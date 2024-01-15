Emily Blunt wore a red Armani to the Critics Choice: lovely or boring?

Oppenheimer had a big night at the Critics Choice Awards, picking up Best Director and Best Drama. Interestingly enough, the critics did not give the Best Actor trophy to Cillian Murphy – instead, Paul Giamatti won for The Holdovers. It feels like something interesting is happening in the Best Actor race, and Giamatti might actually be able to pull off the “upset.” Meanwhile, Emily Blunt is still getting nominated all over the place for her work in Oppenheimer but she’s also losing everything to an actor from The Holdovers: Da’Vine Joy Randolph. We shall call this the Oppenholdovers phenomenon. Emily wore a one-sleeved Armani gown and she did attend the Critics Choice with her husband. So no divorce drama for now! This dress is okay. Not my favorite, but it’s fine.
Here’s Cillian Murphy. He is not enjoying this awards season, but I get the feeling he enjoys hanging out with other actors.
Pedro Pascal: adorable. He keeps losing to Kieran Culkin at awards shows.
Rachel Brosnahan wore Givenchy. What a weird dress? She looks good, but it’s a weird dress.
Ariana DeBose also wore Givenchy. Kind of phoned it in, which is fine. It’s just the Critics Choice.
Natasha Lyonne. Suspenders!!
I used to really adore Emily. But she’s become so visually cold, distant and remote. I feel like, for whatever reason, she has this new guarded *public* persona. Maybe that’s the price you pay for this level of fame. Whatever, it’s absolutely none of my business. It’s a perfectly acceptable awards dress. The colour looks good on her 🤷🏻♀️
Maybe it’s the botox. (I say this because of the the nose wrinkles in the picture where she’s giving a big smile, but it looks like work to get there.)
I love the suspenders plus sequinned skirt look!!! I might even copy it!!!
Emily Blunt looks elegant but cold, yes. She has gone way overdone with Botox- plastic surgery. It’s a pity and it does impact her performances. As Mary Poppins looking at her face was painful, it felt CGI-ed. She was gorgeous (and still is beautiful) and it enrages me to think that she believed she needed whatsoever she has had done.
Yes to the sequined suspenders look. Natasha Lyonnne forever. I’m over 40 but I still want to be her when I grow up😂
Her injector should be fired.
Thank you, this captures some of what I was thinking looking at her pictures. I think the dress/hair/makeup look fab but there’s something missing. I can’t tell if it’s face work or attitude but she seems very un-engaged.
Cold is right and I think haughty? It’s a face that says, “I disdain you all, I’m so much better than you.” Especially with the harsh red lipstick. I don’t hate her dress, but I would like it better with out the sleeve.
Cold and haughty are perfect descriptors for Emily Blunt’s appearances and, forgive me, but there are FAR MORE famous women in the entertainment industry than Emily Blunt so that “cold” and distant demeanor she puts forward is a choice, not the result of whatever amount of fame she has.
She has a lovely smile in the second pic and I like how John complements her look. I rarely like her style but I love this dress on her.
Rachel Brosnahan’s dress looks like it’s on backwards.
Lol! But she has amazing skin!
Emily looked gorgeous. It felt so strange seeing Oppenheimer (rightly) sweep everything except best actor? When Murphy is literally the main character that holds the entire film. But I believe Giamatti will win the Oscar, he’s campaigning under the veteran actor in a crowd pleaser movie disguise, which I don’t agree, because I thought Murphy was better.
I’m still rooting for Cillian but Giamatti was AMAZING in The Holdovers. He’d be my #2 choice. Da’vine is basically a lock. I wish Dominic Sessa was getting more notice. He was incredible and it was his first movie! I’m glad he won the CC for Best Young Actor at least.
Dominic was mesmerizing. The Holdovers was one of those movies I enjoyed but then kept thinking about for days afterward and then realized how very, very good it was. The acting was superb across the board.
Emily usually wears pale colors and pale makeup and usually looks washed out. This bold red was a change for her and I think she looks great
I’d be shocked if Giamatti wins over Cillian Murphy at the Oscars. He was good, but it’s also the type of character he plays often. Cillian was mesmerizing in Oppenheimer and was the center of the film.