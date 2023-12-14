DM: Prince William is ‘the prince of hugs’ now, he took the title from Harry!

On Monday, Prince William attended the “Christmas party” for Passages, one of the homeless charities of which he is patron. William helped prepare and serve the food and he spent time with the Passages employees, volunteers and the guests. Rota photographers weren’t invited, but William brought an in-house palace videographer and photographer to document the visit:

We had a great time at our Client's Christmas Party yesterday!🎄 A special thank you to our Royal Patron, Prince William @KensingtonRoyal, who joined us to prepare and serve food, and meet with those we support. We hope everyone had just as much festive fun as we did🤗 pic.twitter.com/6N1Zh21Fv0 — The Passage Charity (@PassageCharity) December 12, 2023

So, it was fine. I mean, Kate got her poverty tourism and William did too. I’ll give William some begrudging credit – his years of work on homelessness would be okay, if only he wouldn’t bill it “I alone can solve homelessness and it’s all about ME.” Speaking of, the palace minions just couldn’t help themselves – the Mail dutifully wrote this up as “Now it’s William not Harry who’s the Prince of Hugs, as these heartwarming pictures show. Diana would have been proud…”

Prince William was always the proper Prince, restrained and a little formal. Harry was the hugger. But what a difference the past few years have made – as we saw yesterday, when he made a surprise visit to Christmas dinner at The Passage, a homelessness charity in London. It was a case of hugs all round from the once restrained Prince of Wales. There was another royal embrace for charity walker Emma Webb, too, just a few days ago. She got the surprise of her life when William ppeared without warning, said ‘boo’ – and gave her a bear hug! Emma lost her 16-year-old daughter, Brodie, to suicide in 2020 and is raising awareness with a charity walk from Wales to London. It was day 13 of the journey when William pounced, moving Emma’s companion to tears. A video of the encounter, released by the Palace, went viral. It was always noted in the past how closely William seemed to resemble his mother in appearance. Now he’s added the warmth of her gestures to his repertoire. She would have been proud.

Still thinking about how, by Harry’s own words, William “recoiled” when Meghan hugged him for the first time. Still thinking about how William and Kate went on a hugging spree after Meghan noted, in the Netflix docuseries, that she was surprised by how formal they were and how weirded out they were by an American hugger. Still thinking about how Harry and Meghan’s love language is physical contact, while William’s love language is… not that. So, William is making an effort to be a hugger now, and for that, he’s being praised and the Mail claims he’s stolen Harry’s “prince of hugs” crown. My God, these people.