Ali Wong won at the Critics Choice Awards in green Givenchy: elegant and lovely?

Last night Ali Wong was in a beautiful green spaghetti strap Givenchy gown with a panel of floral embroidery. I love how simple and elegant this gown is. The platform shoes don’t really go with the look, but that’s a minor complaint. Ali won the Critics’ Choice for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Beef and she also won the Golden Globe this year! Steven Yeung won best actor and Beef took home Best Limited Series. My favorite Beef moment was when creator Lee Sung Jin opened his acceptance speech by saying he imagined he’d be happy when he created a show that people liked, but that didn’t happen. That was relatable.
Maria Bello won Best Supporting Actress in a limited series, also for Beef. She opened her speech by saying that she was surprised to win post-menopause, which… was an odd choice. I would not say that in an acceptance speech, but at the same time I appreciate that there’s a greater awareness around menopause. It is really a bitch, but it doesn’t make us less worthy and it shouldn’t preface any of our career achievements. Maybe I’m just feeling defensive about it. I like Maria’s pearl skirt and white top, that’s so gorgeous and chic-looking, but I think the stacked necklaces are too much.
I wanted to give a shout out to Carla Gugino for absolutely killing it on The Fall of the House of Usher. She presented last night and this delicately ribbed blue floral gown looked so much better in motion than it does in photos. Carla was nominated in Ali’s category. I loved House of Usher but it could have been so much shorter. That’s a problem with Mike Flanagan’s series, but I also think Netflix incentivizes creators to drag out their storylines. I can’t wait to see what he does for Amazon!
Presenter Mandy Moore really killed it in a red sequin cutout gown. I would love to see her with a bit stronger makeup although she looks so pretty and understated as is.
Love Carla’s dress, but the makeup looks really bad.
Also love the dress. Wonder who it’s from. I tried to look it up. Will come back and post if I find out.
I love her dress too but did not recognize her; actually thought she was Kristin Davis at first look.
Exactly this – it looks like the make-up artist was going for that higher blush application but it doesn’t really work here. I think there’s just too much of it all around, they should have picked one element to focus on.
Carla Gugino is a goddess! She was incredible in Usher and is so fun to watch on screen.
I love Maria’s outfit but would love it more with the large choker removed. I wasn’t at all offended by her comment about menopause. Post-menopause women have a way of disappearing and I didn’t mind that she called out the fact that older women have tremendous value to the world despite the fact that we literally get looked past as it we don’t exist anymore.
Carla has been on my hubby’s List for ages. She’s really gorgeous and looked fab. I love that Mike Flanagan, like Ryan Murphy, has a stable of actors he works with repeatedly. Carla’s gotten some great roles with him.
Carla’s dress is gorgeous. I may have squee-d when she walked out on stage.
Carla does look fabulous. That style and pattern are perfect. I think Maria may have been referring to winning after menopause because of misogyny & women of a certain getting cast aside.
I love all of these looks except Maria’s; she herself looks great, but the other pieces seem thrown together last minute.
The thing I’ve noticed about Ali is how happy she looks, the dress is lovely but it’s her smile that’s engaging! I wish Maria’s blouse top was same taupe/blush color as skirt otherwise lovely. Carla’s dress gorgeous, and I’m not sure why but something doesn’t hit right for me with Mandy’s.