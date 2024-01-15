Queen Mary wore a vibrant blue to visit the Danish parliament with King Frederik

Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary stepped out today in Copenhagen, for their first full day as king and queen. They went to the Danish parliament and Frederik made a speech. In turn, the speaker of the Danish parliament praised the new king and queen. As I said, I was surprised by the positive vibes on Sunday – the Danes really seem to like their monarchy, and they genuinely seem excited to see Frederik and Mary on the throne.
Denmark’s new King Frederik X visited the Danish parliament Monday, on his first formal day on the job, a day after his mother, Queen Margrethe, abdicated after 52 years on the throne.
“We begin our responsible work as Denmark’s king in the belief that the Danish parliament will meet us in joint work for the good of the kingdom,” the king said through Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. As is tradition, the monarch doesn’t speak directly to lawmakers so Frederiksen read his speech. The king referred to himself as “we” using what is known as the majestic plural.
Søren Gade, the Speaker of Parliament, said to Frederik that “I have great confidence that he will be an excellent king for us all. And by his side has an excellent queen.” Sitting next to the king was his Australian-born wife, Queen Mary.
Frederik, 55, and Mary, 51, arrived at the Folketing in a royal limousine and were greeted by Gade and senior lawmakers.
[From AP News]
The one bad thing about all of this abdication and coronation drama in Denmark is that all of the staging and outdoor photos are taking place when it looks absolutely miserable in Copenhagen, with everything cold and rainy. Of course, it also rained on King Charles’s fancy hat day last May, so sh-t happens. Mary looked lovely in her vivid blue ensemble and I like the fact that she hasn’t been dripping in jewels for her first appearances as queen. That being said, the sapphire brooch is fantastic!! Also: Prince Joachim and Queen Margrethe were there too, showing support to Fred.
Copenhagen, DENMARK – King Frederik X, Queen Mary, and Crown Prince Christian of Denmark leave at the Parliament in Copenhagen, on January 15, 2024, after attending the celebration in the Danish Parliament of the change of throne.
Pictured: King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Crown Prince Christian of Denmark
King Frederik X of Denmark, the new king of Denmark after abdication by his mother Queen Margrethe, together with Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim and Princess Benedikte of Denmark attending a meeting in the Chamber and take part in a following reception in the former Upper Chamber at the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen.
King Frederik X of Denmark, the new king of Denmark after abdication by his mother Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim of Denmark attending a meeting in the Chamber and take part in a following reception in the former Upper Chamber at the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen.
King Frederik X of Denmark, the new king of Denmark after abdication by his mother Queen Margrethe, together with his wife Queen Mary of Denmark attending a meeting in the Chamber and take part in a following reception in the former Upper Chamber at the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen.
Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim and Princess Benedikte of Denmark attending a meeting in the Chamber and take part in a following reception in the former Upper Chamber at the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen.
Queen Mary of Denmark, besides King Frederik X of Denmark, the new king and queen of Denmark after abdication by his mother Queen Margrethe, attending a meeting in the Chamber and take part in a following reception in the former Upper Chamber at the Danish Parliament
I like this color. Everyone looks nice and reasonably low key.
Former Q.Daisy is the only one wearing a coat.
How do they all not constantly have colds?
So Fred, Mary, the brother, and the tall, dark haired son, next in line. All showed up, behaved well. Nice to see.
No offense, I don’t care enough to look up their names.
I’m currently wearing a sweater in the exact same color as Mary’s suit. It’s a great color to wear for winter. Especially when it’s bleak out. Which it is here. It’s a balmy -9 degrees Fahrenheit!
I reallly like to colour and she’s beautiful but the hat is awful
Oh yes, fantastic color. Maybe she has a small heater in the 🧢 :). this family is doing it all just right. Mary is a masterclass in dignity and class.
Hey Kate THIS is how you do class. One broach, no buttons or dripping diamonds. Class with excellent style. And Billy, THIS is how you show genuine love for your family, not an air kiss with a look of disgust on your face!
Give Kate all the tips you like but there’re no path from being a flasher to class.
LOL!
Good thing is, Kkk will be keening Mary obsessively now. IYKYK.
That brooch is a family heirloom. Margarethe gave it to Mary after the birth of P Christian.
What the festivities in Denmark have proven, above all, is how incompetent the British royal family and their staff are. Because there’s still drama between younger brother Joachim and his mother, there’s been drama for ages between Joachim and Fred. But even though he showed up without his wife and kids, it never felt like the family was icing out Joachim. He had his own little moment going to and from the palace where the proclamation took place, he showed up today and was greeted in exactly the same way as QMII and her sister. I can’t even imagine this level of competence across the water in London.
Well said!,
That’s freezing rain or sleet. You can see it on the car and the pavement. I’m amazed no one (especially Margarethe!) fell. Really treacherous conditions.
So Christian was at Parliament? 18 and already taking on official government duites, unlike a 41 yr old Prince of Wales. I know the structures are different but I have more faith in Christian being able to handle things if something happens as opposed to William.
He was at his first State Council when he turned 18. That his always done when the heir reaches his majority.
Joachim seems to be happy for his brother. I don’t think he is that great of an actor to put on a show.
Whatever he and Queen Daisy discussed seems to have smoothed things over a bit.
Ugh, I guess this does mean peplums are back for real.
Just thought to add that Mary’s whole look is a repeat. She wore the suit two years ago and her hat twice in the past. I am not in favour of a monarchy, but I find nice that a queen will repeat her look or parts of it!