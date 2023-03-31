Jonathan Majors’ lawyer released the victim’s texts, which are very damning to Majors

A week ago, Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend were traveling by taxi back to his apartment after a night out. His girlfriend tried to look at or grab his phone, and that’s when Majors (allegedly) physically assaulted her. Reportedly, he slapped her and had his hands around her throat at one point. They separated after the taxi ride – she went to a friend’s place and then to the hospital where she was treated for bruises and lacerations. She ended up reporting the alleged assault to the police, and Majors was arrested and taken into custody last weekend. He was charged with misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment, then he was released without bail. He loudly proclaimed his innocence following his arrest, and his lawyer spoke about how they have “two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations,” and Majors dismissed her claims, saying that she was merely having “an emotional crisis.”
Well, on Thursday, Jonathan Majors’ lawyers released the texts which – they claimed – were the victim “recanting” her accusations. These are texts sent after this poor woman left the hospital after Majors brutalized her, after the cops saw her visible injuries. Oh, and Majors’ lawyer released the texts exclusively to TMZ, the men’s rights advocacy group.
Jonathan Majors' lawyer shares with TMZ alleged texts sent to the actor from the woman
As many have noted, it’s wild that HIS lawyer released such damning texts and that the lawyer thinks these constitute a recantation or retraction. By this poor woman’s own descriptions, we know she had visible injuries, we know that she’s terrified of him, we know that (like many victims of domestic violence) she blames herself for “grabbing his phone.” Terrifyingly, we also now know that the 911 call happened because he hurt her so badly that she “collapsed” and “passed out,” probably from Majors strangling her.
jonathan majors lawyer really woke up and was like "let's put out evidence that the girl did pass out and collapse and maybe people won't ask how that happened if she says she grabbed his phone"
This a fawning response in an attempt to do damage control and establish safety with an abuser the survivor has a continuing relationship with. Survivors of abuse do this literally all of the time. It's a survival mechanism.
So is his lawyer wanting him to be in jail? because that is not a recant, in any way.
It’s evidence of everything he did to her.
I really hope the DA presses charges.
The fact he strangled her til she passed out means she is at huge risk of dying next time. Strangulation is usually the last escalation in the abuse cycle.
I’m so sad for her, I hope someone helps her.
And she knows it. That’s why she’s working so hard in the texts to reassure him that everything is completely her fault and she’ll do everything to fix it.
Thank you for pointing out the strangulation: this is THE huge red flag here. Men who strangle/ choke/ interfere with their partner’s breathing/ put their hands on their partner’s neck are more likely to kill them. She had visible marks on her head and neck—these messages do not refute that at all. You read this and it sounds like the woman is apologizing for making JM attack her and leave those marks on her body. How did she lose consciousness in the first place? This is probably not the first time JM has attacked her. I’m not sure if she’s in love, terrified of him or both, but I hope she can get away safely and heal.
Did he hire one of Trump’s lawyers?
I wish the judge would at least ask her WHY she collapsed, and remind her she is under oath before she answers. Because the truth about that just obliterates any attempt to sweep this abuse under the rug.
If she’s waffling out of fear, the prosecutor won’t put her on the stand. They’ll use the police testimony, the 911 recording, the cab driver.
As one twitter user put it, IYKYK.
True.
My blood ran cold reading these, absolutely cold. It’s not even a matter of saying I won’t watch anything he’s in…I don’t think I could! All I will be able to think about is “I told them it was my fault”, etc. and his utter coldness. Just sickening.
The fact that his lawyer thought these texts were “exonerating” is…WTF. I hope she was instructed by him to release these and advised against it. Otherwise she needs to explore a new career path. 😬
Same. And dude is ice cold asking her for the keys and saying goodbye. Chills.
ICE. COLD. So manipulative. Making her feel like she’s at fault for the position he’s currently in and absolving himself of all responsibility. He needs help because this is straight-up abusive behavior and those texts are damning as hell.
