Dakota Johnson claims she needs 10-14 hours of sleep a night, which is bonkers

Sometimes I still think about Heather Graham claiming that she stayed so youthful because she tries to sleep eleven to twelve hours every night. Recently, I’ve been obsessed with 20-year-old tennis player Holger Rune talking about how he tries to get nine to thirteen hours of sleep every night. These people are bonkers! My body physically would not “let” me sleep that long every single night, plus I have no desire to spend half the day in bed, asleep. WTF? Well, I’m adding Dakota Johnson to the list of people who regularly sleep for a crazy amount of time.

Dakota Johnson loves her beauty sleep. The Fifty Shades of Grey alum told the Wall Street Journal that if she gets less than 10 hours of sleep a night she can’t function properly. She added that she can easily sleep for 14 hours straight. “Sleep is my number one priority in life,” the actress, 34, said. Johnson also explained that she doesn’t have a scheduled wake-up time every day. Instead, she plans her sleep routine on a day-by-day basis. “If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can,” she said. In addition to getting enough sleep, Johnson said she works out five days a week – a mix of hot yoga, pilates and body weight training. She also meditates twice every day. “I do transcendental meditation,” she continued. “I’ve been really into breathwork recently and that’s been helping me a lot with anxiety.”

[From People]

Do these people really not wake up at 3 am and check the clock? Do they not wake up at 5 am and start thinking about all of the sh-t they have to do that day? That’s what I don’t understand – if I’m tired, I’ll sleep hard but I’ll still wake up a couple of times and look at the clock and at some point (usually after seven or eight hours of sleep), my body just refuses to go back to sleep. There’s probably a caffeine issue too – as in, these are people who are not hopelessly addicted to caffeine to the point that they’ll wake up just to get coffee. The last time I got more than eight hours of sleep a night was probably about a year ago, and I still remember it – I got like ten hours of sleep and my whole day was thrown off.