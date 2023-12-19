National Forest Service posts a video of a Ford towing a Cybertruck stuck in the snow


Remember when Elon Musk went on Joe Rogan’s dumb podcast for nearly three hours and bragged about his impenetrable stainless steel Cybertruck? And then Rogan proved how cool he was by shooting at it with a bow and arrow? Good times. So, a few weeks ago, Elno finally launched that arrow (and bullet) proof monstrosity, calling it the “finest in apocalypse technology.” Well, let’s hope the apocalypse doesn’t involve a snowstorm. Last week, the truck that’s described as being “durable and rugged enough to go anywhere,” got stuck in the snow and had to be towed out by a Ford pickup truck. And yes, there’s video.

Elon Musk touted the Tesla Cybertruck as the perfect vehicle for an apocalypse at a launch event in Texas a few weeks ago. And on its website, Tesla claims the futuristic electric vehicle is “built for any planet,” being “durable and rugged enough to go anywhere.”

Many recalled such boasts when a video went viral this week showing a Cybertruck, with a single harvested Christmas tree, struggling to navigate a snowy off-road hill in California’s Stanislaus National Forest. In the video, a Ford pickup truck on a road wrenches the Tesla vehicle up the slope.

The phrase “sport futility vehicle” spread on social media as the video went viral, with one X user posting, “Ok, seeing the Cybertruck called a ‘sport futility vehicle’ after having to be rescued by a Ford made my day.”

Others argued the problem was more about an inexperienced driver and less about the Cybertruck itself, noting other trucks also get stuck on snowy hills. But there may have been an issue with that particular Cybertruck, too, which as one Tesla follower noted appeared to be a prototype with some equipment issues.

Ford CEO Jim Farley, for his part, posted to X: “Just to be clear… this is a Super Duty and NOT advertising. Glad a Ford owner was there to help.”

Yesterday, the National Forest Service released a press release cheekily offering to partner with Tesla on “an education campaign regarding off-road vehicle use on public lands.”

It posted the press release on Facebook, where a user commented that they thought the video “was a spoof.” The Forest Service replied, “while we may have been a touch cheeky in our response, our offer to Tesla is real and this really happened out on Corral Hollows on the Calaveras side.”

Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken said in the release, “We are always thrilled when new opportunities to explore our public lands become available, but feel there may be work to be done in educating users about our Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUM).”

He added, “You never have to worry about a software update at an incredibly awkward moment with one of our MVUM maps.”

The Forest Service continued, “We feel confident that had the driver of the Cybertruck had a better understanding of the topographical feature indicated on our maps, practiced Leave No Trace principles, and generally been more prepared, this whole incident could have been not only avoided, but also provided much-needed education to many new off-road users.”

[From Fortune]

I don’t know what I love the most about all of this: the fact that it was carrying a Christmas tree, the CEO of Ford trolling Space Karen on his own platform, the nickname “Sport Futility Vehicle,” or the National Forest Service getting in on the fun. And the Tesla website says that it’s built for any planet, lmao. It’s all just so funny. Look at Tesla, bringing people together in good cheer during the holidays. Although, and in all seriousness, the Cybertruck’s safety has been called into question. I’m trying to think of the last time a public figure self-destructed their own reputation so thoroughly like Elon has. Hey, at least he’s been successful at doing that all by himself.

39 Responses to “National Forest Service posts a video of a Ford towing a Cybertruck stuck in the snow”

  1. Josephine says:
    December 19, 2023 at 7:12 am

    Love this for him. Love everything about it.

    Reply
  2. Tate says:
    December 19, 2023 at 7:19 am

    That is some funny sh*t…. and it is not even that much snow 😂

    Reply
  3. JanetDR says:
    December 19, 2023 at 7:21 am

    So funny! But mostly I’m wondering if the driver was stealing a tree?

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      December 19, 2023 at 7:46 am

      That’s what I wonder, can you just really go to a national forest and cut down something and take it away?!! I thought that kind of thing is what got those bonkers militia people out west in trouble with the feds,

      Reply
      • Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
        December 19, 2023 at 8:06 am

        You can purchase a permit to harvest your Christmas tree from Forest Service land, my daughter and her family do it every year.

