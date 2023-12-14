Duchess Meghan made a surprise appearance last month at a Netflix event

The Duchess of Sussex has been seen! Well, these are weeks-old photos, but still! On November 15th, Meghan moderated a discussion between Misan Harriman and David Oyelowo, all to promote Misan’s short film The After, which streams on Netflix. Misan is one of the Sussexes’ favorite photographers – he was invited to Princess Lili’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage last year, and Misan snapped Lili’s first-birthday portrait. Misan has also been a very good and loyal friend to the Sussexes, so it’s cool that Meghan acted as moderator for this discussion. The event was the LA Tastemakers.
People have been trying to pin down the IDs for Meghan’s ensemble here. There’s agreement on her shoes, at least – those are Armani. Hello Mag says her turtleneck is from Reiss. Some people think it might be a rewear of her Massimo Dutti sweater? Hm. People are guessing about the suit as well – maybe Ralph Lauren, maybe Max Mara? Who knows. Her jewelry includes her wedding band, her diamond eternity band, her diamond pinkie ring and her Logan Hollowell gold Constellation Ring.
Meanwhile, the British media is still running blaring headlines and obsessive reporting about Meghan and Harry’s money, their foundation and their “make or break 2024.” It’s genuinely bizarre to watch a national press obsess over two people who left that island four years ago and who are not taking one penny of taxpayer money.
Meghan and Harry continue to work hard and handle their business. You love to see it.
She looks great, as usual! David Oyelowo is aging backwards! And I’m always thankful to see how much Misan values their friendship. DM will of course have five articles by the end of the day with a horrible spin, and I know I shouldn’t be surprised at this point by how this one woman living her life and asking for nothing from anybody fills so many people with hot rage and unfair expectations.
The BM say that every year and will say it every year they don’t return begging Charles or William for handouts. At the end of 2021 it was, next year’s their make or break here they’re going to have to produce stuff for Netflix or Spotify or those contracts are going to be canceled, in 2022 it was next year is their make or break here They no longer have the Queen’s protection and the Royal family will never forgive them after releasing the Harry and Meghan documentary and the release of spare, now this year it’s 2024 is a make or break year even though you had an incredibly successful 2021, 2022, and 2023. The real question is why does the success of failures of two people who live on another continent and don’t take ANY taxpayer money warrant daily reporting?
So what I find interesting is Oyelowo and his wife are MASSIVE royalists. They love Will and Kate and tampon,literally blushing with pleasure. They especially adore W and K. I find this mix in producer terms interesting.
To be fair Harry and Meghan are both technically royalists. They both have titles and it’s clear that giving their children prince and princess titles meant a lot to them. Harry went to the coronation, both went to the jubilee celebrations, Harry’s never requested being removed from the line of succession and neither have ever criticised the concept of monarchy or primogeniture.
Still no engagement ring? Obviously their marriage is fine and the wedding band is the most important ring on that finger anyway. And yes, i know that plenty of women don’t always wear their engagement ring. But Meghan always did.
And i thought her suit was valentino?
I don’t wear my engagement band because I’m very clumsy and tend to ding it enough to pop the stones out on a semi-regular basis (probably because the prongs holding them in place get bent out of shape with the unintended abuse). I have no idea if Meghan is in a similar boat, or maybe it was something as simple as a preference in styling. Heck, she could have just decided she didn’t want to wear the engagement ring out anymore for events for no other reason than that.
Part of me wants to believe she’s seen William’s pearl clutching about “where’s the engagement ring?!” and decided “screw it, you can keep looking if you’re going to keep bitching about it”. But she probably doesn’t think about such comments at all.
I’m so happy that she starts doing this type of work, even if it’s for a friend. Speaking gigs, etc., all that. Let the world know that you’re available girl.
Archewell’s Xmas party was Tuesday night, Meghan and Harry spent two hours there.