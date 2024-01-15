Rosamund Pike wore Rodarte to the Critics Choice: stunning or needs work?

Rosamund Pike made a lot of “best dressed” lists for the Golden Globes and people kept talking about how well she rocked that severe, black-widow look. Maybe she took that personally, because she’s been wearing lighter and brighter looks ever since. Rosamund wore this sparkly Rodarte to the Golden Globes and I have mixed feelings. It could have been great if the fit was better, I think? And the center-part is simply too severe for Rosamund. The color is lovely though.

Quinta Brunson in George Hobeika. Seriously one of the cutest dresses I’ve ever seen on Quinta. She should absolutely stick with this designer!

Colman Domingo might have been the best-dressed person at the Critics Choice. His Valentino ensemble was amazing. That coat alone is magnificent.

Fantasia Barrino in Alin Le Kal. It’s a lovely look, honestly, but it’s too much for the Critics Choice!

Danielle Brooks in Monsoori. I’ve surprised myself by how much I like this? Usually, I hate gowns which are just sacks with a bow, but this is really cute on her.