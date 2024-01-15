Rosamund Pike wore Rodarte to the Critics Choice: stunning or needs work?

Rosamund Pike made a lot of “best dressed” lists for the Golden Globes and people kept talking about how well she rocked that severe, black-widow look. Maybe she took that personally, because she’s been wearing lighter and brighter looks ever since. Rosamund wore this sparkly Rodarte to the Golden Globes and I have mixed feelings. It could have been great if the fit was better, I think? And the center-part is simply too severe for Rosamund. The color is lovely though.
Quinta Brunson in George Hobeika. Seriously one of the cutest dresses I’ve ever seen on Quinta. She should absolutely stick with this designer!
Colman Domingo might have been the best-dressed person at the Critics Choice. His Valentino ensemble was amazing. That coat alone is magnificent.
Fantasia Barrino in Alin Le Kal. It’s a lovely look, honestly, but it’s too much for the Critics Choice!
Danielle Brooks in Monsoori. I’ve surprised myself by how much I like this? Usually, I hate gowns which are just sacks with a bow, but this is really cute on her.
ITA about Rosamund, the color is good on her but the fit is terrible. Baggy on top where it shouldn’t be and unflatterlingly tight around the tummy and hips.
I want more pix of Colman Domingo! Fabulous look even down for the gold shoes.
Behind the neck seems super uncomfortable and a also sweaty place! All the sparkly dresses like these don’t look good on people. They all reveal baby bumps/”spark” rumors of baby bumps
I love how the men are stepping up their fashion game these days. Well, I guess it’s actually the designers. But it’s nice to be able to comment on the men’s fashion looks since they’re not all wearing the same black tux uniform anymore.
Wow to Colman Domingo!
Colman Domingo, best dressed of the night.
I think Fantasia and Danielle need to go ahead and call up Christian Siriano. Unless he is doing their Oscar gowns, go ahead and make that call.
@celebitchy yes re Colman Domingo —Please reinstate Hot Guy Fridays