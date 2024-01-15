Queen Mary wore a vibrant blue to visit the Danish parliament with King Frederik

Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary stepped out today in Copenhagen, for their first full day as king and queen. They went to the Danish parliament and Frederik made a speech. In turn, the speaker of the Danish parliament praised the new king and queen. As I said, I was surprised by the positive vibes on Sunday – the Danes really seem to like their monarchy, and they genuinely seem excited to see Frederik and Mary on the throne.

Denmark’s new King Frederik X visited the Danish parliament Monday, on his first formal day on the job, a day after his mother, Queen Margrethe, abdicated after 52 years on the throne. “We begin our responsible work as Denmark’s king in the belief that the Danish parliament will meet us in joint work for the good of the kingdom,” the king said through Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. As is tradition, the monarch doesn’t speak directly to lawmakers so Frederiksen read his speech. The king referred to himself as “we” using what is known as the majestic plural. Søren Gade, the Speaker of Parliament, said to Frederik that “I have great confidence that he will be an excellent king for us all. And by his side has an excellent queen.” Sitting next to the king was his Australian-born wife, Queen Mary. Frederik, 55, and Mary, 51, arrived at the Folketing in a royal limousine and were greeted by Gade and senior lawmakers.

[From AP News]

The one bad thing about all of this abdication and coronation drama in Denmark is that all of the staging and outdoor photos are taking place when it looks absolutely miserable in Copenhagen, with everything cold and rainy. Of course, it also rained on King Charles’s fancy hat day last May, so sh-t happens. Mary looked lovely in her vivid blue ensemble and I like the fact that she hasn’t been dripping in jewels for her first appearances as queen. That being said, the sapphire brooch is fantastic!! Also: Prince Joachim and Queen Margrethe were there too, showing support to Fred.