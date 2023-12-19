Cher wouldn’t be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ‘if they gave me a million dollars’



The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame qualifications have been confusing for a while now. Dolly Parton was one of the classy few who declined the nomination, thinking it wasn’t an appropriate fit for her music. Then when she finally did accept the induction, she vowed to make good by releasing her first rock album. Rockstar came out in November and has become Dolly’s best-selling record to date. Cher will not be taking the same route. Cher released her first Christmas album, Christmas, in October (prompted by her manager, not from being inducted into the Christmas Hall of Fame). While chatting with Kelly Clarkson to plug the album, Cher commented that she has not been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and that at this point, the Hall has lost their chance.

Cher is sounding off on her snub from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The music icon, during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Friday, said the museum’s voting committee can “go you-know-what themselves.” “You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars,” she told host Kelly Clarkson. “I’m never going to change my mind.” Clarkson shared her disbelief as the audience gasped. “Wait, are you serious?” the “Stronger” singer said. “I’m not kidding you,” Cher responded. In an email to USA TODAY, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame declined to comment. The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in September included inductees Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners. While this year’s nominations were Crow’s and Nelson’s first, the two have been eligible since 2018 and the ‘80s, respectively. Elliott was the lone act to be inducted on her first year of eligibility. Clarkson earlier shared how the 77-year-old singer recently made history. “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” from Cher’s latest album, “Christmas,” topped Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart last week, which means the music legend now has had a No. 1 record in each of the last seven decades. Cher and The Rolling Stones are the only two artists to reach that milestone, but as the “Believe” singer said with a laugh, “It took four of them to be one of me.” Cher went on to tout more accolades, including the success of her best selling single and one of the biggest-selling singles ever. “I changed music forever with ‘Believe,’” she said. Clarkson said like the hit 1998 track, “DJ Play a Christmas Song” has the same quintessential Cher “vibe,” adding, “No one has that sound.”

[From USA Today]

Oh I love it — Cher bragging that she “changed music forever with ‘Believe,’” a song that was a pioneer for auto-tune. Then Kelly piling on with “No one has that sound.” And if you watch the clip, Kelly is trying to talk about “DJ Play a Christmas Song” when Cher interrupts with, “Can I just say one thing? I changed music forever.” She’s fabulous! She’s not wasting time with feigned humility or bashfulness. Icon’s don’t have time for that, snap out of it! The older I get the more I have unreserved enthusiasm for women with unshakable confidence. And bless all 5’ 7” inches of her, Cher is positively lousy with confidence. From telling the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame to go fly a kite, to snapping back that it took four Rolling Stones to match one Cher. As I’ve said here before, it’s Cher’s world, we’re just living in it.

