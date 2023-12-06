Princess Kate & William are in the middle of a ‘we’re not racist’ charm offensive

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales on Tuesday, as she opened a new Children’s Day Surgery at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London. In the comment section yesterday, someone freaked out that I didn’t name the CEO of Evelina London, Gubby Ayida, a name which was not included in any of Kensington Palace’s media briefings, nor was it a name included in most of the coverage of Kate’s event. Probably because to the palace, diversity props’ names are not important. The point of the event was explicitly to get Kate photographed with as many people of color as possible, as you can see from these photos.
The point, as the Daily Mail reports, was to have Kate and the rest of the royals go on a “charm offensive” to prove that they’re not racist, although it comes across as “we were only racist to Meghan, not anyone else.” The Mail’s headline was seriously this: “Harry who? Royals will put on a united front at Buckingham Palace Christmas Diplomatic Reception tonight as they brush off Omid Scobie racism row – after Kate delighted youngsters at new children’s hospital and William sold the Big Issue.”
The Royal Family has embarked on a ‘charm offensive’ as they brush off the fallout from Omid Scobie’s racism row – with William taking to the streets to sell the Big Issue, Kate visiting a children’s hospital and King Charles preparing to host a Buckingham Palace banquet.
The Prince of Wales left shoppers stunned this morning after he was spotted selling the magazine outside a Tesco in Hammersmith, West London. The beaming royal, 41, appeared relaxed as he chatted to vendor Dave Martin, 61, who has been a friend since they hit the streets to sell the magazine together 18 months ago.
Kate was also out and about today, receiving a warm welcome as she opened a new Children’s Day Surgery at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London before reuniting with fundraising amputee Tony Hudgell and his adoptive mother.
[From The Daily Mail]
The fact that these people have to go on “we’re not racist” charm offensives in the year of our lord Beyonce 2023 will always be funny to me. The fact that they’re this ridiculously obvious, that their comms offices are explicitly briefing the Mail about their intentions too. “Will and Kate are going on a charm offense, yes, please use those words, we’ll make sure to send a Black child over to hand flowers to Kate.”
William’s poverty tourism isn’t helping matters either.
Note by CB: Get the Top 10 stories from Omid Scobie’s Endgame when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Evelina London, officially opens the new Children’s Day Surgery Unit in London, UK, 5 December 2023,Image: 826932489, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Evelina London, officially opens the new Children’s Day Surgery Unit in London, UK, 5 December 2023,Image: 826932744, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Evelina London, officially opens the new Children’s Day Surgery Unit in London, UK, 5 December 2023,Image: 826932773, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Evelina London, officially opens the new Children’s Day Surgery Unit in London, UK, 5 December 2023,Image: 826933041, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
HRH Catherine – The Princess of Wales makes a visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital, London, England, UK on Tuesday 5 December, 2023 where she opened Evelina London’s new Children’s Day Surgery Unit.,Image: 826935000, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
HRH Catherine – The Princess of Wales makes a visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital, London, England, UK on Tuesday 5 December, 2023 where she opened Evelina London’s new Children’s Day Surgery Unit.,Image: 826935103, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
HRH Catherine – The Princess of Wales makes a visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital, London, England, UK on Tuesday 5 December, 2023 where she opened Evelina London’s new Children’s Day Surgery Unit.,Image: 826935118, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales at the official opening of the Evelina London Children’s Day Surgery Unit at London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to officially open the Evelina London Children’s Day Surgery Unit at London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits the Evelina Children’s Hospital and officially opens their new Day Surgery Unit
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingbom
When: 05 Dec 2023
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits the Evelina Children’s Hospital and officially opens their new Day Surgery Unit
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingbom
When: 05 Dec 2023
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
Us: They’re totally going to make sure there’s a black person in every one of her photo ops now.
Them: *ensures there is a Black person in every single Kate photo*
Forget chess. This is Candyland level of strategy.
Candyland strategy makes sense for these halfwits. What makes it even funnier is that they genuinely think they are successfully stealthy and everyone believes it! Just like her hair, why yes, it IS all real!
What kills me is that they’ve known the entire time that Kate was one of the RRs. That means they have had literal years to come up with damage control — and THIS is what they came up with. The incompetence is extraordinary.
