Taylor Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs lose another game, this time to the Bills

Embed from Getty Images

It’s all fun and games until your football player boyfriend loses two games in a row while you’re in attendance. So it is with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – the Kansas City Chiefs took two Ls on consecutive Sundays, first to the Packers and then last night, they lost to the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead. I caught the last ten minutes of the game (I was waiting for 60 Minutes!) and Patrick Mahomes was HEATED. Apparently he and the Chiefs’ coaches were very upset at the refs last night.

Taylor was there for all of it – she flew into Kansas City on Friday or Saturday ahead of the game. She even wore a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt, a ‘90s-era look she picked up at Kansas City’s Westside Storey. Taylor sat with Travis’s mom for a second, then it looked like Donna Kelce relocated so she wasn’t even near Taylor.

One weird thing is that Tony Romo was doing commentary on the game and he referred to Taylor as “Travis Kelce’s wife.”

“As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift in the audience.” -Announcer Whoaaaaa, slow down Tony Romo, don’t get them married off just yet!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O7LC6E8k04 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 10, 2023

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images