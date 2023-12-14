Duchess Meghan made a surprise appearance last month at a Netflix event

Embed from Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has been seen! Well, these are weeks-old photos, but still! On November 15th, Meghan moderated a discussion between Misan Harriman and David Oyelowo, all to promote Misan’s short film The After, which streams on Netflix. Misan is one of the Sussexes’ favorite photographers – he was invited to Princess Lili’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage last year, and Misan snapped Lili’s first-birthday portrait. Misan has also been a very good and loyal friend to the Sussexes, so it’s cool that Meghan acted as moderator for this discussion. The event was the LA Tastemakers.

People have been trying to pin down the IDs for Meghan’s ensemble here. There’s agreement on her shoes, at least – those are Armani. Hello Mag says her turtleneck is from Reiss. Some people think it might be a rewear of her Massimo Dutti sweater? Hm. People are guessing about the suit as well – maybe Ralph Lauren, maybe Max Mara? Who knows. Her jewelry includes her wedding band, her diamond eternity band, her diamond pinkie ring and her Logan Hollowell gold Constellation Ring.

Meanwhile, the British media is still running blaring headlines and obsessive reporting about Meghan and Harry’s money, their foundation and their “make or break 2024.” It’s genuinely bizarre to watch a national press obsess over two people who left that island four years ago and who are not taking one penny of taxpayer money.

