Joe Rogan shot an arrow at a Tesla Cybertruck during an interview with Elon Musk



Here’s your eye-roll for today. Elon Musk showed up on Joe Rogan’s most recent podcast episode for an exhaustive nearly-three hours. To set the scene, both men are in costume for Halloween. Brogan (get it? Bro-gan?) is dressed in a blonde wig and Puerto Rican baseball jersey while Elno is wearing a silk scarf and long jacket as the self-described “half-dressed Wizard of Australia.” They’re also smoking cigars and drinking whiskey. You know, doing those manly men things.

At some point, the topic of Tesla’s 7,000lb all-electric Cybertruck comes up. The Cybertruck is a massively ugly-looking stainless-steel angular vehicle that was inspired by the film Bladerunner. It’s been touted as “bulletproof” and “practically indestructible.” (*Spoiler* It’s not.) Space Karen starts bragging about how it’s impenetrable and lists off weapons it’s been tested against. Naturally, Rogan asks, “Can I try it with an arrow?” Musk responds with, “Yeah, it might be funny.” And that, friends, is how we got here, to a video of Joe Rogan shooting at an impenetrable truck with a crossbow and arrow.

Joe Rogan was ridiculed for trying to play Robin Hood when he invited Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk onto his podcast. On an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” released on Spotify Tuesday, Rogan channeled his inner Robin of Loxley when he bet Musk (the sheriff of Nottingham?) the princely sum of $1 that he could pierce one of his new Tesla Cybertrucks with an arrow, during a discussion about the car’s bulletproof body. But the podcaster’s arrow barely scratched the vehicle’s surface. Musk shared a snap of the stunt on his X platform, formerly known as Twitter. Misspelling Rogan’s surname, the billionaire captioned the image: “Joe Rohan shatters an arrow on Cybertruck that would easily go through a normal car.”

[From HuffPo]

It took me a good 20 minutes to get through it, but I watched the full six-minute clip. You can watch it below if you can stomach it, but it’s sooooo tedious. Twitter absolutely had the time for these two, though. The Tweets making fun of the arrow stunt were gold. It’s times like these, when we all come together to make fun of foolish people doing silly things, that make me unable to fully quit that hellscape of platform. The absurdity isn’t just limited to arrows and cigars, though. Apartheid Clyde also claims Twitter is now a centrist platform, proclaiming, “Everything is to the right if you’re far-left.” When Rogan asks him about the cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg, Elon puffs his chest up, reiterates that he’s down to clown whenever, and accuses Zuck of using the pull-out method to get out of the fight.

But, perhaps, the craziest, most dangerous thing that Elon says during The Joe Rogan Experience comes when they’re talking about why he nobly bought Twitter a year ago. He drops a little tidbit that his own internal numbers value Twitter X as only being worth about $17 million right now, then claims he bought the platform to help save civilization from the “woke mind virus” that will cause a “zombie apocalypse.” Yuuuppp. If I woke up one day and decided that it was the day to save humanity from zombies, I don’t think I’d buy a platform and purposefully overrun it with misinformation. But, then again, I’m not a billionaire emerald heir with a flair for pretending I’m a genius businessman.

Now I finally understand the necessity of the Cybertruck. I'm *constantly* being shot at by archers when I'm out driving, it's become a serious problem. My fault for living in Sherwood Forest, I suppose. https://t.co/aITcJQfbkd — Tom Doran 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@portraitinflesh) November 1, 2023