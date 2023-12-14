Dakota Johnson claims she needs 10-14 hours of sleep a night, which is bonkers

Sometimes I still think about Heather Graham claiming that she stayed so youthful because she tries to sleep eleven to twelve hours every night. Recently, I’ve been obsessed with 20-year-old tennis player Holger Rune talking about how he tries to get nine to thirteen hours of sleep every night. These people are bonkers! My body physically would not “let” me sleep that long every single night, plus I have no desire to spend half the day in bed, asleep. WTF? Well, I’m adding Dakota Johnson to the list of people who regularly sleep for a crazy amount of time.
Dakota Johnson loves her beauty sleep. The Fifty Shades of Grey alum told the Wall Street Journal that if she gets less than 10 hours of sleep a night she can’t function properly. She added that she can easily sleep for 14 hours straight.
“Sleep is my number one priority in life,” the actress, 34, said.
Johnson also explained that she doesn’t have a scheduled wake-up time every day. Instead, she plans her sleep routine on a day-by-day basis. “If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can,” she said.
In addition to getting enough sleep, Johnson said she works out five days a week – a mix of hot yoga, pilates and body weight training. She also meditates twice every day.
“I do transcendental meditation,” she continued. “I’ve been really into breathwork recently and that’s been helping me a lot with anxiety.”
Do these people really not wake up at 3 am and check the clock? Do they not wake up at 5 am and start thinking about all of the sh-t they have to do that day? That’s what I don’t understand – if I’m tired, I’ll sleep hard but I’ll still wake up a couple of times and look at the clock and at some point (usually after seven or eight hours of sleep), my body just refuses to go back to sleep. There’s probably a caffeine issue too – as in, these are people who are not hopelessly addicted to caffeine to the point that they’ll wake up just to get coffee. The last time I got more than eight hours of sleep a night was probably about a year ago, and I still remember it – I got like ten hours of sleep and my whole day was thrown off.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I also live to sleep 9-10 Hours. It’s soooo good
It’s not having a regular routine that makes it easier to sleep long hours when you want to. I need to be at work by around 8:00, so I get up early because I prefer to work out first thing in the morning, and then I get ready for work and walk to my office. Doing that five days a week means my body is used to the routine and I simply CANNOT sleep in on the weekend anymore! Plus I wake up a couple of times a night, too, which I think is also down to menopause…
I love sleeping, and I’d be a 9-11hr person every night if I could. But I’m a mum, and that doesn’t happen!. But lack of sleep is also why I’ve aged 5 years in 12 months lol
I feel you! If I wanted to get 10 hours of sleep a night I’d have to go to bed at 8pm like my kids 😩 But post-kid-bedtime is my favorite part of the day and I regularly stay up too late, drunk with freedom, and end up getting only 5 or 6 hours in.
I used to be a CHAMPION sleeper, albeit late-shifted (ideal sleep time was midnight to 9 am). I could function with less than 9 hours only with coffee. I fondly remember when I was young and single, living alone, burrowing into the bed for an entire weekend with the cat, only getting up for water and a pee every now and then….bliss.
Then menopause! HAHAHA. Insomnia for Eight. Years and counting…. I’ve tried every sleep aid known to man but they leave me groggy in the morning which I hate. It’s somewhat better now with regular vigorous exercise, but I still sleep in fits and starts (4 hours here, hour nap there, snoozing in front of the telly….). What I wouldn’t give for even 7 hours of sleep straight through!
She needs to get her B12 tested. I was sleeping 12 hours a night until I went to the GP and asked for a panel of tests. My B12 was apparently “through the floor”. Thing is, I LOVE sleeping, but I definitely missed out on a good year’s worth of productive life with my family. Started taking B12 tablets and felt like a dimmer switch had been turned up.
I went from my normal 8 to 9 hours to 12 and was still exhausted. diet changes have helped some, but I am coming to terms with the possibility that I need more sleep than thr average person. it is frustrating that I can’t get more done. Especially exercise.
A thyroid, anemia or kidney issues cause people to sleep more I have learned from personal experience.
Re thyroid. I wish 😢. I regularly suffer from insomnia and the more I stress about it , the worse it gets 😞
I love sleeping, the only reason I’d get out of bed instead of trying to go back to sleep once I’ve woken is because my body tends to ache otherwise. Have no idea if it’s related to just getting older (which boo, I’m not even thirty yet), but it’s a real bummer.
I get back pain after about two hrs if I’m laying flat. I sleep propped up to avoid it. But it only lasts until I get up and start moving.
Ha! I wish. The longest I can sleep straight through is about 4 hrs. I’ve been an insomniac since I was a kid. It’s gotten to the point of hallucinating from lack of sleep. Then about once a month I crash for about six hrs.
Anything in the 8-12 hour range is normal for me. At 15 hours, my husband will check my breathing 🤪