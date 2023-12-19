Guy Fieri won’t leave his kids any money unless they get two postgraduate degrees

Last week, Guy Fieri signed a huge new contract with Food Network, making him their most valuable property. He now has a three-year deal with Food Network worth $100 million. That’s after he signed a three-year contract with the network in 2021 worth $80 million. Fieri still does Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, plus he’s got Guy’s Grocery Games, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen plus he dips into other specialty programming. You get the idea – Fieri is rich and well-liked. But he’s still not going to leave his sons any part of his fortune unless they do something very specific: get at least two degrees.
Guy Fieri revealed what it will take for his sons to inherit his multi-million dollar fortune.
“Shaq said it best,” the “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” star told Fox News on Wednesday. “Shaq said, ‘If you want this cheese, you got to get two degrees.’”
“Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate.”
Fieri shares Hunter, 27, and Ryder, 17, with his wife, Lori, 52. He also helped raise his sister Morgan’s 22-year-old son, Jules, following her 2011 death. He warned the three to expect him “to die” broke unless they follow his conditions.
“I told my boys, ‘None of this that we’ve been . . . that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me,’” the celebrity chef explained. “I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral.’”
While his children are on track, the Food Network star’s youngest son, Ryder, isn’t too thrilled about embarking on the years-long journey.
“‘Dad, this is so unfair. I haven’t even gone to college yet, and you’re already pushing that I’ve got to get an MBA? Can I just get through college?’” Fieri, 55, recalled the high school senior recently telling him. Meanwhile, his oldest son Hunter is almost to the finish line as he completes his master’s in business at the University of Miami. As for Fieri’s nephew, Jules is in Los Angeles, Calif., working toward his law degree.
“Jules is in the music industry down in LA. He’s in the law program at Loyola Marymount right now,” the chef said. “If you’re going to be a big-time entertainment agent, you need to have that law background. So he’s doing that.”
I actually think this is fine? It’s better than all of the rich celebrities who brag about how they’re never going to leave their kids anything under any circumstances. A parent using his fortune to force his kids to get a great education is probably the best use of money and the threat of disinheritance. Plus, once his sons and his nephew get their degrees and start their careers, they’ll feel differently about Guy’s money too.
Not a fan of his since I saw him having his picture taken with trump.
And wasn’t there a lawsuit thrown at him a decade or so ago for being homophobic and inappropriate on-set? Yet he’s done some really good stuff like raise $25M for unemployed/struggling restaurant workers during the pandemic. IDK…I have mixed feelings but ultimately, I’ll probably side with Bourdain.
Fieri is also a Trumper.
So, my understanding is that he used to be pretty homophobic. And then….I dont remember what it was exactly…. but he changed his mind and I think officiated his niece’s wedding to another woman….something like that.
i’ve got nothing for the Trump thing though. That was disappointing to put it mildly.
He officiated a mass wedding for 101 gay couples. https://time.com/3719849/guy-fieri-gay-weddings/
@ Becks and Tealiliy
Thanks for sharing that. I believe people can change but I do wonder about the Trump thing because he’s always maintained an image of being apolitical. On one hand, I could see him just feeling forced to be polite and trying to avoid alienating a portion of his fanbase. On the other hand, I don’t really believe the folk hero image because at the end of the day he’s still a multimillion dollar business man–like Trump–and rich white guys tend to stick together. I will always stand by what Bourdain once said that “nothing is more political than food” so ultimately his reaction to Trump and politics in general feels cowardly, at the very least.
Genius. If they want to be a sculptor, they get a MFA and some complementary degree, like even in Arts Management. He’s helping them follow their bliss, only they don’t know it yet.
Truly setting them up for success. I’m also impressed with the young men–they’re doing the work.
I don’t have a problem with this. It’s better than doing nothing with their life.
Same. It forces them to be learn something and essentially start a career. That will likely ensure they are more mature, responsibility human beings by the time they do inherit his money.
Not that he’s forcing them into business school per se, but it’s smart to have a business or financial expertise to handle that level of money. You can set up irrevocable trusts for grandkids (for education and medical emergencies) then figure out what to invest in.
I remember a documentary on lottery winners and one of the guys went back to school bc he knew he needed to learn more about estate planning. They were a rare success story with a longer term plan.
I would prefer if he added a vocational/trade school degree to his demand for higher education. Many people don’t thrive in university settings but absolutely shine learning a valuable trade and go on to be well compensated and respected members of their community.
Hard agree. A higher education used to be a path into the middle class (not an issue for his kids), but that’s not even true anymore. A college education *can* provide valuable life experiences and critical thinking skills, but it’s not the only path the being a financially independent adult.
i think its less about them being financially independent and more about them putting forth some effort into the process, not just thinking “we dont need to do anything bc Dad will leave us all his money.”
and honestly, my guess is that if one of them came to him and said they really wanted to go to culinary school or they really wanted to become a master carpenter etc, he would fund that as well.
