Jason Momoa: ‘It’s scary having kids… knowing what is going to happen to our planet’

Jason Momoa had a recent feature in British GQ’s Hype, which is like their online-only magazine I think. Momoa is single these days, but he doesn’t talk about his divorced life or dating life at all in this piece. He’s too busy talking about work, masculinity and the environment. Momoa was named the UN Environment Programme’s Advocate for Life Below Water, a natural fit for the actor who plays Aquaman. Momoa has always had strong feelings about ocean pollution and plastic in the ocean in particular. Some highlights from GQ Hype:
The world is on fire: “Every day there’s a dumpster fire. Yes we’re trying to go green but what are the batteries doing? What are we doing to indigenous cultures and what does that mean? I’m not just going to blindly do this, there’s got to be proper laws written around these things. I don’t like bitching, I want to do something. But I feel like I don’t have much time.”
Being cast as Aquaman: “When Zack told me he wanted me to play Aquaman, I was like, ‘What? that’s like the farthest thing [from what I thought] I would ever be’. Then he laid it out and I thought, ‘Why can’t it be someone of Polynesian descent?’”
He loves using Aquaman to talk about the oceans: “These superhero movies dominate our market, which I have my own thoughts on because I love cinema, but we try to put out a positive message and go on an adventure. Aquaman is the most made-fun-of superhero in the world. But it’s amazing to be able to bring awareness of what is happening to our planet. It’s not some story that’s been told over and over, [it’s a] movie about what’s happening right now but in a fantasy world.”
Talking to his kids about the environment: “It made me feel extremely proud seeing them speak for themselves and take this heavy moment in. I’m not as young as I used to be. It’s scary having kids and knowing what is going to happen to our planet if we don’t change sh-t now.”
He wants more control over his films: “I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands. Conan [the Barbarian] was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of sh-t.”
Challenge the idea of masculinity. “It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this dude who plays [macho characters]. But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric.” In the tenth Fast and Furious film, Momoa plays a villain whose toenails are painted purple and pink, with a lavender car to match, and who enjoys laughing maniacally as he blows up co-star Ludacris’s car. “I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the time of my life.”
Is it just me or is Jason Momoa feeling his age? He mentions variations on “I feel like I don’t have much time” a few times. Part of that is just getting older (he’s 43) and part of it feels…ominous. But I agree with him, the world is on fire. I’ve always appreciated the fact that he talks a lot about the oceans and ocean pollution, and Aquaman gives him a great platform for that. I’m not sure it’s some big challenge to masculinity norms to see Momoa wearing nail polish and blowing up cars, but sure! It’s better than being a toxic mess, I guess.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid. Cover courtesy of British GQ.
After I had my kids, I remember being a rage of hormones and emotions – and well as a wide range of emotions. I lamented having brought them into this world filled with problems and they had no choice and would have to struggle through it to survive. Maybe innately we parents know how messed up this whole world is (people too) and so we try to help our kids by providing them with skills to be successful. And that covers a lot of ground.
I get what he’s saying in that regard.
And yes, our oceans are a dumping ground of trash and plastics. I’ve been to Mexico and Europe and so many beaches with cigarette butts and trash – like it’s a trash bin. We humans truly are a virus to our earth.
Well, the world is on fire. There are things that our children will not be able to experience because of the destruction and overpopulation. It’s difficult not to get jaded or depressed if you think about it (too) much.
I am 54 years old and I don’t have kids. Some people tried to shame me for not having descendants but you know what; I am glad I did not have kids because this world is indeed on fire in so many levels and I tremble when I think of what is going to happen to humanity in the next few hundred years. I will die knowing that no blood of mine will have to suffer through the end of the world as we know it.
I’m not a mother ( my choice)… No regrets… No one ever tried to shame me. But I’m a highschool teacher and I looke at my students and realize their future is at risk. Hope I’m mistaken but they are going to have a really hard life…
I teach a subject called citizenship and development. We’re planning a yearly project that puts together the themes “Health”, “Sustainability” and “Defence, Safety and Peace” (my students and I). Today I spoke briefly about sustainable agriculture, peace and the access to food and water, safety in food production without the destruction of the environment. It was just a glimpse. I want them to reasearch and do a project on all of it.. Let’s see how it comes out… But I want to make them think.. One told me that when he has trash (a papertissue or something) he carries it until he sees a bin… That gives me hope for them…
I can’t help it, I love him. He’s like the teenage-dirtbag thing all grown up, but with a huge heart.