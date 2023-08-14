Mark Zuckerberg: We can all agree Elon isn’t serious & it’s time to move on



Well, here’s a twist in the Musk v Zuck fight that I didn’t have on my bingo card. To recap, back in June, Elon Musk was X-ing with his Blue Check Bros and having a hissy fit about Meta’s new social media platform, Threads, which was introduced to rival Twitter X. Macho Man Mush ended up challenging Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match. Zuck responded on Threads with, “Send me location.” [Side note – what’s the correct verbage for using Threads? Threading?]

Anyway, the cage match was supposed to be live-streamed from Vegas and raise money for charity. The billionaires were arguing over what platform it should stream on, with Zuck making the deliciously petty argument against streaming it on Twitter X, saying, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” LMAO. Zuck, who loves jiu-jitsu so much that he built an octagon in his backyard, also threw out August 26 as a proposed date, causing Musk to suddenly reveal that the fight may have to be delayed a few months because he might need shoulder surgery. Well, now we can add “my dog ate my passport” to the list of Elon’s potential excuses because apparently, he wants to live out his Gladiator fantasy and take their fight to Italy. Mamma mia!

Elon Musk is in talks with Italy’s government about hosting his proposed cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg at a historic site in the country, but the Colosseum has been ruled out as a venue. The Italian culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, said he was discussing holding the bout “in full respect of the sites” where it might be staged, but that it would not be held in Rome. “I had a long and friendly phone conversation with Elon Musk,” he said. “We talked about the common passion for the history of ancient Rome. We are discussing how to organise a great charity and historical evocation event, in full respect of the sites. It will not be held in Rome.” Zuckerberg responded on Threads: “I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.” This week the president of the cage-fighting promotion company Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White, said he had spoken to the culture ministry about staging the fight between the two billionaires in the Colosseum.

Musk added to the speculation on Friday when he posted on Twitter, now renamed as X, that the fight would be livestreamed on his and Zuckerberg’s social media networks, saying: “Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.” He said he had spoken to the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the culture minister and had “agreed on an epic location”. Earlier on Friday, Musk had posted the word “gladiators” next to two crossed-sword emojis. However, Sangiuliano then issued the statement ruling out Rome. From the north to the south, Italy is home to hundreds of ancient Roman and Greek sites, including the Capua amphitheatre and the ruins of the disaster-struck city Pompeii, near Naples; the ancient Greek temples in Agrigento, in Sicily; and the arena of Verona, completed in AD30, which is still used for opera, concerts and other events. Musk posted on X that the fight would be managed by his and Zuckerberg’s charitable donations, not UFC, and that all proceeds would go to military veterans’ organisations. Sangiuliano said in his statement that any location deal would include a donation worth “many millions of euros” to two Italian paediatric hospitals. However, Musk also indicated that any fight was not imminent. He had previously posted on X that he had a shoulder problem requiring minor surgery with a recovery period of “a few months”. Zuckerberg wrote on Sunday that he was “not holding his breath” over the mooted fight, as he revealed that he had suggested a date of 26 August for the contest. That now seems unlikely given Musk’s post about surgery. The chief executive of X, Linda Yaccarino, also questioned the seriousness of Musk and Zuckerberg’s plans, saying this week that talk of a bout “may be a humorous back and forth between Zuck and Musk”. She also jokingly described the fight as a “great brand sponsorship opportunity”.

[From The Guardian]

I love that even Twitter X’s chief executive is rolling her eyes at this nonsense. Because it’s such nonsense. Why is he wasting Italian officials’ time? Doesn’t he have multiple companies to run? Don’t they have a country to run? I’m surprised he hasn’t brought SpaceX into this and proposed that they become the first billionaires to fight in outer space. We all know that the King of the Blue Check Bros just likes the attention and has no actual intentions of fighting Lizard Boy. He has to know that he won’t win. I kinda expect that at some point, he’ll say his shoulder boo boo hurts too much and propose that they pick their best fighters to sub in for them.

It’s also hilarious that even Zuckerberg seems over it. After that, he Threaded that Elon isn’t serious (what gave him that impression?) and that it’s time to move on.

I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.

Zuck’s got better things to do, y’all. He just wants to play in his octagon, eat his McNuggets, and sell users’ data in peace! We may be entertained, but he does not need to indulge your Maximus fantasies.