Truly. I loved him in Lovecraft County and was so sad there wasn’t a second season….now I’m relieved. Just awful.
Having been through a similar situation in my early 20s, I wish I could give this poor woman a hug.
Same here, I was 19/20 and his go-to was to strangle me. I thought he was going to kill me.
I came here to say that there are very few women on this earth who haven’t encountered a man like this, even if not to this level of abuse. This is straight out of the manipulator’s playbook and toxic as hell.
So his lawyers hate him then.
I think it confirms the lawyers are mostly men.
i hope he is done once and for all
I never want to see a thing with him in it again.
100%, FUCK this guy
Is NY a state that still goes forward based on the police report, hospital records & testimony of others (witnesses, video, officer who filed the report) if the victim refuses to testify?
Yes. Based on my expertise as a Law and Order-trained attorney.
Yes, they can and will do fwd if they have enough evidence without the victim cooperating. I believe that’s the case in a few states. In NJ when rapper Fabolous knocked out his children’s mother’s teeth, he was convicted even though Emily refused to testify against him.
This case is screaming out for help from Olivia Benson. But, as I understand, the real NYPD SVU is a trash heap full of incompetents and green rookies so they won’t be much help.
What’s your source for the timeline? Bc this one is different from the very many I’ve seen. There are so many different ones and I’m trying to figure out the most accurate.
Now to the point of the post: I felt sick reading those msgs. Omg. I ended up sending a screenshot to several friends but without stating my thoughts. Everyone came back with the same opinion. This a woman who was not only abused in that incident but one whose been abused a while. The few responses he gave then going on to ignore her just looked like even more abuse. Socials are the same thing.
What the hell were he and his lawyer thinking? These texts are worse than the initial reoprts. Plus, his lawyer is a woman. She really read those and thought it made him look good? Especially when she claimed there is video that not only exonerated him but shows he’s the actual victim?
I have luckily never experience a DV situation but my god, anyone with a clue an read this and read between the lines. She is positively panicking at the thought of being the “source” of trouble for him. She is clearly afraid. If this was in fact a simple misunderstanding and a matter of clearing things up with police, she wouldn’t be this scared.
This is a total shitshow and the only two reasons his lawyer would release this are 1) they have a personality like their client and think this is truly someone apologizing for something they did or 2) the incompetence is staggering.
I was also thinking that a lot of abusers are narcissistic. He could have demanded this be released against Chaudry’s advice. I just can’t understand how a lawyer, who is a woman could possibly think these make her client look good.
This is a good point. As someone who works for lawyers I can attest that there are times when you strongly advise a client against something but at the end of the day, it’s their decision. Just make sure you have it in writing that it was their decision. LOL People often like to think they know better than their lawyer.
I think the lawyer thought this would clear him with the public since the girlfriend is denying any strangulation and that she is not the one that wants to go forward but instead it’s all back firing against him.
excuse me while I scream into the ether because everything and everyone sucks.
Can I join you?
Those texts are very damning. That poor woman.
The texts are gut wrenching. She is currently living with this monster. What is she expected to say? I hope she has a good lawyer who can convince her to move out and move on, and, most importantly, get help. I say this knowing full well that the most dangerous time in a violent relationship is when the victim leaves. 🤞🙏
If this is what we know about, imagine what she has already been through that we don’t know about. And the media needs to avoid treating this as a “both sides” argument/fight. It’s domestic violence clearly.
She’s living with him? This poor woman, she needs to get out right now. It’s clear Marvel is going to have to recast or re-imagine the direction they were taking the franchise, and when this guy is fired, he’s going to really, really hurt her.
this makes me so sad. that poor woman!
So many men telling on themselves in the Twitter replies too
Right? I’ve reached a point where I’d rather be permanently single than breath the same air as some of these men.
Seriously!!
Same!
It’s just not worth it anymore.
Social media & the MRA movement have rendered so many men undateable.
