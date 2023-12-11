Taylor Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs lose another game, this time to the Bills

It’s all fun and games until your football player boyfriend loses two games in a row while you’re in attendance. So it is with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – the Kansas City Chiefs took two Ls on consecutive Sundays, first to the Packers and then last night, they lost to the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead. I caught the last ten minutes of the game (I was waiting for 60 Minutes!) and Patrick Mahomes was HEATED. Apparently he and the Chiefs’ coaches were very upset at the refs last night.
Taylor was there for all of it – she flew into Kansas City on Friday or Saturday ahead of the game. She even wore a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt, a ‘90s-era look she picked up at Kansas City’s Westside Storey. Taylor sat with Travis’s mom for a second, then it looked like Donna Kelce relocated so she wasn’t even near Taylor.
One weird thing is that Tony Romo was doing commentary on the game and he referred to Taylor as “Travis Kelce’s wife.”
“As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift in the audience.” -Announcer
Whoaaaaa, slow down Tony Romo, don’t get them married off just yet!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O7LC6E8k04
— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 10, 2023
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Mahomes needs to chill, Toney was clearly offsides.
Agreed. His whining at Josh Allen at midfield, then at the press conference, was such a bad look.
I totally agree. The guy was offside and it sucks because that was an amazing play! But still – Mahomes needs to concentrate on his own performance.
It was an amazing play and offensive offsides is almost never called, but it was a legit call. Yikes people (not here but elsewhere on the webs).
If I were Mama Kelce, I would move away from Taylor just so I could shovel some wings in my mouth or scratch my nose without my picture being worldwide breaking news.
LOL! Good point that Mama Kelce can’t even pound some wings in private with Tay around. That VIP suite not feeling so spacious all of a sudden.
Not to mention the fact that she has been sitting in that suite for years and likely has many friends to chat with at the game.
It’s almost never called because it is almost never done. It’s pretty hard to line up THAT offsides.
It was a perfectly legitimate call. To be so upset because you think you deserve a “warning” first is misplaced anger, because no “warning” is required.
So she is no longer the “good luck charm” they kept playing up in the beginning? Now they are saying the distractions are leading to their downfall. You take the good with the bad, I suppose, when you decide to play “the game”.
I do wonder why Mama Kelce relocated and was no longer in camera shot, that looks like it may be his aunt that is seated next to her. Is this the week the families meet? I’m quite sure we will get news and photos through press releases if it happens. The world won’t hear the end of it if that happens. These two will be truly inescapable. Good luck to Travis if he wants to truly become a part of the circus.
Taylor was seated behind bottles of the water company Travis has invested in at some point. I find that to be more than a little cloying…
How long until they treat her like they treated Jessica Simpson when she dated Romo? Or is Taylor teflon at this point?
To be clear, TayTay has zero impact on the game. That’s on Travis and his team and should be reported this way.
I’ve been worried about that since the beginning; the misogynist pendulum will swing. In Tay’s case though her own fans don’t overlap much with die hard Chiefs fans, even if they’ve temporarily bumped up viewership. I wouldn’t recommend Chiefs fans come for Tay. They are outnumbered and ill prepared for a standoff with Swifties.
Cowboys fans came for Jessica Simpson because Romo started playing poorly, she was labeled as a distraction (to put it nicely). Kelce is still playing well. But Bettyrose is right, KC fandom is no match for the sheer numbers on social media and lemming like mentality of the hardcore Swifties.
I mean, the problem with the offense isn’t Travis, it’s mostly the poor communication with the younger receivers. And Travis isn’t the primary driver of the offensive side of the ball so it would be hard to blame him and insane to blame her.
It would be beyond a stretch to anyone who has even a rudimentary understanding of football but i guess a lot of misogynists could talk some crap but they would sound really dumb.
Kelce is still playing well so I think Taylor is “safe” for now – but some of us on here said a month or so ago that if things started to go south for the chiefs, Taylor and Travis would get the blame.
It doesn’t mean its fair or right, but sports fans can be….well, fanatical, and also very superstitious. Its easier to blame a relationship than it is to blame the MVP Quarterback or whoever (I didn’t watch the game, only bits and pieces, so not sure how they looked or how the game was.)
Football players and coaches are always complaining about the refs when they lose…
Go Bills!
I felt badly for Kelce after the call, because that would have been sweet for him, but Mahomes needs to get a grip.
I’ve seen so many bad calls this season, but that wasn’t one of them.
Let’s not even talk about the number of ref calls that go the Chiefs way ever since Patrick Mahomes became the golden QB of the league. The call was correct and he will deal. As an NFL fan, it’s great to finally see him and the Chiefs play with some adversity instead of them cakewalking through the season and playoffs.
Oh my gosh, I came to a ay exactly this. I’m so over KC getting every call their way and constantly having Mahomes shoved in my face like there is no one better to ever play the game.
Same here – and Romo was saying that if there was ever a quarterback who could pull out a win at the last minute, it was Mahomes – I guess not.
It’s like how the refs protected tom Brady for years and years.
Bills fan here so last night’s game was great game for me. The win wasn’t pretty, but it was a win. It silenced some of the calls for McDermott’s head. That call was legit and Mahomes was acting like a toddler. I mean, last week I got to see my QB horsecollared and then penalized for grounding! THAT was a bad/missed call. The still frame of Toney clearly being offsides is all over social media lol.
When the game ended and Allen and Mahomes met up, Mahomes was still going on about that call. The look on Allen’s face said it all as Mahomes did his blah blah blah. “Cool story bro.”
As a Pats fan I’m legally obligated to hate the Bills but that call last week was some of the smelliest BS I’ve seen. And Mahomes whinging to Allen was ridiculous. Allen handled it really well. Hope you guys make the playoffs!
Buffalo needed the win to keep play off hopes alive. And they came off a bye week so they were rested. And they had increased motivation to win to show support for their coach after his difficult PR week. Josh Allen deserved the win.
Mahomes wants to win. He was heated about the refs. Though this is second straight loss, I wouldn’t write them off yet.
But holy smokes, Dallas is playing well. This is going to be Dak Prescott’s mvp year. Unless Brock Purdy continues to deliver.
Coach Reid said that the Head Coach customarily gets a warning beforehand if an offense is having issues lining up in the neutral zone. It was only called 3 times in last year’s season and zero calls the season before.
Travis Kelse’s late play left him looking like an over achiever while the wide receivers have cost the Chiefs 4 games so far. The Chiefs need to fix that in the off season, they aren’t in Super Bowl shape this year. Being in 3 Super Bowls in the last several years and winning two of them gives unrealistic expectations.
That was such a beauty play and I wish it could have stood, but Toney was the one who screwed it up for them, not the refs.
And Romo knew exactly what he was doing. If Mahomes hadn’t melted down like a toddler, Romo’s “slip of the tongue” would have been a bigger story coming out of the game.
It really was a beauty of a play, for about 10-15 seconds it was the play of the season.
I really really want to know why defenseman Chris Jones was fkin screaming at his coach way earlier and the coach slam/cracked his Surface to the ground. That dude is hilarious if you heard his Combine story.
I can’t believe marriage pressure is already being applied. Travis and Taylor haven’t even been together for six months.
I think it’s quite funny as just last night I saw a TT about how Kelce announced their marriage. Too funny. 😂😂😂
Toney was the problem, not the refs, but it would have been a pretty special touchdown
Toney made a rookie mistake, but let’s not let the defense off the hook. They allowed the Bills to go down the field to get in a position to kick a game winning FG.
As for Taylor being blamed for the Chiefs’ losses, that’s the pendulum swinging the other way. She was wildly credited as being their good luck charm when they were winning. Truth is…the team is a mix of young and old players, and they haven’t developed the same chemistry the team has had in the past. And…truth is, Travis isn’t above criticism, and there has been mild criticism of him for leaving the country during the season to be with Taylor and for getting blasted before the game in Denver. He may have done those things in the past (don’t know, didn’t follow him that closely), but his (and his family’s) every move is more closely scrutinized.
The Mahomes to Kelce throw and then him lateraling it to to get a touchdown is one of the most exciting plays I’ve seen in a long time. I guess when they played the dolphins, Tyreek was stripped and the defense lateraled it to take it back for touchdown was also electric.
It’s a bummer it got taken away. Reid is right that the coach is usually warned, but man that’s a rookie mistake. I thought Mahomes was losing his shit because a defensive player jumped offside on the next play and the refs didn’t call it? Maybe I saw that wrong.
Anyway, I’m in Dallas and the cowboys beat the eagles, so the Kelce podcast is two weeks in a row of them both losing. Jason is going to be grouchy.
You saw it wrong. There’s a screenshot making its rounds from salty chief fans that was taken after the ball was in play. The Bills player was not offsides, and Mahomes specifically mentioned the Kelce play.
Since my beloved Eagles have stunk it up 2 weeks in a row and lost, I was personally glad to see the Chiefs lose too. Sorry Chiefs fans!
LMAOOOO same, it’s like a jacked up support group ahahaha
We all suffer together!
Longtime reader, occasional commentator, and KC resident. Just super excited to see my little brother’s local store – Westside Storey – get a shout out! He had an online order for a bunch of vintage Chiefs sweatshirts go out to NY in October and was hoping it was for Taylor Swift!!
No one in KC is blaming her for the loss. And Mahomes rarely gets heated. But emotions run high. It’s bullshit that people still say Chiefs get all the calls. The combination of last week and this week where games are being decided by refs is frustrating. No they aren’t playing the best but they often win close games and the calls are determining the outcome of the game. No one is denying Toney was offsides but Reid explained they usual get notice first and it’s rarely called.
It’s been called 11 times this season, so it’s definitely not rare. It’s not on the ref to warn the players or coach, but on the players to check with the ref if need be. He didn’t do that. The game wasn’t determined by this call, Mahomes still had a couple of drives left, it’s on the Chiefs to play better. This team has repeatedly won games based on terrible calls favoring them.
I’m not going to get into an online debate about the call or game. There are lots of articles online about it today and that it was rarely called before this season. But it was under 2 min to play and a touchdown was called back because of it which likely was game determinative.
Regardless, I previously said and agree they need to play better. And the officiating in all games needs to be better. Happy holidays!
Uh oh! Hope the team doesn’t start thinking she’s bad luck……the Jessica Simpson/Tony Romo (was that his name?) Curse……
Heh, even in Buffalo where I am, I’ve heard several people jokingly ask for Josh Allen to get back together with his high school sweetheart (they broke up last year) and ditch the C-List actress he’s with now. (I don’t think she’s a distraction but he…did play much more consistently when he was with his ex lol)