If I were obsessed/doing my dissertation on this/presenting the facts to a jury, I would look at the rate of POC in a week following the word “Racist/racism” appeared in the headline with TRF vs. all other weeks. I’m guessing it’s 10:1 POC in the week immediately following such headlines vs. lik .3:1 in every other week.
The people in the photos with them don’t look that “delighted”. What’s up with only showing the back of the child’s head? Did the parents not agree to a photo? If not, why have their child doing this? Or is the child only important as a prop and only Kate must be highlighted? It’s weird.
The black children Kate has posed with like this before were not impressed and made it obvious. My guess is they’re showing the back to avoid showing this kids giving Kate the side eye.
I’m guessing the child was looking anything but “delighted” at meeting Kate. So they only chose back of the head shots.
There aren’t that many poc let alone black in the UK for that much “colored” folk to be in those pictures. Are we sure these aren’t models that ubered in? I’m just saying. 🤣🤣 ridiculous
The went to http://www.rentacolored.com
The NHS is heavily dependent on foreign workers.
I hope that child recoiled from her touch and that’s why they didn’t show their face. Lol the title of this posts chef’s kiss.
“child, turn towards me. We need to get your hairstyle in detail – so ropey! We also need MY face on camera, not yours. Look at my expression. It’s warm, right? Friendly? I’ve been practicing.
Ok. I’m going to touch you now. Here comes my hand. It’s coming closer, closer… Don’t flinch! We don’t want skin to skin contact now, do we? No, the answer is no.
Here we go… Closer, closer, touching t-shirt! Firm grip, right? They said not to look like I’m touching ‘gingerly’… Honestly you’d think after all the effin drama that ashhole redhead and his fat wife caused they’d never use ‘ginger’ in ANY context every again!
… Where were we? Ok that’s been long enough right? Got the photo? Great thanks bye”
We should almost pity them for being so cluelessly transparent. Almost.
They all look like horrible evil monsters, even calling it a “charmed offense” is beyond horrifying. Do any of them not see that?
Oh look at her with all the women of color in that first picture. How could I be a racist when I stand near people of color? She also touches a child of color. Well there you have it folks this family is not racist at all lol. My god they even admitted it’s a charm offensive. Just when you think they can’t get any lower they prove they can.
In that group photo, she’s still standing closest to the women with the lightest skin tones. Maybe just coincidence, but these pics aren’t the flex Kensington seems to think they are.
Is it me? I see an extra hand on the hip of one of the Nurses on Kate’s left. Also, maybe just me, but I don’t like random people patting myself or my children on the body. Offensive.
OMG there is an extra hand! It can’t be from the lady behind her unless that lady has extra long arms….who did they edit out? #ReleaseTheNegatives!
Handgate! Perhaps someone said, you know what, on second thought, get me out of that picture.
Wow, yes! You’d be so good at those “find this tiny part of a tiny animal in the massive zoo” board games I used to play with the kids. Whose hand is it, though? I don’t like being touched randomly, but wonder whether it was a naturally accepted gesture by close colleagues? But I can’t work out who it belongs to at all.
I see it! And don’t see how it can be from any of the people pictured.
If it were from the woman behind to her right, I can’t’ see how it would land so low without looking like an uncomfortable stretch. But then again who knows.
I think its just the hand from the person standing behind her. She doesn’t have to stretch far at all to get her hand on her hip like that.
This is embarrassing. Camilla was also seen today taking a black child to see the Christmas tree at her annual children’s Christmas party. If the Palace wants people to believe they’re not racist, they need to do more than taking photos with people of colour. Plus, has William invited his “friend” Dave to his house for tea yet?
Plus, has William invited his “friend” Dave to his house for tea yet?
Exactly @AmyBee. All KCIII has to do is make a point of flying over to Monticetio and meeting his grandchildren. He could also invite Harry and his family over for a quiet week together so, they could all get to know each other. The sooner ‘they’ get it into their thick skulls that the way they are treating Meghan, Archie and Lili is only serving to reinforce the racism narrative the better.
May be they should talk to their Diversity Tzar to see what they say. Oh I forgot……..
I know, right!? Like how hard would it be for the fucking KING to see his grandchildren. They could even meet on neutral ground somewhere in Europe where Harry can have his personal security.
And as much of a dick Charles has been, Harry and Meghan would absolutely do it because they want their children to know their grandfather.
