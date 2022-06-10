Sophie Turner: ‘In the States, the chocolate ain’t good, the crisps ain’t good’

Sophie Turner is currently promoting The Staircase, a series based on a true-crime story… which was already a popular documentary series. Sophie plays one of the daughters of Michael and Kathleen Peterson. Sophie appears on the cover of Elle UK to talk about her life in America, how desperate she is to get back to England, the legacy of Game of Thrones and a lot more. She’s also pregnant with her second child, with husband Joe Jonas, and she happily confirms the news in the interview. Some highlights:
She feels uncool at the age of 26: ‘I used to be so rock ’n’ roll and spontaneous. I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman.’
On Game of Thrones: ‘The producers, runners and actors raised me, alongside my parents, but they raised me more in a business sense and to be an independent working woman. It was a very formative time in my life. At 16, I felt like I was a fully fledged adult.’ Of Sansa, she says, ‘She’s still a big part of me. She’ll always be a part of me.’
Marrying Joe as GoT ended: ‘I’m quite glad I had that next thing to move on to. If I hadn’t found Joe, I think I would have felt quite lost after Game of Thrones. And I did feel quite lost after it finished. But it forced me into this new chapter, which was really exciting and something for me to focus on. It was the perfect thing to move on to.’
She wants to do more films: ‘I’ve done the big franchises. So now, because I don’t have all the time in the world, if I want to commit to something on TV, it would have to be special. I want to move forward with the weirder things.”
She lived in Atlanta for nine months while she worked on ‘The Staircase’: ‘It’s difficult, because I’m someone who doesn’t like change. I like consistency and, with the job I have, it’s not attainable. So, I move everything – my daughter, my entire house! There is no more staying in hotel rooms. We get a house and commit to it. I couldn’t not go home to my daughter at the end of the day. Joe’s job is bouncing around from city to city every night. I have a longer amount of time in one place, so it makes sense for me to have her with me.’
They live in Miami: ‘We’re very lucky to live in Miami. We have good weather and live by the water. We try to keep it as chill as possible and just cherish those times, because we don’t get them very often. We travel around so much…. I buy stuff from the British Marketplace. In the States, the chocolate ain’t good, the crisps ain’t good. It’s not the same. I need my Bisto gravy – all the good sh*t!’
Protective of her family: ‘I’m very protective of the life we’ve built. Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it’s for the right reason and makes sense for our careers. You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It’s not that cool. And my daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, “This is what I want to do.” We’re quite strict about that. We’ll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don’t think we would professionally let her do anything until she’s 18. I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child.’
On social media & disordered eating: ‘I have a love-hate relationship with social media. I wish I’d never got myself involved with it in the first place. I look at the comments on Instagram and think, Oh, f*ck. Everyone thinks this about me. It would completely consume me. The best advice I ever got…For a long time, I was quite sick with an eating disorder and I had a companion. I don’t know if you know what a companion is? It’s a live-in therapist, who would ensure I wasn’t doing anything unhealthy with my eating habits.
She wants to move back to the UK: ‘I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter – I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing! My parent’s house is the epitome of the English countryside – horses, sheep, cows…’
There’s a lot more in the interview, about how she believes in therapy and how she broke her disordered eating habits by changing her worldview (with the help of her companion). The biggest headlines, for me, are about her desire to move back to England, and her general desire to not raise her kids in America. She seems very worried about raising kids in the industry, even though she and Joe don’t even live in LA. I mean, I know a lot of celebrities live in Miami, but surely the vibe is much different there as opposed to LA? I could see Joe moving to England with her though, even if it’s just for a few years. I bet she will miss parts of America then.
I’m British and I sure wouldn’t want to send my kids to school in America so I fully understand her wanting to move home for that reason if nothing else…
100% this, and the Florida education system in particular.
I’m American and I can’t disagree with her, particularly about the schools in Florida. A friend of mine is raising a child in FL and is sending them to what passes for a progressive private school there. She’s still thinking about moving back to the northeast before high school.
She’s right to be concerned about raising her babies in this country. This country is a sh*thole and I say that as an born and raised American woman. The English don’t have particularly good food do they?
