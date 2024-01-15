Rosamund Pike wore Rodarte to the Critics Choice: stunning or needs work?

Rosamund Pike made a lot of “best dressed” lists for the Golden Globes and people kept talking about how well she rocked that severe, black-widow look. Maybe she took that personally, because she’s been wearing lighter and brighter looks ever since. Rosamund wore this sparkly Rodarte to the Golden Globes and I have mixed feelings. It could have been great if the fit was better, I think? And the center-part is simply too severe for Rosamund. The color is lovely though.

Quinta Brunson in George Hobeika. Seriously one of the cutest dresses I’ve ever seen on Quinta. She should absolutely stick with this designer!

Colman Domingo might have been the best-dressed person at the Critics Choice. His Valentino ensemble was amazing. That coat alone is magnificent.

Fantasia Barrino in Alin Le Kal. It’s a lovely look, honestly, but it’s too much for the Critics Choice!

Danielle Brooks in Monsoori. I’ve surprised myself by how much I like this? Usually, I hate gowns which are just sacks with a bow, but this is really cute on her.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Rosamund Pike wore Rodarte to the Critics Choice: stunning or needs work?”

  1. Chaine says:
    January 15, 2024 at 8:34 am

    ITA about Rosamund, the color is good on her but the fit is terrible. Baggy on top where it shouldn’t be and unflatterlingly tight around the tummy and hips.

    I want more pix of Colman Domingo! Fabulous look even down for the gold shoes.

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      January 15, 2024 at 9:09 am

      Behind the neck seems super uncomfortable and a also sweaty place! All the sparkly dresses like these don’t look good on people. They all reveal baby bumps/”spark” rumors of baby bumps

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      January 15, 2024 at 9:13 am

      I love how the men are stepping up their fashion game these days. Well, I guess it’s actually the designers. But it’s nice to be able to comment on the men’s fashion looks since they’re not all wearing the same black tux uniform anymore.

      Reply
  2. Jais says:
    January 15, 2024 at 8:35 am

    Wow to Colman Domingo!

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    January 15, 2024 at 8:36 am

    Colman Domingo, best dressed of the night.

    Reply
  4. TIFFANY says:
    January 15, 2024 at 9:18 am

    I think Fantasia and Danielle need to go ahead and call up Christian Siriano. Unless he is doing their Oscar gowns, go ahead and make that call.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    January 15, 2024 at 9:37 am

    @celebitchy yes re Colman Domingo —Please reinstate Hot Guy Fridays

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment