Ali Wong won at the Critics Choice Awards in green Givenchy: elegant and lovely?



Last night Ali Wong was in a beautiful green spaghetti strap Givenchy gown with a panel of floral embroidery. I love how simple and elegant this gown is. The platform shoes don’t really go with the look, but that’s a minor complaint. Ali won the Critics’ Choice for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Beef and she also won the Golden Globe this year! Steven Yeung won best actor and Beef took home Best Limited Series. My favorite Beef moment was when creator Lee Sung Jin opened his acceptance speech by saying he imagined he’d be happy when he created a show that people liked, but that didn’t happen. That was relatable.

Maria Bello won Best Supporting Actress in a limited series, also for Beef. She opened her speech by saying that she was surprised to win post-menopause, which… was an odd choice. I would not say that in an acceptance speech, but at the same time I appreciate that there’s a greater awareness around menopause. It is really a bitch, but it doesn’t make us less worthy and it shouldn’t preface any of our career achievements. Maybe I’m just feeling defensive about it. I like Maria’s pearl skirt and white top, that’s so gorgeous and chic-looking, but I think the stacked necklaces are too much.

I wanted to give a shout out to Carla Gugino for absolutely killing it on The Fall of the House of Usher. She presented last night and this delicately ribbed blue floral gown looked so much better in motion than it does in photos. Carla was nominated in Ali’s category. I loved House of Usher but it could have been so much shorter. That’s a problem with Mike Flanagan’s series, but I also think Netflix incentivizes creators to drag out their storylines. I can’t wait to see what he does for Amazon!

Presenter Mandy Moore really killed it in a red sequin cutout gown. I would love to see her with a bit stronger makeup although she looks so pretty and understated as is.