No children of people in this tax bracket will have to suffer the effects of what’s going on here for everyday people, honestly, whether they’re British or American. They have the resources to get private tutors in home if they want and any medical care they could ask for.
Th Sandy Hook neighborhood in Newtown is a wealthy area in Connecticut, making it among the 15% highest income neighborhoods in America. They still had an selfish evil prick go and and murder children and their teachers. At this point, miss me with the rich people thing. All of our children are in danger.
I think the rich people thing is a bit important given that quite a few of them are funneling money into the lobbies that are endangering children in the first place (not Turner obviously, though).
The average income in Sandy Hook is definitely much higher than most, in the 6 figures, but not in millionaire brackets, which is my point.
Where sandy hook happened is wealthy compared to the national average, but the town and residents were not so well off they didn’t need to save and keep a 2 income household. It was an ok to good area of CT.
Parkland does also have a higher average income. But again, they are not millionaires.
Most of the US earns poverty wages, so given inflation and rising costs of pretty much everything, six-figure incomes don’t even necessarily mean wealthy – just much wealthier compared to the majority.
Private schools account for 6% of school shootings in the US. I would imagine private schools that cater to the rich and famous have hardened campuses.
Speaking generally, posh private schools in cities are like fortresses and feel pretty safe. Posh private schools in the suburbs, including tremendously wealthy suburbs, vary. Some have enormous campuses with lots of entrance points and can be pretty loosey-goosey about security.
They don’t have to be posh private schools either. My kids go to a small parochial school in South Florida. After the shooting at Douglas my school changed to single point of entry. It is a locked vestibule with reinforced doors. All the classroom doors are bulletproof and have emergency locks. You need a background screen and retinal scan to enter. And about 4 armed guards. Our tuition is probably like 10% of what the tuition is at the Posh Miami private school. Those schools are fortresses.
I sent my child to two different elite Manhattan private schools (one K-8, a different one for high school) and I live around the corner from the school where Trump sent his youngest child when they lived in NYC. It’s hard for these schools to have single points of entry – they are often in multiple buildings along a block and those buildings are not always on the same side of the street. At my child’s high school, the math/science annex was across the street from the main school building – the kids went back and forth multiple times a day. There were too many bodies and not enough time between classes to have every kid swipe out of one building and into the other, one at at time, every single time. 350 kids changing classes and only 5 minutes to do it.
The heads of security at all of these schools are retired NYPD and are hired because they have connections at the local precincts. It’s not easy to get into those buildings during the school day and it’s become progressively more difficult over the years, but that’s the reality of an urban campus.
It’s next to impossible to turn the suburban private schools and boarding schools into fortresses. They all have multiple buildings, spread out of many acres. They have generous budgets, but they can’t get to the level of White House security without terrifying the parents.
Wow this is such an old fashioned stereotype! Probably a hangover from rationing in the war. There’s a huge range of British food, it’s such a melting pot. And even the traditional English pies and regional foods are yummy if you go to a decent pub or restaurant! Also FISH AND CHIPS…
I think it’s actually a holdover from dishes British people ate quite regularly in the Victorian era like jellied eels and boiled calves’ heads etc, and traditional dishes like brain, steak, and kidney pie.
Haggis is very good and I had a delicious black pudding with baked apples on top once. But yeah, at first glance it’s very different. But the national dish is chicken tikka masala and London has some of the best street foods/food trucks in the world.
Sorry, I love food, lol.
Can confirm that “normal-people” food in England as recently as the 1980s was pretty dismal, and London restaurants weren’t much better. (With the exception of Indian food in London at the time, which was probably the best you could get outside of India.) But as England’s diversity has blossomed, so has the quality of the food, even traditional English food. And pizza as we know it exists there now too! (Thank you pizza Express! My childhood “pizza” in England was a hunk of bread with a tomato slice on top.)
I literally read an article today in the LA Times about how there are now California influenced restaurants in London. Also, Tucci had an episode covering the excellent Italian restaurants in London.
I have fond memories of a Cornish Pasty joint in Covent Square. Good veggie Pasties.
European chocolate is light years better than American chocolate. We accept trash candy in this country and it’s a shame.
British chocolate is not European chocolate though. There are good kinds but you can get good kinds here too if you look.
You can pry my Reese’s from my dead hands, lol.
