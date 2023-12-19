Jason Momoa eats sardines for breakfast every morning: ‘my favorite thing’



Loincloth lover Jason Momoa has shown us over the past few years that he’s more than just a pretty face. He cares deeply about the environment, likes challenging the traditional ideas of masculinity, wants to be a worthy representative for native Hawaiians and Indigenous people, and has some good thoughts about teaching our children that failure is a part of life. He’s also a big fan of breakfast. Like many people who love a good routine, Jason has a go-to breakfast. For me, it’s an egg white omelet with spinach and a little bit of cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce. Jason’s breakfast is a little bit more exciting than mine is. His favorite breakfast is rice with avocado, sunny-side-up eggs, and sardines.

“I have a weird breakfast thing,” the Aquaman star, 44, tells PEOPLE. “I always have rice with avocado, sunny-side-up eggs and sardines.” That salty fish element, he adds, must be “fresh.” And the pièce de résistance on his sardine dish: “You can get them grilled.” Asked whether “always” means every morning for breakfast, Momoa responds, “If I can, yeah. That’s my favorite thing.” Of course, the menu changes if he happens to be in the place he grew up. “If I’m in Hawaii,” says the Honolulu-born actor, “it’s Portuguese sausage, eggs, rice, [macaroni] salad, kalua pig, lau lau and a big bowl of f—ing poi.” Then, jokes Momoa, “it’s back to sleep.” A sardine-heavy breakfast, of course, also helps the onscreen superhero stay fit amid his grueling workouts. And it’s not the first time he’s used food as a tool in his acting arsenal; while filming the drama See, Momoa learned how to interact safely with a nine-foot-tall Kodiak bear. As seen in a 2019 Instagram video post, he had his furry costar eat an Oreo cookie straight out of his mouth.

My 9-year-old loves sardines. It’s odd because he doesn’t like cheese (I mean, is he even my child?!) but he’ll sometimes eat those little canned sardine packets for lunch on the weekends. I can see why Momoa would include them daily. They’re a good source of protein, vitamins B12 and D, calcium, iron, and, especially, omega-3 fatty acids. I’m not a big fan of them, but maybe I should give them another chance. Plus, who am I to yuck anyone’s yum? I feel like sardines are similar to anchovies in which their smell and reputation tend to make them more off-putting. While I don’t care for sardines, I will eat anchovies if they’re in a good puttanesca or a bruschetta where they complement the other flavors. Are there any other foods that they’re good in? Aaaand now I’m hungry for both breakfast and Italian food.

Momoa will be back as Arthur Curry in Marvel’s next Aquaman movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It comes out in theaters on Friday, December 22 and co-stars Suits’ Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. I’m not a huge fan of the DC movies, but I liked the first Aquaman movie, so I’m planning on seeing this one over the holiday break.

