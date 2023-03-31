Ivanka Trump ‘started over’ in Miami: ‘She misses her active social life in New York’

Last November, Donald Trump announced that he was “running” for president again. That same week, Ivanka Trump announced that she wouldn’t be supporting his run in any way. As in, she wouldn’t work on his campaign or hang out with him whatsoever. She refused to be his fascist baby-whisperer. It wasn’t some bold show of integrity – Ivanka is no longer welcome in the same elite circles she moved in for years, and she’s trying to rebuild her life down in the American Taliban state of Florida. All she has is billions of dollars she grifted from foreign governments and no friends or political allies. Well, People Magazine has an update on that situation.
Ivanka Trump is continuing to keep her distance from her father, Donald Trump, as a grand jury weighs whether to indict the former president over an alleged hush money payment made to a porn star in 2016.
“Even though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he can be,” a social source tells PEOPLE — though another person close to the former first daughter alleges there is no tension in their father-daughter relationship, and that she’s simply focused on raising her children and building a life in Miami.
The initial source says that 41-year-old Ivanka “is recreating her business life and raising her children which are her priorities. She is through with politics.”
According to insiders, Ivanka has spent recent months traveling with her family and trying to ignore the negativity around her.
“She misses her active social life in New York, but is enjoying Miami and all that it has to offer,” the social source says. “She has started over and pursues interests in business, design, and being involved in the lives of her children.”
As far as the legal problems facing her father, the source says Ivanka is aware there is nothing she can do. “Donald does what he wants, and she can’t help him now,” the source says. “His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity.”
Another source, who ran in New York and Florida social circles with the former first daughter, told PEOPLE Ivanka misses her New York social life.
“She basically wants a new life to compensate for what she lost when she spent four years in her father’s Washington,” the person says. “She misses her active social life and group of friends.”
[From People]
Nothing will make up for what we lost, as a country, during the four years of the Trump administration. Like, I honestly don’t give a f–k if these fascist morons have no friends – they literally tried to overthrow the government, they literally did nothing as a deadly pandemic ravaged the country. But it does make me laugh that Ivanka’s dumbass isn’t welcome in the glittering society she craves. While Donald Trump was never accepted or welcome in those upper echelons, Ivanka was. She cultivated those relationships, she was desperate to fit in with all of the cool people or the society people. Anyway, I wish this bitch would end up in jail alongside her father and her brothers. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
PS… People Magazine published this story before Trump was indicted. It’s even funnier now.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Hahahahaahah! She deserves to be in jail not just alone.
Hubby Jared belongs in a cell too.
Remember the snl parody commercial for Ivanka’s perfume, Complicit? Ivanka hated that satire of her. Complicit baby whisperer. I hope her White House haul & the Saudi $ is audited. Presidential advisors do not make bank like that.
I’d forgotten that! So spot on and funny as hell. Would pay big bucks to see her and creepy Jared end up in prison.
Ivanka and Melania still have ‘splaining’ to do about the 25 million big ones missing from the 2017 Inaugural celebration funds.
Girl, what? You let the mask slip and now no one wants to be friends with the real you. Boo hoo
Life lesson #1: don’t be a c*nt.
C*nts are warm and life-giving. This creep is an as*hole through and through.
Ang, I love your comment!
Was she not “involved in the lives of her children” all the time she was in DC? How dumb can you sound?
She traveled incessantly on our tax money and was rarely around them except to use them as props in dog whistle photo ops. The body language in those pictures indicated her older boy hates her.
i think she’s prepping for some sort of political office and that’s the dog-whistle for soccer moms. imo, she has no marketable skills, she’s never really worked for anything, and she has learned first-hand how much of a grift politics can be, so it would not surprise me if she made a run for something.
She’s living in the boonies with the gators and gator-wranglers. She misses feeling elevated in society, lofted as some ideal, and invited to exclusive events and gossiping among real money. Everything she’s invited to now is MAGA-sponsored or adjacent, populated by “hicks” and gun-totalers. You made your bed, Ivanka, now lie with bedbugs.
P.S. No free passes to Disney anymore either. That’s probably what stings her the most.
+1 oh so true. What is even funnier is that this may her plea to that world to let her back in. Her ego is just as bad as her father’s. She thought she was on par with G7 officials and other diplomats discussing world affairs.
She was gonna be head of the World Bank! Think of how absolutely ludicrous that is.
Yeah, there’s no NYC socialite magazines IDing her expensive outfits and covering her Saturday nights out down there. Enjoy the mosquitos and humidity, bee-atch. You deserve it.
hell on earth! Mosquitos, frizzy hair and no one caring about her in any way shape or form.
She and the rest of her family and the minions who stood by while the illegal activities were occurring deserves to be locked up in jail. Anyone who stood by and did absolutely nothing deserves jail.
She didn’t stand by, she was an active participant and planner. I have never understood why that snake is given a pass and portrayed as a bystander.
Am I supposed to feel sorry for her?
Have some pity for the poor soul; it’s very stressful finding new designs to steal
The more work she gets done, the more she looks like her father. They both have the faces they deserve!
That second photo cracks me up. She looks like ET on the shelf with the stuffed animals, except not endearing.
I see a Pez dispenser – except nothing good ever came out of her
I don’t believe she’s done with politics. I think she wet her whistle and has long term ambitions. I could see her going for governor if DeSantis gets the nom. She has the name recognition and that awful state would probably vote for her. She knows she would have no political future in another big state which is why she’s there imo.