“American chocolate” is a pretty big generalization.
while I agree that stuff like Hershey and other mass produced candy are “meh”, there are literally THOUSANDS of independent chocolate makers/stores in this country. I have several in my area, and every single one of them has better chocolate than any that I’ve had from Europe, including the famous Swiss and Belgian chocolates.
British Chocolates are horrible. Europe’s chocolates are generally heavenly.
American chocolates are loaded with cream and sugar and they’re delicious.
Also, Miami is so expensive. I have feelings about wealthy Miami people and it’s all not good.
@whatWHAT? – exactly. My grocery has racks and racks of artisan chocolate made in the US.
She and her husband are creepy posers who try to be cool and are definitely not. If she doesn’t like the chips here, she should stop using phony phraseology like “they ain’t good” and take her kid back to England. Another over privileged faker whining about nothing that can’t be cured with an international plane flight.
Compared to other candies from around the world, American candies don’t compare. Cheap grocery store chocolate bars in Poland are so much tastier than American chocolate. Whenever my mother in law goes back to visit, she usually brings me back a couple of bars of chocolate. I grew up eating Japanese candies, so while there are American candies I like, nothing beats Japanese candy (though Polish chocolate is a close second). Okinawan black sugar candy (literally just a small block of sugar) tastes so much better to me than a lot of American candies out there.
you do’t have to go to Europe to find higher quality chocolate, you can find it in Canada. American standards for chocolate are well below that of other western countries – the same can be said about coffee here compared to the rest of the world
And then there’s also See’s candies. Yum.
I dont know why theres still this myth that the British dont have good food. Im an American, I live in the states still, but Ive travelled quite a bit to the UK and to Ireland and have always found the food there to be so good if not better than the US. Everything tastes so much fresher and they have stricter food regulations than the US in terms of ingredients and chemicals allowed in food, also, in London and other bigger cities, they’re so multi-cultural that you can find restaurants and specialties from all over the world. I always go nuts when Im there trying to buy stuff to bring back, and yes, I agree the chips and chocolate are way better too. Keogh’s chips are the best potato chips in the world, I get them at world market here in the States along with some other of the UK and Irish goodies they stock.
I don’t blame her for wanting to move back to the UK. I dont think that’s necessarily a slam on the US; I just think its pretty natural to miss the country where you grew up and still have family etc.
Before she moves home, we need to take her to a Mississippi Delta roadhouse for bbq, catfish, chicken, and sweet, sweet music.
She might also try the cuisine of Miami.
She is beautiful but she has always irritated me for various reasons and she is a Depp supporter so I care for her even less. I hope she’s happy and in a good place though despite that. I’ll say I don’t think of her and Jonas as a celebrity couple in the classic sense the way I did in the GoT years.
As an American who lived in the UK there’s plenty of good and bad food on both sides. People give Hershey crap but it’s supposed to have that unique taste from the production method (the taste that it’s had since before reformulation issues with different cocoa sources and lesser cocoa butter content etc, I mean). That’s not to say there aren’t a lot of adulterated foods with bad ingredients in the USA, of course there are (Bisto is pretty processed too though), but I found a lot of British chocolate way oversweetened and British Cadbury has gone down in quality to me. I prefer Kettle Chips to a lot of British crisps (Tyrrells is the exception).
The familiar seems the safest, I think. I don’t blame her one bit.
Love the photo with the wind swept hair. I too wish I could enjoy all that is England for a time and buy from British Marketplace but alas. Hope she is well and enjoying life.
UK people look down on American chocolate, but let me tell you, having grown up with Swiss chocolate, Cadbury’s is pretty crap.
In chocolate terms, Cadbury’s IS crap – I don’t think it can even qualify as proper chocolate under EU laws. But irrespective of quality, what you grew up eating is the taste of your childhood.
Didn’t British Cadbury’s used to be better, though? I read somewhere that it has changed formula or production method or something. I remember it from my UK childhood as divine, and when I’ve been back recently it hasn’t packed the same punch. But maybe that’s just my nostalgic distorted memory and/or child tastebuds talking.
I really loved the British Dairy Milk till a couple of years ago, it’s definitely different.
