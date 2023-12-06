Princess Kate & William are in the middle of a ‘we’re not racist’ charm offensive

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales on Tuesday, as she opened a new Children’s Day Surgery at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London. In the comment section yesterday, someone freaked out that I didn’t name the CEO of Evelina London, Gubby Ayida, a name which was not included in any of Kensington Palace’s media briefings, nor was it a name included in most of the coverage of Kate’s event. Probably because to the palace, diversity props’ names are not important. The point of the event was explicitly to get Kate photographed with as many people of color as possible, as you can see from these photos.

The point, as the Daily Mail reports, was to have Kate and the rest of the royals go on a “charm offensive” to prove that they’re not racist, although it comes across as “we were only racist to Meghan, not anyone else.” The Mail’s headline was seriously this: “Harry who? Royals will put on a united front at Buckingham Palace Christmas Diplomatic Reception tonight as they brush off Omid Scobie racism row – after Kate delighted youngsters at new children’s hospital and William sold the Big Issue.”

The Royal Family has embarked on a ‘charm offensive’ as they brush off the fallout from Omid Scobie’s racism row – with William taking to the streets to sell the Big Issue, Kate visiting a children’s hospital and King Charles preparing to host a Buckingham Palace banquet. The Prince of Wales left shoppers stunned this morning after he was spotted selling the magazine outside a Tesco in Hammersmith, West London. The beaming royal, 41, appeared relaxed as he chatted to vendor Dave Martin, 61, who has been a friend since they hit the streets to sell the magazine together 18 months ago. Kate was also out and about today, receiving a warm welcome as she opened a new Children’s Day Surgery at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London before reuniting with fundraising amputee Tony Hudgell and his adoptive mother.

The fact that these people have to go on “we’re not racist” charm offensives in the year of our lord Beyonce 2023 will always be funny to me. The fact that they’re this ridiculously obvious, that their comms offices are explicitly briefing the Mail about their intentions too. “Will and Kate are going on a charm offense, yes, please use those words, we’ll make sure to send a Black child over to hand flowers to Kate.”

William’s poverty tourism isn’t helping matters either.

Great to be back with Dave, selling the latest edition of the @BigIssue once again! Find your nearest vendor this festive season: https://t.co/4Gauhs9Hgy pic.twitter.com/BEtDn0Hwak — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 5, 2023