It’s founded upon socio-political propaganda, & it is absolutely saddening that so many men out there have fallen prey to this anti-woman/misogynistic B.S.
As others have noted, strangulation is so serious in domestic violence. But it also can cause concussion/brain injury symptoms. This poor woman, I hope she gets the help and support she needs.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/strangulation-clinic-surrey-specialized-care-survivors-partner-violence-1.6734338
Those don’t help him at all. Just confirm what I’ve thought since news of his arrest and his behavior at drama school. He’s an abuser. He’s gotten away with for years.
I mean, from the start his team wanted to paint the picture of a vindictive woman seeking payback. They’ve done everything possible to cast so much doubt about her, even the “girlfriend” status was denied to her. And they couldn’t claim fast enough that they’ve got video evidence, witnesses, and two recantations as proof that he’s done nothing wrong. No, quite the contrary, it’s him, in fact, who is the true victim here.
And sadly, they partially succeeded. There were and still are enough ppl. who wanted to wait and see and are already biased. So, these are the recantations they were on about? Seriously?
All I’m seeing from these texts, is a scared and concerned woman still in love that feels terrible about what HE has to go through instead of processing what has been done to her.
I feel so much for her.
Yep, even people that I thought were more progressive were giving it the “but she recanted so let’s wait and see.” treatment and I was shocked, um at this point do you honestly think she couldn’t have been coerced? Do you not have any idea of how DV works at this point??? It’s sick.
Horrifying. And based on the Variety story, there are many other victims out there. He could very well kill someone if there’s no intervention.
My husband just had surgery in NYC and I spent over a week going to and from the hospital to hotel in taxi cabs. A sign prominently displayed in NYC cabs is a big red warning how it’s up to 20 years felony to attack a taxi cab driver. I figured things must have gotten to a very bad point they needed to have all cabs equipped with that warning (or maybe I’m just a rube). I assumed all taxis must come with CCTV in them because of the vulnerable position of their drivers. Let’s hope that is true and can shine irrefutable evidence of what happened.
100% CANCELED lIMO. There is no space for abusers on any gender spectrum…life is hard enough as it is.
Yeah… this ain’t it. This makes him look guilty as hell. I don’t why his lawyer would think otherwise. Perhaps he should look into getting a new lawyer. I don’t think it will ultimately help him since he’s guilty but if my lawyer did something this dumb and detrimental to me and my case I would fire them.
F this guy.
We see you. Rot in hell.
This reminds me of when Eliza Dushku was proven right about the harasssment based on the videos the guy released to prove she deserved it.
If I can take just one positive from this whole story, it has been the number of people who have immediately seen through the “but his previous victims recanted!” bs, and who recognize this text message for exactly what it is: proof of an abusive, dangerous relationship, and damning proof at that.
I agree with the comments I’ve seen. JM is looking guilty as hell here. If this was nothing, the police would drop this. There wouldn’t be a future court date. Clearly, who ever is working this case feels there is something wrong here. And, if there is video, eye witnesses, and medically treated injuries, the victim’s recant means little. What also was damning to me are the two directors who came out on social saying JM had a history of abuse with, what seems, not just romantic partners but production crews. Like WTF? So he’s coming off as just a horrible human, periodt. How disappointing.
Just makes you think again about those social media posts saying this guy has long been known as a sociopath and cold as ice. Really chilling. There are definitely other victims out there.
NYC protocol (for the most part) is if in the case of a domestic dispute, almost 90% of the time, the man will be arrested–period. I had a neighbor whose ex-girlfriend arrived at his home at 2am and was causing an epic scene–in the hallway of our building. He refused to let her into his apartment and she physically attacked him in his doorway, when he pushed her away and she fell into a fire extinguisher that was on the wall, she began to scream in pain–her left arm was bruised by falling into the extinguisher. Another neighbor called 911 and attempted to calm her down and when the police arrived, they saw a hysterical woman injured, and a large Black man….guess who went to jail for the night–DESPITE the protestations of myself and the neighbor who called 911.