      • Kitten says:
        December 19, 2023 at 9:49 am

        Hard to believe anyone who owns a Tesla truck would actually pay to harvest a Christmas tree but who knows.

      • BeanieBean says:
        December 19, 2023 at 2:43 pm

        As Harla notes, you can get a permit, but I was wondering if we’d get a little icing on our cake & learn that they got fined for not having that permit.

        You know, in looking at that again, I see the Forest Supervisor’s point: that guy was driving off the road, you don’t get to do that in National Forests, that’s going to cause all sorts of resource damage. He should have consulted his maps for crying out loud, like the ones you can get when you pick up your permit. 🤦‍♀️

  4. Pinkosaurus says:
    December 19, 2023 at 7:23 am

    Oh so delightful. I try not to give Twitter any clicks but I clicked through on this one so Elno can enjoy the traffic to that video 😈

    Reply
  5. North of Boston says:
    December 19, 2023 at 7:25 am

    “ had the driver of the Cybertruck had a better understanding of the topographical feature indicated on our maps, practiced Leave No Trace principles, and generally been more prepared, this whole incident could have been not only avoided, but also provided much-needed education to many new off-road users.“

    Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken basically providing a synopsis of the problem with the Musks, Trumps, and MAGAts of the world:

    -All show, no actual suitably for purpose
    -Ill informed
    -No care for the massive damage they cause
    -Unprepared for the situations they barrel into
    -Expecting others to deal with the problems they cause, bail them out

    Reply
  6. seaflower says:
    December 19, 2023 at 7:33 am

    “Sport Futility Vehicle,” – Love this for Space Karen.

    Reply
  7. Abby says:
    December 19, 2023 at 7:35 am

    This is so delightful, it made me laugh. Happy holidays. If you’d shown this to me with no context I would have thought it was a SNL satire commercial, or an actual Ford commercial. Chefs kiss.

    Where did he get the tree? I say “he” assuming the cyber truck owner is a man. Did he cut it down in the NATIONAL FOREST? Or did he bring it into the forest just to drive around? I have so many questions.

    Reply
  8. ThatsNotOkay says:
    December 19, 2023 at 7:38 am

    This some funny sh*t.

    Anyone who buys one of these monstrosities deserves it.

    Reply
  9. Plums says:
    December 19, 2023 at 7:42 am

    lol “built for any planet”. shit looks like the design came from a video game Elon played in the 90s.

    Reply
  10. SarahCS says:
    December 19, 2023 at 7:43 am

    It’s all good, I’m going to say the National Forest Service is slightly coming out on top with how they’re using the opportunity to promote good practices (while highlighting what this person was doing) but really everyone’s a winner.

    I follow the National Parks Service on IG because they’re such a blast, clearly the Forest people go to the same social media training school.

    Reply
    • Abby says:
      December 19, 2023 at 7:49 am

      I love the National Parks Service social media, I’m going to have to follow the NFS too. They have done such a good job with social media.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      December 19, 2023 at 2:52 pm

      Yes! Both agencies do education outreach & interpretation, as do a lot of other federal agencies; I think the NPS really excels at this.

      And because I’ve worked for both agencies, here’s pedantic me on their official names: US Forest Service–not national, not forestry & National Park Service–not parks. Happens all the time.

      Reply
  11. D says:
    December 19, 2023 at 7:50 am

    Why does it look like a bad ripoff of the Back To The Future car? It’s just so ugly and dumb.

    Reply
  12. Slush says:
    December 19, 2023 at 8:15 am

    10/10. No notes.

    Reply
  13. Anastasia says:
    December 19, 2023 at 8:56 am

    When I saw the title I thought this was going to be stuck in snow, like snow snow, not whatever that little dusting is.

    That sport futility vehicle wasn’t stuck in snow, it just couldn’t make its way up a slightly muddy, wet hill.

    Which I guess means it says much of a truck as space Karen is an inventor or businessman

    Reply
  14. Bumblebee says:
    December 19, 2023 at 9:02 am

    How embarrassing for the ‘truck’ owner. Elon’s bragging fails again.