Totally agree. I’m all for continuing education and staying curious, but that doesn’t always have to be college, much less two post grad degrees. As long as they are working hard in their chosen career path, and not using his wealth to finance their lifestyle, who cares how many degrees they have?
I agree with this. In his position, I’d say “continue your education in some form, and get a job to support yourself.” That leaves it wide open for various programs and schools. Insisting on 2 masters is great, but not for someone who doesn’t do well in school, or wants to do something more trade oriented.
Pretty sure his ‘two degrees’ were bachelors & masters, not two masters or masters & PhD. And that sounds like what his kids are doing–one pursuing an MBA & another a law degree, although one’s just starting out on his bachelors.
This! My dad is a retired union electrician and he’s the most financially secure person in the family. He has three pensions on top of his social security. He still gets part of his health care paid through the union, even though he’s on Medicare. Sure, he had to apprentice for 2 years, but this is the pay off. There’s a shortage of skilled construction workers in this country – especially electricians and plumbers. Kids in high school should be encouraged to look at trades where they will get high paying jobs without the debt from college degrees that they may never use. College is not the right answer for everyone.
This is a great idea as it can set them up for the future in a way that’s meaningful and without student loans. I’m sure they will also get a ton of connections through Guy when it’s time to launch their careers.
Harla also brings up a good o point about vocational schools.
I like this because they’re still benefiting from his wealth – I’m assuming he’s fully funding those degrees and they aren’t taking out student loans for them. So even just from the start, they’re a good bit ahead of a lot of people with graduate degrees (raises hand as a lawyer married to another lawyer with an exorbitant amount of student loans.) Being able to get a graduate degree of your choosing with no loans is really an amazing thing these days.
And also, I’m sure he’s helping them find employment. So Jules wanting to be an agent in Hollywood isnt some pipe dream, its something that i’m sure Guy is going to help him with.
Also at least hunter works on his show and I’m sure he gets paid from that. So its not like Guy is cutting his kids and saying “too bad so sad this is my money.” It seems more like he’s saying, you have these opportunities because of my money, take them and make use of them.
I knew several classmates in college whose trust or inheritance was tied to them finishing college and a post graduate program. It could have been anything as long as you had a bachelor and a masters. The inheritance paid for them and you got the money to help transition into the working world. Sometimes money is a motivation.
I am not reach, by any means.
However my dad was a good business man, he funded my education and now I am independent.
I don’t splurge, no luxury, but all the reach children from other families I know, once they finished the money proved themselves unable to build a decent life, so yeah he is doing them a favour.
I hope he’s exaggerating about them paying for the funeral. He’s rich. Just set up the funeral right now. Paying for a funeral and a headstone is so stressful.
I think that’s just some weird dad humor that he got from his own dad.
Here’s my take: dangling the inheritance is very self-selecting, in a good way.
If you know that this inheritance is being dangled in front of you if you get two (presumably paid-for) degrees, and you choose to ignore your own best financial interests and refuse to get the two degrees, then you’re too stupid to be trusted with a pile of money gifted to you.
ETA: Re: Guy’s son getting an MBA. Say he never does anything in financial services, at the barest minimum, said MBA should give him the barest minimum skill set to manage a sizeable inheritance. So there’s that, too.
I was thinking the same thing. Getting MBAs is really just setting them up to manage that money and his business empire. It’s a smart requirement.
Oh, please.
I take it he will first pay for both degrees?
A trade won’t cut it for this clown’s offspring?
They won’t be saddled with student loan debt when they graduate, which makes all the difference. I’m sure if that were the case, he’d be pushing his kids to become electricians who bill $375/hr.
It’s so frustrating that rich celebrities rarely support education and their kids get caught up in these nepot baby deals instead of going to college they could afford.
I appreciate the man encouraging his kids to get an education. Good for them!
HOW is GF getting a $100M for anything?
If only these wealth hoarding overpaid folks would willingly donate large sums regularly, the world would be a better place.
I know, I know. I’m shouting into the wind.
I make under $50K a year, with a special needs child.
How do those with this level of wealth justify it?
Die broke? F. U.
Thousands of us work full time, struggle all our lives and exist near the poverty level our entire lives! And still donate when we can.
RIP Anthony Bourdain, Guy F. is not fit to speak your name.
Why announce this to the world? This should be between him and his kids. That’s a dick move.
Thank you for saying this! I agree it IS a dick move.
He is openly bragging about his unholy amount of wealth.
His kids having 2 college degrees is meaningless.
Lots of people have college degrees and still can’t find jobs in their fields.
I bet he already has trusts set up for his kids, degrees or not.
He is feeding his BS to his Boomer/MAGA fans. Trying to still sell himself as an “everyman”
No. BS! His level of wealth disqualifies him from everyman status.
See also Kid Rock. Poser. Liar.