Margot Robbie wore custom Balmain to the Critics Choice: pretty or too undone?

The Barbie team had a good night at the Golden Globes. While they didn’t pick up Best Director, Best Actress or Best Picture, they won Original Screenplay, Production Design, Costume Design, Hair and Makeup, Best Comedy and Best Song, for Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken.” I wonder if it will be similar at the Oscars, with Barbie sweeping awards for costuming and design, while Oppenheimer picks up the bigger awards.
Margot Robbie seemingly skipped the Barbie cosplay for the Critics Choice and instead wore this custom Balmain. I’m not really into it, although I think it looks fine on her. Margot looks too undone for the dress, right? Her hair barely looks styled and she has the vibe of “I just threw this on.”
I’m also adding photos of Ryan Gosling – who seemed shocked with the “I’m Just Ken” win – and Greta Gerwig, who wore Molly Goddard. Also including pics of Billie Eilish (who was nominated in Best Song), wearing Thom Browne.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.
-
-
SANTA MONICA, CA – JANUARY 14: Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024 at The Barer Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Copyright: xJeffreyxMayerx,Image: 837150694, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, CA – JANUARY 14: Margot Robbie at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024 at The Barer Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Copyright: xJeffreyxMayerx,Image: 837150710, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, CA – JANUARY 14: Margot Robbie at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024 at The Barer Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Copyright: xJeffreyxMayerx,Image: 837150725, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
I noticed Ryan finally stopped putting fillers in his face that he had in the film and during the promo tour – was he advised to do it to look more like Ken or did the industry get to him?
I don’t think he ever had anything done. He just was very tan/bronzed, had that severe haircut and bleach, and then was on a crazy physical regimen for the movie.
‘I like Margot’s look and undone hair. It takes away any severeness a slicked back look like Emily Blunt has, and echo’s the concept of running through a field of flowers like the top of the dress.
Agree, sometimes you see people who look like they were running late and just didn’t bother. This looks like a much more considered choice and I think it works with the dress.
Is ‘voluminous white fabric’ a current trend? I’ve just seen it on Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Keri Russell on another post in different forms and I can’t say I’m loving it on any of them. These ladies all deserve better!
Margot’s dress is channeling Radient Rose Barbie!
I love Margo’s dress, looks absolutely stunning on her. Not sure about the hair, but also not sure what would have looked better with the hair as it’s tough to compete with the neckline of the dress! Greta took a fashion risk and unfortunately it’s not paid off, she looks grossly out of proportion. I wish Ryan brought Eva with him because I remember her having some interesting fashion, but she seems to have dropped off the face of the earth the last few years.
I’d love to see Eva as well – she rocks some incredible looks. They have always been super private as a couple/parents and hopefully that keeps their private lives happy and healthy. But I would still love to see her!
Margot’s dress is really lovely.
This is a cool way for Billie to stay within her style comfort zone but change things up a bit. I don’t know if I like it per se, but it suits her.