Yes I agree – I think the taste has definitely changed for the worse. It happened after Cadbury’s was bought by Kraft (now Mondalez) so I guess they changed the formula or production method.
Cadburys was bought out by an American company I think, and there was marked change in the quality after that!
Blasphemy! She clearly hasn’t had any chocolate made in Hawaii!! And let me tell you, Kettle’s truffle ruffle chips? Fabulous!
Cadbury’s is now owned by Hershey’s, and it tastes like Hershey’s.
Maybe but the crap that is passed off for food in the USA is just terrible. One of the worst things is the bread which is full of sugar, has no texture and no density just like a sponge. The best thing about a USA holiday is LA airport when you are leaving to come home and there’s the lovely Qantas Club with all that fresh Aussie food waiting for you. USA ok for a holiday but live there – no way.
I think it will ultimately come down to what Sophie wants. Being from So Cal I find that people who grow up with seasons do not know what to do with our regions lack of foliage and snow and ice. They like winter fashion and the colder climate. Also, there’s this big myth that LA doesn’t have real people. Once you get out of the West Side, there are PLENTY of real bodies and “values” that align with much of Real America. (Sorry, I digress) That said, from what I’ve witnessed from the many posts on CB, there is a separate and distinct cultural difference between Britons and Americans. I suspect, they will always maintain a residence in the states and will likely “summer” in the States and raise the children in the UK. *My unnecessary hypothesis*
So self-absorbed. So like her character in GoT.
When my husband and I were watching “The Staircase,” we kept wondering when it was filmed. Sophie Turner mentions her eating disorder here, and in “The Staircase” we found her distractingly, alarmingly thin. I know an eating disorder can be a lifelong, or decades long, battle. I hope she is indeed well.
I can certainly understand that she misses home. If I had her money and options, I would probably choose someplace other than Miami. There are cities and regions in the US that might feel more familiar to her, with less heat and humidity and more historic buildings, etc. But maybe she loves the beach, idk.
As for chocolate? There is plenty of very good chocolate to be had here now. It’s not like she has to eat Hershey bars. It sounds to me that this is more homesickness than anything.
Also, if she is craving some good sweets, I recommend Ben & Jerrys. Do they have better ice cream in England? I doubt it.
Oh my god. This is the one thing that I can never get over. When I was little ( in the seventies), when we were in England we used to get ordinary Wall’s vanilla ice cream from the grocer. The taste was incredible, like French vanilla but outrageously better. I have gone to Cornwall and Devon and everywhere since as an adult and it’s never been the same. Am I crazy British CB’ers, or was it that good years ago?
Just here to say, unless you don’t know how to shop, you can find great dark chocolate here in the states. Heck, even at Target I got a 92% cacao dark chocolate bar the other day. Bitter heaven.
You absolutely can! I never do because yuck! The bitterness is too much.
I love Justin’s dark chocolate and peanut butter cups. They are organic and delicious!! I keep them in the fridge. I eat a tremendous amount of dark chocolate too!
So true. You just have to shop around to find chocolate you like. When I visited Grenada, I fell in love with their chocolate. Fortunately, I can order it online here on the States: https://www.jouvaychocolate.com/
I have so many British friends who’ve told me that they were all hyped up to try Hershey’s from seeing it in American movies and TV shows, but when they tasted it they thought it was too sweet and gritty. To me, it tastes like childhood, even if I’ve traveled throughout Europe and learned there are way better chocolates out there since. I also grew up with a really wonderful local chocolate shop that is probably still my favorite, but Hershey’s has a special place in my stomach.
That was me – I thought I must’ve tried a faulty Hershey bar the first time but nope. It has that weird sour smell, is too sweet and not creamy. And Reese’s are so disappointing because I love peanut butter with chocolate, but all they taste of is sugar.
Like Sophie I found American chocolate (and coffee) to be horrible in general, though I did find decent options in NY.
As much as I don’t like whining I’m with her on not wanting to raise kids in US. The quality of life is so much higher in any european country!
Edit: and yes, chocolate is so much better too
Not every EU country is ideal. Not all of the good countries are good throughout. And there is good chocolate in the states.
She makes very absolute and generalized statements from a wealthy soap box.