    Reply
  15. Kitten says:
    December 19, 2023 at 9:55 am

    …people still think this turd is a genius smdh…

    Reply
  16. Hah says:
    December 19, 2023 at 10:11 am

    The CyberStuck Sport Futility Vehicle helplessly getting towed out of a light dusting. Perfection. No notes.

    Reply
  17. LocaLady says:
    December 19, 2023 at 10:32 am

    First On Race Day 👏 🏎️

    Reply
  18. teehee says:
    December 19, 2023 at 10:44 am

    I mean, he went off the trail. Laziness? If its 3 people you can carry a tree to the truck.

    (Speaking frmo experience, I just cut down a much larger tree and we carried most of it either as 1 person or as 2. If we hadnt cut it smaller we could have carried the whole thing as 2 people)

    Cybertruck drivers seem to be city folk who want to feel like they are tough-? Tech brats….?

    Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      December 19, 2023 at 2:43 pm

      One of the greatest ironies about Elno is he is 100% a city boy who moved to Texas and is now cosplaying at being a cowboy. He wears cowboy boots, cowboy hats (poorly!), and he has moved some of his operations for SpaceX and The Boring Company to a rural area east of Austin. Even his Tesla gigaplant is east of Austin (not rural but close to it).

      And now he and his team have created a completely useless truck. Farmers, ranchers, construction cos, landscape cos, and any industry that hauls anything are NOT going to use this truck because it doesn’t have the capabilities of regular pick ups. This is strictly for posers who desperately want people to think they are edgy and badass. Here in Central Texas where all the Elno businesses are, we are absolutely laughing at the losers who are buying this truck.

      For me, this truck is on par with the Confederate flag. It’s a huge warning sign to avoid this person as much as possible.

      Reply
  19. Cessily says:
    December 19, 2023 at 10:47 am

    My ex is an autoexec and heads the R&D department. This video has to be the highlight of office parties for all the American, Japanese and Korean automotive companies. You won’t find people in the automotive industry very complimentary of his products.

    Reply
  20. JaneS says:
    December 19, 2023 at 11:47 am

    Pull the mask off of Elon.
    Stop all the BS.
    Con man, ego maniac, a terrible Father to an army of children that he uses as PR.

    Those cyber trucks are ugly, and badly made.
    That photo makes me laugh!

    Reply
  21. Charlotte says:
    December 19, 2023 at 12:16 pm

    FYI — Jim Farley is the cousin of the late comedian Chris Farley. The whole family are hilarious, and Kevin still tours as a standup.

    Reply
  22. Polly says:
    December 19, 2023 at 2:04 pm

    You wrote ELNO and it has stuck. Elno Musk.

    Reply
  23. BeanieBean says:
    December 19, 2023 at 2:38 pm

    Hey! I used to work on that Forest! Cool! Oh, and FYI to Rosie: the agency’s name is Forest Service, this happened on the Stanislaus National Forest. Agency full name: USDA Forest Service, although most of us say US Forest Service, individual management units are called National Forests, further divided into Ranger Districts. But–it is most definitely NOT the National Forest Service. Thanks for the story!

    Reply
  24. Dara says:
    December 19, 2023 at 2:55 pm

    Driving in snow (even a little) is more about your tires and your technique than it is about power. I never worried about the flakes falling from the sky, it was the flakes driving the cars around me that made my blood pressure go up.

    My first car, a little two door Honda Civic, would sedately putter down the road when it was snowing and as long as I didn’t brake too hard, or turn too fast it always got me home like a champ. I would carefully pass the tech bros in their BMW’s spinning in place on their racing tires, only to have the giant four wheel drives blow by me going way too fast, spraying snow all over my windshield. When I would see a few of them again a mile or two down the road after they punted themselves into a ditch or a light pole I knew karma was real.

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      December 19, 2023 at 5:22 pm

      Dara, I agree. It also has to do with the weight of your vehicle, but you can get around that if you know how to drive on ice with some snow. It doesn’t look like this guy had a clue what he was doing and only made it worse. Some people shouldn’t be let out alone.

      Four-wheel drive can help, but ice is ice. You stop on ice, you’re on your own.

      Reply

