Margot Robbie wore custom Balmain to the Critics Choice: pretty or too undone?

The Barbie team had a good night at the Golden Globes. While they didn’t pick up Best Director, Best Actress or Best Picture, they won Original Screenplay, Production Design, Costume Design, Hair and Makeup, Best Comedy and Best Song, for Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken.” I wonder if it will be similar at the Oscars, with Barbie sweeping awards for costuming and design, while Oppenheimer picks up the bigger awards.

Margot Robbie seemingly skipped the Barbie cosplay for the Critics Choice and instead wore this custom Balmain. I’m not really into it, although I think it looks fine on her. Margot looks too undone for the dress, right? Her hair barely looks styled and she has the vibe of “I just threw this on.”

I’m also adding photos of Ryan Gosling – who seemed shocked with the “I’m Just Ken” win – and Greta Gerwig, who wore Molly Goddard. Also including pics of Billie Eilish (who was nominated in Best Song), wearing Thom Browne.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images