Emily Blunt wore a red Armani to the Critics Choice: lovely or boring?

Oppenheimer had a big night at the Critics Choice Awards, picking up Best Director and Best Drama. Interestingly enough, the critics did not give the Best Actor trophy to Cillian Murphy – instead, Paul Giamatti won for The Holdovers. It feels like something interesting is happening in the Best Actor race, and Giamatti might actually be able to pull off the “upset.” Meanwhile, Emily Blunt is still getting nominated all over the place for her work in Oppenheimer but she’s also losing everything to an actor from The Holdovers: Da’Vine Joy Randolph. We shall call this the Oppenholdovers phenomenon. Emily wore a one-sleeved Armani gown and she did attend the Critics Choice with her husband. So no divorce drama for now! This dress is okay. Not my favorite, but it’s fine.

Here’s Cillian Murphy. He is not enjoying this awards season, but I get the feeling he enjoys hanging out with other actors.

Pedro Pascal: adorable. He keeps losing to Kieran Culkin at awards shows.

Rachel Brosnahan wore Givenchy. What a weird dress? She looks good, but it’s a weird dress.

Ariana DeBose also wore Givenchy. Kind of phoned it in, which is fine. It’s just the Critics Choice.

Natasha Lyonne. Suspenders!!

