but not enough to call that build average). But it’s more common in western/northern European ancestry.
I was going to say it’s a generic look of a certain class, you’re right. I’d say middle to upper middle class, which would delight her social climbing mother! Higher than that and the look is more refined to a certain extent, albeit with the quirks of face shape (jaws in particular) inherent within their ancestry (just think of Rose Hanbury’s jaw, which I know isn’t specific to this class but does feature quite often). Her look is therefore also that of a certain class of young women who go into graduate positions in law firms or publishing houses after university – you’ll trip over Kate Middletons in London at lunchtime.
@Sparrow, I’ve always figured Carole saw a goldmine in Kate’s appearance, and Pippa to a lesser degree. Even if as you say they’re nothing special by London standards, they fit an image she wanted to achieve. Imagine if she’d been cursed with short brainy daughters who were more likely to be doctors than aristocrats. The horror!
This actress is prettier….especially around the eyes.
Funny–she looks a lot like Emma Stone. They could be sisters…
She reminds me a lot more of Princess Sofia from Sweden than Kate
I think she’s slightly prettier than Kate at that age, she has some spark that Kate lacks completely at least, but other than that both of them have a ver normal look.
I expect the show to not deviate from the approved version of W&K’s meeting. There’s no chance that they’ll give William a girlfriend he cheats on Kate with for example, or that Kate and/or the Middletons are portrayed as anything but normal middle-class people who found themselves suddenly embroiled in the RF. It’s been clear for a while that Peter Morgan is more interested in upping his chances for a knighthood than any kind of truthful story.
Kate’s look is not unique, most of William’s previous girlfriends look just like her.
I think some of William’s previous g/friends were much nicer looking, but, yes, some are pretty similar because she’s of a type rather than a one off.
To me she looks like Michelle Ryan famous in the UK for playing Kat Slater’s sister (spoiler alert) who was actually her daughter in Eastenders.
She also had a stint on US TV in a shortlived Bionic Woman reboot
Believe me, Meg. You are prettier than KKKKhate was at your age and will likely still be attractive in 20, 30 years, unlike KKkhate who at 41 looks older than 57 year old Sophie.
She does capture the essence with the hair, makeup and wardrobe, that’s for sure.
But I do think it’s funny that her name is Meg. Like that’s a funny symmetry to me.
They both look like…generically pretty Caucasian women? So…yep.