All EU countries are safer, have better education & healthcare. You can find a good burger in EU but in US good burgers are more common
Yes she does.
Every country has good points and bad points.
Unfortunately the US is in a downward spiral that is out of control. We have a massive amount of people that are making life in the US unbearable. We also have corrupt politicians and PD that are causing unnecessary harm and deaths.
What is happening is that we are all fighting to right the wrongs that are going on. Hopefully we can save our country.
I didn’t realize she was in the Staircase. I’ve been watching, but I haven’t found it very interesting, and haven’t paid close attention to all the various kids in that family.
I don’t blame her for wanting to move home to the UK, but she’s wrong about the chocolate – you just have to seek out the good stuff. If all you’re looking at is Hershey’s and Mars stuff in every store, it’s bad, but there’s much better stuff out there.
I’d like to normalize NOT saying “I’m like an Old Woman.” There are a lot of kick ass youthful women of a certain age.
Someone get this woman to a World Market. That’s where I go for chocolate and other snacks.
She is right, American chocolate IS terrible lol and I say that as an American! Hershey’s is THE worst tasting chocolate in the world. Snickers, Milky Way, Tootsie Rolls, etc. Even “artisanal”’chocolate I’ve had in the US has never been that good.
Whenever my dad makes his chocolate cakes, he uses the Nestle chocolate tablets he buys in France. We’ll use Ghirardelli if we run out but the Nestlé reign supreme and we can taste the difference.
I don’t blame her for wanting to go back to the UK, that’s where her family and friends are. Americans are so quick to be offended about people not wanting to live here but it isn’t for everyone.
Interesting interview. Being homesick is understandable, but I think her attitude is a bit rude. It would have been better if she had just named all the things she missed about England- like mentioning the Bisto (which is sold in Canada certainly) and identified what kinds of chocolate and crisps she missed. I think it’s natural for most people to miss the country where they grew up and were educated. I think the school shootings would terrify a lot of parents, and cause worry about the safety of their children in schools. And is that comment about “celebrity couples” a dig at Nick and Priyanka? They are definitely a celebrity couple, although each have their own stellar careers.
I want to make a point about the American School system and I’ll never articulate myself exactly. I have fond memories of my experience but I just went back to work in a school as an adult and it’s messy. I work with one teacher who was recently widowed.
She’s got ADHD too and has been working for years. I mean her husband passed away and she’s being evaluated all the time (I think she felt that she was being pressured and criticized) and if a child misbehaves its her fault or any teacher’s fault, if they say “they don’t know what to do” (and they were told what to do and can certainly ask me or the teacher), she’s penalized for it, if the kids are a little noisier that day and don’t transition well to “stations” (which she is forced to use because it’s the new method) she is penalized.
American public schools change curriculums every 2-3 years. They’re pushing out older teachers for younger ones who are willing to work all these hours for less pay and don’t question authority and/or aren’t familiar with some older methodologies.
The kids aren’t given homework (we went from saying it was too much or too difficult to giving none!) and they’re on chrome books for different blocks throughout the days. They want kids to be good employees, not curious, engaged or informed. Businesses and others sell programs and things (again business being let into the classroom). I could go on and on. I
Basically, it’s not just the security thing. It’s also what they are and aren’t learning and HOW they’re learning. Private schools are encouraged because do you think the government wants to give public schools the already little funding they have? They’re hoping parents will pay for private schools and then the marginalized communities stay in the schools only creating further division. It’s turning out to be a big scam in my eyes.
Europe gives their educational system more out of their budget and their kids consistently do better than ours. So I don’t blame Sophie one bit for her opinion. I love my home and being an American but it’s one thing that needs MAJOR upheaval and improvements, so I don’t blame her at all.
I think people should stop equating the UK with the EU. There are more similarities with the US in UK schools than with the EU in my opinion, but I’m happy to be corrected.
UK education ranks high, but those tables also rank US education well too. In UK state schools, parents also have to pay for things like uniforms and textbooks which are not usually a cost for public schools here. Boarding schools provide a lot of resources and great curriculums if you can send your kid there. Funding and budget cuts are a huge problem there as here. UK courses may go into greater depth but there is not a guarantee of a wide range of teaching topics. In short – it varies. But they have a lot of the same problems we do.