@Laura D & Snuffles As painful as it may sound, I’m GLAD KC3 is taking the stance of not visiting Harry or his Grand children as it really shows him up for how things really are . NO need for any PRETENCE. That way it is clear where KC3 stands . He should only visit if he can stand before HisCreator and say that his visit truly reflects his acceptance of his son’s family. Otherwise , there is no point.
It also helps Harry & Meghan not to be fooled / distracted. Better the enemy you know than the one who pretends to be a friend / with you and then stabs you in the back .
This is what Wilnot did when he pretended that he was going to look into the allegations of leaking stories to the press when all the while HE was the main person behind those leaks. Imagine the sense of hurtful betrayal Harry felt when he realised Willnot’s duplicity with the ongoing saga.
Of what use is it if KC3 decides to play ” the nice father/ grandfather ” whilst secretly supporting and promoting the continued ostracisation?
@Laura D: I think they have do a lot more than that. The Royal Family has to end its exemption from anti-discrimination laws, issue a statement condemning racism and admit that they created a hostile environment for Meghan and commit to hiring a more diverse staff.
Totally agree with everything you say @Amy Bee but, making amends with his son and his wife and actually listening to what they have to say would be a start. Everything that Harry has said and advised has proven to be true and yet the king and his heir still stick their heads in the sand and choose to listen to their so-called advisers and the parasites in the media.
Will in that Twitter pic looks like he’s grabbing that man to use as a human shield. Or, he’s going to take him home to kill him. It’s creepy af.
Another charm offensive? We all know how well their charm offensive in Boston went. In any case, this doesn’t sound as positive as they think it does. It sounds like they got a kick in the pants and were told to get out there and do some work. And it sounds like the DM is calling them on it in a very sneaky way.
And the one in the Caribbean too.
Was the Caribbean Tour actually described as a “charm offensive”? I can’t remember, but the US trip certainly was. But yes, that was also not charming.
@Eurydice: Yes it was.
It was indeed and set up lots of comments here about them being extremely offensive and in no way charming which they then demonstrated fully once they got out there.
That ‘homeless’ friend of his has been pictured with William 3 years in a row now. Is he still on the streets then? What happened to William is going to end Homelessness??? Not the Fail and KP staging pictures at ALL snort!!
William is such a phony.and the galling part is William invokes Diana this after calling her paranoid.
Someone else pointed this out, which bears repeating. Kate is working here; Kate does not see these nurses as her equal.
But lets not forget how she and Wills were fired on camera in Jamaica.
She also showed up in ridiculous stilettos where she towers over everyone. This is a children’s hospital and it makes even less sense to do this.
Freaking Barbie princess shoes. Ugh.
He has zero intention of doing anything about homelessness. How can somebody with multiple properties stretching over vasts amount of land really commit themselves? He doesn’t care. He’s shameless. So is his wife for still using people of colour as tokens to squirm at when they dare to touch her. The nerve of her.
These two are living in a fantasy world and they seriously believe they’re winning the PR war. I would be laughing uncontrollably if it all wasn’t so offensive.
People don’t care . I dare say it’s the same with majority of brits
Kate made sure she was photographed touching the child who brought her flowers, didn’t she?
someone really needs to tell them that not being racist doesnt mean you’re photographed with Black people. I mean I guess they think this is a win because Kate isn’t visibly recoiling in these pictures, but you can be photographed with a Black woman and still be a racist.
But their lives are one big photo op so I guess this counts as not being racist in their mind.
you know how they could have shown they weren’t racist? by not driving their black SIL to the brink of suicide.
That’s really it. The whole world knows how they treated Meghan so these photo-ops feel even more contrived. It’s overkill and obvious.
The comments for William on dm are scathing. That man david posing with him should refuse if will tries this again. William rewarded the man by sending him a Christmas card last year. And there are comments about William wearing a Trump hat.
What’s the point of being buddies with the future king if you can’t get access to the resources you need to support yourself? That man shouldn’t be in the same position this year as last year. Can your staff get him connected with a work training program? Like what is even the point?? Can you help ONE person? Forget eliminating homelessness wholesale (a ridiculous promise).
Pictures are important. I’m living in a country, in an area where the biggest election winner is a really scary dude named Geert Wilders. This ahole likes cats and posed with kittens and the stupid media in this country kept running those pictures. Since he’s been elected I’ve been told I speak good Dutch for a foreigner and a cashier asked me if I had a green card.
