Duchess Meghan: Archie wants a Leica camera like Misan Harriman’s

Photographer Misan Harriman directed a short film called The After, starring David Oyelowo. To promote the short film, Misan and David did a Q&A session moderated by the Duchess of Sussex in LA last month. The video has finally been released and there’s one part of it which went viral among the Sussex Squad. Note: from what I’ve seen of the Q&A session, the bulk of it was about the film and the process of actor and director, but Meghan did give people a little something when she mentioned her son and his camera:

Prince Archie wants a Leica camera! Meghan told him he can’t have one! We’ve heard a few times that Harry loves taking photos of his family, and now I wonder what kind of camera Harry has and whether Archie ever borrows his dad’s camera. But Archie must know that Misan’s camera is better!! Also: Archie had a dirty foot because of his mom AND he was disappointed that mom wouldn’t buy him a better camera! Meghan better shape up!! And maybe one of Archie’s aunties or uncles will buy that poor child a Leica.