I feel like would she be perfect in an Invasion of the Body Snatchers reboot. Nightmare fuel. I hope they both don’t slime their way back into politics but it feels inevitable.
I agree and said the same above before I saw your comment. Arizona might take her but Florida has the perfect combo of slimy and fascist to suit her style. Florida has more semblance to Syria these days than to a US state. There are some serious attempts to quash civil liberties in that state.
Yeah, I don’t know why people are acting like Florida is so awful. (For her that is.) It’s not NY society but Miami (and palm beach) has a thriving high society. Look at Brooklyn Beckham’s billionaire FIL Nelson Peltz as just one instance. It’s just it’s right wing and pretty tacky as opposed to liberal and sophisticated. She fits right in. Even if it’s not what she wants.
Please, I’m playing the worlds tiniest violin for her. She and her disgusting husband belong in jail. I hope they’re the next ones to do down.
Really hitched her wagon to the wrong horse. She and her equally wretched husband could have stayed in New York and continued their quiet criminal life. She had to go and try and make fascism happen.
And now she is denied the main thing she wants.
😀
I know a couple of women who attended school with Ivanka, both of whom say she was actually lovely when they knew her — intelligent, friendly, polite, not at all snobbish (one of the women is a POC and was an out lesbian even back then, while the other came from a working class family and attended the school on scholarship; both experienced some bullying, but singled out Ivanka as someone who was notably kind to them). When they started telling me this, I thought for sure I was about to hear a “poor Ivanka!” argument, just as we often heard unwarranted “poor Melania!” nonsense, but no. Both women judged her even MORE harshly because at some point, Ivanka clearly knew better than to act like the person she has now become. I always keep that in mind when I feel an occasional twinge of sympathy for her. I’m sure it was difficult growing up with her father, but she probably knew better than anyone how unsuited he was and willingly became the fascist baby-whisperer anyway.
This is fascinating, thanks for sharing. She went in eyes open and made her choices.
Yes she did and she with her husband took every opportunity to enrich themselves to support their lifestyles for decades. Ivanka was a willing and eager participant, she gets no sympathy from me nor her husband as well. We all know how crooked Jareds father is as well. The apples didn’t fall far from those trees. Maybe had she not committed crimes alongside her father, she would have been able to keep her life in NYC. But play with the devil and you will get burned….
@ Miranda, thank you for these delicious bits of information. It brings to life how she has been shunned, deservedly so.
Growing up, Ivanka lived with her mother IVANA. She didn’t live with daddy. Her mom had more influence as her dad rarely saw her.
That’s how all three of the kids were raised after the divorce. They lived in Greenwich, Conn.
Donald was too busy wining & dining and bully his way in NY and Atlantic City.
Wouldn’t it be fun if she had to carve time out of her busy life to visit her father in prison?
even more fun if they became pen pals because they are both in the slammer
Poor Princess Nagini of the most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina! Four years of slaving for us all by using our federal websites as her personal PR firm; our State Department as her personal travel agency and hotel chain, our tax dollars as her personal trust fund, to make videos of herself walking into rooms and more videos of her watching videos of herself walking into rooms where she dazzled world leaders with her arrogance and stupidity just to be cast aside as the corrupt, money laundering, Tom Brady rejected, President Macron ridiculed, surgically altered to resemble Stormy Daniels, racist criminal she is!
Will no one think of her poor future cell mate at Club Fed?
I hope she is miserable. She is a lousy person, her Father and Husband also.
Please don’t even joke about her going into politics.
Trump, Ivanka, Jared should all be in jail.
I still can’t believe this unqualified president hired his even greater unqualified DAUGHTER to one of the highest jobs in the white house, and most people just shrugged. And then she brought her derpy husband along to run around the world and commit a bunch of crimes! 2016-2020 was wild time.
I know what you mean, but I disagree that Trump is less unqualified to be president than Ivanka. Just because I don’t believe Ivanka would have gone as far as he did.
I’m glad NY society is still shunning her. And it would be lovely if she also paid for her crimes.
those UES girls loathe her
All I’m getting is just how much the plastic surgeon took of her nose. Any more and she’ll resemble Voldemort. She doesn’t suit a tiny little nose at all.
And we need a like button on here!
I’ll never forget the photos of her drooling over Justin Trudeau when he visited the White House. The lust in her eyes was unmistakable. There was a meme going around of one of the pics captioned “Find Someone Who Looks At You Like Ivanka Looks At Justin Trudeau”. I laughed!
It’s starting to sink in that she will NEVER regain the social position she enjoyed in 2016. It’s not enough to be rich. They want to socialize with and be accepted by the “respectable” upper class.
Boo hoo, bitch. Would it make you feel better if you were indicted too (and your slimy husband) as you should have been? Cry me a river with your illegal millions from China and illegal billions from Saudi Arabia.
That’s funny, I’m old enough to remember when she helped craft Donny’s “anti-elites” message and yet here she is trying to get back in with the very people they mocked.
Lock her up.
This headline needs fixing: Deserted NY to avoid criminal charges and extradition. There, fixed it for you. LOL
Right? Nothing says her family can’t move back to NYC after their WH years, except, you know, those tax fraud charges & so on.