In these pictures, Keen in supposedly there to open a children’s wing. She’s surrounded by the experts in child care, the POC who work there. Looking at the pictures included in this post, I am disturbed by the “let’s take pix with as many POC and K as possible” AND “let’s make K look like the person in charge.” Get your pointer finger out of our faces, K!
William invokes Diana. After calling her paranoid. William is using the homeless person for photo ops. William should never mention Diana ever.
Charm offensive?? Here, let me correct it for them. It’s simply offensive.
How is it that they can squeeze in these ” charm ” meetings on short notice when we’ve been told their schedules are made out a year in advance?
Just luck I guess that this is their low workload season– like every season!
Is the term “Karen” considered so offensive now that the mods keep deleting my comment? I’ve seen other posters use it and worse. This is my third attempt to post the same comment.
I know sometimes if you make another comment during the editing period for the first one it can result in a deletion of it. You need to check the ‘save my name….’ box to prevent it.
She still seems to be glaring or recoiling when looking at that little girl. Middleton’s charm really is offensive. I wish they shipped her off to tour Antarctica where the emperor penguins could “freeze her out” instead.
I was wondering about the look on Kate’s face too. It is definitely not a friendly look. I wonder if the kid asked her where Meghan was?
I swear to God, the palace really did send a memo to the children’s hospital instructing them to only have POC from the staff greet Kate. They may have even gone out on the street to drag in random Black people to surround her at this event. And Kate has been ordered to hug as many as possible. Try not to look uncomfortable, Girl!
So when will the “charm” start? So far it’s just been “offensive”.
@Harla A Brazen Hussy – the charm will TRULY start when both our White cousins PoC here are given opportunities not based on colour but on merit.
I guess the Windsors have never heard of the word “tokenism”.
I cringe, deeply recoil when I see Triple K touching a Black child. I want to shout warnings about staying away from that viper. I want to tell the child that the royals touching them have an agenda and that they dislike those of us with darker skin. I wish I could tell every child about the high drama and societal pushback that comes by being non-white in a society that bases every aspect of daily life on race, skin tone, and privilege.
As so many have already lamented, these dark skinned people don’t deserve this weak second-hand validation, arranged by those who want “the coloreds” to stay in their place and allow the Left-Behinds to use them as props for their Imaginary nonexistent “diversity czar” training.
This is so painfully obvious, it’s actually offensive.
Question…did anyone else see that Meghan went out yesterday wearing a bracelet that was given to her by Charles? She is giving him a nod of support?? I’m so confused…
The Windsor charm offensives always manage to give offense and can usually ignored but I find Willy with Dave the vendor really sad. Dave has known the future King for 18 months and looks worse! There is no mention of increased business, improvements to his life or anything. Dave is purely a prop who get no benefits while being used by Willy.
I think of people like Keith Lee who can laterally and immediately change lives just by highlighting a food truck or restaurant. Hugh’s life being exactly the same really emphasizes how little influence the Windors have.
William is shameless. Dave should say no next time William wants to use him for photo ops.
So true. Service is universal. If Keith Lee can change a life with one video, and the future king of England can’t…. who is the change maker??
KP really needs to stop briefing about the Waleses’ “charm offensives.” It continually blows up in their faces, mostly because neither W or K are charming.
If these people like Kate and wank and chuck and cowmilla , had bothered to educate themselves on people of color years ago and spend time getting to know that we are no different from them , then they won’t have to try so hard to show us their are not racist because they won’t have been racist. All these years pass and not one of them can truly be relaxed around us . They had the perfect opportunity to educate themselves and make space for the black woman who came to join their family . And they treated her worse than sh—-it . Meghan was trying to belong within that family and they could not let go of their hatred and ignorance for anyone who doesn’t look like them long enough to get to know the amazing person that I am sure Meghan is . Now look at them out here calling up 1800 rent some blacks for their racism sh-it show .
These 2 lack charm. Period.
Being ugly and ingenuine doesn’t help either, especially when everyone can see through it.
ENOUGH WITH THE ” I HAVE BLACK FRIENDS AND KNOW BLACK PEOPLE” CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT FOR CHUCKY & KKKATE!
Jfc….
Why isn’t she hugging them KATE IS HUGGER, KATE ISN’T A RACIST, KATE LOVES TO HUG!